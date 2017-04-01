



See them up there



The sinking of MV Sewol on 16 April 2014 in South Korea opened my eyes to the responsibilities of public office holder in a sane clime. On 27 April, Jung Hong-won, the prime minister of South Korea, accepted responsibility and announced his resignation.



How about the Brexit of 2016 when the then British Prime Minister; David Cameron also resigned due to the perceived perplexity that he thought might follow suit? The gentleman wants history to smile at him, he want to protect his name thus not wanting to drag it in the mud due to what he feel might be the downfall of the United Kingdom.



During the shame Nigeria immigration recruitment, the then Interior minister (Aba Moro) was asked to resign from all quarters most especially the then opposition party but he hung on to the post where he failed woefully like his actuality depends on it, even if it does, I think he should consider the life of thousands of Nigerians that was and will be at stake by him remaining in that office but no, he never cared. It shouldn’t surprise you the support he got from the large percentage of youths tagging it “witch-hunt” by the opposition.



We shouldn’t forget the Stella Oduah’s bullet prove BMW scandal where it almost took the intervention of international communities before she unwillingly resigned, she’s now a sitting senator in this country.



The British that forcefully merged Nigeria should be organizing a second referendum as Scotland is planning independence from Britain. When the eastern part of Nigeria tried it, wasn’t it tagged “treason”. I feel the underground ruler (The West) benefiting from the unstable corrupt governance in Nigeria will never let that see the light of the day as only a nation of people can have a stable government with the interest of people at heart.



Flash back to per colonial era where the slave masters initially stayed at the coast and never foot the interior but got their supplies from the African merchants who will set his neighbor’s house on fire at night and watch his fellow human howl and dashing out while he capture the helpless and defenseless human to sell into slavery for a bottle of schnapps, umbrella, mirror, mud houses (then mansion) and other “then” valuable items.



This slave trade led to the collapse of Old Oyo Empire, what happened? They sold all their hefty men into slavery and when they were attacked by the Dahomey Amazons (Female warriors) and The Fulani from Ilorin, there was nobody to defend the then strong empire.

How about the 250 African soldiers that invaded Benin during the massacre?



How the merchants and their chain of supporters did defend the slave trade back then;

“They are taking them to the New World to enjoy what the whites are enjoying” and they wouldn’t sell their own children to slavery.



It should be noted that the British did not abolish the trade in slave because they have human feelings or are compassionate; it was basically due to the 1760 industrial revolution as they noticed a machine can actually do the work of hundred slaves.



Have you for once thought the Wests are interested in fighting corruption in third worlds?

What has been the role of the multinational corporations in the fight against corruption?



The less qualified always get the leadership position in Nigeria, why?



Since no public office holder can have bank account in foreign countries, how are these public office holders starching money abroad?



Why do multinational corporations have someone who is a politician close ally as their board chairman?



Most times when someone just become rich overnight and decides to contest for a public office, do you ask yourself who’s financing the election?



Why are the legislators not interested in making laws that will stop slave labour in Nigeria by the multinationals?



Why are the police always defending and protecting the multinationals against the citizens whose tax are used to pay them?



So many questions begging for answers but right thinking Nigerians know the answers and not the larger percentage of Nigeria’s present day youths.



Dino Melaye’s certificate’s scandal breaks my heart most especially when I see unemployed/underemployed starving oppressed Nigerian graduates supporting a controversial third class graduate with 3 O’Level passes.



