|Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands Of 2017 by autojosh: 11:29am On Apr 07
People are buying cars nowadays more than they have ever done in history,thereby making some companies boom and make lots of money .Today we would be counting down on the Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands.
10. Chevrolet
This American automaker dropped one spot from 9th position, even though they made improvements in value from $8.9 billion to $11.5 billion .
9. Porsche
This luxury car maker jumped an impressive 9 spots all the way from 18th position in 2016.They also almost tripled their value from $4.5 billion last year to $12.4 billion this year.
8. Audi
German automaker, Audi maintained the 8th position but had a considerable increase in value.They currently have a value of $12.5 billion, a good improvement from the previous value of $9.8 billion.
7. Honda
They dropped two spots this year ,they currently have a value of $21.3 billion ,compared to $19.3 billion last year.
6. Ford
This American giant also dropped two spots from their former position last year but saw a considerable increase in value from $19.8 billion to $22.4 billion.
5. Nissan
On the other hand ,Nissan moved up two spots from 7th to 5th .They also improved in value , currently $24.8 billion compared to $17.8 billion in 2016.
4. Volkswagen
Last year this German company, currently undergoing various crises and diesel scandals, was valued at $18.9 billion.They have attained a 32 percent increase in value ,they are now valued at $25 billion.
3. Mercedes-Benz
Maintaining the third position ,Mercedes is currently valued at $35 billion,previously $32 billion in 2016.
2. BMW
Currently valued at $37 billion, the gap seems to be narrowing between BMW and Mercedes .They were previously valued at $35 billion in 2016.
1. Toyota
Against all odds ,including having a little less sales when compared to Volkswagen .They are the most valuable in the auto industry with a current value of $46.3 billion compared to $43 billion last year.Its also awesome to know that they also the 12th most valuable brand in the world across all sectors !,beating the likes of Shell and Coca Cola .
Whats your take on this ?
We would like to hear from you.
Re: Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands Of 2017 by HARDDON: 11:53am On Apr 07
Kainze ; Continous improvement!
Toyota rules not cos they r the best brand but simply because they have something for everybody, no matter d financial level
Re: Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands Of 2017 by Zoharariel(m): 1:52pm On Apr 07
I only came to see if Bmw would make the list & be rated above Mercedes Benz, alas, I wasn't disappointed
Bavarian Motor Works - The ultimate driving machine!
Re: Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands Of 2017 by nurey(m): 4:22pm On Apr 07
i am sure my crush VW will do better next year, lets keep the flame burning
Re: Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands Of 2017 by Nuelton(m): 7:00am
Re: Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands Of 2017 by unclezuma: 7:01am
Re: Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands Of 2017 by Error111: 7:02am
Re: Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands Of 2017 by nepapole(m): 7:03am
Toyota my guy. The brand for the broke, middleclass and d rich.
Re: Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands Of 2017 by mankan2k7(m): 7:04am
Re: Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands Of 2017 by YINKS89(m): 7:05am
Re: Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands Of 2017 by fridayokoli: 7:09am
Re: Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands Of 2017 by MrWhite007(m): 7:09am
If it's not Benz. .....you are on a long thing
Re: Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands Of 2017 by Dottore: 7:11am
The sweetest brand on the list is Benz, the most reliable brand there is Toyota. I don't know what Honda, Chevrolet and Ford are doing on the list.
Now now I understand the list must contain 10brands that's why they made it.
OK seen
Re: Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands Of 2017 by ChukwuObi: 7:11am
Re: Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands Of 2017 by jerry0123: 7:13am
ChukwuObi:
So you dont have relatives or friends that could lend you money or better still, sell that phone and take care of your daughter.
Stop being a nuisance!
Re: Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands Of 2017 by yungryce(m): 7:15am
like there was any competition for Toyota.
Surprised though Range Rover isn't anywhere on the list
Re: Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands Of 2017 by sgtponzihater: 7:16am
nurey:
Because u have a 1995 Passat doesn't give u the right to brag for Volkswagen plssssss!!!!!
Cheif Sgt Ponzi Hater
Re: Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands Of 2017 by lonelydora(m): 7:22am
Re: Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands Of 2017 by anotherydz(m): 7:22am
jerry0123:
Re: Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands Of 2017 by dadaic: 7:22am
HARDDON:
Re: Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands Of 2017 by seenter84: 7:24am
Re: Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands Of 2017 by MrBONE2(m): 7:40am
Re: Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands Of 2017 by jayAjoku(m): 7:40am
toyota sha Japanese technology beating Germans to the top.. But Benz enhh its one kind of car oo the swag it puts on you is unimaginable.
Re: Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands Of 2017 by morbeta(m): 7:40am
Re: Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands Of 2017 by Chikeluba25(m): 7:43am
HARDDON:Yes you are nt wrong. Toyota made the 1st list because most ppl can't afford what they need. German machine is luv nd admired by everyone. I agree with the list because the German 4 made it. If you come to Anambra "Awka in particular", you hardly see big boys drive Toyota instead you see the with Mercedes G65, 2016 Mercedes E class,Starbenz class, GL,and BMW
Re: Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands Of 2017 by oladoja1(m): 7:49am
Re: Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands Of 2017 by Damilolababy(f): 7:49am
Re: Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands Of 2017 by bashir1451(m): 8:02am
Re: Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands Of 2017 by eezeribe(m): 8:02am
Toyota is still more valuable in terms of Net worth than all those luxury brands...
# PROUD FAN OF TOYOTA.
Re: Top 10 Most Valuable Auto Brands Of 2017 by Chukazu: 8:04am
You are not current at all...TESLA is currently no:4 ,only behind General motor, BMW and TOYOTA
