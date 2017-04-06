



But there are a couple of things that I learned early enough which smart workers must have realized about their jobs.



1. It is a way of forfeiting your dreams for someone else: Be sincere with yourself, did you ever dream of living your whole life based on the routine of 8am-5pm job? Very rarely will anybody have such a dream. But this is what has become of so many people, and there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel. When you received that job, you signed up to work towards the realization of the organization- owned by someone! When are you going to start chasing your dreams?



2. It is a temporary solution to financial problems: Smart people have realized it too. The pay that comes from your job will not cater for your financial problems completely. It will merely give you enough to live by for the month. Hardly will you get the luxury that you see on TV or that you have imagined based on it. And have you observed that most often, the problems you solve with your salary for a month are the same problems you are going to use it for next month? The cycle never really changes!



3. Your pay check is a reminder that you are not completely free: Now this is one fact that some may doubt but it is true nonetheless. Any one or system that controls your finances to a fairly good extent controls you. It controls your time, energy and also your mental efforts. The idea is it to keep you dependent on the system for another pay because what it offers you will hardly be enough to meet the needs you are faced with. In simple terms, you are not completely free.





4. It keeps you attached to itself like an addiction: Have you not wondered how so many people stay at a job for so long? I have. No job was designed to make you rich. No job was designed for you to achieve financial independence. Also, no job was designed to make you think of leaving (except if things go wrong). What the system will do to you is gradually get you used to receiving a salary. Soon enough, you will start resenting the idea of starting your own venture because you will realize that monthly pay that you receive may vanish. It’s like doing drugs. It gets you high for a while and makes you want more.



5. Have a job, but own a business at all cost: Smart people realize that they may have needs that needs to be met continually, but they are also aware of the need to secure their finance by owning a business. They realize that what they earn keeps them afloat for the moment but it has no future guarantee. So, rather than forfeit one at the expense of the other, they decide to handle the two. They retain their job while they find and set up a business of their own that they can run. They ensure that the business does not require much of their time so it doesn’t interfere with their jobs. It is a win-win situation for them.



It is said that the power of a seed is not in its size but in its potential. Likewise, starting a business may seem small or of little importance now, but its true worth is in its potential. Its worth is in what it can become three to five months or years from now if you stick with it. So once again, I urge you to be proactive and start a business now rather than grumble about why you think you can’t.



