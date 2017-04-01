Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bally: "Tboss Was The Housemate That Irritated Us The Most" (Video) (10797 Views)

Bally also reacted to TBoss' comments of spending the N25M cash prize in one week, while disclosing he is rooting for Efe to win. Here are excerpts from the interview;



On what’s next for him since he’s left the show



‘I’m going to pursue my passion, which is being a DJ and music production. In the course of being in the house, people told me I had a nice voice, so I hope to use my voice for one or two things, like hosting jobs or acting jobs, basically any opportunity that comes my way.’



On which housemate he misses most



‘I miss Bisola, because she was always there to disturb me and make me laugh.’







On whether he saw himself as second fiddle when with Bisola after TTT got evicted



‘Never ever, I did not consider myself that way, if you noticed, I was close to a few other people like Gifty, in the house, so I don’t know why people are only asking me about Bisola.



‘I think she was the last person I was close to while in the house. After he left, she probably felt more lonely and decided to pitch her tent with me.’



He also clarified on his emotional attachment to Bisola



‘Not at all, I just had friendly feelings for her’



When asked if he didn’t feel bad about not having sex with her



‘I always planned that whatever happened in the house wouldn’t have to get to that level, sex was completely out of it with Bisola.



‘Whatever we did was unplanned.’



On who he wants to win



‘I would like for Efe to win, because he was my closest guy in the house and I’m rooting for him.’



About the buzz over Tboss



'That’s surprising to me, It’s a surprising buzz because while we were in the house Tboss was probably the housemate that irritated us the most, she was the one that got on our toes the most i feel, Just because living with her is kind of hard.



She’s a cool person to be friends with, she’s a cool person to gist with, a cool person to relate with. But living with her is a completely different ball game. She was quite fragile, She makes a big deal out of small things, That was just the main issue i think i had with Tboss, and most other housemates had with Tboss. So when i came out and i heard that Tboss was buzzing, Boss Nation and all that, i was surprised.'





On why he says she irritated him the most



‘She is a cool person to gist with and be friends with, but living with her was hard. She was quite fragile, makes a big deal out of small things.



‘I like her as a person, but living with her is a different ball game.’





He was then asked if he would spend the money ‘In one week like Tboss’, he said:



'Is that what Tboss said? That she will 25 million naira in one week? Kai! and she has fans'





Here's the video that has been irritating TBoss' fans;







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZ-bVk3hM84



Bally jealous of Tboss 19 Likes 1 Share

abeg swerve, trying to use tboss to stay relevant, nobody gives an F about you 15 Likes 2 Shares

Nawa

He was then asked if he would spend the money ‘In one week like Tboss’, he said:



'' Is that what Tboss said? That she will spend 25 million naira in one week? Kai! and she has fans'' 64 Likes 2 Shares

I'm pretty much sure that over half of the people supporting Tboss re doing so as per her physical attributes only...aside from that, that old lady has nothing to offer 78 Likes 1 Share





Like for Efe



Share for t-boss 120 Likes 23 Shares

The witch is evil to the core. She feels she can boss everyone in the house around. I trust Bally na. He change am for her sharp-Sharp.





I can't wait till the final day for t-boss the witch to be put to shame!





#EfeForTheMoney 20 Likes

Am on the fence on this...... No favorite 2 Likes

Tboss will spend 25m in one week and she was crying after she couldnt recite the national anthem, iranu 14 Likes





Btw

Please vote Efe







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0vCS6NKfWmk Hmmm, that's why we are rooting for Efe, he is not perfect but he is real.Please vote Efe 12 Likes

abbaapple:

Dat sterile Dam is d worst tin ever in Dat house, she have no use to d society. very well said very well said 1 Like

Dat sterile Dam is d worst tin ever in Dat house, she have no use to d society. 2 Likes





TBoss is just a bore. Dry and uninspiring. It still beats my imagination how she's still in that house till now. Living with her kind of person will be horrible. A lady that is highly irritable!



Of all the remaining housemates, Bisola sure is the brightest and the smartest. I already voted for her though seems the tide is towards Efe.



My ranking for the guys in terms of participation



TTT ( Smart and creative, but failed to the unnecessary Nigerian sentiments. He was to be judged by his displays in the house and not his relationship outside of it).

Bassey (Smart guy, and yes he could know the number of cameras in the house. Could be proud and arrogant sometimes)

Kemen ( Smart guy but always overdo.. and the TBoss thingy, what was he thinking .

Efe (Easy flowing guy. Lacks poise though and not quite entertaining. Drunk

Bally ( Roller coaster)

Soma ( )

Jon ( Fake housemate that bored us).

