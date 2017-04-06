₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,778,386 members, 3,462,577 topics. Date: Thursday, 06 April 2017 at 04:47 PM

Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja (12588 Views)

Live Commentary From FHC Abuja As Nnamdi Kanu Goes To Court / Fani-Kayode: ''I Met With Nnamdi Kanu, Made Friends With Boko Haram Prisoners'' / Face To Face With Nnamdi Kanu, The Man Behind Radio Biafra - Sun News (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Agumbankembu: 1:45pm
Weeks after writing what seemed like an epistle to support Nigeria and bash Biafra, Charly Boy was seen today at the Federal High Court Abuja where he came to watch proceedings of the court session, where bail application of Nnamdi Kanu and co-defendants were discussed.

Charly Boy has in recent times call for support for Nigeria and youth revolution against corrupt politicians, including calling for youths to besiege the National Assembly complex. I guess no one was heeding to his advice.

Whether he came in solidarity or not, it can not be determined as at the time of this report, but in past days, there has been an increase in call for release of Nnamdi Kanu, with recent meeting of South East governors, who promised to meet the FG on the case, others who called for his release include veteran nollywood actors like Ejike Asiegbu, Bruno Iwoha, Clems Ohameze, Francis Duru etc, on their recent visit to him in Kuje Prison.

8 Likes

Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Afriifa(m): 1:46pm
I will only take Biafra serious when their leaders start snubbing the Nigerian state and its benefits,

if you want Biafra, Stop all your politicians from participating in the Nigerian state.

Then you will earn my respect forever if not all this one na IGG.

Initial Gra Gra

35 Likes 1 Share

Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by sarrki(m): 1:46pm
They are all using him for political gain

6 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by AllHailBiafra(m): 1:47pm
That man is a wrong man to be close to an incorruptible man like Nnamdi Kanu, I can see it on Kanu's face.

A great man who single handedly sank the zoo and their presidiot.

32 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Jetleeee: 1:47pm
Afriifa:
I will only take Biafra serious when their leaders...

sarrki:
They are all using him for political gain

Maan y'all need to free these guys and stop jumping on their threads till they call you out

50 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Agumbankembu: 1:49pm
sarrki:
They are all using him for political gain

Afriifa:
I will only take Biafra serious when their leaders...

The last thread i created, both of you came together at the same time, spamming the comments with rubbish talk, now you both have come again.

Are you robots programmed together, tell me this is Artificial Intelligence(AI) at work here, I wanna know, cos that is what i applied for in my masters program, I want to learn from the developer himself, his work is very good.

Eleyi gidi gan.

41 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by etebefia: 1:49pm
The struggle is gathering serious momentum, Nnamdi Kanu arrest and continues detention seems to helping the struggle, many are beginning to key in and the Biafra shall definitely come one day.

40 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Afriifa(m): 1:50pm
Jetleeee:




Maan y'all need to free these guys and stop jumping on their threads till they call you out

men Nairaland threads are for all, if you don't want me to read or comment please kindly hala me before creating any.

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Agumbankembu: 1:51pm
I guess Charly boy has seen nobody is interested in the revolution he is calling for, all the efulefus will come home and in good senses, with time.

After calling him a kid, you want to come and pose and snap with him.......ndi ihu abuo.

13 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Ojiofor: 1:51pm
Gradually.................................Ndi nti ike ga emecha kwa kwere.

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Afriifa(m): 1:52pm
Agumbankembu:



The last thread i created, both of you came together at the same time, spamming the comments with rubbish talk, now you both have come again.

Are you robots programmed together, tell me is Artificial Intelligence at work here, I wanna know, cos that is what i applied for in my masters program, I want to learn from the developer himself, his work is very good.

Eleyi gidi gan.
so it was you that locked me out of the thread.

Why are you scared of me?
Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by timecapsule: 1:52pm
The table will soon turn around. Expiration of this case is around the conner.

10 Likes

Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by ruggedized1: 1:53pm
Afriifa:
men Nairaland threads are for all, if you don't want me to read or comment please kindly hala me before creating any.



He is a war General, he is talking as an army general who knows that war is not good because it comes with a lot of ugly stuff. Listen to him.

3 Likes

Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Jetleeee: 1:53pm
Afriifa:
men Nairaland threads are for all, if you don't want me to read or comment please kindly hala me before creating any.

Oya continue nah.

Clowns like you just make it easy for these riff-raffs to switch the topic to Yoruba bashing. It's not Af-riff-raff they will insult, they will just lump all of us together and think we all give a fxxx about their agitation

2 Likes

Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Agumbankembu: 1:54pm
Afriifa:
so it was you that locked me out of the thread.

Why are you scared of me?

Nope I didn't we were arguing and bashing each other I went to bring pictures and compose this one, I dont know what happened.

