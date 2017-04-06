₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has decorated 11 of the force’s newly-promoted commissioners of police.
Mr Idris at the event urged the newly-promoted officers to always ensure proper synergy with other security agencies while discharging their duties.
“My first comment is on the synergy between Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies. As you have seen, in several operations we have conducted, there have been a strong cooperation between us and our sister services from the military, from the state security service, and other paramilitary services at various levels in the country.”
He explained.
Mr Idris said more area commands would be established across the country in order to bring policing closer to the people.
“You can see the wonderful job our officers did, such that for the first time in the history of this country, we have addressed some of those issues that have become a challenge to the successful conduct of election in Nigeria.”
He stated.
The IGP maintained that the police was committed to the fight against crime.
The newly-promoted commissioners of police decorated at the event are Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, Joseph Agaji, Gbemisola O. Akinpelu, Hakeem Aramide Busari; Adat Ududo, John Daniel Amadi, Undie J. Adie, Olugbenga Adeyanju, Patrick Ladul Garba, Aromeh Peter Attabor and Augustine Ezechukwu.
Also at the event, cheques worth N200 million were presented to 12 families of deceased officers under the NPF’s group life assurance scheme.
https://ezeja.com/news/2017/04/06/11-newly-promoted-commissioners-police-decorated/
|Re: 11 Newly-promoted Commissioners Of Police Decorated by tellwisdom: 4:43am
Smh
1 Like
|Re: 11 Newly-promoted Commissioners Of Police Decorated by Lifestone(m): 5:11am
Congratulations
|Re: 11 Newly-promoted Commissioners Of Police Decorated by idu1(m): 6:16am
tellwisdom:where is the smh?
1 Like
|Re: 11 Newly-promoted Commissioners Of Police Decorated by omowolewa: 6:38am
Dem don reach the peak remaining ranks no politics. Congrats, only that I no see my friend here.
|Re: 11 Newly-promoted Commissioners Of Police Decorated by Okundaye4(m): 9:21am
GOOD
FOR
THEM.
|Re: 11 Newly-promoted Commissioners Of Police Decorated by sagerasaq(m): 9:22am
Oya Naa.... We c dem!!! Shey na make we see dr Pictures say dem dy decorate dem.....
|Re: 11 Newly-promoted Commissioners Of Police Decorated by hucienda: 9:22am
I see the only woman amongst men. Commandant PSC, Jos. Nice one. Hopefully you'll lead Louis Edet House in the near future.
Congratulations to the eleven.
NCAN. Make una come do analysis as usual.
cc: NCANChairman
|Re: 11 Newly-promoted Commissioners Of Police Decorated by lampard01: 9:22am
first picture; the man on the left looks like a skinny BABA SUWE
|Re: 11 Newly-promoted Commissioners Of Police Decorated by refreshrate: 9:23am
Abeg anything police I'm not interested biko.
|Re: 11 Newly-promoted Commissioners Of Police Decorated by lovingyouhun: 9:23am
Congrats to them, small thing remain I got Don join their race last year As a specialist of cause. If you enter the other way round na die you dey. Miss them small, corruption will not allow Nigerians employ eligible people only dump heads, that's why there is always stray bullets everywhere. God please help this Nation
|Re: 11 Newly-promoted Commissioners Of Police Decorated by Amarabae(f): 9:24am
Okay. Congrats to them. More bribe to their pocket.
|Re: 11 Newly-promoted Commissioners Of Police Decorated by cr7rooney10(m): 9:24am
Police?
|Re: 11 Newly-promoted Commissioners Of Police Decorated by Iamwrath: 9:25am
No matter how promoted they are
They'll never pass up a bribe
|Re: 11 Newly-promoted Commissioners Of Police Decorated by osbjerry92(m): 9:26am
I noe dey wan use ear hear police matter...*am out
|Re: 11 Newly-promoted Commissioners Of Police Decorated by Abelloky: 9:26am
See them
|Re: 11 Newly-promoted Commissioners Of Police Decorated by oberichard(m): 9:27am
I dislike this force with passion
|Re: 11 Newly-promoted Commissioners Of Police Decorated by YaksonFCA(m): 9:28am
Congratz
