Hello everyone, I started working in 2013 after completing the compulsory NYSC. I finished with a 2.2 although narrowly missed out on 2.1.



I got a job in a funny industry (logistics and supply chain). I thought the industry was funny because I had hoped to start working in oil and gas and earning good six digits from the first day, lol.

I picked the job earning 5 digits as a contract staff and started learning the rudiments of logistics. Although there were times the salary was very discouraging, I stayed on the job because I wanted to build my experience. I remained a contract staff for over a year but gained good experience. Although I was offered permanent employment with improved pay, I wasn't satisfied because I knew deep down in my heart that I deserved more. I Was very loyal to my bosses and kept fighting on my knees and got some cool certifications.



My job came by referral, A foreigner that has worked with me before headhunted me, I didn't need to undergo any form of interview. My interview was just a chat, briefing me about the new role and the profile of the company I was to join. My new salary is more than 3 times what I earned in the previous company with other mouth-watering benefits attached.



I kept praying for a ''miracle job'' the whole time and also told God I didn't care how he would do it. I got disappointed many times after going for interviews with my experience and wasn't called back/got regret mails. I didn't know God was preparing mine to be a complete miracle.



Congrats again on your new job.



I'm happy for you bro, congrat, I also got a new job, will be posting my new experience soon 7 Likes

we all had to strt frm some wer congratulations bro! i tap into dis blessing! 1 Like 1 Share

Congrats bro in your new job, God has uplifted you i pray God remember me too

congratulation bro...this is just the begining of greater heights...



Congratulations. Never stop trying, that's the spirit of resilience

Congrats bro... God bless

Abi babes no deserve better paying jobs? Everybody just dey talk "congrats bro" , you know if na babe ?Abi babes no deserve better paying jobs? 4 Likes

Best kind of job. Referrals!

May the lord guide and protect you all your days at the your working place

Congrats on your mouth watering job. We celebrate with you. For those of us still wating, God will visit us also and we shall come to nairaland to share our testimony.

Once more congrats!!! 6 Likes

Na crime if you give us the figures ? Congratulations once more again. Okay... First of all, let me start by saying congratulations... But why your story come be like parables thru out?Na crime if you give us the figures? Congratulations once more again. 3 Likes