Miyonse ( Puna must kill somebody and it sure did.. guess who even nominated him?)



And for the ladies



Ese ( wish she wasn't a fake housemate. She made that house so fun. My only regret is that she exchanged TBoss for Marvis for possible eviction )

Bisola ( smart babe. Should have toned it down a lil with the guys, we are sentimentalists)

Marvis ( Tom boy)

Uriel ( Drama queen. Annoying diary sessions)

Cocoice ( love her body... She'll make a good chik)

Debbie Rise ( Love her talent. She's rather too reserved and can be easily intimidated)

Gifty ( hehehe.. fake? Dunno. Liked her though. Bold, confident, playful, accommodating...But fake?

Tboss. (Just horrible.. *spits. If only we could get the chance to vote to eliminate somebody, she'd have been long gone.)



Opinion of a non biased viewer. I actually liked all the guys in the guys baring Miyonse and Jon. Didn't have time to know who Soma really would be.TBoss is just a bore. Dry and uninspiring. It still beats my imagination how she's still in that house till now. Living with her kind of person will be horrible. A lady that is highly irritable!Of all the remaining housemates, Bisola sure is the brightest and the smartest. I already voted for her though seems the tide is towards Efe.My ranking for the guys in terms of participationTTT ( Smart and creative, but failed to the unnecessary Nigerian sentiments. He was to be judged by his displays in the house and not his relationship outside of it).Bassey (Smart guy, and yes he could know the number of cameras in the house. Could be proud and arrogant sometimes)Kemen ( Smart guy but always overdo.. and the TBoss thingy, what was he thinkingEfe (Easy flowing guy. Lacks poise though and not quite entertaining. DrunkBally ( Roller coaster)Soma (Jon ( Fake housemate that bored us).Miyonse ( Puna must kill somebody and it sure did.. guess who even nominated him?)And for the ladiesEse ( wish she wasn't a fake housemate. She made that house so fun. My only regret is that she exchanged TBoss for Marvis for possible evictionBisola ( smart babe. Should have toned it down a lil with the guys, we are sentimentalists)Marvis ( Tom boy)Uriel ( Drama queen. Annoying diary sessions)Cocoice ( love her body... She'll make a good chik)Debbie Rise ( Love her talent. She's rather too reserved and can be easily intimidated)Gifty ( hehehe.. fake? Dunno. Liked her though. Bold, confident, playful, accommodating...But fake?Tboss. (Just horrible.. *spits. If only we could get the chance to vote to eliminate somebody, she'd have been long gone.)Opinion of a non biased viewer. 15 Likes 2 Shares

very manipulative and condescending somebody, how people dont see through that beats me.



i wonder how this set of people are left in the house..

i mean how can you evict bassey, TTT, and even Bally and leave mavrins, tboss in the house? even efe too should not be there. 8 Likes

Haha

Kai and she has fans! #ogabally 6 Likes

Who win is what matters. Everyone has their strategy 2 Likes

Team tboss 4 Likes

no be lie sha

e still dey pain am cause he was evicted. 6 Likes

team efe

abbaapple:

Dat sterile Dam is d worst tin ever in Dat house, she have no use to d society.



She's a total waste to the country as a whole! She's a total waste to the country as a whole! 6 Likes

Efe all the way...

Tboss fans can go and do whatever...

abbaapple:

Dat sterile Dam is d worst tin ever in Dat house, she have no use to d society.







CarolineOlawale:







She's a total waste to the country as a whole!

Exactly! Just like BBNaija. An entertainment show that makes people speak such ill of their fellow countrymen. That's not the kind of entertainment we need. E be like say my fellow countrymen don dey craze sef. Okay. Thank God you didn't die of irritation. I can't wait for this BBN nonsense to come to an end. *spits on thread*Exactly! Just like BBNaija. An entertainment show that makes people speak such ill of their fellow countrymen. That's not the kind of entertainment we need. E be like say my fellow countrymen don dey craze sef. 6 Likes 1 Share

not far frm d truth

hmm



like we care though, you are out and she is still there.She is among the top 5 and definitely will be among the last two with the way it's going.



We got till 8pm to surprise them tomorrow.. lol keep voting 4 Likes

Complete bimbo and her fans are as gullibule as her... #kaishehasfans 3 Likes

Who spends 25mill in a week in this recession? So after spending money on recharge card to vote for you, you spend the money in one week? That means the money is not of value to her. Abeg let's give the one who values it more #teamEfe 3 Likes