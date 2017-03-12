₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,762,101 members, 3,414,148 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 March 2017 at 05:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying (8588 Views)
Finally, God Has Answered My Prayer With A Good Job. / Uncoventional Ways To Getting A Good Job Fast! - A Must Read / Wow Job After A Big Disapointment. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by she234: 9:24am
Hello everyone, I started working in 2013 after completing the compulsory NYSC. I finished with a 2.2 although narrowly missed out on 2.1.
I got a job in a funny industry (logistics and supply chain). I thought the industry was funny because I had hoped to start working in oil and gas and earning good six digits from the first day, lol.
I picked the job earning 5 digits as a contract staff and started learning the rudiments of logistics. Although there were times the salary was very discouraging, I stayed on the job because I wanted to build my experience. I remained a contract staff for over a year but gained good experience. Although I was offered permanent employment with improved pay, I wasn't satisfied because I knew deep down in my heart that I deserved more. I Was very loyal to my bosses and kept fighting on my knees and got some cool certifications.
My job came by referral, A foreigner that has worked with me before headhunted me, I didn't need to undergo any form of interview. My interview was just a chat, briefing me about the new role and the profile of the company I was to join. My new salary is more than 3 times what I earned in the previous company with other mouth-watering benefits attached.
I kept praying for a ''miracle job'' the whole time and also told God I didn't care how he would do it. I got disappointed many times after going for interviews with my experience and wasn't called back/got regret mails. I didn't know God was preparing mine to be a complete miracle.
Thanks for taking the time to read this post and I sincerely hope my story can inspire someone. Happy Sunday!!!
182 Likes 12 Shares
|Re: Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by DMeanMan(m): 9:28am
Sure hope it'd do (one day). Thanks for sharing.
Congrats again on your new job.
.....but I can be your He234 you know
|Re: Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by profstar(m): 9:28am
I'm happy for you bro, congrat, I also got a new job, will be posting my new experience soon
7 Likes
|Re: Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by serverconnect: 9:32am
Congratuloobia
|Re: Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by vicben27(m): 10:00am
we all had to strt frm some wer congratulations bro! i tap into dis blessing!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by Sunclinton: 10:01am
Congrats bro in your new job, God has uplifted you i pray God remember me too
|Re: Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by ymee(m): 10:07am
Happy for u broh, mean y God I'm tabling my problem b4 u get me my own job b4 the end of this month.
Bsc mat/comp.sci 2.1
location: Lagos
SERVICES
1. Computer appreciation
2. Web designing
3. Online registration
4. Corporate training
5. Software Training
6. Graphics designing
7. systems repair, installation and troubleshooting etc
KEY COMPETENCIES
- Microsoft office proficient.
- PowerPoint, CorelDraw, Photoshop,fireworks, Illustrator, PageMaker etc.
- Html, C++, CSS, Php, WordPress, blogger
- Diagnosis, troubleshooting and repair. System integration and data
migration
- Customer relationship management and Strong problem solving abilities
- Performance monitoring and optimization. Multi-tasking and project
management
contact
babs4realscience@yahoo.com
Thanks.
2 Likes
|Re: Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by detagabriel(m): 11:55am
congratulation bro...this is just the begining of greater heights...
pls incase of any opening, am available,
chemical engineering (2.2).
God bless you
2 Likes
|Re: Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by Tazdroid(m): 12:40pm
Congratulations. Never stop trying, that's the spirit of resilience
|Re: Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by Erums(m): 12:47pm
Congrats bro... God bless
|Re: Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by Austa20: 2:04pm
congratulations I tap into ur blessings Amen. I need job even if is ur formal place of work. akuen27@gmail.com
|Re: Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by trebron(m): 3:10pm
Congrats.
|Re: Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by Vizzim(m): 3:28pm
Congratulations
|Re: Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by UEDIBO: 3:33pm
congratulations.
i graduated since 2008 but i am still searching. pls God answer my Call
HND Electronics & Telecom.
PGD in Education.
PGD in Information Technology
M.Sc In View.
1 Like
|Re: Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by unclezuma: 4:02pm
Good for you man.
|Re: Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by frenchwine(m): 4:04pm
Everybody just dey talk "congrats bro" , you know if na babe ?
Abi babes no deserve better paying jobs?
4 Likes
|Re: Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by damola1: 4:04pm
Best kind of job. Referrals!
|Re: Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by emeijeh(m): 4:04pm
G
|Re: Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by Austema(m): 4:04pm
May the lord guide and protect you all your days at the your working place
|Re: Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by Tobyshegz(m): 4:05pm
ok
|Re: Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by uzeba(m): 4:05pm
congratulations!
|Re: Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by ekems2017(f): 4:05pm
Congrats on your mouth watering job. We celebrate with you. For those of us still wating, God will visit us also and we shall come to nairaland to share our testimony.
Once more congrats!!!
6 Likes
|Re: Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by idbami2(m): 4:06pm
No go dey run after woman fr there o.. Na yyour wrk make yyou face..
|Re: Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by OgidiOlu3(m): 4:06pm
Austa20:Keep tapping o, palmwine tapper. And it's "former".
|Re: Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by divinelove(m): 4:07pm
Congrats let me kw when d first salary drops make we go buzz
|Re: Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by Nickymezor(f): 4:08pm
Congrats OP.
|Re: Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by janejive(f): 4:08pm
congratulations, enjoy ur new role
|Re: Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by adewumiopeyemi(m): 4:08pm
Ok
|Re: Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by Kaxmytex(m): 4:08pm
Congratulationlobia
|Re: Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by jadajada: 4:10pm
Congratulations. I tap into your blessing.
|Re: Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by Dandsome: 4:10pm
Okay... First of all, let me start by saying congratulations... But why your story come be like parables thru out?
Na crime if you give us the figures? Congratulations once more again.
3 Likes
|Re: Got A Good Job After Years Of Trying by ephi123(f): 4:13pm
she234:
First of all, congrats OP.
And just to add, it's such a small world, you never know where you will meet someone, or when they would recommend you for something you don't even expect. If you had been slack when you worked with this guy, he wouldn't have bothered.
1 Like
Pss Limited Urgent! / Urgent Employment Opportunity In Port Harcourt / Is this fair on a job applicant?
Viewing this topic: Smurfette(f), jjwilliams(m), daryoor03(m), meetme1(m), Ubachinwe1(m), Teekrayne(m), ibrahim55(m), gohamburg(f), chegxman(m), patiencezee(f), Bobbyunitedfc(m), ocheezie, ebiojosammie(m), Shamillionaire(m), gbenga4my(m), Mueeze(m), Nevee, DMarvel, 2Brains1(m), Shakitibob0, CosmeticChemist(m), khayleb(m), amosolayinka, MistaDD014, shinaapp, omoasero(m), Ahmadm(m), Ifeanyi4491(m), aji2000(m), Kingjoe7, fiestajoe, Twostep, viexcey(f), gideonvalor98(m), mohsaaf, youngwolf(m), JBforreal, keletex2000(m), nasdgov(m), Compliant, aydee001(m), ganja06(m), toyota3(m), casttlebarbz(m), NanaF, Cchuks27(m), Justinah4real(f), sagacious2016, Aka2003, phyllosilicate(m), jagunpapa(m), Wininlight(m), Totfulguy, ambs50, priestchurch(m), millerdebo, ecolime(m), Nedu91, paschu, Fadelex(m), NelsonNeo(m), raphealworld, chidiebere2020(m), goldiam(f), hbs85, Egohunter, obumsway(m), Deerah and 88 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16