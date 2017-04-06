Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja (12588 Views)

Live Commentary From FHC Abuja As Nnamdi Kanu Goes To Court / Fani-Kayode: ''I Met With Nnamdi Kanu, Made Friends With Boko Haram Prisoners'' / Face To Face With Nnamdi Kanu, The Man Behind Radio Biafra - Sun News (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)





Charly Boy has in recent times call for support for Nigeria and youth revolution against corrupt politicians, including calling for youths to besiege the National Assembly complex. I guess no one was heeding to his advice.



Whether he came in solidarity or not, it can not be determined as at the time of this report, but in past days, there has been an increase in call for release of Nnamdi Kanu, with recent meeting of South East governors, who promised to meet the FG on the case, others who called for his release include veteran nollywood actors like Ejike Asiegbu, Bruno Iwoha, Clems Ohameze, Francis Duru etc, on their recent visit to him in Kuje Prison.



Weeks after writing what seemed like an epistle to support Nigeria and bash Biafra, Charly Boy was seen today at the Federal High Court Abuja where he came to watch proceedings of the court session, where bail application of Nnamdi Kanu and co-defendants were discussed.Charly Boy has in recent times call for support for Nigeria and youth revolution against corrupt politicians, including calling for youths to besiege the National Assembly complex. I guess no one was heeding to his advice.Whether he came in solidarity or not, it can not be determined as at the time of this report, but in past days, there has been an increase in call for release of Nnamdi Kanu, with recent meeting of South East governors, who promised to meet the FG on the case, others who called for his release include veteran nollywood actors like Ejike Asiegbu, Bruno Iwoha, Clems Ohameze, Francis Duru etc, on their recent visit to him in Kuje Prison. 8 Likes

I will only take Biafra serious when their leaders start snubbing the Nigerian state and its benefits,



if you want Biafra, Stop all your politicians from participating in the Nigerian state.



Then you will earn my respect forever if not all this one na IGG.



Initial Gra Gra 35 Likes 1 Share

They are all using him for political gain 6 Likes 3 Shares

That man is a wrong man to be close to an incorruptible man like Nnamdi Kanu, I can see it on Kanu's face.



A great man who single handedly sank the zoo and their presidiot. 32 Likes 4 Shares

Afriifa:

I will only take Biafra serious when their leaders...

sarrki:

They are all using him for political gain

Maan y'all need to free these guys and stop jumping on their threads till they call you out Maan y'all need to free these guys and stop jumping on their threads till they call you out 50 Likes 2 Shares

sarrki:

They are all using him for political gain



Afriifa:

I will only take Biafra serious when their leaders...

The last thread i created, both of you came together at the same time, spamming the comments with rubbish talk, now you both have come again.



Are you robots programmed together, tell me this is Artificial Intelligence(AI) at work here, I wanna know, cos that is what i applied for in my masters program, I want to learn from the developer himself, his work is very good.



Eleyi gidi gan. The last thread i created, both of you came together at the same time, spamming the comments with rubbish talk, now you both have come again.Are you robots programmed together, tell me this is Artificial Intelligence(AI) at work here, I wanna know, cos that is what i applied for in my masters program, I want to learn from the developer himself, his work is very good.Eleyi gidi gan. 41 Likes 3 Shares

The struggle is gathering serious momentum, Nnamdi Kanu arrest and continues detention seems to helping the struggle, many are beginning to key in and the Biafra shall definitely come one day. 40 Likes 3 Shares

Jetleeee:









Maan y'all need to free these guys and stop jumping on their threads till they call you out



men Nairaland threads are for all, if you don't want me to read or comment please kindly hala me before creating any. men Nairaland threads are for all, if you don't want me to read or comment please kindly hala me before creating any. 2 Likes 2 Shares

I guess Charly boy has seen nobody is interested in the revolution he is calling for, all the efulefus will come home and in good senses, with time.



After calling him a kid, you want to come and pose and snap with him.......ndi ihu abuo. 13 Likes 3 Shares

Gradually.................................Ndi nti ike ga emecha kwa kwere. 16 Likes 1 Share

Agumbankembu:







The last thread i created, both of you came together at the same time, spamming the comments with rubbish talk, now you both have come again.



Are you robots programmed together, tell me is Artificial Intelligence at work here, I wanna know, cos that is what i applied for in my masters program, I want to learn from the developer himself, his work is very good.



Eleyi gidi gan. so it was you that locked me out of the thread.



Why are you scared of me? so it was you that locked me out of the thread.Why are you scared of me?

The table will soon turn around. Expiration of this case is around the conner. 10 Likes

Afriifa:

men Nairaland threads are for all, if you don't want me to read or comment please kindly hala me before creating any.





