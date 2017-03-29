Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) (3303 Views)

Read HERE



Well, looks like this pretty lady has also followed her foot steps, as she was seen on best man duty at her brother's wedding recently.



when will a guy also serve as a best lady...?



See more photos below;





more photos

Soon men will be playing bridesmaid 2 Likes 1 Share

Soon men will be playing bridesmaid Hi.. Its bn a while.. How have you bn??

The Bro's lips though.

so many shemales nowadays,what is happening to our women,they are becoming men,i dnt know why women luke degeneracy,always in the forefront of every subversion,the devil really uses women,its confirmed!women are getting ugly everyday,no more beauty.no more ladies,jus men with vaginas 1 Like

They're both fools.



Just imagine me as a bridesmaid. 1 Like

They're both fools.



Just imagine me as a bridesmaid. like wtf like wtf 7 Likes

so many shemales nowadays,what is happening to our women,they are becoming men,i dnt know why women luke degeneracy,always in the forefront of every subversion,the devil really uses women,its confirmed!women are getting ugly everyday,no more beauty.no more ladies,jus men with vaginas

WTF is this guy saying? WTF is this guy saying? 2 Likes

Waoh

See her hands in the first pix..veins,just like the man's own...yuck!

Remove her eyebrow she would have looked just like a guy

Im sure if I asked aby of my female friends or my sister to be grooms man for me they'll be like

Haaa

. The groom mouth be like kpomo 1 Like

The lady above me though

so many shemales nowadays,what is happening to our women,they are becoming men,i dnt know why women luke degeneracy,always in the forefront of every subversion,the devil really uses women,its confirmed!women are getting ugly everyday,no more beauty.no more ladies,jus men with vaginas it is better to shut up and be considered wise than to open it and prove to the whole world that ur village people have sucked your brain through your p£ni$. it is better to shut up and be considered wise than to open it and prove to the whole world that ur village people have sucked your brain through your p£ni$.

nice one...

The guy mouth no be here. Based on logistics, the guy fit suck Tbores out bbnaija The guy mouth no be here. Based on logistics, the guy fit suck Tbores out bbnaija

Hmm

COOL



Observation; she looks like a fat Debby Rise





Kip calm n vote efe

I suspect In to In measurement









More importantly , This guy should be Lippie's Lips of Horror , Who marry am ? So , he has no friends ?I suspect In to In measurementMore importantly , This guy should be Lippie's Lips of Horror , Who marry am ?





See her hand LAsaun..like man own no wonder she fit be best man See her hand LAsaun..like man ownno wonder she fit be best man 1 Like

Where is ma brother comma marry o

Lemme do for you too

more photos lovely lovely

Soon men will be playing bridesmaid ..and dem go follow catch bouquet of flowers like the ones wey dey my left