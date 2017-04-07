Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Wife Double Dated Before We Got Married (1255 Views)

Hi Nairalanders,



I am in a state of dilemma as my marriage is shaking.



Before we got married, my wife treated me like a piece of poo and never gave me any regards or attention. Any little quarrel would be blown out of proportion and wouldn't talk to me for days. I did the calling always and each time I ask her why she doesn't call, she would say I should get used to it. There was a day when a baseless quarrel occurred, she accused me falsely and we didn't talk for more than two months. I stayed single and was already moving on until her friend came begging on her behalf. I wondered why she didn't come herself but all the same I accepted her back. She changed like she was doing me favor but I still persisted because I loved her genuinely.



Fast forward, we got married and I was hoping for a good future with her. As usual I was very open to her and discussed every issues with her. At a point, I found out the marriage was one sided. I gave more but got little or nothing from her. I never burden her with house chores or cooking at all. We sat always to talk about her attitude but she would say things are fine while I will be grieving and having sleepless nights. She will wake up in the middle of the night to check my phone to know if i was cheating. I swear I have never cheated on my wife... She knows my password and never hid anything from her.

As we went on in the marriage, her behavior became worse and couldn't condone it again. She never saw anything wrong with her attitude and would say her apologizes are expensive.



I decided to do a background check on her and found out she double dated all through when we started dating and gave the guy more attention for 2years of our relationship. When things went bad between them, she fell back to me and unknown to me, I accepted her back. She and her ex were still in good communication till the night I confronted her. She would rather confide in her ex than confide in me (Now husband) Now, I feel so hurt, betrayed and used and can’t trust her again.



She has been very apologetic and says she is ready to change. So if had not found out about her double ways, I will still be condoning her insolent ways. I am seriously finding it hard in my heart to forgive her. Even if I do, I can never ever forget because I do not trust her again.



What will you guys advice?

You saw it coming but were blinded by that crap you call love. 12 Likes

ademola2017:



She has been very apologetic and says she is ready to change.

Since she's remorseful and willing to change, please, e jo, mbok, forgive and forget.



We're all humans after all. Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.

You saw these signs from when you were dating her but ignored them just because you loved her and went on to marry her...Don't be stupid in love! A spouse who can't apologise for her wrongs even when she's aware she's wrong isn't worth keeping. Were you expecting a change?, from a doormat bf to a doormat husband. 1 Like





But many girls are guilty of this stuff...



Guys too should learn how to treat their girls with much love and respect, who knows it may reduce some of these tendencies in them... You are already married to her so you better forgive her and move onBut many girls are guilty of this stuff...Guys too should learn how to treat their girls with much love and respect, who knows it may reduce some of these tendencies in them... 2 Likes

It doesn't matter. What matters is, does she double fvcks now?





If yes, you self goan triple fvck

Bro u forced urself into an unwanted union,the signs were there bt u blindedly ignored it.She never loved u bt only using u to while away time,unfortunately for her the guy she loved jilted her and she used u as an option.Mature and experience ppl should knw whn they are wanted and loved bt in ur own case u sheepishly allowed urself to be fooled.

I dnt waste time dumping women at every slightest suspicion and provocation,if she doesn't treat me the way i do for her i dump them and move on.

Sori bro,u married the wrong person 5 Likes 1 Share

Benita27:

You saw these signs from when you were dating her but ignored them just because you loved her and went on to marry her...Don't be stupid in love! A spouse who can't apologise for her wrongs even when she's aware she's wrong isn't worth keeping. Were you expecting a change?, from a doormat bf to a doormat husband. This one too want to be forming love doctor. Iranu! This one too want to be forming love doctor. Iranu! 1 Like

Chairman, you saw the signs before marriage and still went ahead as if you were under a spell.



How can another person treat you so shabily and you still went ahead to vow 'till death do us part'? You have always been the side dude now you are the side husband.



Love is kind not spiteful. Love does not put down but lifts up; my brother, why didn't you see the signs?



Your wife has always taken you for granted and explicitly implied that you are a FOOL even without saying that word. 'Her apologies are expensive' - is the statement of someone who gives NO fvcks about you.



As you don marry now, I cant advise you to divorce but rather expand your already enlarged heart to forgive because from what you said she was not sorry she treated you bad but that she's sorry she got caught.



Lay down how you want your marriage to be so that when the children come they can respect you as their father and not someone mummy has to put up with. 5 Likes

I guess my advice z too late...no need to bring it to NL, from wat I see u clearly love her,enlarge ur heart n forgive n see if relli she has changed

NgoziOkoli:

This one too want to be forming love doctor. Iranu! No!, I'm not a love doctor. There's something called "common sense" you seem to be lacking that judging from your comments on here. If you have nothing to say as regards to the topic, try the next person. No!, I'm not a love doctor. There's something called "common sense" you seem to be lacking that judging from your comments on here. If you have nothing to say as regards to the topic, try the next person. 6 Likes

Benita27:

No!, I'm not a love doctor. There's something called "common sense" you seem to be lacking that judging from your comments on here. If you have nothing to say as regards to the topic, try the next person.

This one that has evil mind by stalking and snitching on her fellow nl ladies too is talking about Common sense.





