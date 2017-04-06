₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Agumbankembu: 1:45pm
Weeks after writing what seemed like an epistle to support Nigeria and bash Biafra, Charly Boy was seen today at the Federal High Court Abuja where he came to watch proceedings of the court session, where bail application of Nnamdi Kanu and co-defendants were discussed.
Charly Boy has in recent times call for support for Nigeria and youth revolution against corrupt politicians, including calling for youths to besiege the National Assembly complex. I guess no one was heeding to his advice.
Whether he came in solidarity or not, it can not be determined as at the time of this report, but in past days, there has been an increase in call for release of Nnamdi Kanu, with recent meeting of South East governors, who promised to meet the FG on the case, others who called for his release include veteran nollywood actors like Ejike Asiegbu, Bruno Iwoha, Clems Ohameze, Francis Duru etc, on their recent visit to him in Kuje Prison.
|Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Afriifa(m): 1:46pm
I will only take Biafra serious when their leaders start snubbing the Nigerian state and its benefits,
if you want Biafra, Stop all your politicians from participating in the Nigerian state.
Then you will earn my respect forever if not all this one na IGG.
Initial Gra Gra
|Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by sarrki(m): 1:46pm
They are all using him for political gain
|Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by AllHailBiafra(m): 1:47pm
That man is a wrong man to be close to an incorruptible man like Nnamdi Kanu, I can see it on Kanu's face.
A great man who single handedly sank the zoo and their presidiot.
|Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Jetleeee: 1:47pm
Afriifa:
sarrki:
Maan y'all need to free these guys and stop jumping on their threads till they call you out
|Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Agumbankembu: 1:49pm
sarrki:
Afriifa:
The last thread i created, both of you came together at the same time, spamming the comments with rubbish talk, now you both have come again.
Are you robots programmed together, tell me this is Artificial Intelligence(AI) at work here, I wanna know, cos that is what i applied for in my masters program, I want to learn from the developer himself, his work is very good.
Eleyi gidi gan.
|Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by etebefia: 1:49pm
The struggle is gathering serious momentum, Nnamdi Kanu arrest and continues detention seems to helping the struggle, many are beginning to key in and the Biafra shall definitely come one day.
|Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Afriifa(m): 1:50pm
Jetleeee:men Nairaland threads are for all, if you don't want me to read or comment please kindly hala me before creating any.
|Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Agumbankembu: 1:51pm
I guess Charly boy has seen nobody is interested in the revolution he is calling for, all the efulefus will come home and in good senses, with time.
After calling him a kid, you want to come and pose and snap with him.......ndi ihu abuo.
|Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Ojiofor: 1:51pm
Gradually.................................Ndi nti ike ga emecha kwa kwere.
|Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Afriifa(m): 1:52pm
Agumbankembu:so it was you that locked me out of the thread.
Why are you scared of me?
|Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by timecapsule: 1:52pm
The table will soon turn around. Expiration of this case is around the conner.
|Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by ruggedized1: 1:53pm
Afriifa:
He is a war General, he is talking as an army general who knows that war is not good because it comes with a lot of ugly stuff. Listen to him.
|Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Jetleeee: 1:53pm
Afriifa:
Oya continue nah.
Clowns like you just make it easy for these riff-raffs to switch the topic to Yoruba bashing. It's not Af-riff-raff they will insult, they will just lump all of us together and think we all give a fxxx about their agitation
|Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Agumbankembu: 1:54pm
Afriifa:
Nope I didn't we were arguing and bashing each other I went to bring pictures and compose this one, I dont know what happened.
Let's continue, remember I said I will plank you into coma, and you said my school fees were useless...good what if I tell you that ur brain don knack? How e go be?
|Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Afriifa(m): 1:54pm
Agumbankembu:I love the sound of that
|Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Afriifa(m): 1:56pm
Jetleeee:irresponsible people like you constituted the main reason I joined nairaland. I will teach you.
|Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Agumbankembu: 1:57pm
Afriifa:
I am sharp and ready for battle, I like everyone to be ready at the same time. Let's continue, I'm done coding for today, it is time for some online battle, let us type 3000 characters in 1 minute....are you ready?
|Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Allsouls: 1:57pm
I'm back after I was barn for stand in solidarity with KANU & Biafra.
Every body seams to be visiting KANU or saying one thing or the other but Anyi ma ndi bu ndi ma orue,
|Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Afriifa(m): 1:58pm
ruggedized1:lol I love war generals because I am a Warlord, smiles
|Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by timecapsule: 2:02pm
Some people only learn at the late hour, a wise man always see ahead of time. They are now seeing what you have seen many years ago. KANU, among them you are wiser than the wisest.
|Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Jetleeee: 2:03pm
Afriifa:
Everybody go just dey flap wings for this Nairaland. Reminds of one female Ipob thug that quoted me yesterday
Just....
|Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Lloydfather: 2:04pm
That means Nnamdi kanu has been saying the truth all this time. Hmmmm. Only the truth can stand the test of time.
|Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by Afriifa(m): 2:06pm
Jetleeee:at least wings that can actually fly, not some children with little understanding
|Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by odduduwa: 2:17pm
Afriifa:will the fg stop drilling oil from se/ss and stop collecting tax through firs?
|Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by ERockson: 2:20pm
Nnamdi Kanu looks unhappy I hope Buhari forgives this man
|Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by abiodunalasa: 2:26pm
Let us not oversimplify Nnamdi Kanu's offence by passing him as a mere "political prisoner". He committed treason in a way that could lead to, at best, anarchy, and at worst, genocide. He made it look like we are irrevocably bound to a tragic past.
We need to let him, and every one like him,in no oversimplified nor in overstated terms know that we will not allow our imperfect past sabotage our perfect future.
You have right to remain forever behind while we move on...but you have no right to hold us down with you !
|Re: Charly Boy Pictured With Nnamdi Kanu And Other Defendants At FHC, Abuja by bantudra: 2:30pm
sarrki:
kanu has become a prostitute himsef....ironic....
