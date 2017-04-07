₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,779,102 members, 3,465,118 topics. Date: Friday, 07 April 2017 at 10:50 PM

Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member (2652 Views)

John Oyegun Meets With APC House Of Reps Member In Abuja (Photos) / Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member / Tribunal In Ogun Nullifies Segun Adekoya, PDP Reps Member’s Election (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by Ezenwammadu(m): 7:53pm
The Supreme Court has removed Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka of the Peoples Democratic Party from representing Orumba North/South, Anambra Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun gave the ruling in an appeal filed against Ezeonwuka’s election by a member of the party, Chief Ben-Nwankwo, in Abuja on Friday.

Nwankwo’s name was wrongly substituted with the first respondent (Ezeonwuka) after he had obtained the nomination of the party to contest the National Assembly election.



Dissatisfied with the Feb. 20, 2015 judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja and the decision of the Court Appeal to uphold it, Nwankwo approached the apex court.

“Conclusion: having resolved the key issues in favour of the appellant, the appeal succeeds and it is hereby allowed.

“The judgment of the Court of Appeal delivered on June 26, 2016, is hereby set aside for being a nullity having exceeded its jurisdiction by granting relief not sought by the parties before it.

“This follows that the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, delivered on Feb.20, 2015 was delivered without jurisdiction and it’s a nullity. It is equally set aside.

“The Originating Summons filed on Dec.15, 2014 in FHC/Abj/CS/1013/2014 is hereby struck out’’, she said.

Justice Kekere-Ekun further held that: “the consequence of the above order is that the parties shall revert to the status quo ante.

“The existing position before the first respondent (Ezeonwuka) filed a suit at the trial court was that not only was the appellant’s name submitted to INEC for the March 28, 2015, election, he won the election.

“It was at the point of being issued the Certificate of Return that he was confronted by a letter conveying the order of the trial court stopping that action.

“In the circumstances, it is hereby ordered that the appellant, Chief Ben Nwankwo, being the candidate duly sponsored by the PDP in that election is entitled to be issued with the certificate of return.

“The second respondent is hereby ordered to issue Chief Nwankwo a certificate of return in respect of the National Assembly election held March 28, 2015, forthwith,” she said.

The judge also further said: “the first respondent (Ezeonwuka) is hereby ordered to vacate the seat of the Orumba North/South Federal Constituency of Anambra State in the National Assembly forthwith’’.

“It is further ordered that Ezeonwuka shall refund to the National Assembly all monies collected by him by way of salaries and allowances since he took the seat within 90 days.

“And finally, a fine of N500, 000 is awarded in favour of the appellant against the first respondent,” the judge held.

The appellant had asked the court to decide whether the lower court had jurisdiction to deliver judgment dated June 26, 2015, without considering and determining pending motion on notice dated June 18, 2015.

The appellant had in that motion sought permission of the court to appeal against the judgment of the trial court as an interested party.

He also urged the court to decide whether the court below was entitled to determine who should be the sponsored candidate of the party.

http://punchng.com/supreme-court-removes-house-of-reps-member/

Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by MONITZ: 8:30pm
And another one bites the dust...
Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by morbeta(m): 8:38pm
Where on earth will he get the monies to refund, the man better ran away from the country before he end up in jail.

1 Like

Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by eezeribe(m): 8:40pm
OK
Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by dunkem21(m): 9:05pm
morbeta:
Where on earth will he get the monies to refund, the man better ran away from the country before he end up in jail.

Just what I'm thinking .. how can he be able to gather all the money wey him don chop tay tay.

It's an unfair judgement.

1 Like

Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by profhezekiah: 9:20pm
Waoooh dat is nice.
Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by Lusola15: 10:15pm
If you do the right thing, you won't get a wrong answer.

The problem with PDP is that they do the wrong thing and expect to get the right answer

2 Likes

Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by Akinwerndey: 10:39pm
In Nigeria, I have seen "meatpie" stuffed with dices of carrots and potato. It's normal. But to see one with boiled egg... Hay God! That's the height of "innovation." Now I believe Basketmouth, who ate "meatpie" that had beans.
Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by JayJohnson: 10:40pm
Today is a very bad day for the fflatrons. It started with Ita Giwa in the morning! Chai fflaties! What a day!
The fflatie republic of biafrauud is already crumbling
Will PDP make it to 2019? I doubt

Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by auntysimbiat(f): 10:40pm
Hmmm
Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by victormartyn: 10:41pm
Eiyaa...

1 Like

Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by nairascores: 10:41pm
Read too much already on nairaland tonight, will be back another day to read this.


As long as the decision is for the betterment of naija, I'm fine
Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by azimibraun: 10:42pm
When I see judgments like this, I think of the wives of the winner and the loser.. Why?

With this judgment, anybody who is not sure of his victory will not resume office o! To pay back salaries and allowance no be hia sha.. Dude is in deep trouble. After supreme Court na Ecowas court abi na AU him wan appeal go? Last court of the land hs spoken.
Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by megamank(m): 10:42pm
one by one them just de go.....PDP who did you offend? better go and beg that person before it get worse because the party is just crashing daily
Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by Jamolajay1: 10:43pm
Kuku Comma kill the man... Where he wan get the money?
Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by Dayshow: 10:43pm
Chaii God! See bad market for this man head
Re: Supreme Court Removes Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka As House Of Reps Member by chinex276(m): 10:47pm
see his flat head

(0) (Reply)

Election 2007 May Be Violent; I'm Afraid / The God In Anambra Called Uba Start Touble Again? / 2003 Elections Not Credible But Successful --prof. Iwu

Viewing this topic: Nehemz(m), novelist(m), furezra(m), azimibraun, Bugos4real(m), Harwoyeez(m), Emperor100(m), dozzynet(m), LoveMachine(m), BlueShine(m), Kemzone2003, yahaya83, adepeter26(m), Infoay, Abeyjide, leggybaba(m), sarrki(m), julietene(f), ogbeleje1234, Nathdoug(m), ikp120(m), omoere, LegalIcon, ojmaroni247(m), unclezuma, oracle2583, Sufaxfaruk, Baboo13(m), sunmike065(m), efficient25, Promxy94(m), nnanyereugo, Smallpeper(m), Masterdeking(m), Xbee007(m), sekem, Sirmee(m), olasclef(m), Neyoh90(m), pedmet(m), Ghokes(m), Agozie48(f), shawolin2020(m), Customer80, kingsouthie, slimiejazz(m), Nwades(m), ThankGod1478(m), solihu(m), doovers(m), Grundig, alizma, duby017, menxer(m), jimoholuyemi3(m), lillaowow(m), achp(m), clefstone(m), tico1212(m), jdula, Xlad(m), phabulousangel(m), Fuqman(m), ODAROOMS(m), Hassan080196(m), blinkz182, jajajaja828, FaithfulServant(m), misterh(m), samju100(m) and 125 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.