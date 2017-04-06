₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ahmed Musa Released After His Arrest Over Wife Battery by HolyCraig: 11:18am
Leicester star Ahmed Musa was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning on suspicion of beating his wife, but was later released without charge.
The Nigerian international, signed by the Foxes for £16million last summer, was quizzed by police for two hours on suspicion of common assault.
Officers arrived at Musa's home just hours after Leicester's 2-0 win over Sunderland on Tuesday night, a match which the 24-year-old didn't play in.
He has played just 14 minutes of football since Craig Shakespeare replaced Claudio Ranieri as Leicester's manager in February.
Ahmed Musa of Leicester City shoots at goal
Musa was released without charge (Photo: Getty)
A statement by Leicestershire Police on Thursday morning read: "A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of common assault has been released with no further action.
"The man was arrested from his home address near Leicester yesterday morning."
A Leicester City statement said : “We are aware that Ahmed Musa has today (Wednesday) cooperated with a police inquiry relating to a disturbance in the early hours of this morning.
“The inquiry has since been closed and no further action is to be taken.
Musa's club released a statement on his arrest (Photo: Leicester City FC via Getty Images)
"We see no reason for formal action internally, though Ahmed will be given the opportunity to discuss the matter with football management when the squad returns to training on Friday."
Musa wished his wife a happy birthday on Instagram on Wednesday.
He wrote: "On this special day, may you have: All the joy, your heart can hold; All the smiles, a day can bring; And all the blessings, a life can unfold.
"May God bestow you with His bounties and blessings!
"Happy Birthday,To my Queen."
http://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/leicester-star-ahmed-musa-released-10169665
Re: Ahmed Musa Released After His Arrest Over Wife Battery by bigtt76(f): 11:24am
HolyCraig:
Re: Ahmed Musa Released After His Arrest Over Wife Battery by SuperSuave(m): 11:48am
Re: Ahmed Musa Released After His Arrest Over Wife Battery by ichommy(m): 12:05pm
BEFORE Nko?
Emir will hear this.
BEFORE Nko?
Emir will hear this.
Re: Ahmed Musa Released After His Arrest Over Wife Battery by Chuknovski(m): 1:11pm
star beater player
|Re: Ahmed Musa Released After His Arrest Over Wife Battery by ednut1(m): 1:12pm
nawa o, all this negative marriage news self ehn, how person wan take reason marriage self.
Re: Ahmed Musa Released After His Arrest Over Wife Battery by Mr2kay3: 1:12pm
Women always bringing men leg outside.
Women always bringing men leg outside.Anyway guys check my signature
Re: Ahmed Musa Released After His Arrest Over Wife Battery by yourexcellency: 1:12pm
witch don dey follow am
witch don dey follow am
Re: Ahmed Musa Released After His Arrest Over Wife Battery by Nowenuse: 1:13pm
Re: Ahmed Musa Released After His Arrest Over Wife Battery by seunlayi(m): 1:13pm
GOOD FOR HIM AND A LESSON TO OTHERS
GOOD FOR HIM AND A LESSON TO OTHERS
|Re: Ahmed Musa Released After His Arrest Over Wife Battery by ferdison(m): 1:13pm
Funny topic : wife battery.
What about Husband battery n children battery.
|Re: Ahmed Musa Released After His Arrest Over Wife Battery by dazzlingd: 1:13pm
If you want a career in boxing, why not quit football?
Re: Ahmed Musa Released After His Arrest Over Wife Battery by zoneboy: 1:13pm
Re: Ahmed Musa Released After His Arrest Over Wife Battery by Tazdroid(m): 1:13pm
Re: Ahmed Musa Released After His Arrest Over Wife Battery by tribalistseun: 1:13pm
Abokiii and violence na 5 & 6
Abokiii and violence na 5 & 6
|Re: Ahmed Musa Released After His Arrest Over Wife Battery by Bintak(f): 1:13pm
Remote controlling him from hometown..They better leave him alone.
Re: Ahmed Musa Released After His Arrest Over Wife Battery by DayDreamPictures(m): 1:13pm
|Re: Ahmed Musa Released After His Arrest Over Wife Battery by ajoskele(m): 1:14pm
This is the reason I don't jump into conclusion anytime I read news I don't have the full details.
Many commenters yesternight were just hurling insults at the guy without detailed info on what happened. If he truly beat up or really assaulted his wife, UK authorities would charge him.
Now that he has been released without being filed a single charge, would you all retreat to your cocoons and wait for another person to bash/hate on?
|Re: Ahmed Musa Released After His Arrest Over Wife Battery by Tazdroid(m): 1:14pm
Bintak:So you are reporting live from the Remote Control Centre?
|Re: Ahmed Musa Released After His Arrest Over Wife Battery by Tokziby: 1:15pm
“We are aware that Ahmed Musa has today (Wednesday) cooperated with a police inquiry relating to a disturbance in the early hours of this morning.
This was exactly what i envisaged some few hours ago, Na those F**king Aproko Oyinbo neighbor go call police because of Noise between Husband and Wife. And since they were black its very easy to assume... Foolish People!!!
|Re: Ahmed Musa Released After His Arrest Over Wife Battery by phkka1(m): 1:16pm
Emire must hear this matter. I see no reason why Aboki will be involved in this type of ugly situation for goodness sake. Be careful.
|Re: Ahmed Musa Released After His Arrest Over Wife Battery by flexyebe(m): 1:16pm
why him go do dat kind.na him wife cause him poor form 4 club?
Re: Ahmed Musa Released After His Arrest Over Wife Battery by ephi123(f): 1:16pm
Tazdroid:
very funny
Tazdroid:
very funny
|Re: Ahmed Musa Released After His Arrest Over Wife Battery by napoleon77(m): 1:18pm
The young man is just 24 years old. He has had problems in the National team as regards the captaincy and also has problems with the new manager of Leicester City. He needs a break.
Re: Ahmed Musa Released After His Arrest Over Wife Battery by bababuff(m): 1:19pm
Re: Ahmed Musa Released After His Arrest Over Wife Battery by nansasin(m): 1:21pm
24 years ba?
24 years ba?
Re: Ahmed Musa Released After His Arrest Over Wife Battery by Onyeoguego: 1:21pm
End time wifes
End time wifes
Re: Ahmed Musa Released After His Arrest Over Wife Battery by Emu4life(m): 1:22pm
|Re: Ahmed Musa Released After His Arrest Over Wife Battery by GreenMavro: 1:24pm
The guy go deport the wife back to kano first flight tomorrow.
But Musa self, this is against sharia law now, as a full blooded muslim.
Instead mk u dy beat teams for leciester utd, na ur wife u dy beat
Re: Ahmed Musa Released After His Arrest Over Wife Battery by faitheverest(f): 1:24pm
