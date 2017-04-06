Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Peter Obi Visits Governor Okorocha In Owerri (Pictures) (3429 Views)

Peter Obi Spotted On A Train In The UK By A Shocked Nigerian (Photos) / Nairalander Visit To Owerri: SOS To Okorocha- Pictures / Gov Okorocha Vs Fashola In Ear-wrestling (photo)

Peter Obi On Private Visit To Gov Okorocha



The immediate past governor of Anambra state, Mr Peter Obi was this morning sighted at the new Governor's Lodge, Government House Owerri after a private audience with the Chairman, Progressive Governors Forum & Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.



When accosted by newsmen on his visit to Gov Okorocha, Mr Obi said, "Rochas is my personal friend. He is in APC I am in PDP. There is nothing political about this visit. I came to thank him for his stance on KANU as an Igbo leader" he was quited as saying. When pressed further, he pleaded to be left alone saying, "Its a private visit to a brother " 1 Share

Peter Obi

Lie!



This was a meeting of some easten governors and stalkholders.

Only God knows what these men are cooking



Peter obi should apply wisdom oo unless Rochas fate in igboland shall be his



my Anambra people don't like traitors at least ngige ekwunife and andy ubah and the rest to join are living testimony



don't kill your career Peter





nnamdi kanu can never be bought 3 Likes

Good one, we are brothers regardless of political inclination 1 Like 1 Share

Lie!

defection have changed hands

The only way to be relevant is to join winning train

This ipod ex-foolish gov put ipod kanu for head.

He is one of the foolish people sponsoring ipods.

They are laughing hard at Chino. 2 Likes





Abagworo:

They are laughing hard at Chino. Old man can't you see that Okoroawusa is about to decamp from APC since they have concluded plans to throw him out as the APC governors forum chairman. I wonder what you shall do next. 1 Like

SHAMELESS JUDAS. HE WILL SOON BETRAY JONA AS HE BETRAYED OJUKWU AND DECAMP TO APC. PETER OBI NO GET SHAME

Welldone Rochas, you are the only sensible man in Biafrauud republic!!



Thank you for trying to put "little sense" in the brain of Peter Obi



I congratulate you my governor, what any igbo man dead or alive has been unable to do will be done by you - YOU ARE THE FUTURE PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA

Can someone pls explain to me using not less than 5 words How this would change the price of razor blade in the market?

Past meets present... And I thought it was impossible

I SMELL DEFECTION

"....he was quited as saying. " Useless statement

IPOB, the winning team 1 Like

Jesusloveyou:

This ipod ex-foolish gov put ipod kanu for head.

iPod? As in that old iPod device that year?

Okorocha getting fat everyday

Hmm we are watching carefully

ruggedized1:

Old man can't you see that Okoroawusa is about to decamp from APC since they have concluded plans to throw him out as the APC governors forum chairman. I wonder what you shall do next.



Peter Obi the waka about. Can't seem to deal with the fact that he is no longer governor. Someone please tell this man that he is making a big fool of himself. He is no longer relevant in Igboland since people are now seeing him as jumping from one party to another and this man can do anything to be even local govt chairman sef. Peter Obi the waka about. Can't seem to deal with the fact that he is no longer governor. Someone please tell this man that he is making a big fool of himself. He is no longer relevant in Igboland since people are now seeing him as jumping from one party to another and this man can do anything to be even local govt chairman sef.