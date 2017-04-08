Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands Of 2017 (3788 Views)

11 Most Used Car Brands In Africa – Autojosh. / 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. / Top 12 Popular Demand Car Brands Available In Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





10. Chevrolet

This American automaker dropped one spot from 9th position, even though they made improvements in value from $8.9 billion to $11.5 billion .



9. Porsche

This luxury car maker jumped an impressive 9 spots all the way from 18th position in 2016.They also almost tripled their value from $4.5 billion last year to $12.4 billion this year.



8. Audi

German automaker, Audi maintained the 8th position but had a considerable increase in value.They currently have a value of $12.5 billion, a good improvement from the previous value of $9.8 billion.



7. Honda

They dropped two spots this year ,they currently have a value of $21.3 billion ,compared to $19.3 billion last year.



6. Ford

This American giant also dropped two spots from their former position last year but saw a considerable increase in value from $19.8 billion to $22.4 billion.



5. Nissan

On the other hand ,Nissan moved up two spots from 7th to 5th .They also improved in value , currently $24.8 billion compared to $17.8 billion in 2016.



4. Volkswagen

Last year this German company, currently undergoing various crises and diesel scandals, was valued at $18.9 billion.They have attained a 32 percent increase in value ,they are now valued at $25 billion.



3. Mercedes-Benz

Maintaining the third position ,Mercedes is currently valued at $35 billion,previously $32 billion in 2016.



2. BMW

Currently valued at $37 billion, the gap seems to be narrowing between BMW and Mercedes .They were previously valued at $35 billion in 2016.



1. Toyota

Against all odds ,including having a little less sales when compared to Volkswagen .They are the most valuable in the auto industry with a current value of $46.3 billion compared to $43 billion last year.Its also awesome to know that they also the 12th most valuable brand in the world across all sectors !,beating the likes of Shell and Coca Cola .



Whats your take on this ?



We would like to hear from you.



By Donald3d



https://autojosh.com/top-10-most-valuable-auto-brands-2017/



Lalasticlala

Mynd44

Ishilove

Marpol

Semid4lyfe

Obinoscopy People are buying cars nowadays more than they have ever done in history,thereby making some companies boom and make lots of money .Today we would be counting down on the Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands.This American automaker dropped one spot from 9th position, even though they made improvements in value from $8.9 billion to $11.5 billion .This luxury car maker jumped an impressive 9 spots all the way from 18th position in 2016.They also almost tripled their value from $4.5 billion last year to $12.4 billion this year.German automaker, Audi maintained the 8th position but had a considerable increase in value.They currently have a value of $12.5 billion, a good improvement from the previous value of $9.8 billion.They dropped two spots this year ,they currently have a value of $21.3 billion ,compared to $19.3 billion last year.This American giant also dropped two spots from their former position last year but saw a considerable increase in value from $19.8 billion to $22.4 billion.On the other hand ,Nissan moved up two spots from 7th to 5th .They also improved in value , currently $24.8 billion compared to $17.8 billion in 2016.Last year this German company, currently undergoing various crises and diesel scandals, was valued at $18.9 billion.They have attained a 32 percent increase in value ,they are now valued at $25 billion.Maintaining the third position ,Mercedes is currently valued at $35 billion,previously $32 billion in 2016.Currently valued at $37 billion, the gap seems to be narrowing between BMW and Mercedes .They were previously valued at $35 billion in 2016.Against all odds ,including having a little less sales when compared to Volkswagen .They are the most valuable in the auto industry with a current value of $46.3 billion compared to $43 billion last year.Its also awesome to know that they also the 12th most valuable brand in the world across all sectors !,beating the likes of Shell and Coca Cola .Whats your take on this ?We would like to hear from you.By Donald3dLalasticlalaMynd44IshiloveMarpolSemid4lyfeObinoscopy 2 Likes 2 Shares

Kainze ; Continous improvement!

Toyota rules not cos they r the best brand but simply because they have something for everybody, no matter d financial level 4 Likes





Bavarian Motor Works - The ultimate driving machine! I only came to see if Bmw would make the list & be rated above Mercedes Benz, alas, I wasn't disappointedBavarian Motor Works - The ultimate driving machine! 5 Likes 1 Share

i am sure my crush VW will do better next year, lets keep the flame burning 1 Like 1 Share

Good stuff!

Topnotch as usual

Dear Nairalanders

Please i don't like how my skin looks very rough & unsexy, i want you to kindly suggest a good body cream for me.

