Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Remembering Yakubu Aiyegbeni Today- His June 2010 Miss Cannot Be Overemphasized (14016 Views)

Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract / Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 34th Birthday Today / Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 33rd Birthday Today! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

@VIVIANGIST



This month of June is hereby dedicated to remember Yakubu Aiyegbeni's dangerous and heartbreaking miss against South Korea during a 2010 World Cup match in South Africa. It happened in the month of June 7 years back!! Can we ever forgive ..?? #Lol. Pictures below:



SOURCE -



CC - Lalasticlala This month of June is hereby dedicated to remember Yakubu Aiyegbeni's dangerous and heartbreaking miss against South Korea during a 2010 World Cup match in South Africa. It happened in the month of June 7 years back!! Can we ever forgive ..?? #Lol. Pictures below:SOURCE - http://www.viviangist.net/remembering-yakubu-aiyegbeni-his-june-2010-miss-cannot-be-overemphasized CC - Lalasticlala 8 Likes 4 Shares

Forgiven ..??

That was the end for him.. 25 Likes

His stupidity will forever be in our hearts and remembered. 36 Likes

viviangist:

@VIVIANGIST



This month of June is hereby dedicated to remember Yakubu Aiyegbeni's dangerous and heartbreaking miss against South Korea during a 2010 World Cup match in South Africa. It happened in the month of June 7 years back!! Can we ever forgive ..?? #Lol. Pictures below:



SOURCE - http://www.viviangist.net/remembering-yakubu-aiyegbeni-his-june-2010-miss-cannot-be-overemphasized



CC - Lalasticlala



What a miss...





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HPG2JvrtJdQ





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JksOY0ATSVE What a miss... 1 Like

Chai neva will I 4get that miss of the 2010 world cup.. Smh 5 Likes

miss of life 7 Likes

Nigerians and social media never forget 5 Likes

even my grandmom won't miss that 7 Likes

The annoying thing is that we actually dominated the South Koreans throughout that game but when it mattered most Yakubu let us down 7 Likes

1 Like

Yakubu Yakubu Yakubu. Your miss is forever remembered yet you are never missed 8 Likes 1 Share

Empty post

From that position, it was more difficult to lose than score. The harder eventuality happened.



Doesn't take anything away from Yakubu as Nigeria's third all-time highest goal scorer for the national team and second highest scoring African in the premiership (behind Drogba). 7 Likes 1 Share

Dat was when his football career ended 1 Like 1 Share



The second pic...

The reactions of the other Nigerian players shows how epic the miss was. The second pic...The reactions of the other Nigerian players shows how epic the miss was. 2 Likes

Nigerians no dey forget pezin mistake oo



.

.

.

A 3 month old baby won't miss that Forget wetin?A 3 month old baby won't miss that

Unforgettable unforgivable 1 Like

Nigerians will never forget wat a miss and is caused by witch frm his village 1 Like

HE should be flogged 30 strokes every june 16 Likes

CALAMITY YAK

evil 1 Like

this miss was worse than a terrorist attack 10 Likes 1 Share

I shed tears that nite

The miss pained me to the extent that i was unable to eat though because of my mentality 'cause i was 10year old then 1 Like

And de human being was busy laughing. 1 Like