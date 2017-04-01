Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Imo State born Prof Anyanwu to be Vice Chancellor of an American University (5266 Views)

Vice Chancellor Of FUTA Arrested For Deliberately Crushing NASU Staff / Alaafin Of Oyo Is The Chancellor Of University Of Maiduguri / The Vice Chancellor Of Mouau In EFCC Net Over 300 Million Scam (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Prince Okafor made this revelation when he said:

"The second was the discovery that the Director of Faculty of Africa, Africa American Studies of this great University,Prof Ogechi Emmanuel Anyanwu is an Imo son from Umunakanu Ama, Ehime Mbano, in my Okigwe South Federal Constituency.He's not just a professor & director in this University founded in 1887,but he's highly regarded & revered here as an outstanding scholar.I see him becoming the President(equivalent of Vice Chancellor) of this University soon.am really relishing the prospects of taking up an adjunct teaching appointment here on completion of my Ph.D programme.lol"



http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/imo-state-born-prof-anyanwu-to-be-vice.html According to Hon. Chike John Okafor, member representing Okigwe South in the Nigeria House of Representatives, who is currently in USA, precisely at Eastern Kentucky University, EKU, USA, faculty of Africa, African America Studies to deliver a lecture,an Imo son from Umunakanu, in Ehime Mbano LGA, South East Nigeria would soon be the Vice Chancellor the above mentioned American University.Prince Okafor made this revelation when he said:"The second was the discovery that the Director of Faculty of Africa, Africa American Studies of this great University,Prof Ogechi Emmanuel Anyanwu is an Imo son from Umunakanu Ama, Ehime Mbano, in my Okigwe South Federal Constituency.He's not just a professor & director in this University founded in 1887,but he's highly regarded & revered here as an outstanding scholar.I see him becoming the President(equivalent of Vice Chancellor) of this University soon.am really relishing the prospects of taking up an adjunct teaching appointment here on completion of my Ph.D programme.lol"

Ccmynd44,OAM4j

Mynd44 Its from a valid source FP na... 1 Like

Ccmynd44

Ccmanmountain please help me call mynd..This is FP material..

Cccrownwealth019 help me call mynd .

I doubt this can happen. But if truly it does happen, you guys have scored hatrick against the afonjas who feel kinda like the book people. keep it up biaffra people 31 Likes

The great igbo race 18 Likes

Mods this is FP material.

Ipob And Lie Are Like 5&6 3 Likes 1 Share

Fellow namecheckers, please celebrate this man and his tribe.









Congrats 13 Likes

Atleast good news for naija this time 1 Like 2 Shares

Kk..



So who is the VC of the university of pυssy affairs like this CongratsSo who is the VC of the university of pυssy affairs like this

[b][/b]

This will be too much for some tribalists to bear.



http://yoloaded.com IGBO PEOPLE HAVE ALWAYS BEEN THE READER,.... KUDOS TO THEM..... 2 Likes

Please can any one here help me with N7, 000? My daughter is very sick and need N7, 000 for her medical bills. Please, i don't want to lose her. I beg you guys with the name of God. Please save a soul...





NAME: Obi Chukwu



ACCOUN NUMBER: 0080032457



BANK: Diamond Bank







Thank you and God bless 4 Likes

Watch as flatinos go flood the thread 1 Like

NCAN let hear frm you........

Nigerians are proud of you... 1 Like 1 Share

Op, nah only you be FTC, STC, TTC, FTC, STC wetin happen this morning? 3 Likes

simonlee:

I doubt this can happen. But if truly it does happen, you guys have scored hatrick against the afonjas who feel kinda like the book people. keep it up biaffra people don't bring tribal slur into this. Success is not hereditary before some people come here beating chest. The dude worked hard for himself and his family ALONE. Go do yours. don't bring tribal slur into this. Success is not hereditary before some people come here beating chest. The dude worked hard for himself and his family ALONE. Go do yours.

Just watch as some adults who are still squating in there parents house will invade this thread with venom of hatred.



Tufiakwa. 2 Likes 1 Share

Potential VC

Our flat heads re really packed with much cerebrum. 6 Likes

Proudly Imo state



Most Educated state





IMO state Eastern heartland



I love my state 4 Likes

As a Yoruba Muslim I'm disappointed,



But Awolowo told use that we are the most sophisticated people in Nigeria after giving us FREE EDUCATION 6 Likes 1 Share

ChukwuObi:

Please can any one here help me with N7, 000? My daughter is very sick and need N7, 000 for her medical bills. Please, i don't want to lose her. I beg you guys with the name of God. Please save a soul...





NAME: Obi Chukwu



ACCOUN NUMBER: 0080032457



BANK: Diamond Bank







Thank you and God bless

Fake account Fake account 4 Likes

Its yiibos again. 1 Like 1 Share

Eastern heartland

Ndi be anyi nma nma nu, keleenu mua nu zua nu, oganiru bu nke anyi oooo God bless Igbo nation worldwide and Nigerian 4 Likes