|#BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by Onyejemechimere(m): 8:25am
There's no denying the final five are officially famous and once they leave the House they'll be greeted by thousands of adoring fans. So we thought we'd find their fellow, celebrity lookalikes.
'The Big Brother Naija Housemates have really been vibing lately! Perhaps it's because everyone's looking toward the finish line and hoping that they'll be the ones driving away in a brand new Kia Sorento, 25 Million Naira richer!
TBOSS and TINASHE
TBoss and her siblings already look SO alike but Tinashe could totally pass for her little sister too!
EFE and EDDIE GRIFFIN
It's all in the smile! Might we add, a great sense of humour is something these gentlemen have in common too.
DEBBIE-RISE and STEPHANIE OKEREKE
Anymore similar and these two could pass for twins.
BISOLA and FUNKE AKINDELE BELLO
Who'd pay good money to see these two ladies in a Nollywood movie? We think they'd kill in a role as sisters.
MARVIS and DJ SWITCH
In addition to looking like they were separated at birth these two ladies both have a vivacious personality to boot.
Which duo looked more like siblings?
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/bbnaija-wow-checkout-celebrity.html
|Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by 48noble(m): 8:51am
bisola n funke
|Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by Onyejemechimere(m): 9:09am
cc: Lalasticlala, Ishilove, Obinoscopy
|Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by sleepyeyez(m): 9:36am
They should lòok for a better lookalike for Tboss
|Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by tribalistseun: 2:30pm
Nice one
|Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by ngwababe: 2:30pm
Yea
|Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by kajsa08(f): 2:30pm
all of d above.
|Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by tribalistseun: 2:30pm
Meanwhile, I heard this one is not a contender in tomorrow finale, due to her blow jobs career
|Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by Smellymouth: 2:31pm
Okereke Stephanie and Debbie Rise?
|Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by MissGlamorosa(f): 2:31pm
Yeah....
|Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by Jcob(m): 2:31pm
We are looking for lookalike when dollar is heading back to N500
|Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by OMOTOWO(m): 2:31pm
Ok
|Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by Divay22(f): 2:31pm
Bisola and funke
|Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by RealHaute: 2:31pm
Please stop studying housemates. You won't graduate. And get a life while you're at it.
|Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by unclezuma: 2:31pm
Bisola, is that you?
|Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by mayree2t9(f): 2:31pm
No b lie
|Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by beautiful232(f): 2:31pm
Efe is too much
|Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by balogundayo(m): 2:31pm
brb
|Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by weselomo(m): 2:32pm
afonja rock it beta. representing yorubahood
|Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by tribalistseun: 2:32pm
Jcob:I can't wait for the show to end
|Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by Lilymax(f): 2:33pm
T boss and Tinashe look nothing alike
|Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by Jodha(f): 2:33pm
I don't know what to type but I know I'm Efected with Efever..
|Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by simonlee(m): 2:33pm
See them... Anyway, they should do and finish the show make we hear word again. Haba, them just carry this people matter up and down. I even heard efe is now more popular than Buhari
|Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by Faatihu1(m): 2:33pm
booked
|Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by WilliamsNedd: 2:34pm
Nice one.
#TeamEfe
Keep Voting.
SMS Vote Efe to 32052.
I've been EFEcted.
|Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by jeromzy(m): 2:34pm
Is it by force to post@ Op in mama peace's voice?
|Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by rosrunor45: 2:34pm
numbers 1 & 2 is so off
|Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by AmazingElla(f): 2:34pm
Funke and bisola look so much alike
|Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by dj187: 2:34pm
Stephanie and Debbie Rise make sense
|Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by nazablossom: 2:34pm
Uriel and Jackie Apiah
|Re: #BBNaija: The Celebrity Lookalikes Of The Housemates (Photos) by keyzo: 2:36pm
Op. You try ooo.
But I would rate your accuracy as 1 2 3 2 1
3 being the most accurate.