Let's continue, remember I said I will plank you into coma, and you said my school fees were useless...good what if I tell you that ur brain don knack? How e go be?

8 Likes

Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Afriifa(m): 1:54pm
Agumbankembu:


Nope I didn't we were arguing and bashing each other I went to bring pictures and compose this one, I dont know what happened.

Let's continue, remember I said I will plank you into coma, and you said my school fees were useless...good what if I tell you that ur brain don knack? How e go be?
I love the sound of that
Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Afriifa(m): 1:56pm
Jetleeee:


Oya continue nah.

Clowns like you just make it easy for these riff-raffs to switch the topic to Yoruba bashing. It's not Af-riff-raff they will insult, they will just lump all of us together and think we all give a fxxx about their agitation



irresponsible people like you constituted the main reason I joined nairaland. I will teach you.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Agumbankembu: 1:57pm
Afriifa:
I love the sound of that

I am sharp and ready for battle, I like everyone to be ready at the same time. Let's continue, I'm done coding for today, it is time for some online battle, let us type 3000 characters in 1 minute....are you ready?

5 Likes

Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Allsouls: 1:57pm
I'm back after I was barn for stand in solidarity with KANU & Biafra.

Every body seams to be visiting KANU or saying one thing or the other but Anyi ma ndi bu ndi ma orue,

8 Likes

Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Afriifa(m): 1:58pm
ruggedized1:




His a war General, he is talking as an army general who knows that war is not good because it comes with a lot ugly stuff. Listen to him.
lol I love war generals because I am a Warlord, smiles
Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by timecapsule: 2:02pm
Some people only learn at the late hour, a wise man always see ahead of time. They are now seeing what you have seen many years ago. KANU, among them you are wiser than the wisest.

6 Likes

Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Jetleeee: 2:03pm
Afriifa:
irresponsible people like you constituted the main reason I joined nairaland. I will teach you.

Everybody go just dey flap wings for this Nairaland. grin cheesy Reminds of one female Ipob thug that quoted me yesterday

Just....

4 Likes

Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Lloydfather: 2:04pm
That means Nnamdi kanu has been saying the truth all this time. Hmmmm. Only the truth can stand the test of time.

7 Likes

Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Afriifa(m): 2:06pm
Jetleeee:


Everybody go just dey flap wings for this Nairaland.

Just....


at least wings that can actually fly, not some children with little understanding

1 Like

Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by odduduwa: 2:17pm
Afriifa:
I will only take Biafra serious when their leaders start snubbing the Nigerian state and its benefits,

if you want Biafra, Stop all your politicians from participating in the Nigerian state.

Then you will earn my respect forever if not all this one na IGG.

Initial Gra Gra
will the fg stop drilling oil from se/ss and stop collecting tax through firs?

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by ERockson: 2:20pm
Nnamdi Kanu looks unhappy I hope Buhari forgives this man

1 Like

Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by abiodunalasa: 2:26pm
Let us not oversimplify Nnamdi Kanu's offence by passing him as a mere "political prisoner". He committed treason in a way that could lead to, at best, anarchy, and at worst, genocide. He made it look like we are irrevocably bound to a tragic past.

We need to let him, and every one like him,in no oversimplified nor in overstated terms know that we will not allow our imperfect past sabotage our perfect future.
You have right to remain forever behind while we move on...but you have no right to hold us down with you !

2 Likes

Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by bantudra: 2:30pm
sarrki:
They are all using him for political gain


kanu has become a prostitute himsef....ironic....

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply)

Acn Dumps Ribadu! / No Rerun In Anambra Central As Inec Announce Ngige As Narrow Winner / N106BN Approved For New Airport Terminals

Viewing this topic: kuzoma(m), hfc80, konfused, davidsthe(m), Jamesmatic(m), ReachHard, ay4shizzy(m), slash112, prettyesther20, Dmes(m), mustyshehu(m), ifechez, Afriifa(m), Mezenna, Renzo87(m), jampro123(m), Lascode(m), Odingo1, Awoo88, EACBLAZE, kvngveektour(m), hisroyalrealnes, Passy089(m), ikhile666, yakson123, aabdulgafar2015, peacekante, russy, Chiefpriest, robo16(m), adami48(f), osusuallstars, curtisaxel(m), maticanto(m), Pacotdc, Diebyfire05(m), Lionpride, lurther, teejarny(m), apcisevil, Equalizer(m), Lawconfessor(f), ak47mann(m), nigeriagospel(m), Ekpekus(m), macanu(m), k199192, mandax, fornnygee, Lucialovely(f), Paskilo75, edupedia, busybrain123(m), ommo(m), bantudra, bros856, Eddiecute86(m), Sunnynwa, netoc65(m), Topmath05(m), kestolove95(f), biafrasun, iykman360(m), Omandick(m), phabulous88(m) and 145 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.