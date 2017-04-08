Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / I Just Got A Job After Going Through Trying Times (4135 Views)

First I want to thank God for my new job, I just can't thank you enough.

Now, this is my story.

I lost my parents when I was still in secondary school and because of that, I had no one to sponsor me through university. Except for one uncle of mine who took me in and promised to sponsor my university education. I'm not going to speak ill of my uncle because he's late now (God rest his soul) but also because he taught me everything I know about computers today.



My uncle instead of enrolling me in the university like he promised, chose to put me to work in his cyber cafe business center. I worked there for years until I realized my uncle was never going to fulfill his promise, so I saved up and enrolled myself in NOUN without his knowledge.



Fast forward four years later, I finished my program from NOUN last year. But in between those four-years where one of the toughest period of my life because,

1. my uncle passed away during that period

2. his cyber cafe business closed down because his children ran the place to the ground.

3. I was now a student but unemployed



So with the skills I had working in my uncle's cyber cafe I managed to get another job (for 12,000 back in 2014).



Now, last year just 2 months after I said goodbye to NOUN I got a job (for 30,000). While now working as a graduate, I built some more job experience and acquired 2 certificates on Android app development and Web development. I did this job for 10 months, every night I would search Linkedin, Nairaland, Jobberman and other job sites for better opportunities until this April.



One of my application clicked and I was invited for an interview. I later made it to the second stage and finally was made an offer (150,000). I can't thank God enough for seeing me through it all, I'm almost in tears.



Another funny thing about my life is that I have a couple of well-placed uncles I could run to who could put me in a better position than the one I got but I preferred not to because I believe my God and I are a team.

I look at my new job and I'm amazed that my tithe now is going to be more than my entire salary back in 2014, what can I say...



#GodWin

#iLoveToCode

#NOUN 119 Likes 7 Shares

Congrats 1 Like

congrats on your success 1 Like

Inspiring. Your life is a testimony. 7 Likes

Congrats ma'am. It's all about Hard work, believe you can make it and above all SKILL SKILL SKILL



Feeling good to wake up to such inspiring story

I hope people reading this notice all the Effort U put in developing Urself (Ict Skills ).







Instead of thinking of how to get your own company and you are here celebrating monthly peanuts. Mumu. Where are you from?

And for this Big MuMu

Hope U have started atleast 5 companies and not just dey Ur father house dey think and make noise.

Congrats!Feeling good to wake up to such inspiring storyI hope people reading this notice all the Effort U put in developing Urself (Ict Skills ).And for this Big MuMuHope U have started atleast 5 companies and not just dey Ur father house dey think and make noise.Learn to appreciate the success of others....jealousy

Good news for you. The world is going tech, only the wise will Learn tech things.

wow congrat..



am inspired by you..beside is that your picture in your profile..that better be your picture because am already coming with my family to your house. 2 Likes





Even a macdonald employee earns more than that.



But anyways, congrats. Damn, thats less than 500 dollars per month, Is that even worth celebratingEven a macdonald employee earns more than that.But anyways, congrats. 1 Like

Congratulations Bro, Our Testimony will come too one day......

Congratulations 1 Like

A job that doesn't involve fυcking..... Is that one a job?

Instead of thinking of how to get your own company and you are here celebrating monthly peanuts. Mumu. Where are you from?

Congratulations..a prophesy from me to you..I don't know how it just came to my mind.please,stay away from olosho.they will ruin you down..God bless you . 1 Like

Congrats

Congratulations.



Continue with humility.

Wonderful.



It's never how far, but how well.

Nice one.



Inspirational tho

Ehmmm, @op, did u say tithe? please lemme give u my church address so u can relocate to my church. congrats though

jerry0123:

Damn, thats less than 500 dollars per month, Is that even worth celebrating



Even a macdonald employee earns more than that.



a kill-joy spotted.So,he shouldn't thank God?It seems you don't know how far #150,000 can go for someone in a month..so,those graduates wey N power com dey pay #30,000 nko?wetin u go com talk for their matter

Glory be to God in the Highest...

May you continue to soar..



How I wish God to give me this kind woman...

linkers:

Na so e easy to get a company abi..Oya ,how many own u don get?na jealousy go kill u

linkers:

she's from your village

"God & I are a team" dats very profound. Congrats dear!

Rejoice with them that rejoice..

In that spirit, i rejoice with you. May the almighty God continue to open more doors for you and also use you as a point of contact to all who haven't gotten any job since they finished school, may as a result of this testimony you have read open your own doors. IJN. Amen. 3 Likes

linkers:

how many company you don get?no vex oo,even your father,how many company both of you get..mumu boy...na so e easy to get company!!!

Congrats my friend @Kateskitty, I'm happy at your success story. Indeed tough people outlast tough times.

This should be a lesson to all, esp the ladies, "perseverance breeds success".

It's good that you didn't put ur hopes in your better placed uncles, I learnt that lesson a long time ago, work hard to be self made. If they give you a hand, all well and good.

Lastly, trust NL guys, the leeches among us, they would begin stalking you and flooding you with PMs, I'm sure you know better how to handle them. In Drake's voice :" where ur arse at when we recorded in the bathroom". 1 Like

jerry0123:

Damn, thats less than 500 dollars per month, Is that even worth celebrating



Even a macdonald employee earns more than that.



But anyways, congrats.

But it is good salary in 9ja especially for a career beginner without kids yet. Very good indeed if outside Lagos. She managed with 30k. Much less with 5 times more. A cadet police inspector gets less than that.



Cost of living is much higher in USA too.



But it is good salary in 9ja especially for a career beginner without kids yet. Very good indeed if outside Lagos. She managed with 30k. Much less with 5 times more. A cadet police inspector gets less than that.Cost of living is much higher in USA too.Do not be surprised if after some years she builds a bungalow at Ikorodu or Agbara.

jerry0123:

Damn, thats less than 500 dollars per month, Is that even worth celebrating



Even a macdonald employee earns more than that.



But anyways, congrats. You my friend are the definition of a m0ron.

You my friend are the definition of a m0ron.Thank you, ur welcome.

Congrats!!