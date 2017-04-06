₦airaland Forum

I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye by Agumbankembu: 12:10pm
I HAVE JOINED THE TEAM OF DEFENSE LAWYERS IN THE CASE OF NNAMDI KANU, AS HIS COUNSEL.

I will be announcing my appearance in court any moment from now in this extremely important trial. I have had further briefing from Mr. Kanu himself in these respects.

I accepted to act as a lawyer in this case because there are urgent and critical questions of justice and due process in this case, which have profound implications for the administration of criminal justice in Nigeria and the entire continent of Africa.
Also, I believe that Mr. Kanu's rights have been seriously eroded in the course of this case.
These rights deserve protection, not only for Mr. Kanu, but for all humanity.

I shall be guided by the highest standards of ethics and the laws in discharging my functions as counsel in the case. So help me God.
This puts to rest the constant clamour from the supporters of the IPOB that I step into this case as counsel.



Emeka Ugwuonye pictured wearing dark eyeglass

Re: I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye by profhezekiah: 12:15pm
Is he better than those that are there, getting justice in nigeria is about knowing who runs it

Re: I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye by BuariCopyPaste: 12:16pm
Nawao... Afonjas really love injustice against other people.
Just see they are killing themselves cos of the man's decision to defend Kanu

Re: I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye by Afriifa(m): 12:17pm
I will only take the agitation of Biafrans serious when they start respecting the Niger Delta people.

Re: I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye by JackieChan01: 12:17pm
who God has blessed no man can curse him not even 10000 pieces of terrorist Buhari

that's the truth

Re: I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye by sarrki(m): 12:20pm
God will help you


CHARGED AND BAIL LAWYER

Re: I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye by Agumbankembu: 12:21pm
sarrki:
God will help you


CHARGED AND BAIL LAWYER

Oba of zombies.

Re: I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye by sarrki(m): 12:24pm
Agumbankembu:


Oba of zombies.

They are all playing politics bro

Where are they all this while?

They want to use his mass followers for there selfish interest

Mark my words he will soon come out to contest

Re: I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye by Afriifa(m): 12:24pm
Agumbankembu:


Oba of zombies.
nothing like Zombie abeg. Talk truth

Re: I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye by Agumbankembu: 12:24pm
sarrki:


They are all playing politics bro

Where are they all this while?

They want to use his mass followers for there selfish interest

Mark my words he will soon come out to contest


Crap, the least intelleshual in the crew of BMC..

Re: I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye by Afriifa(m): 12:25pm
sarrki:


They are all playing politics bro

Where are they all this while?

They want to use his mass followers for there selfish interest

Mark my words he will soon come out to contest

Gbam

Re: I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye by Agumbankembu: 12:25pm
Afriifa:
nothing like Zombie abeg. Talk truth

Then you don't know about Emeka Ugwuonye.

Re: I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye by Afriifa(m): 12:28pm
Agumbankembu:


Then you don't know about Emeka Ugwuonye.
he just wants to defend his comrade. No issue with that

Re: I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye by sarrki(m): 12:29pm
Agumbankembu:


Then you don't know about Emeka Ugwuonye.

Only if he's not of flesh

We have seen the likes of Dino

Sanni she hung and the host of others that rode on popularity of others in the name of freedom fighters

Re: I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye by Agumbankembu: 12:29pm
Afriifa:
he just wants to defend his comrade. No issue with that

You people want to introduce sharia law in a federal case and think people of good will who know their onions will not be interested to defend truth.

Re: I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye by Agumbankembu: 12:30pm
sarrki:


Only if he's not of flesh

We have seen the likes of Dino

Sanni she hung and the host of others that rode on popularity of others in the name of freedom fighters

You are talking about ur fellow nigerians.

Re: I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye by Afriifa(m): 12:34pm
Agumbankembu:


You people want to introduce sharia law in a federal case and think people of good will who know their onions will not be interested to defend truth.
man wetin carry sharia law concern me?

Re: I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye by Agumbankembu: 12:35pm
Afriifa:
man wetin carry sharia law concern me?

That is why Ugwuonye joined in, tell your foolish government to do the right thing.

