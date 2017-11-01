₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Female 'Best Man' Steals The Show At Her Brother's Wedding In Akwa Ibom. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:23pm
Akwa Ibom State Governor Mr Udom Emmanuel, his Deputy Mr Moses Ekpo and some members of the State Executive Council, today Saturday 11th November 2017, were among the guests that witnessed a Solemnization of Holy Matrimony between former Miss Unyime Darty and Mr Uwemedimo Ufot Ebong, son of Elder Ufot Ebong - Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Technical Matters and Due Process, held at Jubilee Events Garden, Osongama Estate, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital.
The groom's sister stole the show as she was the 'Best Man' at the glamorous wedding. Congrats to the new couple.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/lady-serves-best-man-colorful-wedding-akwa-ibom-governor-attends-photos.html
|Re: Female 'Best Man' Steals The Show At Her Brother's Wedding In Akwa Ibom. Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:25pm
Obviously, she's groom's sister
|Re: Female 'Best Man' Steals The Show At Her Brother's Wedding In Akwa Ibom. Photos by bedspread: 8:26pm
IT IS WELL... FATHER HELP US... AYAM SPEECHLESS
|Re: Female 'Best Man' Steals The Show At Her Brother's Wedding In Akwa Ibom. Photos by gebest: 8:30pm
beautiful, change is constant, d woman sef can use her ''ex'' as her chief bride's maid and nothing go happen.
|Re: Female 'Best Man' Steals The Show At Her Brother's Wedding In Akwa Ibom. Photos by jdluv(f): 8:39pm
the wife will be like'you are not suppose to fine pass me, is it your wedding?'
|Re: Female 'Best Man' Steals The Show At Her Brother's Wedding In Akwa Ibom. Photos by Keneking: 8:41pm
The wife wear parachute
|Re: Female 'Best Man' Steals The Show At Her Brother's Wedding In Akwa Ibom. Photos by UbanmeUdie: 8:45pm
The choice of a wedding gown is absurd.
It only portrays wastefulness and greed!
The female best man has a thought to become transgendered.
Na small small e dey start.
|Re: Female 'Best Man' Steals The Show At Her Brother's Wedding In Akwa Ibom. Photos by stephleena(f): 8:51pm
soon we might start to hear of bride's men...
|Re: Female 'Best Man' Steals The Show At Her Brother's Wedding In Akwa Ibom. Photos by OrestesDante(m): 8:53pm
Stop turning my head. Which one is female best man?
|Re: Female 'Best Man' Steals The Show At Her Brother's Wedding In Akwa Ibom. Photos by tepe23: 9:13pm
|Re: Female 'Best Man' Steals The Show At Her Brother's Wedding In Akwa Ibom. Photos by optional1(f): 9:30pm
how did she/he steal the wedding show Changeisconstant mind yourself oh..
Beside, she/he is not the first to do this best woman thing..
|Re: Female 'Best Man' Steals The Show At Her Brother's Wedding In Akwa Ibom. Photos by rentAcock(m): 9:35pm
With the proliferation of Gay, Lesbianism and Transexuals in society today, a time will come when being straight would be a taboo. Be wise people and end this foolishness right now.
|Re: Female 'Best Man' Steals The Show At Her Brother's Wedding In Akwa Ibom. Photos by soberdrunk(m): 9:35pm
Why are all the bridesmaids looking scorned? He be like the groom don sample all of them.....
|Re: Female 'Best Man' Steals The Show At Her Brother's Wedding In Akwa Ibom. Photos by BiggerPRICK1(m): 9:35pm
Nothing new..
|Re: Female 'Best Man' Steals The Show At Her Brother's Wedding In Akwa Ibom. Photos by Leonbonapart(m): 9:36pm
Spare me all these ish... Steal ko rob ni
|Re: Female 'Best Man' Steals The Show At Her Brother's Wedding In Akwa Ibom. Photos by tim1256(m): 9:37pm
This is wow
|Re: Female 'Best Man' Steals The Show At Her Brother's Wedding In Akwa Ibom. Photos by DICKtator: 9:37pm
This is the time that they would all start marrying.
Why didn't they get married before he became governor?
|Re: Female 'Best Man' Steals The Show At Her Brother's Wedding In Akwa Ibom. Photos by Lexusgs430: 9:38pm
This sibbling love, no get rival ......
|Re: Female 'Best Man' Steals The Show At Her Brother's Wedding In Akwa Ibom. Photos by Josh44s(m): 9:39pm
I won’t be surprised if dat guy dey knack him sister. This doesn’t look cool at all. Rubbish
|Re: Female 'Best Man' Steals The Show At Her Brother's Wedding In Akwa Ibom. Photos by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 9:40pm
HMMMM.... Mkpoo nnyin
|Re: Female 'Best Man' Steals The Show At Her Brother's Wedding In Akwa Ibom. Photos by freeman95(m): 9:41pm
Feminist spotted
Make she kuku do surgery add peniis
|Re: Female 'Best Man' Steals The Show At Her Brother's Wedding In Akwa Ibom. Photos by asawanathegreat(m): 9:42pm
What God had joined 2geda no man shall put asunder
|Re: Female 'Best Man' Steals The Show At Her Brother's Wedding In Akwa Ibom. Photos by frenzyduchess(f): 9:43pm
We might probably get there faster than we thought,
just look at the caption of the thread already, making it look like its special
|Re: Female 'Best Man' Steals The Show At Her Brother's Wedding In Akwa Ibom. Photos by toprealman: 9:43pm
Somebody that was released from detention recently will play chief bridesmaids one day.
|Re: Female 'Best Man' Steals The Show At Her Brother's Wedding In Akwa Ibom. Photos by lawalosky: 9:44pm
savage
|Re: Female 'Best Man' Steals The Show At Her Brother's Wedding In Akwa Ibom. Photos by chibabe259(f): 9:44pm
ok
|Re: Female 'Best Man' Steals The Show At Her Brother's Wedding In Akwa Ibom. Photos by costandi(m): 9:44pm
Female best man!
The world would most certainly not have a happy ending. Innovation is becoming too unbecoming.
rentAcock:That time can never come, cos our very existence and future depends on being straight. Gay tendencies have been in existence for centuries, only that our generation seem to be more accommodating of it.
|Re: Female 'Best Man' Steals The Show At Her Brother's Wedding In Akwa Ibom. Photos by itsandi(m): 9:45pm
Interesting
