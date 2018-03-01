₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by EdifiedCEO: 4:21pm
2018 BBNaija housemate Teddy A, may have just fallen hard in love with his in-house lover, Bam Bam.
Teddy A during a conversation with fellow housemate Rico revealed that instead of continuing with his baby mama, he’d rather start a new life with his baby mama.
Teddy, made this revelation while answering Rico’s question of whom he’d rather be with outside the house.
Re: I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by Tamarapetty(f): 4:38pm
So make we fry hypo?
Re: I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by senchris(m): 4:50pm
And this is in front page...
Re: I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by NwaAmaikpe: 4:50pm
Teddy A will physically abuse BamBam even worse than Lanre Gentry did Mercy Aigbe if the two of them make the foolish mistake of going into a relationship.
Dude is a dominant alpha-male jailbird while the girl is a confused fake soul without a sense of self-worth eager for validation from him.
He'd only be a fool not to exploit that.
Re: I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by sirusX(m): 4:51pm
The power of the p.u.s
Re: I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by Tjpromise(m): 4:51pm
stories that touch.
Re: I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by amiibaby(f): 4:51pm
Hmmmm And this is news.........
Mtteewww
Re: I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by Oyetboy(m): 4:51pm
EdifiedCEO:
Op is confused
Re: I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by Sleekbabx(m): 4:51pm
Alright we've heard. When is the show going to be over? I wonder what will be trending by then to distract us from this ailing government we have in our hands
Re: I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by smada13(m): 4:51pm
That's a pure lie!
Re: I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by Izecson3D(m): 4:51pm
new life with Bam Bam instead of Jesus?
God now :
Re: I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by Abdulkareem407(m): 4:52pm
next
Re: I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by LesbianBoy(m): 4:52pm
The same baby mama that is campaigning for him on instagram with their son? Na lie jare.
Re: I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by IVORY2009(m): 4:52pm
This is Big Brother...
Teddy! Report to the diary room....
Re: I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by Mrchippychappy(m): 4:52pm
...
Re: I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by Kenzico(m): 4:52pm
It ain't none of my business
Re: I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by AzizG550(m): 4:52pm
Out sight is out of mind, there's noway u will be seeing and lashing bambam evrryother night and still want to go back to ur baby mama.
Re: I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by biggy26: 4:52pm
The tin is still shacking him. By d time they come back to d real world his eye go clear. She might even begin to irritate him. But if na she he decide to settle with, e go bam.
Re: I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by rockcitie: 4:53pm
Trying to gather votes. Teddy A, this your strategy will not work.
Re: I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by blackbeau1(f): 4:53pm
Same way you'll abandon her for someone else.
But wait, how does this increase my account balance ? Mtchewww
Re: I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by cecymiammy(f): 4:53pm
Oyetboy:In a confused state
Re: I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by 66spirit(m): 4:53pm
It is your cup of tea.
Re: I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by misterchris(m): 4:54pm
Na konji dey talk.
Re: I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by Ellabae(f): 4:54pm
This guy is cool. #teamteddy
Re: I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by shinarlaura(f): 4:55pm
Good for him.
Re: I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by Sirpaul(m): 4:55pm
if him like make he add sugar or salt
66spirit:
Re: I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by 66spirit(m): 4:55pm
I mean he can manipulate his life and who he want to be with anyhow he want. This is no news.
Re: I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by gaby(m): 4:55pm
Tamarapetty:
Just Wondering what a fried hypo will look like
Re: I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by RadicallyBlunt: 4:56pm
EdifiedCEO:
Re: I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by slyfoxxjoe(m): 4:56pm
EdifiedCEO:after dishonouring her by fuckkking her in the toilet like a common whorre in front of the whole Africa..you want to start talking love. No man will treat a woman he loves and respects like that no matter the konji. Well, it's a good thing you want to be with her because I doubt any other man would take her serious after what you did to her.
Re: I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by Martelo18: 4:57pm
Re: I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy by Tamarapetty(f): 4:57pm
gaby:Bleached frying pan rather :
