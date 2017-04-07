Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lagos Local Government Elections To Hold July 22: See All The Details (3545 Views)

According to a recent notice from the electoral body, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), elections into the office(s) of Chairmen and Councilors in the 20 LGs and 37 LCDAs in Lagos will hold on Saturday, July 22, 2017.



As a result, all political parties are required to purchase Nomination Forms on behalf of their candidates at the LASIEC office located at 2, Birrel Avenue, Sabo-Yaba, Lagos.

All you need to know about the LG Polls

Release of Election guidelines – Thursday, April 13, 2017

Publication of Election Guidelines by LASIEC – Friday, April 14, 2017





According to a recent notice from the electoral body, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), selections into the office(s) of Chairmen and Councilors in the 20 LGs and 37 LCDAs in Lagos will hold on Saturday, July 22, 2017.



The election selection have been done by Jagaban





Eko Oni Baje





Up APC

This is a great opportunity for me. This is my 12 years in Lagos and I believe am qualified to contest as a councillor. As a non Lagosian, I know it will be tough but I will make sure i contest and won as a councillor of ward 12 (Ojota/Ogudu) of Kosofe LG. 2 Likes

Something they already know the winners

D results of local government election is fixed all over d country we all know dat.

It does not make sense to have apc in charge of state govt and then elect pdp local government council when d local governments are 100% dependent on state govts for resources 2 Likes

Where are the enemies of state

local government election..it means one thing..



more bodies with missing part will be found..



still he goat will not listen buy will risk their life to vote for animals in sheep clothing that don't give a fùck about them.

amuwo odofin...PDP is pregnant and they would soon deliver

Zaheertyler:

amuwo odofin...PDP would always deliver...

Sure



PDP rules there because there are more southerners



it better be free and fair

Na only efe I am wan vote for...

Now is the time for the youth to take over in Bariga...support Hon. Aderibigbe Adeniyi for councillor in ward B, Bariga LCDA

We no even need them in Lagos again....



A won eleribu local looters Dede,



100 metre road dem no fit deliver.

Zaheertyler:

Hope the yEasterners wont be contesting...



Cos the lagoon is still very much in place...

myqel:



the honorable member representing Amuwo Odofin in the person of Hon. Oloruninu is doing a great job in that constituency and he's a PDP member

Will there be registration for those without voters card?

etenyong:

This is a great opportunity for me. This is my 12 years in Lagos and I believe am qualified to contest as a councillor. As a non Lagosian, I know it will be tough but I will make sure i contest and won as a councillor of ward 12 (Ojota/Ogudu) of Kosofe LG.

Zaheertyler:





arlomah:

Hon. Ponle Agboola for Lagos Mainland chairmanship. We are strongly behind you baba. Omo Araba of Lagos. 1 Share

Eko o ni baje oo



VirginFinder:





Una no dey hear word abi? For wetin? For wetin?

I want to contest under councilor. Do I hav a chance being non lagosian