|Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale by ahmedkoded95(m): 12:32am
Music Legend. 2face Idibia, Runtown and Tiwa Savage will all entertain fans at the Grand Finale of Big Brother Naija Reality Show on Sunday.
5 Top Housemates, Efe, Bisola, Marvis, TBoss and Debie-Rise are all competing for N25m and SUV.
http://www.gltrends.ng/2017/04/bbnaija-2face-runtown-tiwa-savage-perform-bbnaija-grand-finale-see-details/
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale by kestolove95(f): 1:00am
2face-mad ova you
Runtown-african queen
Tiwa savage-take kiss
Typical example of a T.boobs fan....Tufiakwa..everything is base on logistics joor
3 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale by optional1(f): 5:38am
ok
|Re: Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale by TPAND: 5:45am
Ties Savage that girls music has long been forgotten to obscurity and left in Oblivion. Yemi Alade is a better option
6 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale by BreezyCB(m): 5:51am
Ok
|Re: Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale by veekid(m): 10:42am
wizkid suppose to be der but the guy is busy chasing Drake up and down, whereas Drake no even get his time
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale by yeyeboi(m): 10:42am
Ok
|Re: Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale by ChuzzyBlog: 10:43am
Dope!
Meanwhile,
Have You Seen "Efe Special Bread"? Click Here To See
|Re: Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale by dyabman(m): 10:43am
issokay
|Re: Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale by Olasco93: 10:43am
Abeg make this thing end make we hear word
7 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale by rossyc(f): 10:44am
Issorite
|Re: Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale by DukeNija(m): 10:44am
TPAND:
What is a Yemi Alade?
Team Runtown, based on Logistics.
|Re: Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale by veekid(m): 10:44am
TPAND:Wetin yemi Alade Sabi sing?
|Re: Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale by amiibaby(f): 10:44am
Okay
Next
|Re: Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale by littlewonders: 10:44am
That's a great deal. After this showdown on Sunday I'm also considering which Artist can perform beautifully on my grandfather's burial next Saturday.
Based on logistics
|Re: Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale by echelons(m): 10:44am
Was expecting Flavour though..
Hoping for an entertaining finale.
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale by hensben(m): 10:44am
Ehen! ok
|Re: Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale by Mophasa: 10:44am
Okay
#TeamMarvis
|Re: Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale by Shadbay(m): 10:44am
Wizkid should've been included! Anyway, Eve for the mulla!
|Re: Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale by hazyfm1: 10:44am
TPAND:
Why are you so pained? #TiwaRocks
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale by BreezyCB(m): 10:45am
Dopest
|Re: Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale by suzan404(f): 10:45am
.....Efe for the mulla....TeamEfe
|Re: Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale by Bants(m): 10:45am
DukeNija:
Who is Yemi Alade?
|Re: Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale by leokennedi(m): 10:45am
Issorai
|Re: Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale by Sharon6(f): 10:45am
Wow! It's going to be fun unlimited
GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale by dosage150(m): 10:46am
[color=#990000][/color]
veekid:
veekid:bro you no get joy at all...lwkd
6 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale by tribalistseun: 10:46am
Tboss for the money, no Time biggie
|Re: Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale by sportcage(m): 10:46am

See channel link on my signature.
|Re: Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale by Emeskhalifa(m): 10:47am
wah bou star boy??
|Re: Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale by ChristyB(f): 10:47am
kestolove95:
2face- Mad over you?
Runtown- African Queen?
i'm not getting you ooo
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: 2face, Runtown & Tiwa Savage To Perform At The Grand Finale by Secretgists: 10:47am
