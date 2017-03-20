₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by Codedrock(m): 5:25am
Today we bring to you an interesting list, this one shows us Nigerian entertainers that have ran for public offices or that has been appointed into one.SOURCE: http://www.takemetonaija.com/2017/03/20-nigerian-celebrities-who-have.html#more
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by Codedrock(m): 5:27am
End of the day they all still same old people to me.. and i don't think most em are actually into politics to save our country.
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by khadaffi(m): 6:10am
I can't believe you forgot Tony one-week
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by jazinogold(m): 6:21am
EFE for the prize money 2017! based on logistics conscience party
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by Codedrock(m): 8:18am
khadaffi:Who the Bleep is that??
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by khadaffi(m): 8:35am
Codedrock:Are you up to 20 years at all?
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by veekid(m): 7:13pm
how many of them now are still relevant?
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by clickbnkgod: 7:14pm
Nigerian politics, that is where the real blood money is. Those who are killing people for money rituals are just waiting their time. The real blood ritual is try to hold a political post in our Nigerian society.
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by everitina(f): 7:17pm
Tboss be like politician o
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by obafemee80(m): 7:19pm
If the present fools at the National Assembly could rule millions of literates,then why not..
I hope they will make a Change...
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by Tension532: 7:20pm
who dem epp
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by koolcat: 7:21pm
Codedrock:to me, he is the JARA king
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by brostheo(m): 7:21pm
Did Julius actually ran for Rivers governorship election
He thinkt say politics na joke??
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by ikorodureporta: 7:23pm
Footballers no dey do polititx
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by oshe11(m): 7:23pm
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by hucienda: 7:23pm
OP you forget Tony One-week?
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by TosineGuy(m): 7:24pm
i am very sure if tu face contest for any post he will lose. Btw, 9ice sat on a white chair as if he wan release album. Mtchew. No wonder he lost. Dey all tin if u are popular u go win easily. Its about integrity. Someone like tonto dikeh can't win any post too.
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by skarlett(f): 7:24pm
These special advisers, do they even count at all
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by ikorodureporta: 7:24pm
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by Kalushedrack1(m): 7:24pm
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by nolyyy(m): 7:26pm
khadaffi:Lmao... Maybe he's not
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by Adicsonbaba(m): 7:27pm
Nice one.... but almost all of them lost
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by Ahmadgani(m): 7:27pm
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by slurryeye: 7:29pm
Same old same old Naija mentality
I'm quite sure almost all of them venture into politics because they believe it is a cash cow
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by jagugu88li(f): 7:33pm
Bought by government to get the floor to follow. Anything celebrity is hyped.......strategy.
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by stanliwise(m): 7:34pm
Although we all know the reason they are venturing into this politics of a things. But I must confess I love the idea of people with young mind ruling.
Note: When I mean young mind, I mean a mind that accept modern changes, analytic, passionate and it is ready to develop.
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by ephi123(f): 7:35pm
Codedrock:
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by sunnyp20(m): 7:41pm
Where is Tony one week? he won idimili north or south in Anambra house of assembly
Re: 20 Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Directly Or Indirectly Ventured Into Politics by Primebuilders: 7:42pm
I can say they are more passionate about making money than there calling. That is why they are jumping ship
