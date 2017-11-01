Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Female 'Best Man' Steals The Show At Her Brother's Wedding In Akwa Ibom. Photos (8697 Views)

Rotimi Amaechi As Best Man To Celestine Omehia During Wedding (Throwback Photo) / Senator Akpabio Mobbed By Youths At A Wedding Reception In Akwa Ibom. Photos / Senator Akpabio Joins "Street Boys" For New Year Carnival In Akwa Ibom. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The groom's sister stole the show as she was the 'Best Man' at the glamorous wedding. Congrats to the new couple.



Source; Akwa Ibom State Governor Mr Udom Emmanuel, his Deputy Mr Moses Ekpo and some members of the State Executive Council, today Saturday 11th November 2017, were among the guests that witnessed a Solemnization of Holy Matrimony between former Miss Unyime Darty and Mr Uwemedimo Ufot Ebong, son of Elder Ufot Ebong - Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Technical Matters and Due Process, held at Jubilee Events Garden, Osongama Estate, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital.The groom's sister stole the show as she was the 'Best Man' at the glamorous wedding. Congrats to the new couple.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/lady-serves-best-man-colorful-wedding-akwa-ibom-governor-attends-photos.html

cc; lalasticlala

Obviously, she's groom's sister 2 Likes

IT IS WELL... FATHER HELP US... AYAM SPEECHLESS

beautiful, change is constant, d woman sef can use her ''ex'' as her chief bride's maid and nothing go happen. 6 Likes

the wife will be like'you are not suppose to fine pass me, is it your wedding?' 2 Likes

The wife wear parachute 2 Likes









The choice of a wedding gown is absurd.





It only portrays wastefulness and greed!







The female best man has a thought to become transgendered.





Na small small e dey start. The choice of a wedding gown is absurd.It only portrays wastefulness and greed!The female best man has a thought to become transgendered.Na small small e dey start.

soon we might start to hear of bride's men... 1 Like

Stop turning my head. Which one is female best man? 2 Likes

gebest:

beautiful, change is constant, d woman sef can use her ''ex'' as her chief bride's maid and nothing go happen.

Changeisconstant mind yourself oh..





Beside, she/he is not the first to do this best woman thing.. how did she/he steal the wedding showChangeisconstant mind yourself oh..Beside, she/he is not the first to do this best woman thing..

With the proliferation of Gay, Lesbianism and Transexuals in society today, a time will come when being straight would be a taboo. Be wise people and end this foolishness right now. 2 Likes

Why are all the bridesmaids looking scorned? He be like the groom don sample all of them..... 1 Like

Nothing new..

Spare me all these ish... Steal ko rob ni

This is wow



Why didn't they get married before he became governor?





This is the time that they would all start marrying.Why didn't they get married before he became governor?

This sibbling love, no get rival ......

I won’t be surprised if dat guy dey knack him sister. This doesn’t look cool at all. Rubbish

HMMMM.... Mkpoo nnyin

Feminist spotted



Make she kuku do surgery add peniis

What God had joined 2geda no man shall put asunder



just look at the caption of the thread already, making it look like its special rentAcock:

With the proliferation of Gay, Lesbianism and Transexuals in society today, a time will come when being straight would be a taboo. Be wise people and end this foolishness right now. We might probably get there faster than we thought,just look at the caption of the thread already, making it look like its special

Somebody that was released from detention recently will play chief bridesmaids one day.

savage

ok





The world would most certainly not have a happy ending. Innovation is becoming too unbecoming. rentAcock:

With the proliferation of Gay, Lesbianism and Transexuals in society today, a time will come when being straight would be a taboo. Be wise people and end this foolishness right now. That time can never come, cos our very existence and future depends on being straight. Gay tendencies have been in existence for centuries, only that our generation seem to be more accommodating of it. Female best man!The world would most certainly not have a happy ending. Innovation is becoming too unbecoming.That time can never come, cos our very existence and future depends on being straight. Gay tendencies have been in existence for centuries, only that our generation seem to be more accommodating of it.