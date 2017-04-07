Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Laye Ajube, The Mother Of 10 Supports Efe, Shares Card To Her Followers (17399 Views)

The trending Mother of 10 is actually an EFECIAN . Imagine her whole Family voting him from Wechat?, This was her caption.................



Mheeeen Efe is blesssss!, stop saying lucky him......lol



Pls our efe need us like never b4, I beg all the efe fans and also lovers of me to pls vote for efe, even though u don't like him, and u love me, Jst pls vote for him for my sake. And pls if u knw u really want to vote for him but u don't have credit to do dat, pls Jst DM me and I will send u any network u want. Pls no joke only srs voters are allowed to dm me for recharge cards. Thank u all for loving efe and together we will make him win d cash @teamefebbnaija2017 @efemoney #baseonlorgistic#tearmefe



This Efe talent im no get but G. R. A. C. E find him God ds also o pray for and those who love this Efe...



Everybody wan identify with success



#teamEFE 4 Likes

All these celebs shouting vote Efe, we will believe them when they show us N200,000 airtime They're sharing in public, like how Bisola and bobrisky are doing. When they win some people go say but celebs them say vote Efe na. If I hear 1 Like

kestolove95:

B O R I N G B O R I N G 11 Likes

Efe for the Mullar







Wise woman... Woman of substance.. Virtuous woman.. Voting Efe.. Wisdom is profitable... Thanks.. Mumsy for the love.. You're right Efe is blessed divinely.. Nothing can change that.. Even biggie can't change it..

Team Efe.. Let's intensify our efforts.. We need 90% of the votes.. So that biggie will have no option than to crown Efe the winner.. Tbossah and the rest can share the remaining 10%...

Sms "Vote Efe" to 32052

Better still vote on we chat.. Download the app and vote for free.. As much as 100 times.. Make sure you give all yhur votes to Efe... Team Efe.. Focused on the money.. 14 Likes

wurabecca:

At what age did that woman get married because I am sure she is not 40 yet. Money good oooooooooo becca, At what age did that woman get married because I am sure she is not 40 yet. Money good oooooooooo becca, 2 Likes

Efe is now popular than buhari 7 Likes

Mama 10 don blow na?



Where's that thread about "10 ways to be a celeb?"......make it 11. Give birth to 10 kids.



Good 5 Likes

By the time she receives 1 million DMs for recharge card, she go melo 2 Likes

The baba wey prepare efe jazz to strong 2 Likes

I'm not in support of them but EFE WON'T WIN THE SHOW....







Quote me anywhere.



Bbn is not a charity program nor a poverty alleviation scheme.



I guess she'd have supported him if it were her two daughters the idîot had 3some with







Wasted generation. Stupîd peopleI'm not in support of them but EFE WON'T WIN THE SHOW....Quote me anywhere.Bbn is not a charity program nor a poverty alleviation scheme.I guess she'd have supported him if it were her two daughters the idîot had 3some withWasted generation. 8 Likes 2 Shares

#Baseonlogistics 2 Likes

u too wan become celeb... hhahaha

Her Majesty will surely be crown on sunday.



Am sure surprises awaits some people on that day.



#TEAMBOSSNATION 8 Likes 2 Shares

kestolove95:

If EFE finally win #bbnaija, I just pray those sharing card will not ask for refund. 2 Likes

policy12:

This Efe talent im no get but G. R. A. C. E find him God ds also o pray for and those who love this Efe...



Efe haters be like.. . His luck is jassed I tell u His luck is jassed I tell u 1 Like

I pray that me & my family to be highly favoured by man & God Like Efe. Team Efe..#Efenation# 6 Likes

how dat woman take born 10 children how dat woman take born 10 children 2 Likes

motherfucker:

At what age did that woman get married because I am sure she is not 40 yet. Money good oooooooooo becca, exactly my question, shes young exactly my question, shes young

Nonsense!