Re: I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye by Afriifa(m): 12:39pm
Agumbankembu:


That is why Ugwuonye joined in, tell your foolish government to do the right thing.
you sound more dunce than I even thought, go read my quotes again Mr Biafra

Re: I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye by Agumbankembu: 1:20pm
Afriifa:
you sound more dunce than I even thought, go read my quotes again Mr Biafra

You sound frustrated, why did you put mouth in wetin no concern you. Next time you try it, I plank you into coma, go and ask, i dont suffer witches(wicked people) to live.

Re: I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye by Afriifa(m): 1:29pm
Agumbankembu:


You sound frustrated, why did you put mouth in wetin no concern you. Next time you try it, I plank you into coma, go and ask, i dont suffer witches(wicked people) to live.
go read all my comments again. If you still don't understand, I am sorry to say but your fees are waste

Re: I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye by igwebuike01: 1:59pm
Afriifa:
go read all my comments again. If you still don't understand, I am sorry to say but your fees are waste
Why does every id.iot think they have an opinion just because of the internet?? Who cares about your shitty opinion and difference does it make in the scheme of things?? Stop using Biafra to seek cheap attention. Go and join Nigerian team, Emeka Ugwuonye just joined the Biafran team

Re: I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye by Afriifa(m): 2:01pm
igwebuike01:

Why does every id.iot think they have an opinion just because of the internet?? Who cares about your shitty opinion and difference does it make in the scheme of things?? Stop using Biafra to seek cheap attention. Go and join Nigerian team, Emeka Ugwuonye just joined the Biafran team
lol. Man I pity you

Re: I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye by kingzizzy: 2:10pm
Afriifa:
I will only take the agitation of Biafrans serious when they start respecting the Niger Delta people.

I will only take people like you serious when you tell me what 'come' is in Niger Delta language

It is Zo on Hausa
It is Wa in Yoruba
It is Bia in Igbo

What is it in Niger Delta?

Re: I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye by kingzizzy: 2:15pm
Nice one by Emeka Ugwuonye. I wondered why he didnt join Kanu's legal team much sooner. Still better late than never.

Re: I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye by odduduwa: 2:25pm
sarrki:


They are all playing politics bro

Where are they all this while?

They want to use his mass followers for there selfish interest

Mark my words he will soon come out to contest

thank God you know he has the loyalty of ss/se and buhari ll be needing his friendship come 2019 what ll he tell Igbo then
Re: I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye by abiodunalasa: 2:28pm
Let us not oversimplify Nnamdi Kanu's offence by passing him as a mere "political prisoner". He committed treason in a way that could lead to, at best, anarchy, and at worst, genocide. He made it look like we are irrevocably bound to a tragic past.

We need to let him, and every one like him,in no oversimplified nor in overstated terms know that we will not allow our imperfect past sabotage our perfect future.
You have right to remain forever behind while we move on...but you have no right to hold us down with you !

Re: I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye by Agumbankembu: 2:36pm
abiodunalasa:
Let us not oversimplify Nnamdi Kanu's offence by passing him as a mere "political prisoner". He committed treason in a way that could lead to, at best, anarchy, and at worst, genocide. He made it look like we are irrevocably bound to a tragic past.

We need to let him, and every one like him,in no oversimplified nor in overstated terms know that we will not allow our imperfect past sabotage our perfect future.
You have right to remain forever behind while we move on...but you have no right to hold us down with you !

What is treason?

Re: I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye by Archaa(m): 2:38pm
sarrki:


They are all playing politics bro

Where are they all this while?

They want to use his mass followers for there selfish interest

Mark my words he will soon come out to contest


it feels good seeing you making a reasonable comments especially on NK' s thread, whom ever you are representing as online image maker shouldn't be anyone's business as long as it puts food on your table


it's better to leave NK's matter with the FG rather than typing all sorts of hate speech against each other on the internet, it gives a negative image to the country as a whole especially on Google search engine


unfortunately, a tourist from Japan or Canada cannot differentiate btw Igbo or Yoruba etc all he can deduce from Google search is that there are no peace in Nigeria


Slandering of our images on the internet have a far reaching negative consequences to the nation
.

.
let's say No to politics of bitterness
.

Re: I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye by kingzizzy: 2:50pm
Agumbankembu:
I HAVE JOINED THE TEAM OF DEFENSE LAWYERS IN THE CASE OF NNAMDI KANU, AS HIS COUNSEL.




Emeka Ugwuonye pictured wearing dark eyeglass

I like it, Emeka Ugwuonye looks 'bad' in shades
Re: I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye by unclezuma: 4:28pm
