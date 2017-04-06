Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I've Joined Team Of Defense Lawyers In The Case Of Nnamdi Kanu - Emeka Ugwuonye (3682 Views)

Lawyers In Anti-DSS Protest In Abuja Over Judges Arrest (photos) / Picture Of Nnamdi Kanu At The Court Today / Inspector General Of Police, Chief Of Defense Staff With Service Chiefs (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

I HAVE JOINED THE TEAM OF DEFENSE LAWYERS IN THE CASE OF NNAMDI KANU, AS HIS COUNSEL.



I will be announcing my appearance in court any moment from now in this extremely important trial. I have had further briefing from Mr. Kanu himself in these respects.



I accepted to act as a lawyer in this case because there are urgent and critical questions of justice and due process in this case, which have profound implications for the administration of criminal justice in Nigeria and the entire continent of Africa.

Also, I believe that Mr. Kanu's rights have been seriously eroded in the course of this case.

These rights deserve protection, not only for Mr. Kanu, but for all humanity.



I shall be guided by the highest standards of ethics and the laws in discharging my functions as counsel in the case. So help me God.

This puts to rest the constant clamour from the supporters of the IPOB that I step into this case as counsel.







https://web.facebook.com/groups/133527986816712?view=permalink&id=763780953791409&_rdr



Lalasticalala









Emeka Ugwuonye pictured wearing dark eyeglass LalasticalalaEmeka Ugwuonye pictured wearing dark eyeglass 2 Likes

Is he better than those that are there, getting justice in nigeria is about knowing who runs it 2 Likes

Nawao... Afonjas really love injustice against other people.

Just see they are killing themselves cos of the man's decision to defend Kanu 12 Likes 1 Share

I will only take the agitation of Biafrans serious when they start respecting the Niger Delta people. 6 Likes

who God has blessed no man can curse him not even 10000 pieces of terrorist Buhari



that's the truth 3 Likes 1 Share

God will help you





CHARGED AND BAIL LAWYER 2 Likes 2 Shares

sarrki:

God will help you





CHARGED AND BAIL LAWYER

Oba of zombies. Oba of zombies. 21 Likes 2 Shares

Agumbankembu:





Oba of zombies.

They are all playing politics bro



Where are they all this while?



They want to use his mass followers for there selfish interest



Mark my words he will soon come out to contest They are all playing politics broWhere are they all this while?They want to use his mass followers for there selfish interestMark my words he will soon come out to contest 2 Likes 1 Share

Agumbankembu:





Oba of zombies. nothing like Zombie abeg. Talk truth nothing like Zombie abeg. Talk truth 3 Likes

sarrki:





They are all playing politics bro



Where are they all this while?



They want to use his mass followers for there selfish interest



Mark my words he will soon come out to contest





Crap, the least intelleshual in the crew of BMC.. Crap, the leastin the crew of BMC.. 20 Likes 2 Shares

sarrki:





They are all playing politics bro



Where are they all this while?



They want to use his mass followers for there selfish interest



Mark my words he will soon come out to contest



Gbam Gbam 2 Likes

Afriifa:

nothing like Zombie abeg. Talk truth

Then you don't know about Emeka Ugwuonye. Then you don't know about Emeka Ugwuonye. 1 Like

Agumbankembu:





Then you don't know about Emeka Ugwuonye. he just wants to defend his comrade. No issue with that he just wants to defend his comrade. No issue with that 1 Like

Agumbankembu:





Then you don't know about Emeka Ugwuonye.

Only if he's not of flesh



We have seen the likes of Dino



Sanni she hung and the host of others that rode on popularity of others in the name of freedom fighters Only if he's not of fleshWe have seen the likes of DinoSanni she hung and the host of others that rode on popularity of others in the name of freedom fighters 1 Like 1 Share

Afriifa:

he just wants to defend his comrade. No issue with that

You people want to introduce sharia law in a federal case and think people of good will who know their onions will not be interested to defend truth. You people want to introduce sharia law in a federal case and think people of good will who know their onions will not be interested to defend truth. 4 Likes

sarrki:





Only if he's not of flesh



We have seen the likes of Dino



Sanni she hung and the host of others that rode on popularity of others in the name of freedom fighters

You are talking about ur fellow nigerians. You are talking about ur fellow nigerians. 2 Likes

Agumbankembu:





You people want to introduce sharia law in a federal case and think people of good will who know their onions will not be interested to defend truth. man wetin carry sharia law concern me? man wetin carry sharia law concern me? 1 Like

Afriifa:

man wetin carry sharia law concern me?

