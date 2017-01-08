Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) (7465 Views)

See screenshots of what he wrote above



Above are photos of JAMB applicants in Maiduguri struggling to buy forms in the night.According to Terab,they displayed Civil Disobedience at Nasara Computers, one of the only four (4) registration centers in the city. They even blocked the highway in front of the center until they were dispersed by the police. They were protesting because the officials of the center were getting people who were not in the queue registered.

After all the struggle, Jamb would still disappoint some.

Oh my mama pray for Nigeria. 8 Likes

This is the only reality on ground"CHANGE" 2 Likes

WATCH VIDEO : JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yfVczysklKo



WATCH : SAME REGISTRATION CENTRE IN THE AFTERNOON :

JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms Under the Sun In The Afternoon





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5m5knDhD_UA ________________________________________________ 1 Like

Make una secure una state first, Education can come later.



Health is wealth 7 Likes 1 Share



they are buying form in the night. Lol.

God save Nigeria from change. Hahahahahaha ;DHahahahhahahah.

So when some people are sleeping some people are buying form. Hahahahahahah

We living in the ZOO. Later u'll hear one of them that graduate saying. I bought my form in the nd people will be saying his lying

Borno and all manner of suffering





Make them allow make the students get form, write JAMB and hopefully make progress in their education and their lives 4 Likes

Nah real wa 1 Like

When you appoint an Islamic scholar as Jamb head



Did Buhari not see Islamic school to make that man VC? 8 Likes

Hmm

This country sef 1 Like

This is Sad. 1 Like

Everything for this useless Regime Na struggle.. tufiakwa 8 Likes 1 Share





Why ??



If it has not been for Boko Haram GEJ would have still be Nigerian President They should blame boko haram for all this madness

BiafranBushBoy:

M For

Muhanmordu Buhari ForMuhanmordu Buhari 3 Likes

Kk... Struggle to go skool, struggle to finish, struggle to get work, struggle to feed, struggle to be free from oppression from polithiefcial and police brutality, at the end we go still struggle to make heaven 3 Likes

wahala, with no assurance of job after graduation. its better they strive to acquire a good skill

...NOT ONE GOOD NEWS, NOT ONE SINGLE REASON TO SMILE, SINCE THE INVENTION OF BUHARI! 3 Likes

Pls what's the function of JAMB??.

when I become the president of Nigeria, I'll scrap jamb and even nysc....the monthly allowance will be paid once you are a graduate.....I swear our leaders are blind....the have no plans for us. 2 Likes

henryanna36:

Above are photos of JAMB applicants in Maiduguri struggling to buy forms in the night.According to Terab,they displayed Civil Disobedience at Nasara Computers, one of the only four (4) registration centers in the city. They even blocked the highway in front of the center until they were dispersed by the police. They were protesting because the officials of the center were getting people who were not in the queue registered.



See screenshots of what he wrote above



can anything good ever come out of this nation? indeed there was a country

Utme 2017 registration is a failure

All this people mean business as if there life depends on the jamb to survive

Na war!.

You struggle through secondary school, struggle to pass WASSCE, NECO, GCE. See struggles to buyJAMB form, post UTME still dey? 4 years will turn to 5 or 6 years in the university due to incessant strikes then you'll proceed to one year NYSC that some will be very unlucky to come back alive. All for you to search and search for job like a pin lost in an ocean, you'll then see graduates earning 20k, 30k per month. I weep for my country Nigeria. Is it going to ever get better?







PLEASE CHECK MY SIGNATURE! 1 Like

BiafranBushBoy:

When you appoint an Islamic scholar as Jamb head



Did Buhari not see Islamic school to make that man VC?

You be bush boy true true You be bush boy true true





kwara and kogi state is division 2 of the military

I see dem in maiduguri all over banks... Sometimes I get scared for them... These r targets to suicide bombers... May God protect us in Borno state 1 Like

Naija my country 1 Like

please what is the Senate doing about this jamb issue,? they need to sack the current jamb director, very useless guy.