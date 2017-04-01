Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aregbesola Donates Tablets To Rescued Chibokgirls (Photos) (1448 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





'Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola is a large hearted governor as he donates the Tablet of knowledge popularly called Opon Imon to the rescued Chibok girls to enhance their learning'







Source: As shared by Idowu....'Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola is a large hearted governor as he donates the Tablet of knowledge popularly called Opon Imon to the rescued Chibok girls to enhance their learning'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/governor-aregbesola-donates-tablets.html 1 Like

After years on this forum, I finally made it to this position.



Oluwa and em ways eh!



Your time go come, no worry 2 Likes

na wa o ......bad thing gat happen to person before person chop national cake for this country 3 Likes

Scamming

G

This ones will hv been at the other side if not for Godly mercy they see



Life is Good than Committing Suicide!!!!

make una carry una chibok scam away. no be so dem say d some got scholarship to usa and atikus uni. same gals wey no fit speak or write English. pls

So waten those Hausa woman won do with those tablet na





Anyways na avenue to steal billions be that.





Nothing concern me,he should just steal and leave the rest for us to still. OGA just 1 Share

See how fresh they are looking.... Thank God for them.

hm try

damosade:

Scamming

Not the way Jonah scammed us



With no shoe stuff Not the way Jonah scammed usWith no shoe stuff

Story

.

na temple run go end am

This chibok film never finish yet?

When you wan get sense sef u need to be thorougly beaten

OK den

Go and put your house in order abeg... Mr RAuf

Kk... Misplace priority

...make una dey fool una zombie followers...girls that could not speak english to the press till today are now computer literate.

Hope this is not our npower tablet

Hehehe...politicians and their wahala eh



Rich4god:

See how fresh they are looking.... Thank God for them. Its part of the plot.

Ok

ABOKIII PEOPLE LIKE ANKARA SHA... CUTE

Aregbesola wa gbayi

Aregbe,workers salaries is there you didn't pay u are buying Tablets for chiboks.

If only I can leave this country like this

Instead make Im send dem go school on scholarship na tablet in buy..who tablet go help now

Misplaced priority, when those that it was actually meant for in Osun are no.longer having access.to it. Opon imo ko, Ate faweli ni.

damosade:

Scamming

Weti u get wen Ogbeni Aregbe scam abeg? Weti u get wen Ogbeni Aregbe scam abeg? 1 Like