|I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike by Daminaj1(f): 10:33am
Comedian 'I Go Dye' might be cracking a joke or so it seems to us! The comedian shared a photo of his surprisingly cute son and wrote 'Dis my son too resemble me....lol if nor be hustling na so I for be.' but do you see any resemblance?
http://www.daminaj.com/2017/04/hilarious-post-made-by-comedian-i-go.html
|Re: I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike by Jodha(f): 10:38am
Cute son but the difference is clear...
Bia op him resembles him Son... Abi him son resemble am..
|Re: I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike by SNOWCREAM(m): 10:47am
Whichever way, he's correct
|Re: I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike by kestolove95(f): 11:06am
D guy fine sha...I go dye no bad na...
|Re: I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike by NwannekaUloma(f): 11:39am
Yea..the both look alike but his boy is fairer
|Re: I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike by midehi2(f): 12:44pm
This is why you should marry a beautiful woman when you extremely ugly
|Re: I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike by Akshow: 12:45pm
No resemblance.
|Re: I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike by yourexcellency: 12:45pm
But who's stopping this guy from dying?
|Re: I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike by Bintak(f): 12:45pm
Jesus. This boy is very cute
|Re: I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike by Tazdroid(m): 12:45pm
looks like one of them Jackson V
|Re: I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike by Divay22(f): 12:46pm
I don't know o
|Re: I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike by DESTINY41(m): 12:46pm
|Re: I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike by Tazdroid(m): 12:46pm
Jodha:dis your "him" taya me o
|Re: I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike by Dadurty: 12:46pm
It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light.
|Re: I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike by tuncosd38(m): 12:47pm
abeg shey na me e for resemble?
|Re: I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike by everitina(f): 12:47pm
midehi2:baby will u marry me
|Re: I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike by nerodenero: 12:48pm
The long neck has since disappeared!!!
|Re: I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike by CokersClub: 12:48pm
How come he is fair?, your wife bleep oyibo man before getting pregnant? Me and my team don't give a f#ck
|Re: I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike by talktonase(m): 12:48pm
This person above me spoke my mind...
|Re: I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike by Tokziby: 12:48pm
Is your son s BOY or a Girl... I am not understanding ooo...
If na boy abeg proper monitoring is required ooo... If not na "Back fire" things ooo as in fggot
|Re: I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike by henrydadon(m): 12:49pm
|Re: I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike by welzyj2(m): 12:49pm
|Re: I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike by uzoclinton(m): 12:49pm
Who the pikin go resemble before... landlord?
|Re: I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike by unclezuma: 12:49pm
|Re: I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike by Mentcee(m): 12:50pm
Buhari= a foolish idiot.
|Re: I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike by robosky02(m): 12:50pm
|Re: I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike by welzyj2(m): 12:50pm
Tazdroid:
|Re: I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike by uzoclinton(m): 12:51pm
Mentcee:you go fit talkam for him front?
|Re: I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike by Avater0147: 12:51pm
they look alike the only differences is that I go die was raise in poverty, no care,unlike he son
|Re: I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike by naijafengist: 12:51pm
Lol like father like son. Though the son looks brighter
|Re: I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike by imstillnovice: 12:52pm
What a dry joke! Bros abeg return this cute boy you have kidnapped