Trying to sound innocent right? Your evilness will always expose you as the traitor you are! This one that has evil mind by stalking and snitching on her fellow nl ladies too is talking about Common sense.Trying to sound innocent right? Your evilness will always expose you as the traitor you are! 2 Likes

NgoziOkoli:





This one that has evil mind by stalking and snitching on her fellow nl ladies too is talking about Common sense.





Trying to sound innocent right? Your evilness will always expose you as the traitor you are! Now, I don't know what you're referring to. snitching and stalking on who?, you!?. I'll pass. Now, I don't know what you're referring to.snitching and stalking on who?, you!?. I'll pass. 4 Likes





I feel like saying nasty things to you so you mean you didn't see the signs that you're the side guy? What if you were the main guy? Then you'll never know or suspect she has a side guy. Just carry your cross to Golgotha Let me add to what most commenters already said.I feel like saying nasty things to youso you mean you didn't see the signs that you're the side guy? What if you were the main guy? Then you'll never know or suspect she has a side guy. Just carry your cross to Golgotha 3 Likes 1 Share



look at the way a lady was treating you,yet you dey talk say you dey inside one MUMU love

you MUMU no be small,if nah nollywood movie a man MUMU like this,i go talk say person no fit MUMU like this for real life



your MUMU make me they op if this your story is true,then i must say you be MUMU...if you are my son,i will disown you cause you MUMUlook at the way a lady was treating you,yet you dey talk say you dey inside one MUMU loveyou MUMU no be small,if nah nollywood movie a man MUMU like this,i go talk say person no fit MUMU like this for real lifeyour MUMU make me they 3 Likes

Anoda man's food is anoda man's poison,u jst v to bear it nd forgiv her,dugh it's nt easy u jst v to do it. Anoda man's food is anoda man's poison,u jst v to bear it nd forgiv her,dugh it's nt easy u jst v to do it.

Benita27:

Now, I don't know what you're referring to. snitching and stalking on who?, you!?. I'll pass.





Traitor! Snitching rat kid like you! Traitor! Snitching rat kid like you! 1 Like

You saw the handwriting on the wall and you still ignored it, its left to you to deal with it or divorce, its obvious you are the one loving her and she doesn't love you the same way.









I keep telling people, a broken relationship is better than a broken marriage. When you see signs like this in your relationship, you run like never before cos people don't really change. 2 Likes

You went through all this and still got married to her What's wrong with us men ? I can bet you that she'll never change no matter what. You don't need to treat her softly.

Nkw that things have gone this bad, ask her to give you some time to think about your marriage. Don't eat her food or sleep with her for a while. In fact, tell her you don't waht to see her in your house. Observe her for 2 weeks and see if there's any change. You went through all this and still got married to herWhat's wrong with us men ? I can bet you that she'll never change no matter what. You don't need to treat her softly.Nkw that things have gone this bad, ask her to give you some time to think about your marriage. Don't eat her food or sleep with her for a while. In fact, tell her you don't waht to see her in your house. Observe her for 2 weeks and see if there's any change. 1 Like

Bros no vex, but you saw this while you were dating her, you saw it coming but was blind folded by love.Deal with it.

Passing thru

judeefcc:

Passing thru









Once a back up quarterback you will always be a backup quarterback homie.

There is a pattern here. The only time you are relevant or your feelings are considered is when she and issues with that guy. Thats why I advocate that people should be with those who genuinely want to be with them. Its not too late to kick her out and start afresh .... you deserve nothing but the best bro Once a back up quarterback you will always be a backup quarterback homie.There is a pattern here. The only time you are relevant or your feelings are considered is when she and issues with that guy. Thats why I advocate that people should be with those who genuinely want to be with them. Its not too late to kick her out and start afresh .... you deserve nothing but the best bro 2 Likes

Oya, Both of you....come here...



Wetin happen Go and fight no more okay..



Na joke ooo before una go turn am for my head. Have a great weekend Oya, Both of you....come here...Wetin happenGo and fight no more okay..Na joke ooo before una go turn am for my head. Have a great weekend

Do you have any child from the marriage? If no, I would say END that marriage for your own good. Most woman don't appreciate your type except you do the opposite.



Being good to women is alien to them.



@Olubee22, can you see what I was saying? Now tell me where this brother went wrong? Do you have any child from the marriage? If no, I would say END that marriage for your own good. Most woman don't appreciate your type except you do the opposite.Being good to women is alien to them.@Olubee22, can you see what I was saying? Now tell me where this brother went wrong? 2 Likes 1 Share

Splinz:





Since she's remorseful and willing to change, please, e jo, mbok, forgive and forget.



We're all humans after all. Let he who is without sin cast the first stone. Don't tell someone to do that you will not do.

Is he supposed to be the last call always?

some questions for u to answer:

Do you have kids

if yes how many

If no, and you know you can't tolerate her let her go.

If you can tolerate stay with her and never discus any thing reasonable with her, all you do with her should be formal.

My candid advice. Don't tell someone to do that you will not do.Is he supposed to be the last call always?some questions for u to answer:Do you have kidsif yes how manyIf no, and you know you can't tolerate her let her go.If you can tolerate stay with her and never discus any thing reasonable with her, all you do with her should be formal.My candid advice.