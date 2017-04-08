₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by TheBlessedMAN: 1:24pm
A Corps member, Anthony Ochai, from Benue State, has died of heart failure in Sokoto, the State NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, has said.
|Re: Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by Moreoffaith(m): 1:25pm
Hmmm...RIP to him
|Re: Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by UltimatedeBest(m): 1:38pm
TheBlessedMAN:
Okpokwu local govt not Ukopo
|Re: Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by UltimatedeBest(m): 1:39pm
Okpokwu local govt not ukopo
|Re: Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by Erngie(f): 1:58pm
Why did he have to start thinking about securing a job in Nigeria..May God accept his soul
|Re: Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by NOC1(m): 2:26pm
RIP
|Re: Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by Kenshinmunac: 2:26pm
lol fear of boko haram done kill am.
rip.
|Re: Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by Zabilon007(m): 2:27pm
|Re: Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by Ekehwinz: 2:29pm
all the sufferings in the university just wasted like that. So sad
RIP
|Re: Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by cardoctor(m): 2:30pm
21 gun salute to a fallen hero. R.I.P comrade.
|Re: Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by reyscrub(m): 2:30pm
Waoh
Today wey he for they happy say he successful finish his service, what a sorrowful event to the family.
RIP brother.
But why this year NYSC batch come recorded the highest casualty since the history of corp service in Nigeria like this?
Well plis God be with the rest serving corp members ohh.
|Re: Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by nairaman66(m): 2:31pm
Heart attack of all things?? RIP to the fallen hero!
|Re: Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by xynerise(m): 2:36pm
Could be climate change effect.
|Re: Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by Mophasa: 2:37pm
Na wa for Buhari
|Re: Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by Goldenheart(m): 2:38pm
Fallen Hero
|Re: Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by cosmatika(m): 2:40pm
Ok
|Re: Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by SABA2002(m): 2:42pm
This kind news dey tire me
|Re: Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by apeiron24(m): 2:43pm
may his soul rest in peace
|Re: Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by ajoskele(m): 2:45pm
It's no joke when NYSC asks one to fill the correct health status. It is to help determine their next line of action whether to put you on close watch or redeploy you back to the state where you have your family members.
It is also important we know what and "what-not" our bodies can do. That some friends play football doesn't qualify you as a footballer, especially if you know your health status. You mustn't swim in a pool/beach/river because your friends are enjoying the water.
Let us encourage our prospective "corpers" to fill in their correct health status. If is for their own good.
May Anthony Ochai continue to rest in peace and may God give the bereaved the fortitude to bear the great loss.
Amen.
|Re: Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by judecares1: 2:50pm
yea,he died on d 30th of last month,he belongs to d national association of catholic corpers,all d catholic corpers in sokoto were asked to cum out immense today as his body leaves d mortuary to his home town,eternal REST grant to him O LORD.RIP.......................
|Re: Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by juman(m): 2:51pm
Sorry to his family.
During apc time, everybody blood pressure has risen up because of their bad governance.
|Re: Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by ufuosman(m): 2:52pm
May his soul rest in peace
|Re: Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by GrandFinale2017(m): 2:53pm
Mophasa:Buhari be killing people anyhow in this country. He will never go unpunished.
RIP corper.
|Re: Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by policy12: 2:54pm
R. I. P..
|Re: Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by Celsony: 2:56pm
NAWAO! May your soul RIP OYINE...
|Re: Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by oshe11(m): 2:57pm
Buhari
|Re: Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by DonShalex(m): 2:59pm
RIP
|Re: Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by Welcomme: 3:03pm
Another Corp mber died this morning in kware LG in Sokoto.. He Is a batch A stream one Corp member and was supposed to collect his discharge certificate this morning but died around 3am today...Rest in peace Corper Daniel..
|Re: Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by rugged7(m): 3:17pm
Buhari has killed another one ni...
Msheeeeeeeeeeeeeeewwwwwwwwwwww
|Re: Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by betvictor5010: 3:32pm
|Re: Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by rozaeh(m): 3:37pm
Chirstiano milano...... like play like play na die u die so.... still remembering so clear hw nysc was kind of delaying stream 11 Batch A corps member.. if we had known that you won't make it thru... we would have stopped you I swear.... dis ball dat you have bn playing since wen u're a kid, I wonder how it killed u dis time... bros rest well.. I miss u like crazy...
#sokotocorpa#
#sabonbirni
#tsumayecorpa#
|Re: Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto by pestrolus2002(m): 3:45pm
RIP bro, served in that same Sabonbirni (desert) in 2010.. it's wasn't a nice experience
