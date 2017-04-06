



Mr Idris at the event urged the newly-promoted officers to always ensure proper synergy with other security agencies while discharging their duties.



“My first comment is on the synergy between Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies. As you have seen, in several operations we have conducted, there have been a strong cooperation between us and our sister services from the military, from the state security service, and other paramilitary services at various levels in the country.”



He explained.



Mr Idris said more area commands would be established across the country in order to bring policing closer to the people.



“You can see the wonderful job our officers did, such that for the first time in the history of this country, we have addressed some of those issues that have become a challenge to the successful conduct of election in Nigeria.”



He stated.



The IGP maintained that the police was committed to the fight against crime.



The newly-promoted commissioners of police decorated at the event are Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, Joseph Agaji, Gbemisola O. Akinpelu, Hakeem Aramide Busari; Adat Ududo, John Daniel Amadi, Undie J. Adie, Olugbenga Adeyanju, Patrick Ladul Garba, Aromeh Peter Attabor and Augustine Ezechukwu.



Also at the event, cheques worth N200 million were presented to 12 families of deceased officers under the NPF’s group life assurance scheme.



https://ezeja.com/news/2017/04/06/11-newly-promoted-commissioners-police-decorated/ The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has decorated 11 of the force’s newly-promoted commissioners of police.Mr Idris at the event urged the newly-promoted officers to always ensure proper synergy with other security agencies while discharging their duties.“My first comment is on the synergy between Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies. As you have seen, in several operations we have conducted, there have been a strong cooperation between us and our sister services from the military, from the state security service, and other paramilitary services at various levels in the country.”He explained.Mr Idris said more area commands would be established across the country in order to bring policing closer to the people.“You can see the wonderful job our officers did, such that for the first time in the history of this country, we have addressed some of those issues that have become a challenge to the successful conduct of election in Nigeria.”He stated.The IGP maintained that the police was committed to the fight against crime.The newly-promoted commissioners of police decorated at the event are Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, Joseph Agaji, Gbemisola O. Akinpelu, Hakeem Aramide Busari; Adat Ududo, John Daniel Amadi, Undie J. Adie, Olugbenga Adeyanju, Patrick Ladul Garba, Aromeh Peter Attabor and Augustine Ezechukwu.Also at the event, cheques worth N200 million were presented to 12 families of deceased officers under the NPF’s group life assurance scheme.