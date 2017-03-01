Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Recipe: How To Prepare Obe 'ila Alasepo'; Okra Soup (2165 Views)

Ila is the favorite Yoruba expression for Okra, and Asepo, this means 'Cooking together'. Ila alasepo formula allows you to cook blended okra soup. In keeping prep of ila alasepo, it is almost always dished up with stew.



The truth is that the certain element, which normally switches into the stew, however now it switches into our soup and helps it be a 'less' soup for the favorite Yoruba folk food. Ila alasepo is also known as 'something you make when you yourself have no money'.





The important factor of cooking a great okro soup is its level of viscosity (meaning how much it draws), that’s the reason why you add akaun.



Among other Nigerian dishes, the nutrition scale of ila alasepo is very rich.



Okra is very rich in protein, Fibre, Folate, Vitamins k/c, and also Magnesium. You can turn this soup into an extremely rich soup by using a huge variety of proteins.



Ingredients required:

*. 2 cubs of Precooked meat

*. 1 piece of red bell pepper

*. 2 pieces of Smoked fish

*. 2 cups of chopped okro

*. 1 cup of Fresh or dried prawns

*. 3 cups of water or beef stock

*. ½ teaspoon of Baking soda or cooking potash (Kaun)

*. 1 cube of maggi (2 cubes if you use water)

*. 1 teaspoon of good pepper powder

*. 3 tablespoon of blended crayfish

*. ¼ cup of palm oil

*. Salt according to your taste



Directions for cooking:

1. Put a pot on the medium heat, then pour in your meat stock (or water) and cover it. Then bring it to a boil.



2. Add your cooking potash if you use it. You should reduce heat to the medium level at this moment. Then put prepared crayfish powder, meat,maggi palm oil, fish, prawns, and also pepper into the pot. Mix. Leave it to simmer for about 10-15 minutes



3. Stir, taste it and add some salt and pepper if it’s necessary.



4. Add some chopped okra and also minced tatashe. Then stir everything well. Taste it and add some salt and pepper if it’s necessary. Simmer the mix for more 3-5 minutes.



5. Note: If you use baking soda, add it in 2 minutes before your preparation ends.



6. You can serve it with fufu, garri, Semolina or pounded yam.



7. Now you know how to prepare ila alasepo.





Enjoy your meal!



Haba..... Baking soda in Okro? What will I not see

Omo, jokes apart Yoruba soup dey make sense DIE! So tasty and peppery.







Although it would be a very very very terrible to not have drinkable water close by when e hook your throat.

Dis is gud soup

nice

One important ingredient locust beans ( iru) is missing, also the picture presented isn't it, as the okro is either blended or chopped in tiny bits.

but okro is not yoruba food, dats ibo food soup even the name originated from ibo language

this soup that spoils charm

Never knew they cook soup with baking soda and potash... Hmmm

Akawu and stew in soup?

Tufiakwa

Tufiakwa

B.s,what is potash,stew and baking soda doing in okra soup?seriously this is our native food and one very nutritious food which has to be prepared the native way .

Op, took a second look. Realized it ain't all that.. Baking soda?? I've been preparing this soup since I was 10 and never have I ever added baking Soda. And believe me when I tell you this, It is to die for..

baking soda

Emmaesty:

Haba..... Baking soda in Okro? What will I not see

You never see something. It's called ila alasepo. The kanda in that soup would be more than enough to make 10 leather sofas.



Someone would finish that soup with eba, grow fat tummy then travel to Italy or Spain to buy Gucci or Armani leather bags or shoes with inferior hide compared to the ponmo in that ila alasepo. You never see something. It's called ila alasepo. The kanda in that soup would be more than enough to make 10 leather sofas.Someone would finish that soup with eba, grow fat tummy then travel to Italy or Spain to buy Gucci or Armani leather bags or shoes with inferior hide compared to the ponmo in that ila alasepo.

You have caused my saliva to be savoring .How are we going to do it now..

ila onigbese

Op no sabi cook!