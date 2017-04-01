Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Akeredolu To Build Road Linking Ondo To Lagos (5685 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)











The All Progressives Congress, APC, has lauded the initiative of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State to construct a 50-kilometre road to link coastal communities in the state with Lagos State.

According to a statement signed by Abayomi Adesanya, the state APC Publicity Secretary, on Thursday in Lagos, the party described the project as “laudable and remarkable’’.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr. Akeredolu had on April 5 signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to construct the road.

The road is expected to connect Araromi Seaside in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State with Akodo in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The road is expected to be completed within two and half years.

Mr. Adesanya said, “This is laudable and remarkable, because in less than 100 days of the APC-led administration in the state, the governor has attracted such a monumental project to the state.

“The first and only MoU ever signed by NDDC with any state government within its mandate area (the Niger-Delta region).

“The people of Ilaje and the Niger-Delta areas of the state have rolled out drums to thank Akeredolu and NDDC for this laudable stride.”



He said that when completed the road would help to decongest the Benin-Ore-Lagos Expressway.

“Once this project is completed, the people can now travel to Lagos by road in less than an hour, as against the usual four to five hours being spent through other roads to Lagos,” he said.

Mr. Adesanya assured the people of the state that more of such laudable projects would be executed by the Akeredolu-led government in the state.

(NAN)





Source: Source: http://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-west/228099-apc-commends-akeredolu-plans-build-road-linking-ondo-lagos.html

The road wouldn't pass through Oyo and Ogun State? 2 Likes

"Live in Ondo. Work in Lagos."



Leggo! I hope he actual delivers the project tho, and not the usual all talk, no action of many politicians.



Traffic load at Ore should reduce in the future upon its completion. 3 Likes

Good

it's a welcomed development...nice 2 Likes

if completed

You mean his ancestral home?

This is nice

To build?..or to construct 1 Like 1 Share

I hope he keeps to his word.





Two and half years for 50 kilometers?



Wonderful Two and half years for 50 kilometers?Wonderful 2 Likes







But God Bless youBut

I shook my head yesterday and nearly cried when I saw Arakunrin Akeredolu on television with Victor Ndoma-Egba.



I really do not know where to start my questions.



Does this mean Ogun no longer has boundaries with Lagos?

Does this mean Ondo and Lagos connect without Ogun?

Or they would construct the roads on water stylishly bypassing Ogun?

Is an MOU also a contract-awarding document?

If so, who got the contract?

How much is involved?

Who is financing the project? Only NDDC and Ondo gov't?

Is that the end to Olokola Free Trade Zone? A project if started and completed is far better and economical than Lekki FTZ?

I can go on and on.

Dr. Mimiko and his cohorts signed hundreds of MOU which all ended in the waste bin.

We won't be carried away this time around! 5 Likes

The bearded cat is working





Adegbulugbe:

To build?..or to construct Na understanding we need jare

admax:

The road wouldn't pass through Oyo and Ogun State? Leave Oyo out. Let's talk that Ogun. Leave Oyo out. Let's talk that Ogun.

Good one

ONDO has no boundary with Lagos, just saying

We don tire for "to" "launches" "promised to"!





Make it happen and then bring it to the news! 1 Like

Nice one but don't promise and fail mr governor

Please make sure u do the talk... Meanwhile, wehdon sir

izzou:





Two and half years for 50 kilometers?



Wonderful

1.6km per month. 1.6km per month. 1 Like

Ondo straight to Lagos?

hmmm,

idontgerrit

hummm I see ...hope it will work cos all this Politicians can deceived someone



I pray it works so that i can be going to my state like going to cms

Looting continua....will that be a federal or state road lol

admax:

The road wouldn't pass through Oyo and Ogun State? Yes

No need for Oyo but it will pass thru Ogun state YesNo need for Oyo but it will pass thru Ogun state

Good initiative.

God bless the white beard Governor.

Axsetup:





Source: http://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-west/228099-apc-commends-akeredolu-plans-build-road-linking-ondo-lagos.html

The guy no fit. I challenge him. I will trek along that road Unclad if he can build it. The guy no fit. I challenge him. I will trek along that road Unclad if he can build it.



I wonder how many year will take our government to construct 200 Km izzou:





Two and half years for 50 kilometers?



Wonderful I wonder how many year will take our government to construct 200 Km