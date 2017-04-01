₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,779,043 members, 3,464,878 topics. Date: Friday, 07 April 2017 at 07:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Photo Of Yahoo Girl Arrested In Edo State For 132,000 Euro Fraud (21828 Views)
17-Year-Old Michigan Girl Arrested For Raping Man At Knife-Point (Pictured) / Girl Arrested After She Mistakenly Posted A Selfie Of Herself Having Sex With He / Drug Trafficking: 132 Nigerians Waiting To Die In China, Indonesia, Singapore (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Photo Of Yahoo Girl Arrested In Edo State For 132,000 Euro Fraud by PrettyCrystal: 5:56pm
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday 7th of April, 2017 arraigned one Suzan Vega Ochuko before Justice P.I. Ajoku of the Federal High Court sitting in Benin, Edo State on a three count charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence..
Ochuko and one Tony Uyimwen aka Alex Ethan (now at large) allegedly operating with a pseudo name Alex Ethan contacted one Mrs. Beatrice AUF DER MAUR from St. Gallen, Switzerland via Facebook and defrauded her of One Hundred and Thirty-Two Thousand Euro.
Mrs Auf Der Maur was allegedly hoodwinked into a love relationship with the defendant who subsequently defrauded her of the said amount under the pretence of executing a non existing contract.
The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.
In view of her plea, the prosecution counsel M.T. Iko asked the court to fix a date for commencement of trial. The defence counsel, Ekhator Ogiegbaen told the court that he had filed an bail application for his client. He pleaded with the court to grant his client bail as she will not jump bail and that the defendant was a nursing mother.
Though the prosecution counsel opposed the bail, Justice Ajoku granted the defendant bail in the sum of One Million Naira with two sureties in like sum.
The sureties must be civil servant not below grade level 12 or two sureties with landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.
The sureties must deposit original title of their document with the court while the civil servant must produce an official letter from his superior from his office. The documents are to be verified by the prosecution.
The matter was adjourned to the 14th of June, 2017 for trial while the defendant is to be remanded in prison custody pending the perfection of her bail.
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/efcc-arraigns-alleged-female-internet.html
|Re: Photo Of Yahoo Girl Arrested In Edo State For 132,000 Euro Fraud by flyover30(m): 6:01pm
which kind juju dem take catch dis swiss woman.chai,I have been working in europe now for some time now,I never earn dat much oo.omo I need to start dat biz asap
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Yahoo Girl Arrested In Edo State For 132,000 Euro Fraud by MadeInTokyo: 6:04pm
Edo we no dey carry last, even our Babes
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Yahoo Girl Arrested In Edo State For 132,000 Euro Fraud by Lacomus(m): 6:04pm
|Re: Photo Of Yahoo Girl Arrested In Edo State For 132,000 Euro Fraud by peemyke(f): 6:04pm
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Yahoo Girl Arrested In Edo State For 132,000 Euro Fraud by loadedvibes: 6:04pm
Chineke. Am still yet to understand.. who is persecuting them now. Is it the European woman or Efcc me don't understand...
5 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Yahoo Girl Arrested In Edo State For 132,000 Euro Fraud by pussypounder(m): 6:05pm
by
|Re: Photo Of Yahoo Girl Arrested In Edo State For 132,000 Euro Fraud by romelady(f): 6:05pm
naiija which way
|Re: Photo Of Yahoo Girl Arrested In Edo State For 132,000 Euro Fraud by emeijeh(m): 6:05pm
Lol @yahoo girl
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Yahoo Girl Arrested In Edo State For 132,000 Euro Fraud by sisisioge: 6:05pm
Haba! Wetin dey do all these oyinbos wey them refuse receive sense nau! Chai!
|Re: Photo Of Yahoo Girl Arrested In Edo State For 132,000 Euro Fraud by MARKone(m): 6:05pm
All these people wey dey answer Ochuko, Akpors, Akpororo sef
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Yahoo Girl Arrested In Edo State For 132,000 Euro Fraud by tjimoh1(m): 6:05pm
i doff my heart for her
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Yahoo Girl Arrested In Edo State For 132,000 Euro Fraud by henrydadon(m): 6:06pm
am not surprised..half of the youth in that state have only two ambitions in life.
1. to enter europe and become ashawo most preferably italy(ladies)
2. to become a professional scam artist defraud some people and spend the money on club jokers on friday night and repeat the cycle all over again.
