#BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by Onyejemechimere(m): 8:25am
There's no denying the final five are officially famous and once they leave the House they'll be greeted by thousands of adoring fans. So we thought we'd find their fellow, celebrity lookalikes.

'The Big Brother Naija Housemates have really been vibing lately! Perhaps it's because everyone's looking toward the finish line and hoping that they'll be the ones driving away in a brand new Kia Sorento, 25 Million Naira richer!
To celebrate our final five making it all the way to the end (and garnering collosal fame in the process) we thought we'd have a little fun and find their famous doppelgangers! Let us know what you think of the pairings we went with and suggest some of your own in the comments or in a message to us on social media.'



TBOSS and TINASHE

TBoss and her siblings already look SO alike but Tinashe could totally pass for her little sister too!



EFE and EDDIE GRIFFIN

It's all in the smile! Might we add, a great sense of humour is something these gentlemen have in common too.



DEBBIE-RISE and STEPHANIE OKEREKE

Anymore similar and these two could pass for twins.



BISOLA and FUNKE AKINDELE BELLO

Who'd pay good money to see these two ladies in a Nollywood movie? We think they'd kill in a role as sisters.



MARVIS and DJ SWITCH

In addition to looking like they were separated at birth these two ladies both have a vivacious personality to boot.



Which duo looked more like siblings?

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/bbnaija-wow-checkout-celebrity.html

Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by 48noble(m): 8:51am
bisola n funke

Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by Onyejemechimere(m): 9:09am
cc: Lalasticlala, Ishilove, Obinoscopy
Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by sleepyeyez(m): 9:36am
They should lòok for a better lookalike for Tboss

Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by tribalistseun: 2:30pm
Nice one
Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by ngwababe: 2:30pm
Yea
Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by kajsa08(f): 2:30pm
all of d above.
Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by tribalistseun: 2:30pm
Meanwhile, I heard this one is not a contender in tomorrow finale, due to her blow jobs career

Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by Smellymouth: 2:31pm
Okereke Stephanie and Debbie Rise? shocked

Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by MissGlamorosa(f): 2:31pm
Yeah....
Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by Jcob(m): 2:31pm
We are looking for lookalike when dollar is heading back to N500

Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by OMOTOWO(m): 2:31pm
Ok
Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by Divay22(f): 2:31pm
Bisola and funke
Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by RealHaute: 2:31pm
Please stop studying housemates. You won't graduate. And get a life while you're at it.

Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by unclezuma: 2:31pm
Bisola, is that you?

Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by mayree2t9(f): 2:31pm
No b lie
Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by beautiful232(f): 2:31pm
Efe is too much

Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by balogundayo(m): 2:31pm
brb
Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by weselomo(m): 2:32pm
afonja rock it beta. representing yorubahood
Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by tribalistseun: 2:32pm
Jcob:
We are looking for lookalike when dollar is heading back to N500
I can't wait for the show to end

Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by Lilymax(f): 2:33pm
T boss and Tinashe look nothing alike
Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by Jodha(f): 2:33pm
I don't know what to type but I know I'm Efected with Efever..

Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by simonlee(m): 2:33pm
See them... Anyway, they should do and finish the show make we hear word again. Haba, them just carry this people matter up and down. I even heard efe is now more popular than Buhari

Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by Faatihu1(m): 2:33pm
booked
Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by WilliamsNedd: 2:34pm
Nice one.

#TeamEfe

Keep Voting.

SMS Vote Efe to 32052.

I've been EFEcted.
Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by jeromzy(m): 2:34pm
Is it by force to post@ Op in mama peace's voice?
Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by rosrunor45: 2:34pm
numbers 1 & 2 is so off
Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by AmazingElla(f): 2:34pm
Funke and bisola look so much alike
Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by dj187: 2:34pm
Stephanie and Debbie Rise make sense
Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by nazablossom: 2:34pm
Uriel and Jackie Apiah
Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by keyzo: 2:36pm
Op. You try ooo.
But I would rate your accuracy as 1 2 3 2 1
3 being the most accurate.

