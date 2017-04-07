₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
6 Reasons Your Car Consumes More Fuel Than Normal by autojosh: 7:02pm
Fuel consumption of a vehicle is of much concern to majority of the people that drive internal combustion engine vehicles. It is even more disturbing when you realize that your car is thirstier and is consuming more than it’s supposed to.
In case you have noticed that your car consumes more than normal, here are some reasons why it is so.
1. Bad Engine Oil
This shouldn’t sound strange to you. Engine oil has much role to play when it comes to the performance of your car engine.
When you use the recommended grade of engine oil, the engine runs well with less strain and hence will avoid your engine from working hard – low mileage is the price it pays.
It is therefore wise to use the recommended OEM engine oil.
2. Driving style
Aggressive drivers are bound to have poor fuel mileage. The way you drive your car has a lot of role to play when it comes to improved mileage. The way you accelerate, the way you apply the brake, the way you change your gear (for manual transmission) etc.
Unnecessary revving makes your car consume more fuel.
Using the cruise control can go a long way in curbing this especially during interstate travel.
3. Under or over inflated tyres
Driving your car on tyres that are not properly inflated consumes fuel. When the tyres are under-inflated, the surface area of the tyre in contact with the road increases. This will in turn cause rolling resistance to increase; more fuel will burn. On the other hand, over-inflation causes loss of traction which makes your car do more work to stay on the road.
Research has shown that a decrease in tyre pressure by 10 psi can lead to 2.5% increase in fuel consumption.
You can read more on 5 Ways Your Car Tyres Will Help You Save Petrol
4. Misalignment in the chassis and suspension part
It is not only unsafe to drive your car when the suspension systems and the chassis are bad; it also affects your gas mileage.
Always inspect for misalignment. Broken springs, worn suspension, bent wheel and bent axle can cause the drivetrain drag to increase.
5. Bad air filter
If you always drive in dusty conditions, it is advisable to change the air filter at least the number of times specified by the car manufacturer.
6. Bad spark plugs
Bad spark plugs cause your car to under-perform, consume more fuel, and sometimes cause engine vibration.
For example, in an inline-4 cylinder car that uses 4 spark plugs. If you have a bad plug, one cylinder will be affected and this will cause the engine system to be insufficient of one cylinder.
This will make the remaining 3 cylinders to work harder than normal. This burns more fuel and causes more strain on the engine.
If you notice your vehicle is consuming more fuel than usual, have your plug checked.
In a nutshell, always maintain a good maintenance habit when it comes to your car.
Let’s hear more reasons from you in the comment section..
https://autojosh.com/fuel-consumption/
Re: 6 Reasons Your Car Consumes More Fuel Than Normal by obafemee80(m): 7:03pm
Nice Tips bro...
Poor quality fuels can also contribute.
Re: 6 Reasons Your Car Consumes More Fuel Than Normal by dietsono: 7:07pm
Re: 6 Reasons Your Car Consumes More Fuel Than Normal by Harwoyeez(m): 7:09pm
Re: 6 Reasons Your Car Consumes More Fuel Than Normal by Houseofglam7: 7:10pm
Re: 6 Reasons Your Car Consumes More Fuel Than Normal by uviesa(m): 7:10pm
Re: 6 Reasons Your Car Consumes More Fuel Than Normal by SmartMugu: 7:11pm
Re: 6 Reasons Your Car Consumes More Fuel Than Normal by Lilaex: 7:11pm
Re: 6 Reasons Your Car Consumes More Fuel Than Normal by desiigner(m): 7:11pm
Re: 6 Reasons Your Car Consumes More Fuel Than Normal by urvillagepeoplee: 7:11pm
|Re: 6 Reasons Your Car Consumes More Fuel Than Normal by wristbangle(m): 7:11pm
So switching on AC while vehicle is on motion doesn't make the engine consume more fuel?
Re: 6 Reasons Your Car Consumes More Fuel Than Normal by estineola: 7:11pm
Re: 6 Reasons Your Car Consumes More Fuel Than Normal by maxiuc(m): 7:13pm
|Re: 6 Reasons Your Car Consumes More Fuel Than Normal by Tazdroid(m): 7:14pm
Does endless use of air-conditioning contribute?
Re: 6 Reasons Your Car Consumes More Fuel Than Normal by Tazdroid(m): 7:15pm
Re: 6 Reasons Your Car Consumes More Fuel Than Normal by smartty68(m): 7:15pm
|Re: 6 Reasons Your Car Consumes More Fuel Than Normal by eluquenson(m): 7:18pm
Absolutely right and in addition, the way you accelerate after applying brake
|Re: 6 Reasons Your Car Consumes More Fuel Than Normal by Exponental(m): 7:21pm
Buying fuel from filling stations with adulterated meters.
|Re: 6 Reasons Your Car Consumes More Fuel Than Normal by salbis(m): 7:23pm
Tyre pressure gauge! I'm guilty of that.
Re: 6 Reasons Your Car Consumes More Fuel Than Normal by Shaballantin(m): 7:24pm
Re: 6 Reasons Your Car Consumes More Fuel Than Normal by point5: 7:24pm
|Re: 6 Reasons Your Car Consumes More Fuel Than Normal by honmusa(m): 7:24pm
I hate copy and paste write-up ,I wonder why average Nigeria are too lazy to engage in due diligence before pushing out there thought pattern to the public domain .
I am sure the op has not even taken it upon himself to resolve any existing issue resulting to bad fuel mileage
but instead will rely on what he sees on Google.
All the reason mentioned here are not too congent enough to even notice a significant drop in fuel mileage.
The basic reason reason you will notice a significant drop in fuel mileage.
1.Faulty O2 sensor :This is the most important fuel management device that control your fuel mileage.
2.Significantly drop in temperature of cooling system.
3.Intake leak or exhaust leak
these 3 reason alone will make your car to be drinking fuel like fish .
Re: 6 Reasons Your Car Consumes More Fuel Than Normal by 2shur: 7:24pm
|Re: 6 Reasons Your Car Consumes More Fuel Than Normal by bkool7(m): 7:26pm
use extreme fuel treatment (xft) from syntek .
it works like magic , but its simple science
1) Increase life of engine
2) Increases fuel economy
3) Increase horsepower and performance
4) Reduces harmful emissions
5) Keeps your engine clean & removes
harmful carbon deposits
6) Lubricates pistons, pumps, and
injectors
7) Prevents and reverses sludge build-up
Prevents rust and corrosion in the fuel
system
9) Helps keep water out of your fuel
10) Stabilizes stored fuel (for years)
I've been using it on my generator and car for over a year now. it saves at least 25% fuel .
Re: 6 Reasons Your Car Consumes More Fuel Than Normal by Azeeztaophic: 7:28pm
Re: 6 Reasons Your Car Consumes More Fuel Than Normal by fuckerstard: 7:31pm
