Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / I Go Dye Shares Photos Of His Son, Says They Lookalike (6544 Views)

I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija / Annie Idibia Celebrates Nino, 2face's Son, Says 'Our Son Is A Genius" / Comedian I Go Dye Shares Beautiful Family Pics As His Son Turns 5 (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.daminaj.com/2017/04/hilarious-post-made-by-comedian-i-go.html Comedian 'I Go Dye' might be cracking a joke or so it seems to us! The comedian shared a photo of his surprisingly cute son and wrote 'Dis my son too resemble me....lol if nor be hustling na so I for be.' but do you see any resemblance? 1 Like 1 Share

Cute son but the difference is clear...



Bia op him resembles him Son... Abi him son resemble am.. 2 Likes

Whichever way, he's correct

D guy fine sha...I go dye no bad na...

Yea..the both look alike but his boy is fairer

This is why you should marry a beautiful woman when you extremely ugly 5 Likes

No resemblance.

But who's stopping this guy from dying? 1 Like

Jesus. This boy is very cute 8 Likes

looks like one of them Jackson V looks like one of them Jackson V

I don't know o

.

Jodha:

Cute son but the difference is clear...



Bia op him resembles him Son... Abi him son resemble am.. dis your "him" taya me o dis your "him" taya me o

It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light.

?







VOTE EFE... Text Vote Efe to 32052 abeg shey na me e for resembleVOTE EFE... Text Vote Efe to 32052 1 Like

midehi2:

This is why you should marry a beautiful woman when you extremely ugly baby will u marry me baby will u marry me

The long neck has since disappeared!!!

How come he is fair?, your wife bleep oyibo man before getting pregnant? Me and my team don't give a f#ck

This person above me spoke my mind...





If na boy abeg proper monitoring is required ooo... If not na "Back fire" things ooo as in fggot Is your son s BOY or a Girl... I am not understanding ooo...If na boy abeg proper monitoring is required ooo... If not na "Back fire" things ooo as in fggot

Tazdroid:

looks like one of them Jackson V

Tazdroid:

looks like one of them Jackson V

Who the pikin go resemble before... landlord?

Buhari= a foolish idiot. 1 Like

ok

Tazdroid:

looks like one of them Jackson V



Mentcee:

Buhari= a foolish idiot. you go fit talkam for him front? you go fit talkam for him front?

they look alike the only differences is that I go die was raise in poverty, no care,unlike he son





Apply for a New generation Nigerian bank 2017 recruitment here

http://www.updatesflow.tk/2017/04/whytecleon-first-generation-nigerian.html Lol like father like son. Though the son looks brighterApply for a New generation Nigerian bank 2017 recruitment here