₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,778,527 members, 3,463,077 topics. Date: Thursday, 06 April 2017 at 10:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) (1448 Views)
|Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by rem44: 10:02pm
As shared by Idowu....
'Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola is a large hearted governor as he donates the Tablet of knowledge popularly called Opon Imon to the rescued Chibok girls to enhance their learning'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/governor-aregbesola-donates-tablets.html
1 Like
|Re: Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by Linqsz(m): 10:18pm
After years on this forum, I finally made it to this position.
Oluwa and em ways eh!
Your time go come, no worry
2 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by professorfal: 10:19pm
na wa o ......bad thing gat happen to person before person chop national cake for this country
3 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by damosade(m): 10:19pm
Scamming
|Re: Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by IpobExposed: 10:19pm
G
|Re: Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by SIRKAY98(m): 10:19pm
This ones will hv been at the other side if not for Godly mercy they see
Life is Good than Committing Suicide!!!!
|Re: Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by ednut1(m): 10:19pm
make una carry una chibok scam away. no be so dem say d some got scholarship to usa and atikus uni. same gals wey no fit speak or write English. pls
|Re: Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by brostheo(m): 10:19pm
So waten those Hausa woman won do with those tablet na
Anyways na avenue to steal billions be that.
Nothing concern me,he should just steal and leave the rest for us to still. OGA just
1 Share
|Re: Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by Rich4god(m): 10:19pm
See how fresh they are looking.... Thank God for them.
|Re: Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by Taidi(m): 10:19pm
hm try
|Re: Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by sarrki(m): 10:19pm
damosade:
Not the way Jonah scammed us
With no shoe stuff
|Re: Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by berrystunn(m): 10:20pm
Story
|Re: Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 10:20pm
.
|Re: Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by tubouncen(m): 10:20pm
na temple run go end am
|Re: Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by Mrchippychappy(m): 10:21pm
This chibok film never finish yet?
|Re: Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by bogolobango(m): 10:21pm
When you wan get sense sef u need to be thorougly beaten
|Re: Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:21pm
OK den
|Re: Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by hfemini: 10:21pm
Go and put your house in order abeg... Mr RAuf
|Re: Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:21pm
Kk... Misplace priority
|Re: Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by Karlman: 10:22pm
...make una dey fool una zombie followers...girls that could not speak english to the press till today are now computer literate.
|Re: Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by manneger2: 10:22pm
Hope this is not our npower tablet
|Re: Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by Augustusbest: 10:22pm
Hehehe...politicians and their wahala eh
|Re: Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by rezzo1: 10:22pm
Its part of the plot.
Rich4god:
|Re: Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by jvbest(m): 10:22pm
Ok
|Re: Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by winkmart: 10:22pm
ABOKIII PEOPLE LIKE ANKARA SHA... CUTE
|Re: Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by majekobaje1: 10:22pm
Aregbesola wa gbayi
|Re: Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by theway83: 10:23pm
Aregbe,workers salaries is there you didn't pay u are buying Tablets for chiboks.
|Re: Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by PapaNnamdi: 10:23pm
If only I can leave this country like this
|Re: Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by kelvinUchiha: 10:24pm
Instead make Im send dem go school on scholarship na tablet in buy..who tablet go help now
|Re: Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by hotspec(m): 10:24pm
Misplaced priority, when those that it was actually meant for in Osun are no.longer having access.to it. Opon imo ko, Ate faweli ni.
|Re: Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by Qmerit(m): 10:24pm
damosade:
Weti u get wen Ogbeni Aregbe scam abeg?
1 Like
|Re: Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) by EgunMogaji(m): 10:25pm
Shekau right now
Do You Need A Sugarmummy? / Money Well / Lagos Government Assures Of Justice In Cynthia’s Murder
Viewing this topic: Augustusbest, Agbanasm, winkmart, olowo1102(m), Muhaymin(m), Jacobx007, abdulrahaman2(m), ConnectMee, dainformant(m), ednut1(m), galaxy4rep(m), choo, ngozika08, xlextj, ForValour, abelokanlawon, abel4love, tiwaz(m), fish23(m), bobolizim(m), deepwater(f), Fiscabally(m), kaywon22(m), egbusi1(m), sokarsenal(m), Ikigia, gahyip(m), faruksolar1(m), Tmoyo(m), Jaytee1985, anetuno(m), nathanomochi(m), Piiko(m), Dudeweedlmao(m), BeeDee007, akdam, Olufemi86(m), snowblaq(f), nbisi, rem44, u3fine(m), olawalehenry(m), 01hadji, mchiave, SAMTOBIJU(m), TopsyKrete, SweetJoystick(m), esanju, shegzydave(m), kelvinUchiha, yashau(m), Pabloosas(m), abbey456, kokumo1949, soniajefe, Henry240, okeythaone, Babarex(m), Karlman, olawonder(m), Qmerit(m), nnamdibig(m), cutestA, LOGDAN(m), shaydeenamz(m), Wateron, professorfal, RichThug(m), iyobs7(m), Ptown(m), passwelle, hotspec(m), elMacho(m), DrGud and 127 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9