|Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by VastFinder: 3:51pm
Welcome to Vast Kitchen
Edikaikong Soup.
To all 'EFO' famz, how excited you gonna be reading through this Recipe. 'EFO' popularly called by the Yoruba's is a great soup when preparing with appropriate ingredients Required as we would be analysing on it in this Recipe.
There are countless cultures in Nigeria, just so is the diversity of the vegetable soups of different kind. Nigerian Vegetable soup differs from tribe to tribe and the only head way is that some vegetables are more popular than others.
Eforiro, Afang, Edikaikong, etc are some of the popular ones around. These vegetables are the constants in their native kitchens.
As much as we like trying our hands on something different, it wouldn’t be an anomaly for the Yoruba kitchen for example to try out Edikaikong soup, which is themed as a vegetable soup from the east. Follow the instructions below to try the Edikaikong soup at home
How to make Nigerian vegetable soup:
Tools needed
*. Kitchen knife
*. Chopping board
*. 2 bowls (medium/large)
*. Cooking pot
*. Sieve
How to Prepare the Nigerian vegetable soup: Ingredients
*. Fresh clean water
*. 1 cup of palm oil
*. 6 cups of ugwu leaf
*. Chicken/Beef/fish
*. 2 spoons of ofor
*. 12 cups of waterleaf
*. 2-3 onion bulbs
*. 500g dried fish
*. 1 cup of grounded crayfish
*. Salt (to taste)
*. Pepper (to taste)
*. 1 cup of periwinkle
*. Stock fish head (medium size)
How to make Nigerian vegetable soup: Instructions
1. Cut and wash the meat to prepare it for cooking.
2. Parboil the meat, slicing in 2 onion bulbs, seasoning cubes (to taste) and any other spice. Cook till meat is almost soft for consumption.
3. Boil water and wash the stock fish, removing the sand and other particles, then add to the meat on fire.
4. Rinse the vegetables in cold water and slice it into separate bowls (the water leaf aside and the ugwu aside).
5. Pour hot water into the bowls to soak the leaves for at least 3 minutes, then sieve out the leaves and throw away the water.
6. Repeat the process until you are sure there is no more sand.
7. Add 1 cup of palm oil to the boiling meat on fire, add salt and pepper to taste.
8. Cook for 6-10 minutes, until there is very little traits of water.
9. Add grinded crayfish, periwinkles, a spoon of grinded ofor (sprinkled) and stir.
10. Leave to cook for 4-5 minutes.
11. Add the water leaf, stir very well and allow to cook for 2-3 minutes, then add the ugwuleaf and stir.
12. Leave to simmer for 3 minutes.
13. Turn off the heat and allow it to cool off.
Your Edikaikong soup is ready to be served with your favourite solid meal, be it Eba, Wheat, Semo, Pounded yam or Fufu.
Notes
*. Overcooking your vegetables doesn’t only make it overly soft; it also makes it lose its nutritional value. So be careful with the timing.
*. This procedure is for the Edikaikong soup in particular and the procedure cannot be substituted for another vegetable soup.
Soup: https://vastfinder.blogspot.com/2017/02/recipe-how-to-prepare-nigerian.html
Vast Kitchen
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by AshawoGirl(f): 4:24pm
After giving a Nigeria man this thing. If you don't give him fork he will still live u.
Op thank u sha
7 Likes
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by ChiefSweetus: 4:25pm
tenk.
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by Stanleyelege(m): 4:25pm
Delicious. This delicacy can purge if eaten excessively.
Some of the officers cant even place his face on his songs.
Do u need a shop at Asaba Ultramodern Mechanic Village and Spare parts Market?
check my Signature
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by uncleabbey(m): 4:25pm
Chai. OP well done o. Dey wet our appetite for this recession. Just There is God in everything we are doing
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by Stanleyelege(m): 4:25pm
Stanleyelege:
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by olaolulazio(m): 4:25pm
U tried but u need cow dickkk....
1 Like
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by thankfulsoul: 4:25pm
Yummy
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by Lasskeey: 4:26pm
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by itsik(m): 4:26pm
Hmmmm. Nice one
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by olaezebala: 4:26pm
Today is a glorious day where anything goes through to front page. MOD just be like Arsenal defense and these topics be like Hazard. Just dey go thru anyhow.
Watch out for my post on how to eat Nigeria vegetable soup
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by NameChecker: 4:27pm
Hunger Activated!
Meanwhile, Nairaland babes need to take this thread seriously
As the majority of them don't know how to cook
Introvert
Lady F
Librangyps
creamylicious
loveliss2
Ridens
miblolo
1 Like
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by librangyps(f): 4:27pm
What is ofor?
1 Like
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by sKeetz(m): 4:27pm
olaolulazio:
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by asumo12: 4:28pm
VEGETABLE GET CUPS?\\\\
2 Likes
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by ismokeweed(m): 4:28pm
Will be better using weed as vegetable.
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by obembet(m): 4:28pm
The only soup wey my grandma can do beta pass another in Nigga
1 Like
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by ogedokis: 4:28pm
AshawoGirl:wat are u saying
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by Livefreeordieha(m): 4:29pm
librangyps:ofor is staff of office of dibia or priest in a local shrine...efo is vegetable soup to help balance your health...
1 Like
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by Blacklister(m): 4:30pm
Na wa oh. So u will give ur man fork to eat this efo.. abi no be fork when dem de use eat u mean?
AshawoGirl:
AshawoGirl:
AshawoGirl:
AshawoGirl:
1 Like
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by jamesbridget13(f): 4:30pm
Nice but this is d first time I see they use ofor for veg soup
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by jamesbridget13(f): 4:31pm
Nice but this is d first time I see they use of or for veg soup
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by Drabeey(m): 4:31pm
You guys should just stop all these nonsense now.
How can an average Nigerian afford this GOD BLESS ME MEAL.
see if i have to go and steal any pot that looks like your own OP, you will be held responsible..
Nonsense
Anyways...
Drabeey was HERE
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by SIRmanjar: 4:31pm
Choi!I fit bet wit anybody say de goat meat Vegtable soup wey dey dat pics go sweet die,Infact I dey run go chop vegetable soup 4 any nearby resturant.
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by DirtyGold: 4:32pm
ismokeweed:
Wehdonsir!
What's tha business?
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by 9jakohai(m): 4:33pm
NameChecker:
I daresay 95% of Nairaland ladies do know how to cook well....
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by dingbang(m): 4:35pm
librangyps:lol its a thickener, used to thicken soups such as vegetable soup or native soup... Its yellowish in color in the market... Anytime u want to cook vegetable soup, ofor is a very important ingredient..
1 Like
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by NameChecker: 4:36pm
9jakohai:
Proof it
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by dingbang(m): 4:36pm
jamesbridget13:cmon.. Don't come and embarrass your fellow women folk ...
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by Talk2Bella(f): 4:37pm
didn't know ofor could be used for veg
abi na afang
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by alizma: 4:37pm
the more men gets to adjust to doing this things, the more single mothers we will have on the streets.
girls see where una shakara De carry una go. worst of it is some of them wey never sabi do watin woman supposed De do for house go De claim gender equality, feminist etc. make una continue sha.
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup by 9jakohai(m): 4:37pm
NameChecker:
Considering the fact that most Nigerian ladies want to be married....I think that if they cannot cook...their husband's family might demand the brideprice back.
