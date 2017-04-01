₦airaland Forum

Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by Axsetup: 3:40pm





The All Progressives Congress, APC, has lauded the initiative of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State to construct a 50-kilometre road to link coastal communities in the state with Lagos State.
According to a statement signed by Abayomi Adesanya, the state APC Publicity Secretary, on Thursday in Lagos, the party described the project as “laudable and remarkable’’.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr. Akeredolu had on April 5 signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to construct the road.
The road is expected to connect Araromi Seaside in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State with Akodo in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State.
The road is expected to be completed within two and half years.
Mr. Adesanya said, “This is laudable and remarkable, because in less than 100 days of the APC-led administration in the state, the governor has attracted such a monumental project to the state.
“The first and only MoU ever signed by NDDC with any state government within its mandate area (the Niger-Delta region).
“The people of Ilaje and the Niger-Delta areas of the state have rolled out drums to thank Akeredolu and NDDC for this laudable stride.”

He said that when completed the road would help to decongest the Benin-Ore-Lagos Expressway.
“Once this project is completed, the people can now travel to Lagos by road in less than an hour, as against the usual four to five hours being spent through other roads to Lagos,” he said.
Mr. Adesanya assured the people of the state that more of such laudable projects would be executed by the Akeredolu-led government in the state.
(NAN)


Source: http://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-west/228099-apc-commends-akeredolu-plans-build-road-linking-ondo-lagos.html
Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by admax(m): 3:46pm
The road wouldn't pass through Oyo and Ogun State?

Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by hucienda: 3:46pm
"Live in Ondo. Work in Lagos."

Leggo! I hope he actual delivers the project tho, and not the usual all talk, no action of many politicians.

Traffic load at Ore should reduce in the future upon its completion.

Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by Mjacksson: 3:46pm
Good
Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by oberichard(m): 3:46pm
it's a welcomed development...nice

Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by Aspireahead(m): 3:46pm
if completed
Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by Nwodosis(m): 3:47pm
You mean his ancestral home?
Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by Keneking: 3:47pm
This is nice
Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by Adegbulugbe(m): 3:47pm
To build?..or to construct

Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by Handsomebeing(m): 3:47pm
I hope he keeps to his word.
Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by izzou(m): 3:48pm
grin

Two and half years for 50 kilometers?

Wonderful

Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by Atiku2019: 3:48pm
God Bless you cool


But
Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by ajoskele(m): 3:48pm
I shook my head yesterday and nearly cried when I saw Arakunrin Akeredolu on television with Victor Ndoma-Egba.

I really do not know where to start my questions.

Does this mean Ogun no longer has boundaries with Lagos?
Does this mean Ondo and Lagos connect without Ogun?
Or they would construct the roads on water stylishly bypassing Ogun?
Is an MOU also a contract-awarding document?
If so, who got the contract?
How much is involved?
Who is financing the project? Only NDDC and Ondo gov't?
Is that the end to Olokola Free Trade Zone? A project if started and completed is far better and economical than Lekki FTZ?
I can go on and on.
Dr. Mimiko and his cohorts signed hundreds of MOU which all ended in the waste bin.
We won't be carried away this time around!

Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by yourexcellency: 3:48pm
The bearded cat is working
Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by madridguy(m): 3:49pm
Na understanding we need jare tongue

Adegbulugbe:
To build?..or to construct
Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by ajoskele(m): 3:49pm
admax:
The road wouldn't pass through Oyo and Ogun State?
Leave Oyo out. Let's talk that Ogun.
Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by sarrki(m): 3:49pm
Good one
Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by igwebuike01: 3:49pm
ONDO has no boundary with Lagos, just saying
Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by DrObum(m): 3:50pm
We don tire for "to" "launches" "promised to"!


Make it happen and then bring it to the news!

Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by sexylado(m): 3:50pm
Nice one but don't promise and fail mr governor
Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by Nellybank(m): 3:50pm
Please make sure u do the talk... Meanwhile, wehdon sir
Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by AZeD1(m): 3:52pm
izzou:
grin

Two and half years for 50 kilometers?

Wonderful

1.6km per month.

Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by datola: 3:52pm
Ondo straight to Lagos?
Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by Oladelson(m): 3:52pm
hmmm,
idontgerrit
Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by jgbemson1: 3:52pm
hummm I see ...hope it will work cos all this Politicians can deceived someone

I pray it works so that i can be going to my state like going to cms
Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by Bants(m): 3:53pm
Looting continua....will that be a federal or state road lol
Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by seunny4lif(m): 3:53pm
admax:
The road wouldn't pass through Oyo and Ogun State?
Yes
No need for Oyo but it will pass thru Ogun state cool cool
Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by tope777(m): 3:53pm
Good initiative.
God bless the white beard Governor.
Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by Rhea(f): 3:54pm
Axsetup:


Source: http://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-west/228099-apc-commends-akeredolu-plans-build-road-linking-ondo-lagos.html

The guy no fit. I challenge him. I will trek along that road Unclad if he can build it.
Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by seunny4lif(m): 3:54pm
cheesy grin
I wonder how many year will take our government to construct 200 Km cheesy
izzou:
grin

Two and half years for 50 kilometers?

Wonderful
Re: Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos by maclatunji: 3:55pm
admax:
The road wouldn't pass through Oyo and Ogun State?

Yes, Lagos and Ondo have a Maritime boundary.

