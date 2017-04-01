₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
"I'm Not Graduating Like Melaye" Omokri Says As He Visits Harvard University. by Ajasco222: 6:29pm
Former Aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri shared a photo from his visit to Harvard University today and captioned it "I'm spending sometime at Harvard University, but not like Dino Melaye! I'm only visiting. I am not 'graduating'!"
See the photo below;
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/reno-omokri-mocks-senator-dino-melaye.html
Re: "I'm Not Graduating Like Melaye" Omokri Says As He Visits Harvard University. by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 6:32pm
Re: "I'm Not Graduating Like Melaye" Omokri Says As He Visits Harvard University. by madridguy(m): 6:36pm
Hypocrite as usual. Same person praising Dino few days back.
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: "I'm Not Graduating Like Melaye" Omokri Says As He Visits Harvard University. by Alisegun(m): 6:37pm
Re: "I'm Not Graduating Like Melaye" Omokri Says As He Visits Harvard University. by Omenkaliives(m): 6:37pm
Pls forget this Dino wahala, we know that if this matter continues it will affect Baba as he is guilty as well hence we swept it under the carpet.
2 Likes
Re: "I'm Not Graduating Like Melaye" Omokri Says As He Visits Harvard University. by Qmerit(m): 6:38pm
Knockout....
Re: "I'm Not Graduating Like Melaye" Omokri Says As He Visits Harvard University. by Aufbauh(m): 6:40pm
Confusion in the enemies camp;
Liepob who are we going to support? Do we go for our Hero's spokesman Omokri or our adopted son Melaye?
I feel you guys pain sha, but this is what you face when your support base is undefined.
2 Likes 3 Shares
Re: "I'm Not Graduating Like Melaye" Omokri Says As He Visits Harvard University. by dunkem21(m): 6:44pm
Smackdown!
Re: "I'm Not Graduating Like Melaye" Omokri Says As He Visits Harvard University. by Ajasco222: 6:45pm
lalasticlala
Re: "I'm Not Graduating Like Melaye" Omokri Says As He Visits Harvard University. by Aufbauh(m): 6:52pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Stop laughing cos in reality you're groaning with confusion.
Your Hero's spokesman hit your current adopted hero by the ball and you are here laughing sheepishly....smh!
Re: "I'm Not Graduating Like Melaye" Omokri Says As He Visits Harvard University. by Fmartin(m): 7:11pm
honestly its funny
Re: "I'm Not Graduating Like Melaye" Omokri Says As He Visits Harvard University. by superior1: 7:18pm
Ajeku iya looje
1 Like
Re: "I'm Not Graduating Like Melaye" Omokri Says As He Visits Harvard University. by point5: 7:19pm
If everyone likes u...
Re: "I'm Not Graduating Like Melaye" Omokri Says As He Visits Harvard University. by chuose2: 7:19pm
Buhari has no certificate.
Dino has no certificate.
Yet they are free and remain in their posts.
Anybody from the South-SOuth or South-East with out certificate is removed.
Please let the south leave the north to their own devices.
They have nothing to offer us but Boko Haram and their Mobile division called Fulani Herdsmen.
We can thank Adeboye for giving us this evil and oppressive govt.
We all knew that Buhari was a tyrant and uneducated, who wants sharia law.
Yet the so-called man of which God, aided him
Just like Buhari & the north are jokes, so are these so called Pastorenurs who fly jets while we suffer.
1 Like
Re: "I'm Not Graduating Like Melaye" Omokri Says As He Visits Harvard University. by wunmi590(m): 7:19pm
I used to like this man before, but is like these days, he have been displaying serious stupidity on social media.
He should just stop all these nonsense.
Re: "I'm Not Graduating Like Melaye" Omokri Says As He Visits Harvard University. by Pavore9: 7:19pm
See shading!
Re: "I'm Not Graduating Like Melaye" Omokri Says As He Visits Harvard University. by Shelloween(m): 7:20pm
Ok
Re: "I'm Not Graduating Like Melaye" Omokri Says As He Visits Harvard University. by ayusco85(m): 7:20pm
Shading of life
Re: "I'm Not Graduating Like Melaye" Omokri Says As He Visits Harvard University. by Alexis11: 7:20pm
Dino don see his mate
Re: "I'm Not Graduating Like Melaye" Omokri Says As He Visits Harvard University. by princechurchill(m): 7:20pm
Dino graduated with a visit certificate lol
Re: "I'm Not Graduating Like Melaye" Omokri Says As He Visits Harvard University. by espn(m): 7:20pm
Who cares?Na how I go take achieve my dream consign me now..sponsor my artist and move my label forward..abeg jor omokirikiri..u guyz know where u meet and share some joke and our money.. Wish EFE could share his 25mil wit me..or better still collect 10% of wetin Ayiri wan give am... onto d next topic
Re: "I'm Not Graduating Like Melaye" Omokri Says As He Visits Harvard University. by thisisayus(m): 7:21pm
I once said we are our own problem in this geographical expression called Nigeria
See them up there
The sinking of MV Sewol on 16 April 2014 in South Korea opened my eyes to the responsibilities of public office holder in a sane clime. On 27 April, Jung Hong-won, the prime minister of South Korea, accepted responsibility and announced his resignation.
