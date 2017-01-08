₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by henryanna36: 7:40pm On Apr 06
Above are photos of JAMB applicants in Maiduguri struggling to buy forms in the night.According to Terab,they displayed Civil Disobedience at Nasara Computers, one of the only four (4) registration centers in the city. They even blocked the highway in front of the center until they were dispersed by the police. They were protesting because the officials of the center were getting people who were not in the queue registered.
See screenshots of what he wrote above
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/photos-of-jamb-applicants-struggling-to.html
|Re: JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by henryanna36: 7:40pm On Apr 06
|Re: JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by Dannyfaraday(m): 8:04pm On Apr 06
After all the struggle, Jamb would still disappoint some.
Oh my mama pray for Nigeria.
|Re: JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by Onwardvic(m): 8:10pm On Apr 06
This is the only reality on ground"CHANGE"
|Re: JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:57pm On Apr 06
WATCH VIDEO : JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yfVczysklKo
WATCH : SAME REGISTRATION CENTRE IN THE AFTERNOON :
JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms Under the Sun In The Afternoon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5m5knDhD_UA
|Re: JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by Chrisozone: 10:38pm On Apr 06
Make una secure una state first, Education can come later.
Health is wealth
|Re: JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by Maccoy507: 10:39pm On Apr 06
Hahahahhahahah. The headline be like comedy news.
they are buying form in the night. Lol.
God save Nigeria from change. Hahahahahaha ;DHahahahhahahah.
So when some people are sleeping some people are buying form. Hahahahahahah
We living in the ZOO. Later u'll hear one of them that graduate saying. I bought my form in the nd people will be saying his lying
|Re: JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by Tazdroid(m): 10:39pm On Apr 06
Borno and all manner of suffering
Make them allow make the students get form, write JAMB and hopefully make progress in their education and their lives
|Re: JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by showlight101(m): 10:39pm On Apr 06
|Re: JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by BreezyCB(m): 10:39pm On Apr 06
Nah real wa
|Re: JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by BiafranBushBoy(m): 10:39pm On Apr 06
When you appoint an Islamic scholar as Jamb head
Did Buhari not see Islamic school to make that man VC?
|Re: JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by Mouthgag: 10:39pm On Apr 06
Hmm
This country sef
|Re: JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by ephi123(f): 10:39pm On Apr 06
This is Sad.
|Re: JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by chinex276(m): 10:40pm On Apr 06
Everything for this useless Regime Na struggle.. tufiakwa
|Re: JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by HRich(m): 10:40pm On Apr 06
They should blame boko haram for all this madness,
Why??
If it has not been for Boko Haram GEJ would have still be Nigerian President
|Re: JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by Mouthgag: 10:40pm On Apr 06
BiafranBushBoy:For
Muhanmordu Buhari
|Re: JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:41pm On Apr 06
Kk... Struggle to go skool, struggle to finish, struggle to get work, struggle to feed, struggle to be free from oppression from polithiefcial and police brutality, at the end we go still struggle to make heaven
|Re: JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by IpobExposed: 10:41pm On Apr 06
|Re: JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by ProsperOkec: 10:42pm On Apr 06
The jamb this year is so stressful. Follow my thread on how Jamb aspirants beat up soldiers due to stressful registration
http://www.nairaland.com/3725102/jamb-candidates-beats-army-because
|Re: JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by onac16: 10:42pm On Apr 06
wahala, with no assurance of job after graduation. its better they strive to acquire a good skill
|Re: JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by Karlman: 10:42pm On Apr 06
...NOT ONE GOOD NEWS, NOT ONE SINGLE REASON TO SMILE, SINCE THE INVENTION OF BUHARI!
|Re: JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by JaypeeAnics(m): 10:43pm On Apr 06
Pls what's the function of JAMB??.
when I become the president of Nigeria, I'll scrap jamb and even nysc....the monthly allowance will be paid once you are a graduate.....I swear our leaders are blind....the have no plans for us.
|Re: JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by janey1984: 10:44pm On Apr 06
henryanna36:can anything good ever come out of this nation? indeed there was a country
|Re: JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by seunlayi(m): 10:44pm On Apr 06
Utme 2017 registration is a failure
|Re: JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by mosho2good: 10:45pm On Apr 06
All this people mean business as if there life depends on the jamb to survive
|Re: JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by Sharon6(f): 10:45pm On Apr 06
Na war!.
You struggle through secondary school, struggle to pass WASSCE, NECO, GCE. See struggles to buyJAMB form, post UTME still dey? 4 years will turn to 5 or 6 years in the university due to incessant strikes then you'll proceed to one year NYSC that some will be very unlucky to come back alive. All for you to search and search for job like a pin lost in an ocean, you'll then see graduates earning 20k, 30k per month. I weep for my country Nigeria. Is it going to ever get better?
PLEASE CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by charleff512(m): 10:45pm On Apr 06
BiafranBushBoy:
You be bush boy true true
|Re: JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by jullty: 10:46pm On Apr 06
kwara and kogi state is division 2 of the military
|Re: JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by Princess4ng(f): 10:46pm On Apr 06
I see dem in maiduguri all over banks... Sometimes I get scared for them... These r targets to suicide bombers... May God protect us in Borno state
|Re: JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by salaboiz(m): 10:46pm On Apr 06
Naija my country
|Re: JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by Efewestern: 10:48pm On Apr 06
please what is the Senate doing about this jamb issue,? they need to sack the current jamb director, very useless guy.
|Re: JAMB Applicants In Maiduguri Struggling To Buy JAMB Forms In The Night (Pics) by prettyboi1989(m): 10:49pm On Apr 06
the country is totally messed up, everybody wants to go to school and become somebody but the universities cant cater for the number of people that will apply.
