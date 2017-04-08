Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Corper Dies Of Heart Attack In Sokoto (7848 Views)

A Corps member, Anthony Ochai, from Benue State, has died of heart failure in Sokoto, the State NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, has said.



Abubakar made the disclosure in Sokoto on Friday, during the passing out ceremony of 1,411 corps members deployed to the state under the 2016 batch ”A”, Stream One.



He said: “The late corps member was serving at the Government Secondary School, Tsamaye, Sabon-Birni Local Government in the state.



“The deceased was resting after a football match between the various batches of the scheme, suddenly he just collapsed and died.



“His remains were brought to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto and it was confirmed that he died of heart failure.”



Abubakar further stated that the late corps member hailed from Ugbokolo village, in Ukopo local government of Benue state.



The coordinator also said that the remains of the late Ochai would be buried on Friday in his home town, in Benue State.



Abubakar further disclosed that 10 corps members had their service year extended by between three months to one year, for abscondment.



In the same vein, 10 corps members were given state merit awards, while four others received the Chairman’s commendation certificate.



He added that 85 other corps members were given commendation letters for outstanding performance.



Abubakar advised the outgoing corps members to continue to be good ambassadors of the service.







Hmmm...RIP to him 1 Like

TheBlessedMAN:

Okpokwu local govt not Ukopo Okpokwu local govt not Ukopo

Why did he have to start thinking about securing a job in Nigeria..May God accept his soul 1 Like

RIP

lol fear of boko haram done kill am.



rip.

all the sufferings in the university just wasted like that. So sad

RIP

21 gun salute to a fallen hero. R.I.P comrade.





Today wey he for they happy say he successful finish his service, what a sorrowful event to the family.



RIP brother.



But why this year NYSC batch come recorded the highest casualty since the history of corp service in Nigeria like this?



Heart attack of all things?? RIP to the fallen hero!

Could be climate change effect.

Na wa for Buhari

Fallen Hero 2 Likes

Ok

This kind news dey tire me 2 Likes

may his soul rest in peace

It's no joke when NYSC asks one to fill the correct health status. It is to help determine their next line of action whether to put you on close watch or redeploy you back to the state where you have your family members.

It is also important we know what and "what-not" our bodies can do. That some friends play football doesn't qualify you as a footballer, especially if you know your health status. You mustn't swim in a pool/beach/river because your friends are enjoying the water.



Let us encourage our prospective "corpers" to fill in their correct health status. If is for their own good.



May Anthony Ochai continue to rest in peace and may God give the bereaved the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Amen. 5 Likes 1 Share

yea,he died on d 30th of last month,he belongs to d national association of catholic corpers,all d catholic corpers in sokoto were asked to cum out immense today as his body leaves d mortuary to his home town,eternal REST grant to him O LORD.RIP.......................

Sorry to his family.



During apc time, everybody blood pressure has risen up because of their bad governance.

May his soul rest in peace

Mophasa:

Na wa for Buhari Buhari be killing people anyhow in this country. He will never go unpunished.



RIP corper. Buhari be killing people anyhow in this country. He will never go unpunished.RIP corper. 2 Likes

R. I. P..

NAWAO! May your soul RIP OYINE...

Buhari

RIP

Another Corp mber died this morning in kware LG in Sokoto.. He Is a batch A stream one Corp member and was supposed to collect his discharge certificate this morning but died around 3am today...Rest in peace Corper Daniel..





Msheeeeeeeeeeeeeeewwwwwwwwwwww Buhari has killed another one ni...Msheeeeeeeeeeeeeeewwwwwwwwwwww

Chirstiano milano...... like play like play na die u die so.... still remembering so clear hw nysc was kind of delaying stream 11 Batch A corps member.. if we had known that you won't make it thru... we would have stopped you I swear.... dis ball dat you have bn playing since wen u're a kid, I wonder how it killed u dis time... bros rest well.. I miss u like crazy...

#sokotocorpa#

#sabonbirni

#tsumayecorpa#