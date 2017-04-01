



'Sequel to last week's resolution, the House of Representatives today engaged the ministers for finance and budget & planning regarding #pensionmatters. The ministers took turns making submissions and fielding questions, some of which correlated with questions you asked.



Pensioners were not left out, as Dr. Abel Afolayan - national president of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners - also addressed the House.



We made it clear that no excuses would be accepted for non-payment of pensions and urged the Executive to to ensure that all outstanding payments are made soon. When H.E., President Muhammadu Buhari made a commitment that he was going to release bailout funds to states so that they can pay backlog of salaries & pensions, it happened, despite the biting recession. I am therefore hopeful that now that the President has said #pensionmatters will be resolved, then this issue of unpaid pension for federal civil servants must be solved'.



I also want to believe that this will be the last intervention we will have regarding #PensionMatters in this country, and would like to thank you all for your contributions.



Source: As shared by Dogara