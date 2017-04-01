₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by ikeadewole: 8:58pm On Apr 07
According to Hon. Chike John Okafor, member representing Okigwe South in the Nigeria House of Representatives, who is currently in USA, precisely at Eastern Kentucky University, EKU, USA, faculty of Africa, African America Studies to deliver a lecture,an Imo son from Umunakanu, in Ehime Mbano LGA, South East Nigeria would soon be the Vice Chancellor the above mentioned American University.
Prince Okafor made this revelation when he said:
"The second was the discovery that the Director of Faculty of Africa, Africa American Studies of this great University,Prof Ogechi Emmanuel Anyanwu is an Imo son from Umunakanu Ama, Ehime Mbano, in my Okigwe South Federal Constituency.He's not just a professor & director in this University founded in 1887,but he's highly regarded & revered here as an outstanding scholar.I see him becoming the President(equivalent of Vice Chancellor) of this University soon.am really relishing the prospects of taking up an adjunct teaching appointment here on completion of my Ph.D programme.lol"
http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/imo-state-born-prof-anyanwu-to-be-vice.html
Re: Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by ikeadewole: 9:42pm On Apr 07
Re: Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by ikeadewole: 9:45pm On Apr 07
Mynd44 Its from a valid source FP na...
1 Like
Re: Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by ikeadewole: 9:45pm On Apr 07
Re: Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by ikeadewole: 9:47pm On Apr 07
Ccmanmountain please help me call mynd..This is FP material..
Re: Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by ikeadewole: 9:49pm On Apr 07
Cccrownwealth019 help me call mynd .
|Re: Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by simonlee(m): 9:50pm On Apr 07
I doubt this can happen. But if truly it does happen, you guys have scored hatrick against the afonjas who feel kinda like the book people. keep it up biaffra people
31 Likes
|Re: Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by plessis: 9:56pm On Apr 07
The great igbo race
18 Likes
Re: Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by ikeadewole: 10:08pm On Apr 07
Mods this is FP material.
|Re: Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by horlahsunbo225(m): 10:17pm On Apr 07
Ipob And Lie Are Like 5&6
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by emeijeh(m): 7:11am
Fellow namecheckers, please celebrate this man and his tribe.
Congrats
13 Likes
|Re: Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by clickbnkgod: 7:11am
Atleast good news for naija this time
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by jerrybakermillz(m): 7:12am
|Re: Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by ILoveToFuCcK: 7:12am
Congrats
So who is the VC of the university of pυssy affairs like this
|Re: Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by Debaddest(m): 7:12am
|Re: Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by decode55(m): 7:13am
This will be too much for some tribalists to bear.
|Re: Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by fridayokoli: 7:13am
IGBO PEOPLE HAVE ALWAYS BEEN THE READER,.... KUDOS TO THEM.....
http://yoloaded.com
2 Likes
|Re: Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by ChukwuObi: 7:13am
4 Likes
|Re: Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by Freiden(m): 7:13am
Watch as flatinos go flood the thread
1 Like
|Re: Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by oluseyiforjesus(m): 7:13am
NCAN let hear frm you........
|Re: Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by hoodmenconcept(m): 7:14am
Nigerians are proud of you...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by unclezuma: 7:15am
Op, nah only you be FTC, STC, TTC, FTC, STC wetin happen this morning?
3 Likes
|Re: Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by robotix: 7:16am
simonlee:don't bring tribal slur into this. Success is not hereditary before some people come here beating chest. The dude worked hard for himself and his family ALONE. Go do yours.
|Re: Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by Blackfire(m): 7:16am
Just watch as some adults who are still squating in there parents house will invade this thread with venom of hatred.
Tufiakwa.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by zeribe4real(m): 7:16am
Potential VC
Our flat heads re really packed with much cerebrum.
6 Likes
|Re: Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by maxiuc(m): 7:16am
Proudly Imo state
Most Educated state
IMO state Eastern heartland
I love my state
4 Likes
|Re: Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by YorubaMuslims: 7:17am
As a Yoruba Muslim I'm disappointed,
But Awolowo told use that we are the most sophisticated people in Nigeria after giving us FREE EDUCATION
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by robotix: 7:17am
ChukwuObi:
Fake account
4 Likes
|Re: Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by SIRmanjar(m): 7:17am
Its yiibos again.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by Youngzedd(m): 7:17am
Eastern heartland
|Re: Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by Godsbaby1(f): 7:19am
Ndi be anyi nma nma nu, keleenu mua nu zua nu, oganiru bu nke anyi oooo God bless Igbo nation worldwide and Nigerian
4 Likes
|Re: Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University by bishop4life(m): 7:26am
horlahsunbo225:
This is why this country will not move forward. Just look at the bitter mind of its inhabitants.
3 Likes
