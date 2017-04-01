₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,778,454 members, 3,462,853 topics. Date: Thursday, 06 April 2017 at 07:46 PM

House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) (2788 Views)

Alleged N1trn Failed Rail Contracts: Amaechi, Adeosun, Others Shun Reps C’ttee / CCTV Contract: Reps Summon Ambode, Monguno, Adeosun, Others. / Kemi Adeosun, New Minister Of Finance (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by stephenduru: 6:14pm
As shared by Dogara......

'Sequel to last week's resolution, the House of Representatives today engaged the ministers for finance and budget & planning regarding #pensionmatters. The ministers took turns making submissions and fielding questions, some of which correlated with questions you asked.

Pensioners were not left out, as Dr. Abel Afolayan - national president of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners - also addressed the House.

We made it clear that no excuses would be accepted for non-payment of pensions and urged the Executive to to ensure that all outstanding payments are made soon. When H.E., President Muhammadu Buhari made a commitment that he was going to release bailout funds to states so that they can pay backlog of salaries & pensions, it happened, despite the biting recession. I am therefore hopeful that now that the President has said #pensionmatters will be resolved, then this issue of unpaid pension for federal civil servants must be solved'.

I also want to believe that this will be the last intervention we will have regarding #PensionMatters in this country, and would like to thank you all for your contributions.

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/house-of-reps-invite-adeosun-others.html

Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by stephenduru: 6:14pm
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/house-of-reps-invite-adeosun-others.html

Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by stephenduru: 6:14pm
stephenduru:
More
more

Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by anotherydz(m): 6:21pm
Maybe, just in my own opinion I think the government itself is clueless forget all these people (Adeosun especially) they are calling to give account they are more clueless.

10 Likes

Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by tobtap: 7:13pm
cool cool ...ok
Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by veekid(m): 7:15pm
Kemi Adeosun? no be only to speak oyinbo na hn that one Sabi

1 Like

Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by emeijeh(m): 7:15pm
See as this man serious!

His face reminds me of Prof. Ambrose Alli

1 Share

Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by clickbnkgod: 7:15pm
As if they really care about us angry
Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by nony43(m): 7:16pm
N
Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by Ebuka478(m): 7:16pm
angry the only thing this ones sabi na to dey invite people
Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by Onwardvic(m): 7:16pm
And who grills these people?
Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by everitina(f): 7:18pm
this house no wan give buhari and him cohorts breathing space

3 Likes

Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by fergie001(m): 7:19pm
Clueless grills cluelessness

Its alright!

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by WhiZTiM(m): 7:20pm
I kinda like the fact that the corrupt Legislative arm of Government has been more "proactive" in serving as "checks and balances" to the corrupt Executive..

I just don't like the fact that both arms comprises of inept, corrupt and clueless people

1 Like

Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by oshe11(m): 7:21pm
na fish she be?



why d grilling
Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by smartty68(m): 7:22pm
"I also want to believe that this will be the last intervention we will have regarding #PensionMatters in this country, and would like to thank you all for your contributions."

The bolded is just a joke. Our parents are suffering and yet what's left for Caesar its been toyed around by corrupt leadership

1 Like

Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by pelumi111: 7:24pm
oshe11:
na fish she be?


why d grilling
lol op mean grill as in KFC chicken
Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by Lexusgs430: 7:24pm
Was that senator sleeping or just bored ?
Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by igwebuike01: 7:24pm
Clueless finance minister with polytechnic diploma
Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by oshe11(m): 7:26pm
pelumi111:

lol op mean grill as in KFC chicken
kikikikijukikikigrin
Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by ademoladeji(m): 7:28pm
She be chicken?
Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by Realdeals(m): 7:28pm
And what was her response?
Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by kings09(m): 7:29pm
Ok
Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by binsanni(m): 7:30pm
nony43:
N
N FOR NAIRA
Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by Talk2Bella(f): 7:32pm
good move
Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by wakes(m): 7:32pm
Na Naija we dey.
Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by Ayoswit(f): 7:36pm
Kk
Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by fhelihx: 7:36pm
OK, I hope the outcome ll be positive..
Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by AlphaStyles(m): 7:36pm
[b][/b] Nigeria
Re: House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) by soberdrunk(m): 7:38pm
Is she chicken or fish that they are grilling her? cheesy This aunty will just be speaking "innit innit" like that is what will solve the Nigerian problem....... angry

(0) (1) (Reply)

The 3 Most Important E-books! / Eleweomo: Folarin Files Objection / Soludo Challenges Aganga To Tv Debate

Viewing this topic: Jiang, durojaiye105, zakson4real(m), Blazed(m), mmsen, Flexlord2, Dynamitechick(f), 2drajayi(m), Noblechykk(m), bastien, Joneshleb(m), 2n2k(m), BlackOnassis(m), lionshare, ISTANDWITHBUHAR, araoke(m), teemy(m), TJNoble, Sebosede(f), Excelento(m), MARKone(m), brainpulse, paulworld, sniyi1, Fathydizzy, Marcus01, Jofet(m), ba4real, senatordave1, soberdrunk(m), ojomamah, TimePiece(f), westerngezy(m), iWise(m), Andy790(m), Oluola89(m), dokiOloye(m), tchimatic(m), aurxtino(m), moderatedguy, fatdick(m), thwy31(m), eabumere, DEXTROVERT, Tundeobama(m), wuntim, kaso0(m), EaglesT(m), sirugos(m), real4life, Cornerstone2020, tayodele1(m), yunnyp(m), Owoloku1, Zabilon007(m), tribalistseun, guysmat(m), kboycrew, gonagona(m), Cutex01(m), Ojobojo1(m), blessme2019 and 102 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.