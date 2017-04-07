₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers by wurabecca(f): 6:14pm On Apr 06
The trending Mother of 10 is actually an EFECIAN . Imagine her whole Family voting him from Wechat?, This was her caption.................
Mheeeen Efe is blesssss!, stop saying lucky him......lol
Pls our efe need us like never b4, I beg all the efe fans and also lovers of me to pls vote for efe, even though u don't like him, and u love me, Jst pls vote for him for my sake. And pls if u knw u really want to vote for him but u don't have credit to do dat, pls Jst DM me and I will send u any network u want. Pls no joke only srs voters are allowed to dm me for recharge cards. Thank u all for loving efe and together we will make him win d cash @teamefebbnaija2017 @efemoney #baseonlorgistic#tearmefe
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSbSiiqAdDR/
|Re: BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers by SNOWCREAM(m): 6:15pm On Apr 06
Efe for the bread
|Re: BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers by SNOWCREAM(m): 6:16pm On Apr 06
Like for Efe, Share for Bossnation
|Re: BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers by policy12: 6:16pm On Apr 06
This Efe talent im no get but G. R. A. C. E find him God ds also o pray for and those who love this Efe...
Efe haters be like.. .
|Re: BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers by kestolove95(f): 6:19pm On Apr 06
To Vote Tboss, SMS Vote Efe To 32052, Thank You
|Re: BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers by SuperSuave(m): 6:39pm On Apr 06
SNOWCREAM:
|Re: BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers by wurabecca(f): 6:42pm On Apr 06
SNOWCREAM:
|Re: BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers by arosunshine(m): 6:58pm On Apr 06
Everybody wan identify with success
#teamEFE
|Re: BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers by tribalistseun: 7:57pm On Apr 06
All these celebs shouting vote Efe, we will believe them when they show us N200,000 airtime They're sharing in public, like how Bisola and bobrisky are doing. When they win some people go say but celebs them say vote Efe na. If I hear
|Re: BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers by LesbianBoy(m): 8:16pm On Apr 06
kestolove95:
B O R I N G
|Re: BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers by Sharon6(f): 11:18pm On Apr 06
Efe for the Mullar
|Re: BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers by Jodha(f): 1:18am
Wise woman... Woman of substance.. Virtuous woman.. Voting Efe.. Wisdom is profitable... Thanks.. Mumsy for the love.. You're right Efe is blessed divinely.. Nothing can change that.. Even biggie can't change it..
Team Efe.. Let's intensify our efforts.. We need 90% of the votes.. So that biggie will have no option than to crown Efe the winner.. Tbossah and the rest can share the remaining 10%...
Sms "Vote Efe" to 32052
Better still vote on we chat.. Download the app and vote for free.. As much as 100 times.. Make sure you give all yhur votes to Efe... Team Efe.. Focused on the money..
|Re: BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers by HIRAETH(f): 3:57am
|Re: BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers by motherfucker: 8:43am
wurabecca:At what age did that woman get married because I am sure she is not 40 yet. Money good oooooooooo becca,
|Re: BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers by IamAirforce1: 9:01am
Efe is now popular than buhari
|Re: BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers by jagugu88li(f): 9:23am
Mama 10 don blow na?
Where's that thread about "10 ways to be a celeb?"......make it 11. Give birth to 10 kids.
Good
|Re: BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers by Tazdroid(m): 9:24am
By the time she receives 1 million DMs for recharge card, she go melo
|Re: BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers by fergieboy(m): 9:25am
The baba wey prepare efe jazz to strong
|Re: BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers by mazizitonene(m): 9:25am
issorait. ...
|Re: BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers by Mouthgag: 9:25am
Stupîd people
I'm not in support of them but EFE WON'T WIN THE SHOW....
Quote me anywhere.
Bbn is not a charity program nor a poverty alleviation scheme.
I guess she'd have supported him if it were her two daughters the idîot had 3some with
Wasted generation.
|Re: BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers by antontech(m): 9:25am
#Baseonlogistics
|Re: BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers by dolphywal: 9:26am
u too wan become celeb... hhahaha
|Re: BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers by positivelord: 9:26am
Her Majesty will surely be crown on sunday.
Am sure surprises awaits some people on that day.
#TEAMBOSSNATION
|Re: BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers by Tazdroid(m): 9:26am
kestolove95:
|Re: BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers by adfemsho(m): 9:26am
If EFE finally win #bbnaija, I just pray those sharing card will not ask for refund.
|Re: BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers by ominirajj: 9:27am
policy12:His luck is jassed I tell u
|Re: BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers by feyiad12(f): 9:27am
I pray that me & my family to be highly favoured by man & God Like Efe. Team Efe..#Efenation#
|Re: BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers by midehi2(f): 9:27am
how dat woman take born 10 children
|Re: BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers by midehi2(f): 9:30am
motherfucker:exactly my question, shes young
|Re: BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers by transient123(m): 9:30am
Nonsense!
|Re: BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers by TINALETC3(f): 9:31am
Al dis celebs shouting vote Efe, wats dia gain? Wetin Efe gv dem chop , cos I no it's not ordinary, 2 d extent dat sumone wl use her money 2 buy recharge and share on his behalf, sometin is definitely fishing