I want a cream that will make my skin very soft, fresh, smooth, and fair (without bleaching)

Please i really need your suggestions.

Thanks

Toyota my guy. The brand for the broke, middleclass and d rich. 3 Likes

Team Nissan

Fank God say ma Toyota dey dre Bt m looking forward to ma Lexus next year.









SOURCE: http://yoloaded.com TAKE A REVIEW OF DIS

If it's not Benz. .....you are on a long thing 1 Like

The sweetest brand on the list is Benz, the most reliable brand there is Toyota. I don't know what Honda, Chevrolet and Ford are doing on the list.

Now now I understand the list must contain 10brands that's why they made it.

OK seen

Please can any one here help me with N7, 000? My daughter is very sick and need N7, 000 for her medical bills. Please, i don't want to lose her. I beg you guys with the name of God. Please save a soul...





NAME: Obi Chukwu



ACCOUN NUMBER: 0080032457



BANK: Diamond Bank







Thank you and God bless

ChukwuObi:

Please can any one here help me with N7, 000? My daughter is very sick and need N7, 000 for her medical bills. Please, i don't want to lose her. I beg you guys with the name of God. Please save a soul...





NAME: Obi Chukwu



ACCOUN NUMBER: 0080032457



BANK: Diamond Bank







Thank you and God bless

So you dont have relatives or friends that could lend you money or better still, sell that phone and take care of your daughter.



Stop being a nuisance! So you dont have relatives or friends that could lend you money or better still, sell that phone and take care of your daughter.Stop being a nuisance! 6 Likes

like there was any competition for Toyota.



Surprised though Range Rover isn't anywhere on the list

nurey:

i am sure my crush VW will do better next year, lets keep the flame burning

Because u have a 1995 Passat doesn't give u the right to brag for Volkswagen plssssss!!!!!



Cheif Sgt Ponzi Hater Because u have a 1995 Passat doesn't give u the right to brag for Volkswagen plssssss!!!!!Cheif Sgt Ponzi Hater 1 Like

Okay

jerry0123:





So you dont have relatives or friends that could lend you money or better still, sell that phone and take care of your daughter.



Stop being a nuisance!

I tire I tire

HARDDON:

Kainze ; Continous improvement!

Toyota rules not cos they r the best brand but simply because they have something for everybody, no matter d financial level

It's Kaizen It's Kaizen

What about peugeot??





#CART,

#DONKEY,

#HORSE

#CaMel,

#Ostrich,

#Liama.

#Bulfalo

#Bull

#Garuda

#Danosaur

#Dolphin

#Elephant

#Mammoth



No anything can beat them



Proudly KiVuKian Proudly African



Gyarbo Gyarbonka Team Ancient Ride#CART,#DONKEY,#HORSE#CaMel,#Ostrich,#Liama.#Bulfalo#Bull#Garuda#Danosaur#Dolphin#Elephant#MammothNo anything can beat themProudly KiVuKian Proudly AfricanGyarbo Gyarbonka

toyota sha Japanese technology beating Germans to the top.. But Benz enhh its one kind of car oo the swag it puts on you is unimaginable.

Toyota leads others follows.... and Innoson gearing up

HARDDON:

Kainze ; Continous improvement!

Toyota rules not cos they r the best brand but simply because they have something for everybody, no matter d financial level Yes you are nt wrong. Toyota made the 1st list because most ppl can't afford what they need. German machine is luv nd admired by everyone. I agree with the list because the German 4 made it. If you come to Anambra "Awka in particular", you hardly see big boys drive Toyota instead you see the with Mercedes G65, 2016 Mercedes E class,Starbenz class, GL,and BMW Yes you are nt wrong. Toyota made the 1st list because most ppl can't afford what they need. German machine is luv nd admired by everyone. I agree with the list because the German 4 made it. If you come to Anambra "Awka in particular", you hardly see big boys drive Toyota instead you see the with Mercedes G65, 2016 Mercedes E class,Starbenz class, GL,and BMW

chijioke8765:

increase your bank account fast this Easter..........see details below baba people dey edit dis thing baba people dey edit dis thing





http://www.wapextra.com.ng/more-trouble-for-couple-who-rped-wifes-pregnant-friend-uploaded-it-online-in-lagos/ More Trouble For Couple Who R*ped Wife’s Pregnant Friend & Uploaded It Online In Lagos

Nice one. So all this noise Peugeot is making.......I blame Buhari for this.

Toyota is still more valuable in terms of Net worth than all those luxury brands...

# PROUD FAN OF TOYOTA.