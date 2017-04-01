₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|E-Volo Unveils Volocopter 2X, The 18 Rotor Flying Taxi by AutoReportNG: 11:06am On Apr 07
Volocopter has long since been developing their 18 rotor multi-copters, and after six years in the making, the German startup has premiered the volocopter 2X at AERO in Friedrichshafen. the 2X model marks the evolution of the VC200 prototype towards everyday use, using a battery replacement system that allows for a quick swap between journeys. the 2X also sees the streamlining of the multi- copter's design, incorporating glazed doors and upholstered leather seats into the two-man cockpit below the delicate rotor plane. the craft can also be controlled via a remote and is even capable of flying completely autonomously.
The volocopter 2X is a Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) craft powered purely by electricity, meaning the vehicle is emission free and makes very little noise in comparison to other VTOL aircraft. The ultralight aircraft is easy to manoeuvre, and following the granting of ‘multicopter’ certification, will be able to be flown by anyone with a sports pilot license. however, the those without a license need not miss out, since the volocopter plan to use the aircraft as flying taxis come 2018.
Although the design of the 2X also allows for remote-controlled or even completely autonomous flights, for the first flying taxi pilot projects, e-volo assumes the volocopter 2X will still be pilot-controlled due to currently applicable regulations. nonetheless, remote-controlled or autonomous taxi flights will be able to be carried out unmanned as necessary.
Following the granting of a ‘multicopter’ type certification that will be created under the new german UL category, the 2X is set to become available on the german market in 2018. E-volo also plan to work on developing a 4-seater copter with international approval.
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/04/e-volo-unveils-volocopter-2x-18-rotor.html
|Re: E-Volo Unveils Volocopter 2X, The 18 Rotor Flying Taxi by AutoReportNG: 11:07am On Apr 07
The way the world is going at a full speed... Naija, which levels?
|Re: E-Volo Unveils Volocopter 2X, The 18 Rotor Flying Taxi by obafemee80(m): 11:44am On Apr 07
We need something like this in Lagos to ease traffic woes
But it will cost a fortune
|Re: E-Volo Unveils Volocopter 2X, The 18 Rotor Flying Taxi by unclezuma: 6:58am
|Re: E-Volo Unveils Volocopter 2X, The 18 Rotor Flying Taxi by dbynonetwork: 6:59am
I AM TIRED OF BLAMING BUHARI
While in Nigeria some youths are thinking about how to use charm to make more money by YAHOO-YAHOO.
In the western part of Nigeria OGUN STATE is championing RITUALISM....
THE SE still doing drugs n fake things.....
Which way NIGERIA?...
|Re: E-Volo Unveils Volocopter 2X, The 18 Rotor Flying Taxi by smartty68(m): 6:59am
Chai. See innovation and we still dey backwards for Naija.
Na for only Naija wey gallop dey for sea and air
|Re: E-Volo Unveils Volocopter 2X, The 18 Rotor Flying Taxi by crackerspub: 6:59am
|Re: E-Volo Unveils Volocopter 2X, The 18 Rotor Flying Taxi by Nuelton(m): 6:59am
Good stuff!
|Re: E-Volo Unveils Volocopter 2X, The 18 Rotor Flying Taxi by Ronaldinnioh(f): 6:59am
|Re: E-Volo Unveils Volocopter 2X, The 18 Rotor Flying Taxi by mfujah(m): 6:59am
|Re: E-Volo Unveils Volocopter 2X, The 18 Rotor Flying Taxi by ExAngel007(f): 7:00am
|Re: E-Volo Unveils Volocopter 2X, The 18 Rotor Flying Taxi by clickbnkgod: 7:00am
Cool stuffs. But these things will be way too expensive sha
|Re: E-Volo Unveils Volocopter 2X, The 18 Rotor Flying Taxi by bmxshop: 7:00am
|Re: E-Volo Unveils Volocopter 2X, The 18 Rotor Flying Taxi by osile2012: 7:00am
|Re: E-Volo Unveils Volocopter 2X, The 18 Rotor Flying Taxi by sakalisis(m): 7:01am
|Re: E-Volo Unveils Volocopter 2X, The 18 Rotor Flying Taxi by Error111: 7:01am
|Re: E-Volo Unveils Volocopter 2X, The 18 Rotor Flying Taxi by Oluwolex2000(m): 7:01am
|Re: E-Volo Unveils Volocopter 2X, The 18 Rotor Flying Taxi by fridayokoli: 7:02am
|Re: E-Volo Unveils Volocopter 2X, The 18 Rotor Flying Taxi by Dottore: 7:02am
|Re: E-Volo Unveils Volocopter 2X, The 18 Rotor Flying Taxi by ikp120(m): 7:02am
Very easy to build. It uses basically the same principle a drone is based on. This is just a big drone. Anyone who can build a drone can build this and buy and install a GPS into it. I wonder why Innoson hasn't started manufacturing this kinda ride.
It won't cost more than $10,000 to complete, depending on the current price of the size of rotors required.
|Re: E-Volo Unveils Volocopter 2X, The 18 Rotor Flying Taxi by anelen(m): 7:02am
electric poles and wire go gree make dis tin work for Niger?
|Re: E-Volo Unveils Volocopter 2X, The 18 Rotor Flying Taxi by DIKEnaWAR: 7:02am
We are still importing large chunks of refurbished and fairly used kekes. That shows that we too are ready for the 22nd century. We have already advanced beyond the 21st.
|Re: E-Volo Unveils Volocopter 2X, The 18 Rotor Flying Taxi by sleeknick(m): 7:03am
And we are here still trying to produce pencil
|Re: E-Volo Unveils Volocopter 2X, The 18 Rotor Flying Taxi by Handsomecole(m): 7:03am
See the speed which other countries are using to develop, our own is based on logistics and promoting the boss nation.
|Re: E-Volo Unveils Volocopter 2X, The 18 Rotor Flying Taxi by herdekunley9ja: 7:03am
So beautiful..... Guy i must get 1 before i die oooo
|Re: E-Volo Unveils Volocopter 2X, The 18 Rotor Flying Taxi by Lukenitheooo6: 7:04am
