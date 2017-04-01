₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by Axsetup: 3:40pm
|Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by admax(m): 3:46pm
The road wouldn't pass through Oyo and Ogun State?
|Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by hucienda: 3:46pm
"Live in Ondo. Work in Lagos."
Leggo! I hope he actual delivers the project tho, and not the usual all talk, no action of many politicians.
Traffic load at Ore should reduce in the future upon its completion.
|Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by Mjacksson: 3:46pm
Good
|Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by oberichard(m): 3:46pm
it's a welcomed development...nice
|Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by Aspireahead(m): 3:46pm
if completed
|Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by Nwodosis(m): 3:47pm
You mean his ancestral home?
|Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by Keneking: 3:47pm
This is nice
|Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by Adegbulugbe(m): 3:47pm
To build?..or to construct
|Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by Handsomebeing(m): 3:47pm
I hope he keeps to his word.
|Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by izzou(m): 3:48pm
Two and half years for 50 kilometers?
Wonderful
|Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by Atiku2019: 3:48pm
God Bless you
But
|Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by ajoskele(m): 3:48pm
I shook my head yesterday and nearly cried when I saw Arakunrin Akeredolu on television with Victor Ndoma-Egba.
I really do not know where to start my questions.
Does this mean Ogun no longer has boundaries with Lagos?
Does this mean Ondo and Lagos connect without Ogun?
Or they would construct the roads on water stylishly bypassing Ogun?
Is an MOU also a contract-awarding document?
If so, who got the contract?
How much is involved?
Who is financing the project? Only NDDC and Ondo gov't?
Is that the end to Olokola Free Trade Zone? A project if started and completed is far better and economical than Lekki FTZ?
I can go on and on.
Dr. Mimiko and his cohorts signed hundreds of MOU which all ended in the waste bin.
We won't be carried away this time around!
|Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by yourexcellency: 3:48pm
The bearded cat is working
|Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by madridguy(m): 3:49pm
Na understanding we need jare
Adegbulugbe:
|Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by ajoskele(m): 3:49pm
admax:Leave Oyo out. Let's talk that Ogun.
|Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by sarrki(m): 3:49pm
Good one
|Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by igwebuike01: 3:49pm
ONDO has no boundary with Lagos, just saying
|Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by DrObum(m): 3:50pm
We don tire for "to" "launches" "promised to"!
Make it happen and then bring it to the news!
|Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by sexylado(m): 3:50pm
Nice one but don't promise and fail mr governor
|Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by Nellybank(m): 3:50pm
Please make sure u do the talk... Meanwhile, wehdon sir
|Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by AZeD1(m): 3:52pm
izzou:
1.6km per month.
|Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by datola: 3:52pm
Ondo straight to Lagos?
|Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by Oladelson(m): 3:52pm
hmmm,
idontgerrit
|Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by jgbemson1: 3:52pm
hummm I see ...hope it will work cos all this Politicians can deceived someone
I pray it works so that i can be going to my state like going to cms
|Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by Bants(m): 3:53pm
Looting continua....will that be a federal or state road lol
|Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by seunny4lif(m): 3:53pm
admax:Yes
No need for Oyo but it will pass thru Ogun state
|Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by tope777(m): 3:53pm
Good initiative.
God bless the white beard Governor.
|Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by Rhea(f): 3:54pm
Axsetup:
The guy no fit. I challenge him. I will trek along that road Unclad if he can build it.
|Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by seunny4lif(m): 3:54pm
I wonder how many year will take our government to construct 200 Km
izzou:
|Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by maclatunji: 3:55pm
admax:
Yes, Lagos and Ondo have a Maritime boundary.
