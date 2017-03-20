₦airaland Forum

20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by Codedrock(m): 5:25am
Today we bring to you an interesting list, this one shows us Nigerian entertainers that have ran for public offices or that has been appointed into one.
It is now a common trend for a lot of successful Nigerian celebrities to resort to carving a niche for themselves in politics and other fields.
Here is a list of top Nigerian celebrities who have joined politics.


1. Kate Henshaw


Veteran actress Kate Henshaw contested at the PDP primaries in Calabar state but did not win. However, in December 2015, Kate Henshaw was made Special Adviser, Liaison, Lagos to Cross River state.

2. Desmond Elliot

Desmond, a seasoned actor and producer in the Nigerian movie industry contested for a seat in the Lagos state house of assembly in 2015 and won. He was sworn into office at the Lagos State House of Assembly as a member representing Surulere 01 Constituency.

3. Julius Agwu


4. 9ice

Singer, Abolore Akande popularly known as 9ice contested in 2015 for the House of Representative seat in Oyo State but lost at the primaries. The musician still landed a political appointed under the current Ajimobi led administration as the Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth matters.

5. Bob Manuel

Bob-Manuel Udokwu is a veteran Nollywood actor who contested for the position of house of assembly for the Idemili North Local Government Area for Anambra state in 2015.

6. Richard Mofe Damijo

Nollywood veteran actor, Richard Mofe Damijo was Commissioner of Culture and Tourism in Delta State from 2009 till 2015.

7 Hilda Dokubo

Ace Actress, Hilda Dokubo was one of the first Nigerian celebrities to get into the political game. She was appointed Special Adviser on Youth Affairs to the former Rivers state governor, Peter Odili in the early 2000’s.

8. Ini Edo

In February 2016, talented Nollywood actress Ini Edo, was appointed Special Adviser on Tourism to the Akwa Ibom State Governor.

9. Femi Adebayo

Popular yoruba actor, Femi Adebayo was made the Special Adviser to the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed on Arts, Culture and Tourism in February 2016.

10. Mercy Johnson

On March 15th 2017, Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie was appointed a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello on Entertainment, Arts and Culture.

11. Nkiru Slyvanus


Nkiru Sylvanus was one of the first set of celebrities to venture into politics. In 2011, she was appointed the Special Adviser on Lagos Affairs to the Imo State Government. She was later made Special Adviser on Public Relations to the same state Government.

12. Kanayo.O.Kanayo

He joined the then ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and had his eyes on the seat of House of Representatives, member for Ahiazu/Ezinihite Mbaise Federal Constituency in 2011. However, he lost in the primary election.

13. Tony Tetuila

Anthony Olanrewaju Awotoye, popularly known as Tony Tetuila, who hails from Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, contested for the 2015 National Assembly election for the House of Representatives’ seat of his home constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which he later lost.

14. Muma Gee

Gift Iyumame Eke aka Muma Gee contested for the Federal House of Representative in Abua/Odua and Ahoada East LGA of Rivers State under PDP’s big umbrella.

15. Funke Adesiyan


Funke Adesiyan is a Nollywood actress who was seeking office in Oyo state as she contested for the Ibadan South-East constituency seat in the Oyo State House of Assembly.

16. Kenny Saint Brown

Ksb as she is fondly called may not be that relevant today but she is still no pushover in the music industry. She contested for the Lagos state house of assembly Ikeja constituency under the APC but did not win.

17. Dayo Adeneye

Popular TV presenter and co-founder of Primetime Entertainment, Dayo Adeneye popularly known as D1 contested for the Ogun State House of Assembly at the Odogbolu constituency under the APC but lost.

18 Kenneth Okonkwo

Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo who was interested in Nsukka/Igbo Eze south Federal Constituency backed out of the PDP primaries in December 2014.

19. Bukky Wright

Veteran actress, Bukky Wright also joined politics when she contested as a member of the House of Representatives at the the Abeokuta South Federal Constituency, under the Social Democratic Party.

20. Onyeka Onwenu

Onyeka Onwenu is not only a renowned Nigerian singer who was the former chairperson of Imo State Council for Arts and Culture. She was appointed by former President Jonathan as the executive director/chief executive officer of the National Centre for Women Development in September 2013.
SOURCE: http://www.takemetonaija.com/2017/03/20-nigerian-celebrities-who-have.html#more

1 Like

Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by Codedrock(m): 5:27am
End of the day they all still same old people to me.. and i don't think most em are actually into politics to save our country.

1 Like

Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by khadaffi(m): 6:10am
I can't believe you forgot Tony one-week

1 Like

Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by jazinogold(m): 6:21am
EFE for the prize money 2017! based on logistics conscience party

2 Likes

Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by Codedrock(m): 8:18am
khadaffi:
I can't believe you forgot Tony one-week
Who the Bleep is that??
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by khadaffi(m): 8:35am
Codedrock:
Who the Bleep is that??
Are you up to 20 years at all?

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by veekid(m): 7:13pm
how many of them now are still relevant?
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by clickbnkgod: 7:14pm
Nigerian politics, that is where the real blood money is. Those who are killing people for money rituals are just waiting their time. The real blood ritual is try to hold a political post in our Nigerian society.
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by everitina(f): 7:17pm
Tboss be like politician o
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by obafemee80(m): 7:19pm
If the present fools at the National Assembly could rule millions of literates,then why not..
I hope they will make a Change...
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by Tension532: 7:20pm
who dem epp
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by koolcat: 7:21pm
Codedrock:

Who the Bleep is that??
to me, he is the JARA king
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by brostheo(m): 7:21pm
Did Julius actually ran for Rivers governorship election



He thinkt say politics na joke??
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by ikorodureporta: 7:23pm
Footballers no dey do polititx
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by oshe11(m): 7:23pm
ok ooo
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by hucienda: 7:23pm
OP you forget Tony One-week?
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by TosineGuy(m): 7:24pm
i am very sure if tu face contest for any post he will lose. Btw, 9ice sat on a white chair as if he wan release album. Mtchew. No wonder he lost. Dey all tin if u are popular u go win easily. Its about integrity. Someone like tonto dikeh can't win any post too.
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by skarlett(f): 7:24pm
These special advisers, do they even count at all
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by ikorodureporta: 7:24pm
Okey Bakassi
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by Kalushedrack1(m): 7:24pm
NEW TREND ALERT!!!
view below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_J2gDI8DSXk
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by nolyyy(m): 7:26pm
khadaffi:

Are you up to 20 years at all?
Lmao... Maybe he's not
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by Adicsonbaba(m): 7:27pm
Nice one.... but almost all of them lost
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by Ahmadgani(m): 7:27pm
TONY ONE WEEK
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by slurryeye: 7:29pm
Same old same old Naija mentality

I'm quite sure almost all of them venture into politics because they believe it is a cash cow

1 Like

Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by jagugu88li(f): 7:33pm
Bought by government to get the floor to follow. Anything celebrity is hyped.......strategy.
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by stanliwise(m): 7:34pm
Although we all know the reason they are venturing into this politics of a things. But I must confess I love the idea of people with young mind ruling.

Note: When I mean young mind, I mean a mind that accept modern changes, analytic, passionate and it is ready to develop.
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by ephi123(f): 7:35pm
Codedrock:
End of the day they all still same old people to me.. and i don't think most em are actually into politics to save our country.
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by sunnyp20(m): 7:41pm
Where is Tony one week? he won idimili north or south in Anambra house of assembly
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by Primebuilders: 7:42pm
I can say they are more passionate about making money than there calling. That is why they are jumping ship

