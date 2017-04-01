



'The Big Brother Naija Housemates have really been vibing lately! Perhaps it's because everyone's looking toward the finish line and hoping that they'll be the ones driving away in a brand new Kia Sorento, 25 Million Naira richer!

To celebrate our final five making it all the way to the end (and garnering collosal fame in the process) we thought we'd have a little fun and find their famous doppelgangers! Let us know what you think of the pairings we went with and suggest some of your own in the comments or in a message to us on social media.'





TBOSS and TINASHE



TBoss and her siblings already look SO alike but Tinashe could totally pass for her little sister too!







EFE and EDDIE GRIFFIN



It's all in the smile! Might we add, a great sense of humour is something these gentlemen have in common too.







DEBBIE-RISE and STEPHANIE OKEREKE



Anymore similar and these two could pass for twins.







BISOLA and FUNKE AKINDELE BELLO



Who'd pay good money to see these two ladies in a Nollywood movie? We think they'd kill in a role as sisters.







MARVIS and DJ SWITCH



In addition to looking like they were separated at birth these two ladies both have a vivacious personality to boot.







Which duo looked more like siblings?



