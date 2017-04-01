₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by stephenduru: 6:14pm
As shared by Dogara......
'Sequel to last week's resolution, the House of Representatives today engaged the ministers for finance and budget & planning regarding #pensionmatters. The ministers took turns making submissions and fielding questions, some of which correlated with questions you asked.
Pensioners were not left out, as Dr. Abel Afolayan - national president of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners - also addressed the House.
We made it clear that no excuses would be accepted for non-payment of pensions and urged the Executive to to ensure that all outstanding payments are made soon. When H.E., President Muhammadu Buhari made a commitment that he was going to release bailout funds to states so that they can pay backlog of salaries & pensions, it happened, despite the biting recession. I am therefore hopeful that now that the President has said #pensionmatters will be resolved, then this issue of unpaid pension for federal civil servants must be solved'.
I also want to believe that this will be the last intervention we will have regarding #PensionMatters in this country, and would like to thank you all for your contributions.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/house-of-reps-invite-adeosun-others.html
|Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by anotherydz(m): 6:21pm
Maybe, just in my own opinion I think the government itself is clueless forget all these people (Adeosun especially) they are calling to give account they are more clueless.
|Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by tobtap: 7:13pm
...ok
|Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by veekid(m): 7:15pm
Kemi Adeosun? no be only to speak oyinbo na hn that one Sabi
|Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by emeijeh(m): 7:15pm
See as this man serious!
His face reminds me of Prof. Ambrose Alli
|Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by clickbnkgod: 7:15pm
As if they really care about us
|Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by nony43(m): 7:16pm
N
|Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by Ebuka478(m): 7:16pm
the only thing this ones sabi na to dey invite people
|Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by Onwardvic(m): 7:16pm
And who grills these people?
|Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by everitina(f): 7:18pm
this house no wan give buhari and him cohorts breathing space
|Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by fergie001(m): 7:19pm
Clueless grills cluelessness
Its alright!
|Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by WhiZTiM(m): 7:20pm
I kinda like the fact that the corrupt Legislative arm of Government has been more "proactive" in serving as "checks and balances" to the corrupt Executive..
I just don't like the fact that both arms comprises of inept, corrupt and clueless people
|Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by oshe11(m): 7:21pm
na fish she be?
why d grilling
|Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by smartty68(m): 7:22pm
"I also want to believe that this will be the last intervention we will have regarding #PensionMatters in this country, and would like to thank you all for your contributions."
The bolded is just a joke. Our parents are suffering and yet what's left for Caesar its been toyed around by corrupt leadership
|Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by pelumi111: 7:24pm
oshe11:lol op mean grill as in KFC chicken
|Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by Lexusgs430: 7:24pm
Was that senator sleeping or just bored ?
|Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by igwebuike01: 7:24pm
Clueless finance minister with polytechnic diploma
|Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by oshe11(m): 7:26pm
pelumi111:kikikikijukikiki
|Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by ademoladeji(m): 7:28pm
She be chicken?
|Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by Realdeals(m): 7:28pm
And what was her response?
|Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by kings09(m): 7:29pm
Ok
|Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by binsanni(m): 7:30pm
nony43:N FOR NAIRA
|Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by Talk2Bella(f): 7:32pm
good move
|Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by wakes(m): 7:32pm
Na Naija we dey.
|Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by Ayoswit(f): 7:36pm
Kk
|Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by fhelihx: 7:36pm
OK, I hope the outcome ll be positive..
|Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by AlphaStyles(m): 7:36pm
[b][/b] Nigeria
|Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by soberdrunk(m): 7:38pm
Is she chicken or fish that they are grilling her? This aunty will just be speaking "innit innit" like that is what will solve the Nigerian problem.......
