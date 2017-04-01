₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,778,386 members, 3,462,577 topics. Date: Thursday, 06 April 2017 at 04:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 2face Idibia At Zion And Nino's School Cultural Day (Photos) (9833 Views)
Tiwa Savage Rocks Swimsuit In Dubai. Pictured At The Beach With Her Son / Photos Of E-money And His Sons In Matching Outfits / Basketmouth & Julius Agwu Kids In Traditional Attire For Their School's Cultural (1) (2) (3) (4)
|2face Idibia At Zion And Nino's School Cultural Day (Photos) by JamieNaij(m): 2:18pm
Tuface Idibia was pictured at his children, Zion and Nino's school cultural day.
View Source: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/2face-idibia-pictured-at-his-sons.html
|Re: 2face Idibia At Zion And Nino's School Cultural Day (Photos) by JamieNaij(m): 2:27pm
cute sons
1 Like
|Re: 2face Idibia At Zion And Nino's School Cultural Day (Photos) by buklarbest(m): 2:34pm
2Baba dey here...
|Re: 2face Idibia At Zion And Nino's School Cultural Day (Photos) by nactommy: 3:43pm
2Baba your head dey ever produce hair sef
1 Like
|Re: 2face Idibia At Zion And Nino's School Cultural Day (Photos) by pautex: 3:43pm
4th conded i will get there...
|Re: 2face Idibia At Zion And Nino's School Cultural Day (Photos) by Mjacksson: 3:43pm
Good papa
|Re: 2face Idibia At Zion And Nino's School Cultural Day (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 3:43pm
Good father
|Re: 2face Idibia At Zion And Nino's School Cultural Day (Photos) by Chuksteric(m): 3:43pm
You're organizing campaigns because of #bbnaija but your mom's business has been struggling since 2012 and all you've done is say 'it is well'
7 Likes
|Re: 2face Idibia At Zion And Nino's School Cultural Day (Photos) by Divay22(f): 3:44pm
Fine kids
|Re: 2face Idibia At Zion And Nino's School Cultural Day (Photos) by holyokoto(m): 3:44pm
Idibia's number what son?
|Re: 2face Idibia At Zion And Nino's School Cultural Day (Photos) by tuncosd38(m): 3:44pm
2baba the living Legend
|Re: 2face Idibia At Zion And Nino's School Cultural Day (Photos) by Akandegbng: 3:44pm
2 baba I dey feel u
|Re: 2face Idibia At Zion And Nino's School Cultural Day (Photos) by Lilaex: 3:44pm
so
|Re: 2face Idibia At Zion And Nino's School Cultural Day (Photos) by GodblessNig247(m): 3:44pm
Responsible father
|Re: 2face Idibia At Zion And Nino's School Cultural Day (Photos) by oberichard(m): 3:45pm
da legend himself
|Re: 2face Idibia At Zion And Nino's School Cultural Day (Photos) by everitina(f): 3:45pm
the son resemble am die. I pray he grows stronger nd better than his father
|Re: 2face Idibia At Zion And Nino's School Cultural Day (Photos) by mykeljosef: 3:45pm
meanwhile
|Re: 2face Idibia At Zion And Nino's School Cultural Day (Photos) by jeffoski(m): 3:46pm
Wow that's good. No matter what happens, Family is still very important. He is a responsible father. His sons really look like him, so handsome too.
|Re: 2face Idibia At Zion And Nino's School Cultural Day (Photos) by Oladelson(m): 3:46pm
cool sha....
|Re: 2face Idibia At Zion And Nino's School Cultural Day (Photos) by ebsiin: 3:48pm
I really do respect tuface . check my signature for information on website and eCommerce
|Re: 2face Idibia At Zion And Nino's School Cultural Day (Photos) by Came: 3:48pm
The boy be like malam for the picture.This kind boy body go make people say he no dey chop well.
1 Like
|Re: 2face Idibia At Zion And Nino's School Cultural Day (Photos) by achivs: 3:54pm
|Re: 2face Idibia At Zion And Nino's School Cultural Day (Photos) by Bigsteveg(m): 3:55pm
They both look as strangers to each other. No holding, hugging. Just two guys taking pictures.
*Ma personal opinion thou, it does not reflect the true picture*
|Re: 2face Idibia At Zion And Nino's School Cultural Day (Photos) by Pidgin2(f): 3:58pm
Feed that child
|Re: 2face Idibia At Zion And Nino's School Cultural Day (Photos) by Gbemishile1(m): 4:03pm
Making mistakes,accepting responsibilities for it and try learning from it in order to move forward in life.it takes a MAN to do that cus not every male can do it.trust me
Tubaba,u are a living legend
|Re: 2face Idibia At Zion And Nino's School Cultural Day (Photos) by rawpadgin(m): 4:03pm
n
Pidgin2:isn't it glaring to u that the boy took after his father's stature
|Re: 2face Idibia At Zion And Nino's School Cultural Day (Photos) by chic2pimp(m): 4:05pm
CHRISLAND BABYYYYY!
|Re: 2face Idibia At Zion And Nino's School Cultural Day (Photos) by UJUKALA404: 4:10pm
good daddy
|Re: 2face Idibia At Zion And Nino's School Cultural Day (Photos) by damola1: 4:13pm
Bigsteveg:
Noticed same too. Must be really hard for him.
|Re: 2face Idibia At Zion And Nino's School Cultural Day (Photos) by mokaflex(m): 4:46pm
Picture one
King zee waving like president Buhari
King zee looking afterwards like he's seeing his Dad for the first time.
(0) (Reply)
Mr. Ibu Visits AY Comedian In His Lekki Mansion (pics) / What On Earth Is Wrong With Kiss Daniel? - Gman650 / See What A Lady Wore As Davido Storms G12Bar,Oniru Private Beach,Lagos(pics)
Viewing this topic: Bliss955(m), Esepayne(f), jayjayjajoe, Cool19boy(m), zoey4(f), youngcizza(m), Nickibeauty(f), 7Alexander(m), CheedyJ(m), EBlessyn(m), omoola8, desmondokonkwo, LolaCole1, pacific05(m), funmi2013(f), bizyboy, Huw(m), harcole, brainpower(m), derhyma, axortedbabe(f), Winnyluv(f), Tenny05(m), codeb(m), tmakins1, Jhymrod(f), Lucialovely(f), woodmood, kimnicki(f), sheedy407(m), decatalyst(m), deyoungy, RichThug(m), mokaflex(m), barackohandso(m), onyeogalu1(m), damola311, Herriettakamsy, magd and 95 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6