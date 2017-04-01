₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,779,362 members, 3,465,894 topics. Date: Saturday, 08 April 2017 at 11:47 AM

Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) (15629 Views)

Gov Ben Ayade Hails The First Indigenous Monorail Driver In Cross River. Photos / President Buhari Receives Seriake Dickson Of Bayelsa State At State House / APC Group Endorses Dickson Of PDP - Controversial Picture (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by henryanna36: 9:10am
Bayelsa man wey no sabi catch fish for river that one na Bayelsa man?His Excellency Governor Henry Seriake Dickson displayed himself as a fisherman in Bayelsa.This is a test of quality and dynamic true Izon man as a leader.Check out what he caught below


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/gov-dickson-shows-off-his-fishing.html?m=1

Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by henryanna36: 9:10am
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/gov-dickson-shows-off-his-fishing.html?m=1

Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by RoyalBlak007: 9:12am
♤Photos of him catching the fish or _____ undecided

♤stop fãmzing pls angry.

11 Likes

Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by blackpanda: 9:14am
Just strange how this man became a governor. One of the worst dumbest leaders in Niger delta. Smh

39 Likes 1 Share

Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by Mologi(m): 9:14am
If I hear say no him catch am!!!!!

2 Likes

Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by wallex1983(m): 9:17am
Bayelsa Governors have a tradition of 'having no shoes'

BTW, fresh fish is in the eyes of the beholder.... What Adams Oshiomhole sees as fresh fish is totally different from this type. shocked shocked cool

27 Likes 1 Share

Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by pbethel: 9:27am
Waow
I love fish.
Make una enjoy am.
Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by moblix: 10:11am
Na lie u dey dere
Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:13am
make brain
Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by damilolammm(m): 10:18am
cool

OP. No him catch am? Yuu dey there?
He's obviously just posing with somebody's effort undecided
MEANWHILE


WATCH HOW THESE LADIES STEALS GOODS IN THEIR PANTS.
Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by mennagina(m): 10:25am
this governor is a joke

1 Like

Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:25am
Am i the only one seeing the governor in an empty boat with no net or fishing hook, na hand the governor use catch fish?? angry

14 Likes

Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by godfatherx: 10:26am
How i wish Bayelsa gets a good governor, the state is so rich, yet lacks leaders.
God pls stop punishing us in this country with bad leadership

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by Klington: 10:26am
Idonbelieveit cool
Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 10:26am
;Dfish all the way ;Dfish all the way
Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by peemyke(f): 10:26am
Oh please *walks out* undecided
Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by cr7rooney10(m): 10:27am
Olowo jeun yo tan on wa bekunbekun. If u boat capsize now wa sope Iya kan nii
Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by kolakunle11(m): 10:27am
see the dividends of democrazy my people are celebrating

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 10:27am
all i see is pepper soup

7 Likes

Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by sami75: 10:28am
blackpanda:
Just strange how this man became a governor. One of the worst dumbest leaders in Niger delta. Smh

A clueless man begat a clueless protege and a wise man begat a wise protege (comparing with Lagos).

3 Likes

Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by jmembre(m): 10:28am
see the kind of governors bayelsa is producing angry angry

9 Likes

Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by HRich(m): 10:28am
Have anyone blamed Fayose today?.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by teemanbastos(m): 10:29am
embarassed govnor cannot aff leisure time ni
Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by bro4u: 10:29am
which kain lie is this na??, so governor d1ckson caught all those fishes all by himself Show us d pics of him while
1. Standing on the boat.
2. Throwing the net into the river
3. Withdrawing the net from the river with the fishes in it.
OR....................

1 Like

Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by bayelsaowei: 10:30am
Idiotic governor... angry

1 Like

Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by RealHaute: 10:30am
Good one, governor. Now go and teach your people 'how to fish'. Btw...some Nairaland girls be like: "See fish!!!". Why do nigerian girls love food so much?
Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 10:31am
Bloggers and lies...

How does holding a fish prove that he actually caught it himself?! undecided
Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by lailo: 10:31am
And u say PDP no dey do propaganda?
Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by biomustry: 10:32am
Oga governor are u sure thr didn't hand it to u?

4 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Nigerians Should Beg Jonathan To Seek Second Term – Lawmaker / “I Forgive You” – Okorocha Tells Umeh / PDP Chairmanship: Mimiko, Fayose Disowned By South-West PDP Exco Disowned

Viewing this topic: matthew2120(m), siliconville, Pita99(m), remisglobal, RisingStar1(m), garryi, LaExpert, skubido(m), johnpalmer774, Efewestern, dainformant(m), jose45eve(m), limelighttee(m), sholeypra(m), BrainnewsNg(f), Hollasmall, goodguy4sure(m), ourema(f), passwelle, gomman, kamalcole3000, alwazjay(m), Christardor, Equalizer(m), tosinet(m), fergie001(m), ekhagbai(m), damilotun, Dxer(m), kinah(f), phaniyi7, seenter84, rajiayo(m), omoodeogere(m), edbor(m), Lanceslot(m), Comjul(m), Hussmanov, magoo10, Elbreezy(m), damiz(m), kinnex(m), Kwonder(m), olaoye26, Rukayat08(f), chyke100, Emmaesty(f), maxiuc(m), Tadejnr(m), peteromenihu(m), ogenwaokoye(m), nastydamus(m), narttis1, miriamchi(f), Roric, Realcash224(m), Softmojo, mcorazon(f), sexychocolate1(m), thatAnfieldBoi1, mikeolowo, nicebaba, Danny287(m), ayikibombom(m), ganasy, Turaki4Presiden, Orpe7(m), danyero(m), imasong005(m), Ebookmathswaec, dubix001, sdav, oyegbe, saxwizard(m), Ib10001, stochone(m), intruxive, brighttech95(m), flexispy and 187 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.