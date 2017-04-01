Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale (5569 Views)

5 Top Housemates, Efe, Bisola, Marvis, TBoss and Debie-Rise are all competing for N25m and SUV.



Music Legend. 2face Idibia, Runtown and Tiwa Savage will all entertain fans at the Grand Finale of Big Brother Naija Reality Show on Sunday. 5 Top Housemates, Efe, Bisola, Marvis, TBoss and Debie-Rise are all competing for N25m and SUV.

Typical example of a T.boobs fan....Tufiakwa..everything is base on logistics joor 3 Likes

Ties Savage that girls music has long been forgotten to obscurity and left in Oblivion. Yemi Alade is a better option 6 Likes

wizkid suppose to be der but the guy is busy chasing Drake up and down, whereas Drake no even get his time 14 Likes 1 Share

Abeg make this thing end make we hear word 7 Likes

TPAND:

Ties Savage that girls music has long been forgotten to obscurity and left in Oblivion. Yemi Alade is a better option

What is a Yemi Alade?



Team Runtown, based on Logistics. What is a Yemi Alade?Team Runtown, based on Logistics.

TPAND:

Ties Savage that girls music has long been forgotten to obscurity and left in Oblivion. Yemi Alade is a better option Wetin yemi Alade Sabi sing? Wetin yemi Alade Sabi sing?

Based on logistics That's a great deal. After this showdown on Sunday I'm also considering which Artist can perform beautifully on my grandfather's burial next Saturday.Based on logistics

Was expecting Flavour though..

Hoping for an entertaining finale. 1 Like

#TeamMarvis

Wizkid should've been included! Anyway, Eve for the mulla!

TPAND:

Ties Savage that girls music has long been forgotten to obscurity and left in Oblivion. Yemi Alade is a better option

Why are you so pained? #TiwaRocks Why are you so pained? #TiwaRocks 2 Likes

Dopest

.....Efe for the mulla....TeamEfe .....Efe for the mulla....TeamEfe

DukeNija:





What is a Yemi Alade?

Who is Yemi Alade? Who is Yemi Alade?

Wow! It's going to be fun unlimited





veekid:

wizkid suppose to be der but the guy is busy chasing Drake up and down, whereas Drake no even get his time veekid:

wizkid suppose to be der but the guy is busy chasing Drake up and down, whereas Drake no even get his time bro you no get joy at all...lwkd [color=#990000][/color]bro you no get joy at all...lwkd 6 Likes

Tboss for the money, no Time biggie

wah bou star boy??