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Yahoo Girl Arrested In Edo State For 132,000 Euro Fraud by iyke926(m): 6:06pm
Person mother fa
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Yahoo Girl Arrested In Edo State For 132,000 Euro Fraud by Xcelinteriors(f): 6:06pm
See her mouth like 'yes, kilode , kuku kill me
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Yahoo Girl Arrested In Edo State For 132,000 Euro Fraud by Theblackstalln: 6:06pm
O girl u no fit join dem slay queens...at least they make money the legit way
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Yahoo Girl Arrested In Edo State For 132,000 Euro Fraud by ruggedtimi(m): 6:06pm
Omo see picking...respect..yahoogirl
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Yahoo Girl Arrested In Edo State For 132,000 Euro Fraud by DixonKuntz: 6:06pm
Ugly furking black bltch
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Yahoo Girl Arrested In Edo State For 132,000 Euro Fraud by jmembre(f): 6:06pm
brindocorp:no she be model
5 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Yahoo Girl Arrested In Edo State For 132,000 Euro Fraud by rheether(f): 6:06pm
Edo people and fake marriage
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Yahoo Girl Arrested In Edo State For 132,000 Euro Fraud by grandstar(m): 6:07pm
For every one caught, 1000 are roaming free.
The police must up their game. They are only interested in collecting kola from these boys
Also bank cashiers that willing assist them to cash their loot are no different
That is aiding and abetting
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Yahoo Girl Arrested In Edo State For 132,000 Euro Fraud by NCANChairman(m): 6:07pm
Ochuko and Uyimwen
I know Ochuko is Urhobo. Shey Uyimwen na Bini?
NCANChairman
9 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Yahoo Girl Arrested In Edo State For 132,000 Euro Fraud by Imstrong(m): 6:07pm
Yahoo woman rather
|Re: Photo Of Yahoo Girl Arrested In Edo State For 132,000 Euro Fraud by DCMIX(m): 6:07pm
Somebody help me with that Beyonce picture
|Re: Photo Of Yahoo Girl Arrested In Edo State For 132,000 Euro Fraud by phreakabit(m): 6:07pm
At least she no do ashewo. .
Nothing bad here, if you ask me.
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Yahoo Girl Arrested In Edo State For 132,000 Euro Fraud by Divay22(f): 6:07pm
Just not happy...
She is helping us to bring back our money
6 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Yahoo Girl Arrested In Edo State For 132,000 Euro Fraud by LordIsaac(m): 6:08pm
What a man can do....?
1 Like
Nigerian Man Posing As Anja Ringgren Loven, Danish Aid Worker On IG Dupes People / My Parents Knew I Was A Robber - Suspect / Policeman Arrested For Allegedly Raping 7-year-old Girl Inside Kiosk
Viewing this topic: CrownV12(m), yinkuzzy, noyen(m), abdallahkhalil4(m), admirable22, m20208899, IykeB(m), sniyi1, otklass(m), guy1234, agaka27, Tompolo1, Ibrofem(m), Maro4u(m), highrise07(m), ChopDeMoney(m), Impeller(m), lorhema(f), sirsmokie007, Becqie, slimany, fcetbici(m), okiks12, Kingjite(m), WiseFool2(m), Segol, module(m), katunj, Suntemi(m), fatdick(m), okochaik, masam(m), jowhyte(m), Shalomdee(f), wandeay, Rayd502(m), Alphadoor, chiefkpokp(m), uyplus(m), Isantimkiet, twosquare, borntoexcel2000(m), duchessxino(f), latissimusDorsi, jacko4real(m), Hexzyz(m), AJOBI77(m), CMCPROPERTY, Opeoluwaadewole, MASTERCC, Ceepy, HEIR, binary007, lastmessenger, ghostntommy, yimcy, ahamonyeka(m), inoki247, achp(m), Yosiwealth(m), saintandsinnerz, feran15(m), elampiro(m), amas11, ItsOquakes(m), salford, Anoo77, Adycherie(f), Nostradamu(m), eniwhy, malenko01(m), oliha03, Tjpromise(m), umahizawesome, Enoch127(m), Heavengate666, omegainterior, abadazibto, yusufhaji(m), LeSammy, UAE123(m), emmflexcsc400(m), Magally, Salym(m), Brownhypo(m), Schwartz, Igerizee, dandollaz, Ojeilevbare(m), Mrteju(m), IyawoNwoke(f), 3KINGZ18, adims4sure, bobowaja(m), Foxykevo(m), Benjay85(m), AZUH, meKdollz(m), silent10(m), UltimatedeBest(m), mr1759, macus05, oluwabibson(m), Topestbilly(m), BlaQWolf, octar6, sammieguze(m), unlimitedesq(m), zikodem, Greenrevolt(m), good4all40, Donkunxex(m), prettyirene, jaycool01(m) and 167 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24