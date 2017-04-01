Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris (3986 Views)

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday observed that there were about three million out of school children, roaming the streets of the state, as Almajirai – pupils of Quranic schools converted to beggars.





He noted however that most of such kids were found out to be from neighboring states and some countries in West Africa.



“What we discovered from our survey is that many of these Almajiris come from the Niger Republic, some from Chad, Northern Cameroon and some from other states of the north-west”, he pointed out.



Speaking during the Kaduna state Economic and Investment Summit, Governor Ganduje said a recent survey carried out in the state established the number of the Almajirai, saying this has now become a social and economic problem.



“So, if we can come together and have a common synergy to introduce a common legislation, preventing the movement of school age children from one place to another, I think the states will find it very easy to address the problem of Almajiri syndrome”, he emphasized.



Stressing that the Almajiri syndrome is one of the serious problems worrying the North-west geopolitical zone, he said it was imperative for the seven states of the sub-region to identify the economic advantages they can use to move forward and tackle their common social problems.



A statement by Salihu Tanko Yakasai, DG Media & Communications, Government House, Kano quoted the governor saying, “These seven states should try, identify the economic advantages that we can lay our hands on as to move this region forward. And what are the social problems that we are having?



“This is the first time, since the inception of this democracy in 1999, where the seven governors (of the north-west zone) decided to come together to form a forum. We even went to the extent of employing a consultant who is giving us the green light on various issues on economic development.



“Let me start with the position of the North-west in Nigeria. We are the most populous geopolitical zone, constituting 25 percent of the population of Nigeria.





who supposed to raise alarm? The government who has failed or the out of school Almajiris...too fuuny 8 Likes

Very funny indeed. Abeggi make we hear worc.

next. . 3 Likes





What job prospects can a bunch of uneducated kids with no skills have. The state needs to figure out to do with these millions of children. You can't be a career begger.





What does he mean by this. Is this mandatory schooling is suggesting? It's better than what Kebbi Governor put forward saying he wants federal government to solve issue for them. Why is it so hard to hard to secure the boarders in this country. I'm tired of excuses of the border being long and blah blah blah. Does anyone find it weird any bad thing is blamed on foreigners like violent herdsmen and now Almajirai?What job prospects can a bunch of uneducated kids with no skills have. The state needs to figure out to do with these millions of children. You can't be a career begger.What does he mean by this. Is this mandatory schooling is suggesting? It's better than what Kebbi Governor put forward saying he wants federal government to solve issue for them. 2 Likes

You are the Governor of the state for gods sake. Do something and stop raising alarm here and again 8 Likes

Stop complaining, just 3 million wested children that are now developed as Western education is a taboo. What are you expecting before? 3 Likes

Almajiris indeed 2 Likes

OH! 3 million only in kano? That means the whole north will have more than 30 million. What a good product? Please stop complaining over your product as WESTERN EDUCATION IS A TABOO 5 Likes

People on nairaland act like the Almajiri problem was propaganda. Now that the governors are the ones "wailing" what's the excuse. Do they plan on deporting these millions of foreigners and asking for federal assistance with border issue. If in fact it's really not Nigerians. If all these foreigners are in population can the census data be trusted. 5 Likes 1 Share

Ganduje,na now morning clear for ur eyes.

Focus on Governance and leave Kwankwaso and politics.

I believe that the FG headed by Buhari will do sth to stem the tide,just as GEJ built Almajiri schools.

Meanwhile,pause ur mass wedding to stop producing more children society can't take care of.



Meanwhile,with all.the sincerity from my heart,

ACCEPT MY SYMPATHY. 2 Likes

If you give a farckking Fark say aye 3 Likes

2 Likes

Oh good. Isn't it time South-East governors raised an alarm over the high number of 'developers ' developing other countries with drugs? 2 Likes

The governors of the 7 north west region should handle the almajiri syndrome, I hope nobody is eyeing the national resources through federal government intervention. 1 Like

GEJ try to help those kids out by building school for them but instead u guys use ur useless politics to destroy that. Very soon it will get to 10m. Useless aboki 9 Likes

These morons who rule northern Nigeria are just waking up to the reality of their bleak future. 7 Likes

That's the way of Islam, you need to see how these little children eat dirt's,they go from house to house smelling eating without washing hand.

That's how they groom Isis book haram and Fulani militia that will still destroy their land,bunch of illiterate that fills the north,how i wish we don't have christian indigenes in the north,they would have packed these Muslim to that north and give them caliphate since that's what they want. 6 Likes

GEJ try to help those kids out by building school for them but instead u guys use ur useless politics to destroy that. Very soon they will get to 10m. Useless aboki 5 Likes

Go school una say Alla doesn't like school, so why complain. Just buy them gun let them kill you elites in that state. Illiterates 2 Likes

Na today......... 1 Like

mooremoney:

GEJ try to help those kids out by building school for them but instead u guys used ur usually politics to destroy that. Very soon it will get to 10m. Useless people the problem with gej government is that even if ge was to build schools tgey would be bombed up the problem with gej government is that even if ge was to build schools tgey would be bombed up

No family planning, they just breed and breed and breed. 2 Likes

The day is nearly here WHEN Almajirinci will have nothing to eat but Northern rich people and all their family members. 7 Likes

Dem neva serious.

That's your almajiris bro...suck it 3 Likes

Na now their eyes begin clear? ...like it anyway better late rhan never.

May be their drag on Nigeria's progress will finally be cut loose

...if we can come together...you and who?



Lord Lugard wherever you are I hope you're happy now? 4 Likes

They are looking for population 1 Like

PrinceAfo:

That's the way of Islam, you need to see how these little children eat dirt's,they go from house to house smelling eating without washing hand.

That's how they groom Isis book haram and Fulani militia that will still destroy their land,bunch of illiterate that fills the north,how i wish we don't have christian indigenes in the north,they would have packed these Muslim to that north and give them caliphate since that's what they want. . So in your opinion that's the problem of Islam? Is that is true let me ask you are there no Muslims in Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Qatar? Why are there no Almajiri there? The problems lies with the northern oligarchy who use the system for their selfish interests. . So in your opinion that's the problem of Islam? Is that is true let me ask you are there no Muslims in Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Qatar? Why are there no Almajiri there? The problems lies with the northern oligarchy who use the system for their selfish interests. 4 Likes

For those asking why Boko Haram members no dey finish, there you have it, there are potential 3 million recruits.



Until Northern elites come out to talk about how to eradicate this Almajiri system, North will continue to lag behind in development.



I'm surprised many educated Northerners are conspicuously quiet on this epidemic Almajiri system. This is 21st century, and Almajiri needs to be totally eradicated 1 Like