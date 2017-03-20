Today we bring to you an interesting list, this one shows us Nigerian entertainers that have ran for public offices or that has been appointed into one.

It is now a common trend for a lot of successful Nigerian celebrities to resort to carving a niche for themselves in politics and other fields.

Here is a list of top Nigerian celebrities who have joined politics.





1. Kate Henshaw





Veteran actress Kate Henshaw contested at the PDP primaries in Calabar state but did not win. However, in December 2015, Kate Henshaw was made Special Adviser, Liaison, Lagos to Cross River state.



2. Desmond Elliot



Desmond, a seasoned actor and producer in the Nigerian movie industry contested for a seat in the Lagos state house of assembly in 2015 and won. He was sworn into office at the Lagos State House of Assembly as a member representing Surulere 01 Constituency.



3. Julius Agwu





4. 9ice



Singer, Abolore Akande popularly known as 9ice contested in 2015 for the House of Representative seat in Oyo State but lost at the primaries. The musician still landed a political appointed under the current Ajimobi led administration as the Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth matters.



5. Bob Manuel



Bob-Manuel Udokwu is a veteran Nollywood actor who contested for the position of house of assembly for the Idemili North Local Government Area for Anambra state in 2015.



6. Richard Mofe Damijo



Nollywood veteran actor, Richard Mofe Damijo was Commissioner of Culture and Tourism in Delta State from 2009 till 2015.



7 Hilda Dokubo



Ace Actress, Hilda Dokubo was one of the first Nigerian celebrities to get into the political game. She was appointed Special Adviser on Youth Affairs to the former Rivers state governor, Peter Odili in the early 2000’s.



8. Ini Edo



In February 2016, talented Nollywood actress Ini Edo, was appointed Special Adviser on Tourism to the Akwa Ibom State Governor.



9. Femi Adebayo



Popular yoruba actor, Femi Adebayo was made the Special Adviser to the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed on Arts, Culture and Tourism in February 2016.



10. Mercy Johnson



On March 15th 2017, Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie was appointed a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello on Entertainment, Arts and Culture.



11. Nkiru Slyvanus





Nkiru Sylvanus was one of the first set of celebrities to venture into politics. In 2011, she was appointed the Special Adviser on Lagos Affairs to the Imo State Government. She was later made Special Adviser on Public Relations to the same state Government.



12. Kanayo.O.Kanayo



He joined the then ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and had his eyes on the seat of House of Representatives, member for Ahiazu/Ezinihite Mbaise Federal Constituency in 2011. However, he lost in the primary election.



13. Tony Tetuila



Anthony Olanrewaju Awotoye, popularly known as Tony Tetuila, who hails from Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, contested for the 2015 National Assembly election for the House of Representatives’ seat of his home constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which he later lost.



14. Muma Gee



Gift Iyumame Eke aka Muma Gee contested for the Federal House of Representative in Abua/Odua and Ahoada East LGA of Rivers State under PDP’s big umbrella.



15. Funke Adesiyan





Funke Adesiyan is a Nollywood actress who was seeking office in Oyo state as she contested for the Ibadan South-East constituency seat in the Oyo State House of Assembly.



16. Kenny Saint Brown



Ksb as she is fondly called may not be that relevant today but she is still no pushover in the music industry. She contested for the Lagos state house of assembly Ikeja constituency under the APC but did not win.



17. Dayo Adeneye



Popular TV presenter and co-founder of Primetime Entertainment, Dayo Adeneye popularly known as D1 contested for the Ogun State House of Assembly at the Odogbolu constituency under the APC but lost.



18 Kenneth Okonkwo



Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo who was interested in Nsukka/Igbo Eze south Federal Constituency backed out of the PDP primaries in December 2014.



19. Bukky Wright



Veteran actress, Bukky Wright also joined politics when she contested as a member of the House of Representatives at the the Abeokuta South Federal Constituency, under the Social Democratic Party.



20. Onyeka Onwenu



Onyeka Onwenu is not only a renowned Nigerian singer who was the former chairperson of Imo State Council for Arts and Culture. She was appointed by former President Jonathan as the executive director/chief executive officer of the National Centre for Women Development in September 2013.

