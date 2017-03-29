₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,778,095 members, 3,461,710 topics. Date: Thursday, 06 April 2017 at 09:35 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) (3303 Views)
See What A Woman Did To Another Lady's Husband All Because Of Valentine (Pics) / I Love My Girlfriend But Another Lady Is Four Months Pregnant With My Baby / Woman Attempts Suicide Twice Because Her Lover Married Another Lady (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) by PapiNigga: 1:05am
Over the weekend, a pretty lady went viral after she played the best man role at her twin brother's wedding,
Read HERE http://www.nairaland.com/3718160/lady-plays-groomsman-role-twin
Well, looks like this pretty lady has also followed her foot steps, as she was seen on best man duty at her brother's wedding recently.
when will a guy also serve as a best lady...?
See more photos below;
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/04/another-lady-plays-best-man-role-at-her.html?m=1
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) by PapiNigga: 1:05am
more photos
|Re: Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 1:09am
Soon men will be playing bridesmaid
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) by paybak(m): 1:12am
Hi.. Its bn a while.. How have you bn??
GloriaNinja:
|Re: Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) by mrmrmister: 1:15am
The Bro's lips though.
|Re: Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) by babasolution: 1:21am
so many shemales nowadays,what is happening to our women,they are becoming men,i dnt know why women luke degeneracy,always in the forefront of every subversion,the devil really uses women,its confirmed!women are getting ugly everyday,no more beauty.no more ladies,jus men with vaginas
1 Like
|Re: Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) by BestySam(m): 1:22am
They're both fools.
Just imagine me as a bridesmaid.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) by 3rdlegxxx(m): 1:24am
BestySam:like wtf
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) by mrmrmister: 1:29am
babasolution:
WTF is this guy saying?
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) by Nomfanelo99(f): 1:53am
mrmrmister:my thoughts exactly
mrmrmister:my thoughts exactly
|Re: Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) by Frolic: 2:44am
babasolution:lol.
|Re: Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) by odiereke(m): 3:09am
Waoh
|Re: Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) by Christardor: 4:06am
See her hands in the first pix..veins,just like the man's own...yuck!
|Re: Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) by adorablepepple(f): 4:57am
Remove her eyebrow she would have looked just like a guy
|Re: Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) by BUTCHCASSIDY: 6:11am
Im sure if I asked aby of my female friends or my sister to be grooms man for me they'll be like
|Re: Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) by bayocanny: 6:57am
Haaa
|Re: Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) by ToriBlue(f): 7:16am
The groom mouth be like kpomo .
1 Like
|Re: Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) by Bumbae1(f): 8:09am
The lady above me though
|Re: Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) by funmisticqueen(f): 9:06am
babasolution:it is better to shut up and be considered wise than to open it and prove to the whole world that ur village people have sucked your brain through your p£ni$.
|Re: Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) by L0velyn(f): 9:17am
nice one...
|Re: Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) by pass111(m): 9:22am
The guy mouth no be here. Based on logistics, the guy fit suck Tbores out bbnaija
|Re: Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 9:24am
Hmm
|Re: Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) by veekid(m): 9:25am
|Re: Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) by lampard01: 9:25am
COOL
Observation; she looks like a fat Debby Rise
EFE FOR THE MULLA;
Kip calm n vote efe
|Re: Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 9:25am
babasolution:
|Re: Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) by Iamwrath: 9:26am
So , he has no friends ?
I suspect In to In measurement
More importantly , This guy should be Lippie's Lips of Horror , Who marry am ?
|Re: Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) by MrAwePresident: 9:26am
See her hand LAsaun..like man own no wonder she fit be best man
1 Like
|Re: Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) by Divay22(f): 9:27am
Where is ma brother comma marry o
Lemme do for you too
|Re: Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) by just4obitex(m): 9:27am
PapiNigga:lovely
|Re: Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 9:27am
GloriaNinja:..and dem go follow catch bouquet of flowers like the ones wey dey my left
|Re: Lady Is Her Brother's Best Man At His Wedding In Nigeria (Photos) by biomustry: 9:28am
Christians can do anything o
Top 10 April Fools Day 2016 Easy Pranks Ideas, Best Tricks For Friends / Psalms Entertainment's Swagger Official,5th Dec,venue>cabana Lounge> / Police Discover Human Parts In Festac
Viewing this topic: Kaptainkoko, abdul1976(m), Najyin(m), ufedob(f), ettybaba(m), Sketch007(m), Gido2sun(m), abexforeal, Iyaboaj(f), divicoded, kaytenny, white12k, olamipojojo(f), kcddon, shigidi(m), Ogashub(m), techP(m), adblack10(m), ozohtony, kehindeG(m), incredibleace(m), Dawn123(f), yemite4040, greatmarshall(m), kidsam, xharder, guruvick(m), YonkijiSappo, peace2all(m), Dollyak(f), hurricaneChris, Godfullsam(m), tuzinde, habex005(m), oyatake200, johntaiwo123(m), jgbemson1, Josskute, james17, juman(m), iksmoore(m), Adiwana, ken4u769(m), DLuciano, Dayg88(m), Ochinawata01(m), Jay542(m), Harkynkunle(m), virtuousMe(f), Petdagr8t(m), olumike001(m), ozee1kinobi, laryom1, cleanshaven(m), scachy(m), mrmrmister, ruggedtimi(m), Foxyn, amakufrancis(m), larrrymore(m), herroyalcuteness(f), perp(f), opalu, equily(m), soniawarmate, Buskylabambam(m), FuckBuhari(m), AgbaNgohile(f), jahlid(m), gab19, Heffalump(m), walezy85, kakakibuy, eghos12(m), gfunkera(m), daretodo(m), innoGod, rubiescake, Tayepee, Deolaw, saamebaba, M3Guy(m), oyeropaul(m), masterd1(m), rotey73, FKseun(m), PAAZ(m), Uzoigwe1(m), sheDD(m), sharisto(m), Tumiliciou918, Joyintwos(m), Olapraise24(m), 9jizzy(m), sammy042(m), samdaisi, unikprince(m), digitalheadline(m), machinegundammy(m), geekay4real(m), boyontee, Jadmchris(m), okusebi(m), eminemkayc, seanery, wizzywisdom(m), Shegz007(m), olaoye26, lanreunlimited(m), pweshboi(m), maestrojay(m), Secretario(m), dadon1990(m), yinkaoke(f), ab1x, tigonana, ajacent94(m), Morikaih, academicjosh(m), Ayodun1, dadataiwo100(m), edwinmiles, Ejegbleje(m), Tompolo1, onuh12(m), richeazy(m), blkmum700, esthermotunray, Kanoute(m), forzarush(f), LekkiHost, Nikkygold4life(f), Zealoy(m), ElsonMorali, RealHaute, Darkseid(m), doyinisaac, TINALETC3(f), Ayofad, HAH, thorpido(m), morzook(m), hardeypeju, Ayanfeoluwaoba(f) and 268 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11