That is why Ugwuonye joined in, tell your foolish government to do the right thing. That is why Ugwuonye joined in, tell your foolish government to do the right thing. 3 Likes

Agumbankembu:





That is why Ugwuonye joined in, tell your foolish government to do the right thing. you sound more dunce than I even thought, go read my quotes again Mr Biafra you sound more dunce than I even thought, go read my quotes again Mr Biafra 2 Likes

Afriifa:

you sound more dunce than I even thought, go read my quotes again Mr Biafra

You sound frustrated, why did you put mouth in wetin no concern you. Next time you try it, I plank you into coma, go and ask, i dont suffer witches(wicked people) to live. You sound frustrated, why did you put mouth in wetin no concern you. Next time you try it, I plank you into coma, go and ask, i dont suffer witches(wicked people) to live. 10 Likes 1 Share

Agumbankembu:





You sound frustrated, why did you put mouth in wetin no concern you. Next time you try it, I plank you into coma, go and ask, i dont suffer witches(wicked people) to live. go read all my comments again. If you still don't understand, I am sorry to say but your fees are waste go read all my comments again. If you still don't understand, I am sorry to say but your fees are waste 1 Like

Afriifa:

go read all my comments again. If you still don't understand, I am sorry to say but your fees are waste Why does every id.iot think they have an opinion just because of the internet?? Who cares about your shitty opinion and difference does it make in the scheme of things?? Stop using Biafra to seek cheap attention. Go and join Nigerian team, Emeka Ugwuonye just joined the Biafran team Why does every id.iot think they have an opinion just because of the internet?? Who cares about your shitty opinion and difference does it make in the scheme of things?? Stop using Biafra to seek cheap attention. Go and join Nigerian team, Emeka Ugwuonye just joined the Biafran team 3 Likes

igwebuike01:



Why does every id.iot think they have an opinion just because of the internet?? Who cares about your shitty opinion and difference does it make in the scheme of things?? Stop using Biafra to seek cheap attention. Go and join Nigerian team, Emeka Ugwuonye just joined the Biafran team lol. Man I pity you lol. Man I pity you 1 Like

Afriifa:

I will only take the agitation of Biafrans serious when they start respecting the Niger Delta people.

I will only take people like you serious when you tell me what 'come' is in Niger Delta language



It is Zo on Hausa

It is Wa in Yoruba

It is Bia in Igbo



What is it in Niger Delta? I will only take people like you serious when you tell me what 'come' is in Niger Delta languageIt is Zo on HausaIt is Wa in YorubaIt is Bia in IgboWhat is it in Niger Delta? 3 Likes 1 Share

Nice one by Emeka Ugwuonye. I wondered why he didnt join Kanu's legal team much sooner. Still better late than never. 1 Like

sarrki:





They are all playing politics bro



Where are they all this while?



They want to use his mass followers for there selfish interest



Mark my words he will soon come out to contest



thank God you know he has the loyalty of ss/se and buhari ll be needing his friendship come 2019 what ll he tell Igbo then thank God you know he has the loyalty of ss/se and buhari ll be needing his friendship come 2019 what ll he tell Igbo then

Let us not oversimplify Nnamdi Kanu's offence by passing him as a mere "political prisoner". He committed treason in a way that could lead to, at best, anarchy, and at worst, genocide. He made it look like we are irrevocably bound to a tragic past.



We need to let him, and every one like him,in no oversimplified nor in overstated terms know that we will not allow our imperfect past sabotage our perfect future.

You have right to remain forever behind while we move on...but you have no right to hold us down with you ! 2 Likes 1 Share

abiodunalasa:

Let us not oversimplify Nnamdi Kanu's offence by passing him as a mere "political prisoner". He committed treason in a way that could lead to, at best, anarchy, and at worst, genocide. He made it look like we are irrevocably bound to a tragic past.



We need to let him, and every one like him,in no oversimplified nor in overstated terms know that we will not allow our imperfect past sabotage our perfect future.

You have right to remain forever behind while we move on...but you have no right to hold us down with you !

What is treason? What is treason? 2 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





They are all playing politics bro



Where are they all this while?



They want to use his mass followers for there selfish interest



Mark my words he will soon come out to contest





it feels good seeing you making a reasonable comments especially on NK' s thread, whom ever you are representing as online image maker shouldn't be anyone's business as long as it puts food on your table





it's better to leave NK's matter with the FG rather than typing all sorts of hate speech against each other on the internet, it gives a negative image to the country as a whole especially on Google search engine





unfortunately, a tourist from Japan or Canada cannot differentiate btw Igbo or Yoruba etc all he can deduce from Google search is that there are no peace in Nigeria





Slandering of our images on the internet have a far reaching negative consequences to the nation

.



.

let's say No to politics of bitterness

. it feels good seeing you making a reasonable comments especially on NK' s thread, whom ever you are representing as online image maker shouldn't be anyone's business as long as it puts food on your tableit's better to leave NK's matter with the FG rather than typing all sorts of hate speech against each other on the internet, it gives a negative image to the country as a whole especially on Google search engineunfortunately, a tourist from Japan or Canada cannot differentiate btw Igbo or Yoruba etc all he can deduce from Google search is that there are no peace in NigeriaSlandering of our images on the internet have a far reaching negative consequences to the nationlet's say No to politics of bitterness 3 Likes