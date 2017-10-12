Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / United Arab Emirate Police Unveils Flying Bike(Photos) (13119 Views)

A new video shows a Dubai police officer testing out the new hoverbike, which has rotors instead of wheels that allow it to fly.



The hoverbike, capable of flying 16ft above ground, is seen emblazoned with Dubai police emblems as it is tested for the cameras.











With the hoverbike, police could get to the middle of traffic jams, which would be difficult with a normal car or even a motorbike.





http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4969014/Dubai-officer-ready-police-streets-HOVERBIKE.html

UAE using their oyel money for the betterment of their country. Unlike here in Nigeria, stealing upon looting.



May the wrath of Almighty God be upon every politician looting our oyel money. 76 Likes 1 Share

all these just for criminals? 3 Likes 2 Shares

Dubai police hope that the hoverbike can help them get to crime scenes that would otherwise be hard to reach.





The flying bike can carry 47stone in weight and fly for up to 25 minutes carrying its rider.





It can rise up to just over 16ft in the air, and hit speeds of up to 43mph.





An inbuilt safety mechanism limits the maximum speed and altitude of the aircraft in order to prevent accidents.







Dubai police at the expo said it could enable police to get to crime scenes that would otherwise be hard to reach with a car or a motorbike, such as traffic jams. 2 Likes

lobatan. 1 Like

Flying what? But wait o, I have never seen a police chopper in Nigeria, our criminals sef no try, everything about us is below standard......except for corruption....we are above standard for that one, just look at Diezani abi wetin be her name sef 9 Likes

I'd advise the robbers in their country to "AIM HIGH" ...cos....... "THE SKY IS THE STARTING POINT" 8 Likes

while forward thinking countries are building ground breaking inventions, we in Nigeria are acting on rumors of soldiers injecting vaccines containing monkeypox to stop our kids from attending school. Nigerians attend universities to acquire knowledge but when their relatives tell them to bathe with salt, knowledge flies through the window.



To slap Nigerians dey hungry me.



But wait oh, in the first picture. is that a Lamborghini Police car? 16 Likes 1 Share

Omo, it is a wawu something

Crime is always evolving. I trust criminals to come up with a novel way to evade flying cops.





Nigeria go reach this level in about five decades. 1 Like





Unlike we, oil plus other blessings country with lubricated leadership.



NPF never even master basic maintenance on top Hilux, talk less of this one. Congrats to Dubai o jare, oil country with well lubricated leadership.Unlike we, oil plus other blessings country withlubricated leadership.NPF never even master basic maintenance on top Hilux, talk less of this one. 3 Likes

Ogbeni FLY na FLY 20 Likes

Meanwhile our police still dey use bashed up pick ups wey no get headlight Dey disturb the peace of people.... Maybe by 2059 we'll get there.. Lol

Nigerian police Will turn this one into walking bike if they manage to lay hands on it

Armageddon here we come 1 Like

madridguy:

UAE using their oyel money for the betterment of their country. Unlike here in Nigeria, stealing upon looting.



May the wrath of Almighty God be upon every politician looting our oyel money. i don't like that don't try it next time i don't like that don't try it next time

The UAE is an Emirate, not a democracy. It is a monarchical federation that's primarily Islamic. It's also one of the world's least corrupt, and most innovative countries. These say a lot. It says that democracy isn't necessarily the the best system of governance. It says that monarchies, and countries with a theocratic coloration (especially Islamic), can be great and exemplary.



It doesn't matter whether your government is a theocracy, a monarchy, a socialist, a communist; what matters is the good man. The Good Man is the best system of governance.



God bless the UAE, and her people. 10 Likes

nigerian police no get brain reach this level....na to dey chop money upandan

Cool 1 Share

A nation with the interest of her citizens!

And in Nigeria here we are still talking about exporting rotten yams to USA

I wanna nationalize

shervydman:

lobatan. Boss I sight ya Boss I sight ya 1 Like

Nigeria is full of dungs , see wetin these arabs are doing with oil and gas money , there is not even much crime in UAE , these are leaders that love their country

Productive thinking!!

Wa Nigeria police still da carry kondo da chase people up and down 4 Likes