He is a war General, he is talking as an army general who knows that war is not good because it comes with a lot of ugly stuff. Listen to him. He is a war General, he is talking as an army general who knows that war is not good because it comes with a lot of ugly stuff. Listen to him. 3 Likes

Afriifa:

men Nairaland threads are for all, if you don't want me to read or comment please kindly hala me before creating any.

Oya continue nah.



Clowns like you just make it easy for these riff-raffs to switch the topic to Yoruba bashing. It's not Af-riff-raff they will insult, they will just lump all of us together and think we all give a fxxx about their agitation Oya continue nah.Clowns like you just make it easy for these riff-raffs to switch the topic to Yoruba bashing. It's not Af-riff-raff they will insult, they will just lump all of us together and think we all give a fxxx about their agitation 2 Likes

Afriifa:

so it was you that locked me out of the thread.



Why are you scared of me?

Nope I didn't we were arguing and bashing each other I went to bring pictures and compose this one, I dont know what happened.



Let's continue, remember I said I will plank you into coma, and you said my school fees were useless...good what if I tell you that ur brain don knack? How e go be? Nope I didn't we were arguing and bashing each other I went to bring pictures and compose this one, I dont know what happened.Let's continue, remember I said I will plank you into coma, and you said my school fees were useless...good what if I tell you that ur brain don knack? How e go be? 8 Likes

Agumbankembu:





Nope I didn't we were arguing and bashing each other I went to bring pictures and compose this one, I dont know what happened.



Let's continue, remember I said I will plank you into coma, and you said my school fees were useless...good what if I tell you that ur brain don knack? How e go be? I love the sound of that I love the sound of that

Jetleeee:





Oya continue nah.



Clowns like you just make it easy for these riff-raffs to switch the topic to Yoruba bashing. It's not Af-riff-raff they will insult, they will just lump all of us together and think we all give a fxxx about their agitation







irresponsible people like you constituted the main reason I joined nairaland. I will teach you. irresponsible people like you constituted the main reason I joined nairaland. I will teach you. 2 Likes 1 Share

Afriifa:

I love the sound of that

I am sharp and ready for battle, I like everyone to be ready at the same time. Let's continue, I'm done coding for today, it is time for some online battle, let us type 3000 characters in 1 minute....are you ready? I am sharp and ready for battle, I like everyone to be ready at the same time. Let's continue, I'm done coding for today, it is time for some online battle, let us type 3000 characters in 1 minute....are you ready? 5 Likes

I'm back after I was barn for stand in solidarity with KANU & Biafra.



Every body seams to be visiting KANU or saying one thing or the other but Anyi ma ndi bu ndi ma orue, 8 Likes

ruggedized1:









His a war General, he is talking as an army general who knows that war is not good because it comes with a lot ugly stuff. Listen to him. lol I love war generals because I am a Warlord, smiles lol I love war generals because I am a Warlord, smiles

Some people only learn at the late hour, a wise man always see ahead of time. They are now seeing what you have seen many years ago. KANU, among them you are wiser than the wisest. 6 Likes

Afriifa:

irresponsible people like you constituted the main reason I joined nairaland. I will teach you.

Everybody go just dey flap wings for this Nairaland. Reminds of one female Ipob thug that quoted me yesterday



Just....



Everybody go just dey flap wings for this Nairaland.Reminds of one female Ipob thug that quoted me yesterdayJust.... 4 Likes

That means Nnamdi kanu has been saying the truth all this time. Hmmmm. Only the truth can stand the test of time. 7 Likes

Jetleeee:





Everybody go just dey flap wings for this Nairaland.



Just....





at least wings that can actually fly, not some children with little understanding at least wings that can actually fly, not some children with little understanding 1 Like

Afriifa:

I will only take Biafra serious when their leaders start snubbing the Nigerian state and its benefits,



if you want Biafra, Stop all your politicians from participating in the Nigerian state.



Then you will earn my respect forever if not all this one na IGG.



Initial Gra Gra will the fg stop drilling oil from se/ss and stop collecting tax through firs? will the fg stop drilling oil from se/ss and stop collecting tax through firs? 13 Likes 1 Share

Nnamdi Kanu looks unhappy I hope Buhari forgives this man 1 Like

Let us not oversimplify Nnamdi Kanu's offence by passing him as a mere "political prisoner". He committed treason in a way that could lead to, at best, anarchy, and at worst, genocide. He made it look like we are irrevocably bound to a tragic past.



We need to let him, and every one like him,in no oversimplified nor in overstated terms know that we will not allow our imperfect past sabotage our perfect future.

You have right to remain forever behind while we move on...but you have no right to hold us down with you ! 2 Likes