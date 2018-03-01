Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / I Would Rather Start New Life With BamBam Than Continue With My Baby Mama– Teddy (11631 Views)

Bbnaija:watch As Teddy A Celebrates Having Sex With Bam Bam In The Toilet / #bbnaija: Teddy A Caught Playing With Bam Bam N*pple Inside The Pool [Video] / Olamide: I May Not Marry My Baby Mama; Adekunle Gold No Longer In YBNL (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Teddy A during a conversation with fellow housemate Rico revealed that instead of continuing with his baby mama, he’d rather start a new life with his baby mama.



Teddy, made this revelation while answering Rico’s question of whom he’d rather be with outside the house.



http://newshelm.ng/id-rather-start-a-new-life-with-bam-bam-than-continue-with-my-baby-mama-teddy-a/ 2018 BBNaija housemate Teddy A, may have just fallen hard in love with his in-house lover, Bam Bam.Teddy A during a conversation with fellow housemate Rico revealed that instead of continuing with his baby mama, he’d rather start a new life with his baby mama.Teddy, made this revelation while answering Rico’s question of whom he’d rather be with outside the house. 1 Like

So make we fry hypo? 7 Likes

And this is in front page...







Teddy A will physically abuse BamBam even worse than Lanre Gentry did Mercy Aigbe if the two of them make the foolish mistake of going into a relationship.



Dude is a dominant alpha-male jailbird while the girl is a confused fake soul without a sense of self-worth eager for validation from him.



He'd only be a fool not to exploit that. Teddy A will physically abuse BamBam even worse than Lanre Gentry did Mercy Aigbe if the two of them make the foolish mistake of going into a relationship.Dude is a dominant alpha-male jailbird while the girl is a confused fake soul without a sense of self-worth eager for validation from him.He'd only be a fool not to exploit that. 36 Likes 3 Shares

The power of the p.u.s

stories that touch. 2 Likes

Hmmmm And this is news.........



Mtteewww

EdifiedCEO:

2018 BBNaija housemate Teddy A, may have just fallen hard in love with his in-house lover, Bam Bam.



Teddy A during a conversation with fellow housemate Rico revealed that instead of continuing with his baby mama, he’d rather start a new life with his baby mama.



Teddy, made this revelation while answering Rico’s question of whom he’d rather be with outside the house.



http://newshelm.ng/id-rather-start-a-new-life-with-bam-bam-than-continue-with-my-baby-mama-teddy-a/













Op is confused Op is confused 44 Likes 1 Share

Alright we've heard. When is the show going to be over? I wonder what will be trending by then to distract us from this ailing government we have in our hands 3 Likes

That's a pure lie!

new life with Bam Bam instead of Jesus?



God now : 16 Likes

next

The same baby mama that is campaigning for him on instagram with their son? Na lie jare. 6 Likes

This is Big Brother...





Teddy! Report to the diary room.... 2 Likes

...

It ain't none of my business 1 Like

Out sight is out of mind, there's noway u will be seeing and lashing bambam evrryother night and still want to go back to ur baby mama. 1 Like

The tin is still shacking him. By d time they come back to d real world his eye go clear. She might even begin to irritate him. But if na she he decide to settle with, e go bam.

Trying to gather votes. Teddy A, this your strategy will not work.

Same way you'll abandon her for someone else.

But wait, how does this increase my account balance ? Mtchewww

Oyetboy:





Op is confused In a confused state In a confused state 1 Like

It is your cup of tea. 1 Like

Na konji dey talk.

This guy is cool. #teamteddy 1 Like

Good for him.

66spirit:

It is your cup of tea. if him like make he add sugar or salt

I mean he can manipulate his life and who he want to be with anyhow he want. This is no news.

Tamarapetty:

So make we fry hypo?

Just Wondering what a fried hypo will look like Just Wondering what a fried hypo will look like 1 Like

EdifiedCEO:

2018 BBNaija housemate Teddy A, may have just fallen hard in love with his in-house lover, Bam Bam.



Teddy A during a conversation with fellow housemate Rico revealed that instead of continuing with his baby mama, he’d rather start a new life with his baby mama.



Teddy, made this revelation while answering Rico’s question of whom he’d rather be with outside the house.



http://newshelm.ng/id-rather-start-a-new-life-with-bam-bam-than-continue-with-my-baby-mama-teddy-a/











EdifiedCEO:

2018 BBNaija housemate Teddy A, may have just fallen hard in love with his in-house lover, Bam Bam.



Teddy A during a conversation with fellow housemate Rico revealed that instead of continuing with his baby mama, he’d rather start a new life with his baby mama.



Teddy, made this revelation while answering Rico’s question of whom he’d rather be with outside the house.



http://newshelm.ng/id-rather-start-a-new-life-with-bam-bam-than-continue-with-my-baby-mama-teddy-a/









after dishonouring her by fuckkking her in the toilet like a common whorre in front of the whole Africa..you want to start talking love. No man will treat a woman he loves and respects like that no matter the konji. Well, it's a good thing you want to be with her because I doubt any other man would take her serious after what you did to her. after dishonouring her by fuckkking her in the toilet like a common whorre in front of the whole Africa..you want to start talking love. No man will treat a woman he loves and respects like that no matter the konji. Well, it's a good thing you want to be with her because I doubt any other man would take her serious after what you did to her.

Their life their business, anyway, why spend much buying perfumes with chemical addictives that can harm your health when you can simply purchase the natural perfume oil at a friendly price and safeguard your health. Call today on 0705 734 4852, 0703 248 2237