₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,779,459 members, 3,466,158 topics. Date: Saturday, 08 April 2017 at 02:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris (3986 Views)
Former Kano Gov, Kwankwaso Purchased A SUV For 60M, Sells For Himself For 3M / Don’t Relocate Mile 12 Market – Kano Gov. Appeals Ambode / We Used Almajiris To Vote Out Jonathan – Kwankwaso (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by Blue3k(m): 6:50am
Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday observed that there were about three million out of school children, roaming the streets of the state, as Almajirai – pupils of Quranic schools converted to beggars.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/kano-gov-raises-alarm-almajiris/
1 Like
|Re: Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by Korrection(m): 6:55am
who supposed to raise alarm? The government who has failed or the out of school Almajiris...too fuuny
8 Likes
|Re: Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by NCP: 6:59am
Very funny indeed. Abeggi make we hear worc.
next. .
3 Likes
|Re: Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by Blue3k(m): 7:15am
Why is it so hard to hard to secure the boarders in this country. I'm tired of excuses of the border being long and blah blah blah. Does anyone find it weird any bad thing is blamed on foreigners like violent herdsmen and now Almajirai?
What job prospects can a bunch of uneducated kids with no skills have. The state needs to figure out to do with these millions of children. You can't be a career begger.
“So, if we can come together and have a common synergy to introduce a common legislation, preventing the movement of school age children from one place to another, I think the states will find it very easy to address the problem of Almajiri syndrome”, he emphasized.
What does he mean by this. Is this mandatory schooling is suggesting? It's better than what Kebbi Governor put forward saying he wants federal government to solve issue for them.
2 Likes
|Re: Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by Montaque(m): 7:20am
You are the Governor of the state for gods sake. Do something and stop raising alarm here and again
8 Likes
|Re: Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by timecapsule: 7:31am
Stop complaining, just 3 million wested children that are now developed as Western education is a taboo. What are you expecting before?
3 Likes
|Re: Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by Bholexy: 7:44am
Almajiris indeed
2 Likes
|Re: Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by timecapsule: 7:51am
OH! 3 million only in kano? That means the whole north will have more than 30 million. What a good product? Please stop complaining over your product as WESTERN EDUCATION IS A TABOO
5 Likes
|Re: Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by Blue3k(m): 12:46pm
People on nairaland act like the Almajiri problem was propaganda. Now that the governors are the ones "wailing" what's the excuse. Do they plan on deporting these millions of foreigners and asking for federal assistance with border issue. If in fact it's really not Nigerians. If all these foreigners are in population can the census data be trusted.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by fergie001(m): 12:55pm
Ganduje,na now morning clear for ur eyes.
Focus on Governance and leave Kwankwaso and politics.
I believe that the FG headed by Buhari will do sth to stem the tide,just as GEJ built Almajiri schools.
Meanwhile,pause ur mass wedding to stop producing more children society can't take care of.
Meanwhile,with all.the sincerity from my heart,
ACCEPT MY SYMPATHY.
2 Likes
|Re: Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by pkeleb6725(m): 2:01pm
|Re: Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by princechurchill(m): 2:01pm
If you give a farckking Fark say aye
3 Likes
|Re: Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by Firefire(m): 2:04pm
2 Likes
|Re: Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by QuietHammer(m): 2:04pm
Oh good. Isn't it time South-East governors raised an alarm over the high number of 'developers ' developing other countries with drugs?
2 Likes
|Re: Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by etebefia: 2:05pm
The governors of the 7 north west region should handle the almajiri syndrome, I hope nobody is eyeing the national resources through federal government intervention.
1 Like
|Re: Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by mooremoney(m): 2:06pm
GEJ try to help those kids out by building school for them but instead u guys use ur useless politics to destroy that. Very soon it will get to 10m. Useless aboki
9 Likes
|Re: Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by IamaNigerianGuy: 2:06pm
These morons who rule northern Nigeria are just waking up to the reality of their bleak future.
7 Likes
|Re: Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by PrinceAfo: 2:07pm
That's the way of Islam, you need to see how these little children eat dirt's,they go from house to house smelling eating without washing hand.
That's how they groom Isis book haram and Fulani militia that will still destroy their land,bunch of illiterate that fills the north,how i wish we don't have christian indigenes in the north,they would have packed these Muslim to that north and give them caliphate since that's what they want.
6 Likes
|Re: Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by mooremoney(m): 2:07pm
GEJ try to help those kids out by building school for them but instead u guys use ur useless politics to destroy that. Very soon they will get to 10m. Useless aboki
5 Likes
|Re: Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by tribalistseun: 2:07pm
Go school una say Alla doesn't like school, so why complain. Just buy them gun let them kill you elites in that state. Illiterates
2 Likes
|Re: Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by Vicolan: 2:08pm
Na today.........
1 Like
|Re: Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by mni7: 2:08pm
mooremoney:the problem with gej government is that even if ge was to build schools tgey would be bombed up
|Re: Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by ephi123(f): 2:09pm
No family planning, they just breed and breed and breed.
2 Likes
|Re: Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by DonDiego(m): 2:10pm
The day is nearly here WHEN Almajirinci will have nothing to eat but Northern rich people and all their family members.
7 Likes
|Re: Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by DozieInc(m): 2:11pm
Dem neva serious.
|Re: Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by nNEOo(m): 2:13pm
That's your almajiris bro...suck it
3 Likes
|Re: Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by tinkinjow: 2:15pm
Na now their eyes begin clear? ...like it anyway better late rhan never.
May be their drag on Nigeria's progress will finally be cut loose
|Re: Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by refreshrate: 2:16pm
...if we can come together...you and who?
Lord Lugard wherever you are I hope you're happy now?
4 Likes
|Re: Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by YorubaMuslims: 2:16pm
They are looking for population
1 Like
|Re: Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by herkeem: 2:18pm
PrinceAfo:. So in your opinion that's the problem of Islam? Is that is true let me ask you are there no Muslims in Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Qatar? Why are there no Almajiri there? The problems lies with the northern oligarchy who use the system for their selfish interests.
4 Likes
|Re: Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by slurryeye: 2:18pm
For those asking why Boko Haram members no dey finish, there you have it, there are potential 3 million recruits.
Until Northern elites come out to talk about how to eradicate this Almajiri system, North will continue to lag behind in development.
I'm surprised many educated Northerners are conspicuously quiet on this epidemic Almajiri system. This is 21st century, and Almajiri needs to be totally eradicated
1 Like
|Re: Kano Governor, Ganduje Raises Alarm Over Almajiris by Sincere4u(m): 2:19pm
To me i think your marriage and reproduction factors as enshrined in your belief is the reason for Almajiri.
Address that first.
Is it not the same Almajiris i read were used in the last general elections?.
Now they are no longer Nigerians but from neighbouring countries?.
mtcheeeeeew.
2 Likes
Chief Sunday Awoniyi Is Late / Cbn Releases Fresh List Of Bank Debtors / Information Needed On Villiage Named Umuneke And Its King
Viewing this topic: paulo220(m), amjoseph19, Semmarich, Blue3k(m), edumamas(m), bitcoinvin(m), Balyz, Stanbeto, For44, kachimighty0000, Raziii(m), bilazego(m), emeraldlife, dveteran, searchcorp(m), meetme1(m), refugee, warriorPedigree, melejo, cooltonytom, Ra88, jonuel1(m), odeh1(m), kwokinah, Xbee007(m), yareemahaliyu, chuhill(m), easzypeaszy(m), olaoye26, LagosEconomist, hardballripplez and 59 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19