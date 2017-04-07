₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos Local Government Elections To Hold July 22: See All The Details by arlomah: 12:46pm
After months of anticipation by Mainlanders and other Lagosians on when the election into elective posts across various LGs and LCDAs in the State would hold, InsideMainland can report that the highly awaited election will hold in July.
According to a recent notice from the electoral body, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), elections into the office(s) of Chairmen and Councilors in the 20 LGs and 37 LCDAs in Lagos will hold on Saturday, July 22, 2017.
As a result, all political parties are required to purchase Nomination Forms on behalf of their candidates at the LASIEC office located at 2, Birrel Avenue, Sabo-Yaba, Lagos.
All you need to know about the LG Polls
Release of Election guidelines – Thursday, April 13, 2017
Publication of Election Guidelines by LASIEC – Friday, April 14, 2017
|Re: Lagos Local Government Elections To Hold July 22: See All The Details by crackerspub: 2:14pm
According to a recent notice from the electoral body, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), selections into the office(s) of Chairmen and Councilors in the 20 LGs and 37 LCDAs in Lagos will hold on Saturday, July 22, 2017.
|Re: Lagos Local Government Elections To Hold July 22: See All The Details by Keneking: 2:15pm
Up APC
|Re: Lagos Local Government Elections To Hold July 22: See All The Details by etenyong(m): 2:15pm
This is a great opportunity for me. This is my 12 years in Lagos and I believe am qualified to contest as a councillor. As a non Lagosian, I know it will be tough but I will make sure i contest and won as a councillor of ward 12 (Ojota/Ogudu) of Kosofe LG.
|Re: Lagos Local Government Elections To Hold July 22: See All The Details by fabuloz1(m): 2:15pm
Something they already know the winners
|Re: Lagos Local Government Elections To Hold July 22: See All The Details by Drlilprinz(m): 2:15pm
I made fp tody tnk God....ntn to say jst happy
|Re: Lagos Local Government Elections To Hold July 22: See All The Details by spartan117(m): 2:16pm
D results of local government election is fixed all over d country we all know dat.
It does not make sense to have apc in charge of state govt and then elect pdp local government council when d local governments are 100% dependent on state govts for resources
|Re: Lagos Local Government Elections To Hold July 22: See All The Details by IpobExposed: 2:16pm
Where are the enemies of state
|Re: Lagos Local Government Elections To Hold July 22: See All The Details by henrydadon(m): 2:18pm
local government election..it means one thing..
more bodies with missing part will be found..
still he goat will not listen buy will risk their life to vote for animals in sheep clothing that don't give a fùck about them.
|Re: Lagos Local Government Elections To Hold July 22: See All The Details by Zaheertyler(m): 2:19pm
amuwo odofin...PDP is pregnant and they would soon deliver
|Re: Lagos Local Government Elections To Hold July 22: See All The Details by Goldenheart(m): 2:19pm
[sub][/sub]I wanted to write smtn but I just remembered DAT
Its not my business
|Re: Lagos Local Government Elections To Hold July 22: See All The Details by izzou(m): 2:20pm
Zaheertyler:
Sure
PDP rules there because there are more southerners
I miss Festac
|Re: Lagos Local Government Elections To Hold July 22: See All The Details by ossekene(m): 2:20pm
it better be free and fair
|Re: Lagos Local Government Elections To Hold July 22: See All The Details by Biolamiles: 2:24pm
Na only efe I am wan vote for...
|Re: Lagos Local Government Elections To Hold July 22: See All The Details by myqel(m): 2:34pm
Now is the time for the youth to take over in Bariga...support Hon. Aderibigbe Adeniyi for councillor in ward B, Bariga LCDA
|Re: Lagos Local Government Elections To Hold July 22: See All The Details by jullty: 2:35pm
|Re: Lagos Local Government Elections To Hold July 22: See All The Details by Moreoffaith(m): 2:35pm
We no even need them in Lagos again....
A won eleribu local looters Dede,
100 metre road dem no fit deliver.
|Re: Lagos Local Government Elections To Hold July 22: See All The Details by myqel(m): 2:38pm
Zaheertyler:the honorable member representing Amuwo Odofin in the person of Hon. Oloruninu is doing a great job in that constituency and he's a PDP member
|Re: Lagos Local Government Elections To Hold July 22: See All The Details by VirginFinder: 2:40pm
Hope the yEasterners wont be contesting...
Cos the lagoon is still very much in place...
|Re: Lagos Local Government Elections To Hold July 22: See All The Details by Zaheertyler(m): 2:41pm
myqel:
yeah true
|Re: Lagos Local Government Elections To Hold July 22: See All The Details by Udehpaschal1(m): 2:42pm
Will there be registration for those without voters card?
|Re: Lagos Local Government Elections To Hold July 22: See All The Details by VirginFinder: 2:42pm
etenyong:
Una no dey hear word abi?
|Re: Lagos Local Government Elections To Hold July 22: See All The Details by myqel(m): 2:43pm
Zaheertyler:I was privilege to meet him yesterday where I also saw a photo collage of some of his good works
|Re: Lagos Local Government Elections To Hold July 22: See All The Details by eniwhy: 2:45pm
Hon. Ponle Agboola for Lagos Mainland chairmanship. We are strongly behind you baba. Omo Araba of Lagos.
arlomah:
|Re: Lagos Local Government Elections To Hold July 22: See All The Details by wildchild1: 2:45pm
Eko o ni baje oo
Check my signature for your football jerseys (Easter promo is on)
|Re: Lagos Local Government Elections To Hold July 22: See All The Details by etenyong(m): 2:49pm
VirginFinder:For wetin?
|Re: Lagos Local Government Elections To Hold July 22: See All The Details by just2endowed: 3:24pm
I want to contest under councilor. Do I hav a chance being non lagosian
|Re: Lagos Local Government Elections To Hold July 22: See All The Details by betvictor5010: 3:29pm
