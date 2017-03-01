₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by ThisTrend(f): 6:27pm
Ila is the favorite Yoruba expression for Okra, and Asepo, this means 'Cooking together'. Ila alasepo formula allows you to cook blended okra soup. In keeping prep of ila alasepo, it is almost always dished up with stew.
The truth is that the certain element, which normally switches into the stew, however now it switches into our soup and helps it be a 'less' soup for the favorite Yoruba folk food. Ila alasepo is also known as 'something you make when you yourself have no money'.
The important factor of cooking a great okro soup is its level of viscosity (meaning how much it draws), that’s the reason why you add akaun.
Among other Nigerian dishes, the nutrition scale of ila alasepo is very rich.
Okra is very rich in protein, Fibre, Folate, Vitamins k/c, and also Magnesium. You can turn this soup into an extremely rich soup by using a huge variety of proteins.
Ingredients required:
*. 2 cubs of Precooked meat
*. 1 piece of red bell pepper
*. 2 pieces of Smoked fish
*. 2 cups of chopped okro
*. 1 cup of Fresh or dried prawns
*. 3 cups of water or beef stock
*. ½ teaspoon of Baking soda or cooking potash (Kaun)
*. 1 cube of maggi (2 cubes if you use water)
*. 1 teaspoon of good pepper powder
*. 3 tablespoon of blended crayfish
*. ¼ cup of palm oil
*. Salt according to your taste
Directions for cooking:
1. Put a pot on the medium heat, then pour in your meat stock (or water) and cover it. Then bring it to a boil.
2. Add your cooking potash if you use it. You should reduce heat to the medium level at this moment. Then put prepared crayfish powder, meat,maggi palm oil, fish, prawns, and also pepper into the pot. Mix. Leave it to simmer for about 10-15 minutes
3. Stir, taste it and add some salt and pepper if it’s necessary.
4. Add some chopped okra and also minced tatashe. Then stir everything well. Taste it and add some salt and pepper if it’s necessary. Simmer the mix for more 3-5 minutes.
5. Note: If you use baking soda, add it in 2 minutes before your preparation ends.
6. You can serve it with fufu, garri, Semolina or pounded yam.
7. Now you know how to prepare ila alasepo.
Enjoy your meal!
Source: http://www.thistrend.com.ng/2017/03/recipe-how-to-prepare-obe-alasepo-okra.html?m=1
lalasticlala, Mynd44, Seun, dominique, MissyB3, LadyF, Sissy3, Obinoscopy
2 Likes
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by KillerFrost: 7:01pm
Na so... But Egusi still kinging
1 Like
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by OjaP: 7:01pm
KillerFrost:
Han Han
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by whizpa(m): 7:01pm
this lady don make me hungry...
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by Vickiweezy(m): 7:03pm
...and yet again, another
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by Ppresh2017(f): 7:03pm
But you need money to prepare such soup every month. See my signature.
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by last35: 7:04pm
Just when I'm about to logout of Nairaland..
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by aby1976(m): 7:04pm
ThisTrend:
FTC.
Dedicated to everybody who wishes Buhari and Nigeria well
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by Emmaesty(f): 7:04pm
Haba..... Baking soda in Okro? What will I not see
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by RickyRoSss: 7:04pm
Sai buhari !!
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by Tazdroid(m): 7:05pm
Omo, jokes apart Yoruba soup dey make sense DIE! So tasty and peppery.
Although it would be a very very very terrible to not have drinkable water close by when e hook your throat.
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by phenomem(m): 7:05pm
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by Fisayo1212: 7:05pm
Dis is gud soup
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by rattlesnake(m): 7:05pm
nice
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by kurt09(m): 7:06pm
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by adedayoa2(f): 7:07pm
Emmaesty:surprise catch me too
1 Like
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by nkemdi89(f): 7:07pm
One important ingredient locust beans ( iru) is missing, also the picture presented isn't it, as the okro is either blended or chopped in tiny bits.
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by Godprotectigbo5(f): 7:07pm
but okro is not yoruba food, dats ibo food soup even the name originated from ibo language
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by last35: 7:07pm
aby1976:you using Java phone..
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by Tenim47(m): 7:07pm
this soup that spoils charm
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by viexcey(f): 7:08pm
Never knew they cook soup with baking soda and potash... Hmmm
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by InyinyaAgbaOku(m): 7:08pm
Akawu and stew in soup?
Tufiakwa
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by Abiagirl777(f): 7:10pm
B.s,what is potash,stew and baking soda doing in okra soup?seriously this is our native food and one very nutritious food which has to be prepared the native way .
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by whizpa(m): 7:13pm
Op, took a second look. Realized it ain't all that.. Baking soda?? I've been preparing this soup since I was 10 and never have I ever added baking Soda. And believe me when I tell you this, It is to die for..
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by Iamhatey(f): 7:13pm
baking soda
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by gbosaa(m): 7:13pm
Emmaesty:
You never see something. It's called ila alasepo. The kanda in that soup would be more than enough to make 10 leather sofas.
Someone would finish that soup with eba, grow fat tummy then travel to Italy or Spain to buy Gucci or Armani leather bags or shoes with inferior hide compared to the ponmo in that ila alasepo.
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by Heebah: 7:14pm
E be lyk say something dey worryt ur head. Must u quote d whole damn thing? For ur mind u r first to comment....u need a brain check. Mschewwww
aby1976:
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by Jabioro: 7:20pm
You have caused my saliva to be savoring .How are we going to do it now..
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by larrymoore(m): 7:21pm
ila onigbese
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by last35: 7:22pm
kurt09:source pls..
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by harbarzzy: 7:24pm
Op no sabi cook!
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup by Exponental(m): 7:25pm
when you have finished cooking, e-invite us. e-serve and we will e-eat.
(0) (Reply)
