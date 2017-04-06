₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) by ujoatu(m): 10:45am
Peter Obi On Private Visit To Gov Okorocha
The immediate past governor of Anambra state, Mr Peter Obi was this morning sighted at the new Governor's Lodge, Government House Owerri after a private audience with the Chairman, Progressive Governors Forum & Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.
When accosted by newsmen on his visit to Gov Okorocha, Mr Obi said, "Rochas is my personal friend. He is in APC I am in PDP. There is nothing political about this visit. I came to thank him for his stance on KANU as an Igbo leader" he was quited as saying. When pressed further, he pleaded to be left alone saying, "Its a private visit to a brother "
|Re: Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) by ujoatu(m): 10:46am
|Re: Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) by Franchise21(m): 10:52am
|Re: Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) by ujoatu(m): 10:57am
|Re: Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) by ujoatu(m): 11:01am
|Re: Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) by ujoatu(m): 11:03am
|Re: Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) by StainlessH(m): 11:04am
This was a meeting of some easten governors and stalkholders.
|Re: Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) by JackieChan01: 11:05am
Only God knows what these men are cooking
Peter obi should apply wisdom oo unless Rochas fate in igboland shall be his
my Anambra people don't like traitors at least ngige ekwunife and andy ubah and the rest to join are living testimony
don't kill your career Peter
nnamdi kanu can never be bought
|Re: Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) by Customer80: 11:06am
Good one, we are brothers regardless of political inclination
|Re: Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) by IpobExposed: 11:06am
I love this
|Re: Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) by igbosupremacist: 11:06am
StainlessH:defection have changed hands
|Re: Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) by Keneking: 11:11am
The only way to be relevant is to join winning train
|Re: Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) by Jesusloveyou: 11:12am
This ipod ex-foolish gov put ipod kanu for head.
He is one of the foolish people sponsoring ipods.
|Re: Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) by Abagworo(m): 12:06pm
They are laughing hard at Chino.
|Re: Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) by ruggedized1: 12:11pm
Old man can't you see that Okoroawusa is about to decamp from APC since they have concluded plans to throw him out as the APC governors forum chairman. I wonder what you shall do next.
Abagworo:
|Re: Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) by Juticemnadu(m): 12:59pm
|Re: Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) by Oladelson(m): 12:59pm
|Re: Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) by Jaquar456: 12:59pm
SHAMELESS JUDAS. HE WILL SOON BETRAY JONA AS HE BETRAYED OJUKWU AND DECAMP TO APC. PETER OBI NO GET SHAME
|Re: Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) by divicoded: 1:00pm
Welldone Rochas, you are the only sensible man in Biafrauud republic!!
Thank you for trying to put "little sense" in the brain of Peter Obi
I congratulate you my governor, what any igbo man dead or alive has been unable to do will be done by you - YOU ARE THE FUTURE PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA
|Re: Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) by ekensi01(m): 1:01pm
Ok. happy meeting, remove the issue of crime.
|Re: Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) by uzoclinton(m): 1:01pm
Can someone pls explain to me using not less than 5 words How this would change the price of razor blade in the market?
|Re: Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) by Tazdroid(m): 1:02pm
Past meets present... And I thought it was impossible
|Re: Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) by Jaymaxxy(m): 1:02pm
I SMELL DEFECTION
|Re: Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) by Keneking: 1:02pm
"....he was quited as saying. " Useless statement
|Re: Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) by igwebuike01: 1:03pm
IPOB, the winning team
|Re: Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) by johntaiwo123(m): 1:03pm
|Re: Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) by Tazdroid(m): 1:04pm
Jesusloveyou:iPod? As in that old iPod device that year?
|Re: Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) by Bintak(f): 1:04pm
Okorocha getting fat everyday
|Re: Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) by stanliwise(m): 1:04pm
Hmm we are watching carefully
|Re: Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) by christopherozo: 1:04pm
ruggedized1:
Peter Obi the waka about. Can't seem to deal with the fact that he is no longer governor. Someone please tell this man that he is making a big fool of himself. He is no longer relevant in Igboland since people are now seeing him as jumping from one party to another and this man can do anything to be even local govt chairman sef.
|Re: Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) by tuncosd38(m): 1:05pm
God bless PEter Obi