How about the Brexit of 2016 when the then British Prime Minister; David Cameron also resigned due to the perceived perplexity that he thought might follow suit? The gentleman wants history to smile at him, he want to protect his name thus not wanting to drag it in the mud due to what he feel might be the downfall of the United Kingdom.
During the shame Nigeria immigration recruitment, the then Interior minister (Aba Moro) was asked to resign from all quarters most especially the then opposition party but he hung on to the post where he failed woefully like his actuality depends on it, even if it does, I think he should consider the life of thousands of Nigerians that was and will be at stake by him remaining in that office but no, he never cared. It shouldn’t surprise you the support he got from the large percentage of youths tagging it “witch-hunt” by the opposition.
We shouldn’t forget the Stella Oduah’s bullet prove BMW scandal where it almost took the intervention of international communities before she unwillingly resigned, she’s now a sitting senator in this country.
The British that forcefully merged Nigeria should be organizing a second referendum as Scotland is planning independence from Britain. When the eastern part of Nigeria tried it, wasn’t it tagged “treason”. I feel the underground ruler (The West) benefiting from the unstable corrupt governance in Nigeria will never let that see the light of the day as only a nation of people can have a stable government with the interest of people at heart.
Flash back to per colonial era where the slave masters initially stayed at the coast and never foot the interior but got their supplies from the African merchants who will set his neighbor’s house on fire at night and watch his fellow human howl and dashing out while he capture the helpless and defenseless human to sell into slavery for a bottle of schnapps, umbrella, mirror, mud houses (then mansion) and other “then” valuable items.
This slave trade led to the collapse of Old Oyo Empire, what happened? They sold all their hefty men into slavery and when they were attacked by the Dahomey Amazons (Female warriors) and The Fulani from Ilorin, there was nobody to defend the then strong empire.
How about the 250 African soldiers that invaded Benin during the massacre?
How the merchants and their chain of supporters did defend the slave trade back then;
“They are taking them to the New World to enjoy what the whites are enjoying” and they wouldn’t sell their own children to slavery.
It should be noted that the British did not abolish the trade in slave because they have human feelings or are compassionate; it was basically due to the 1760 industrial revolution as they noticed a machine can actually do the work of hundred slaves.
Have you for once thought the Wests are interested in fighting corruption in third worlds?
What has been the role of the multinational corporations in the fight against corruption?
The less qualified always get the leadership position in Nigeria, why?
Since no public office holder can have bank account in foreign countries, how are these public office holders starching money abroad?
Why do multinational corporations have someone who is a politician close ally as their board chairman?
Most times when someone just become rich overnight and decides to contest for a public office, do you ask yourself who’s financing the election?
Why are the legislators not interested in making laws that will stop slave labour in Nigeria by the multinationals?
Why are the police always defending and protecting the multinationals against the citizens whose tax are used to pay them?
So many questions begging for answers but right thinking Nigerians know the answers and not the larger percentage of Nigeria’s present day youths.
http://www.nairaland.com/3092561/dino-melaye-blocked-him-twitter
Dino Melaye’s certificate’s scandal breaks my heart most especially when I see unemployed/underemployed starving oppressed Nigerian graduates supporting a controversial third class graduate with 3 O’Level passes.
Continue here...
http://www.nairaland.com/3710268/dino-melayes-certificate-scandal-why
3 Likes
Re: "I'm Not Graduating Like Melaye" Omokri Says As He Visits Harvard University. by Billyonaire: 7:21pm
I am convinced that online vagabondage is a mental disorder.
Re: "I'm Not Graduating Like Melaye" Omokri Says As He Visits Harvard University. by Mouthgag: 7:21pm
See finishing
For the first time, I'm on this dude's side
Re: "I'm Not Graduating Like Melaye" Omokri Says As He Visits Harvard University. by harffie(m): 7:22pm
Re: "I'm Not Graduating Like Melaye" Omokri Says As He Visits Harvard University. by highrise07(m): 7:22pm
Mr Dino...the seminar graduate
Re: "I'm Not Graduating Like Melaye" Omokri Says As He Visits Harvard University. by dessz(m): 7:23pm
Jisos see mortal kombat's "FATALITY"
if I be Dino I go jump enter well to avoid the shame chai this guy is ruthless.
Re: "I'm Not Graduating Like Melaye" Omokri Says As He Visits Harvard University. by RoyalBoutique(m): 7:23pm
Another name for 3rd class is "melaye "
Nice
Re: "I'm Not Graduating Like Melaye" Omokri Says As He Visits Harvard University. by obafemee80(m): 7:23pm
Re: "I'm Not Graduating Like Melaye" Omokri Says As He Visits Harvard University. by cyberdurable(m): 7:23pm
Re: "I'm Not Graduating Like Melaye" Omokri Says As He Visits Harvard University. by Histrings08(m): 7:23pm
Wait o... Mr Reno is handsome.
