|Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by Ezenwammadu(m): 7:53pm
The Supreme Court has removed Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka of the Peoples Democratic Party from representing Orumba North/South, Anambra Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.
http://punchng.com/supreme-court-removes-house-of-reps-member/
|Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by MONITZ: 8:30pm
And another one bites the dust...
|Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by morbeta(m): 8:38pm
Where on earth will he get the monies to refund, the man better ran away from the country before he end up in jail.
1 Like
|Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by eezeribe(m): 8:40pm
OK
|Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by dunkem21(m): 9:05pm
morbeta:
Just what I'm thinking .. how can he be able to gather all the money wey him don chop tay tay.
It's an unfair judgement.
1 Like
|Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by profhezekiah: 9:20pm
Waoooh dat is nice.
|Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by Lusola15: 10:15pm
If you do the right thing, you won't get a wrong answer.
The problem with PDP is that they do the wrong thing and expect to get the right answer
2 Likes
|Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by Akinwerndey: 10:39pm
In Nigeria, I have seen "meatpie" stuffed with dices of carrots and potato. It's normal. But to see one with boiled egg... Hay God! That's the height of "innovation." Now I believe Basketmouth, who ate "meatpie" that had beans.
|Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by JayJohnson: 10:40pm
Today is a very bad day for the fflatrons. It started with Ita Giwa in the morning! Chai fflaties! What a day!
The fflatie republic of biafrauud is already crumbling
Will PDP make it to 2019? I doubt
|Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by auntysimbiat(f): 10:40pm
Hmmm
|Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by victormartyn: 10:41pm
Eiyaa...
1 Like
|Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by nairascores: 10:41pm
Read too much already on nairaland tonight, will be back another day to read this.
As long as the decision is for the betterment of naija, I'm fine
|Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by azimibraun: 10:42pm
When I see judgments like this, I think of the wives of the winner and the loser.. Why?
With this judgment, anybody who is not sure of his victory will not resume office o! To pay back salaries and allowance no be hia sha.. Dude is in deep trouble. After supreme Court na Ecowas court abi na AU him wan appeal go? Last court of the land hs spoken.
|Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by megamank(m): 10:42pm
one by one them just de go.....PDP who did you offend? better go and beg that person before it get worse because the party is just crashing daily
|Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by Jamolajay1: 10:43pm
Kuku Comma kill the man... Where he wan get the money?
|Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by Dayshow: 10:43pm
Chaii God! See bad market for this man head
|Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by chinex276(m): 10:47pm
see his flat head
