Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) (15629 Views)

Gov Ben Ayade Hails The First Indigenous Monorail Driver In Cross River. Photos / President Buhari Receives Seriake Dickson Of Bayelsa State At State House / APC Group Endorses Dickson Of PDP - Controversial Picture (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source: Bayelsa man wey no sabi catch fish for river that one na Bayelsa man?His Excellency Governor Henry Seriake Dickson displayed himself as a fisherman in Bayelsa.This is a test of quality and dynamic true Izon man as a leader.Check out what he caught belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/gov-dickson-shows-off-his-fishing.html?m=1

♤Photos of him catching the fish or _____



♤stop fãmzing pls . 11 Likes

Just strange how this man became a governor. One of the worst dumbest leaders in Niger delta. Smh 39 Likes 1 Share

If I hear say no him catch am!!!!! 2 Likes





BTW, fresh fish is in the eyes of the beholder.... What Adams Oshiomhole sees as fresh fish is totally different from this type. Bayelsa Governors have a tradition of 'having no shoes'BTW, fresh fish is in the eyes of the beholder.... What Adams Oshiomhole sees as fresh fish is totally different from this type. 27 Likes 1 Share

Waow

I love fish.

Make una enjoy am.

Na lie u dey dere

make brain





OP. No him catch am? Yuu dey there?

He's obviously just posing with somebody's effort

MEANWHILE





WATCH HOW THESE LADIES STEALS GOODS IN THEIR PANTS. OP. No him catch am? Yuu dey there?He's obviously just posing with somebody's effort

this governor is a joke 1 Like

Am i the only one seeing the governor in an empty boat with no net or fishing hook, na hand the governor use catch fish?? 14 Likes

How i wish Bayelsa gets a good governor, the state is so rich, yet lacks leaders.

God pls stop punishing us in this country with bad leadership 4 Likes 1 Share

Idonbelieveit

;Dfish all the way ;Dfish all the way

Oh please *walks out*

Olowo jeun yo tan on wa bekunbekun. If u boat capsize now wa sope Iya kan nii

see the dividends of democrazy my people are celebrating 5 Likes 1 Share

all i see is pepper soup 7 Likes

blackpanda:

Just strange how this man became a governor. One of the worst dumbest leaders in Niger delta. Smh

A clueless man begat a clueless protege and a wise man begat a wise protege (comparing with Lagos). A clueless man begat a clueless protege and a wise man begat a wise protege (comparing with Lagos). 3 Likes

see the kind of governors bayelsa is producing 9 Likes

Have anyone blamed Fayose today?. 1 Like 1 Share

govnor cannot aff leisure time ni govnor cannot aff leisure time ni

Show us d pics of him while

1. Standing on the boat.

2. Throwing the net into the river

3. Withdrawing the net from the river with the fishes in it.

OR.................... which kain lie is this na??, so governor d1ckson caught all those fishes all by himselfShow us d pics of him while1. Standing on the boat.2. Throwing the net into the river3. Withdrawing the net from the river with the fishes in it.OR.................... 1 Like

Idiotic governor... 1 Like

Good one, governor. Now go and teach your people 'how to fish'. Btw...some Nairaland girls be like: "See fish!!!". Why do nigerian girls love food so much?





How does holding a fish prove that he actually caught it himself?! Bloggers and lies...How does holding a fish prove that he actually caught it himself?!

And u say PDP no dey do propaganda?