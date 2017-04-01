₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by henryanna36: 9:10am
Bayelsa man wey no sabi catch fish for river that one na Bayelsa man?His Excellency Governor Henry Seriake Dickson displayed himself as a fisherman in Bayelsa.This is a test of quality and dynamic true Izon man as a leader.Check out what he caught below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/gov-dickson-shows-off-his-fishing.html?m=1
|Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by henryanna36: 9:10am
|Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by RoyalBlak007: 9:12am
♤Photos of him catching the fish or _____
♤stop fãmzing pls .
11 Likes
|Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by blackpanda: 9:14am
Just strange how this man became a governor. One of the worst dumbest leaders in Niger delta. Smh
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by Mologi(m): 9:14am
If I hear say no him catch am!!!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by wallex1983(m): 9:17am
Bayelsa Governors have a tradition of 'having no shoes'
BTW, fresh fish is in the eyes of the beholder.... What Adams Oshiomhole sees as fresh fish is totally different from this type.
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by pbethel: 9:27am
Waow
I love fish.
Make una enjoy am.
|Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by moblix: 10:11am
Na lie u dey dere
|Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:13am
make brain
|Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by damilolammm(m): 10:18am
OP. No him catch am? Yuu dey there?
He's obviously just posing with somebody's effort
MEANWHILE
WATCH HOW THESE LADIES STEALS GOODS IN THEIR PANTS.
|Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by mennagina(m): 10:25am
this governor is a joke
1 Like
|Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:25am
Am i the only one seeing the governor in an empty boat with no net or fishing hook, na hand the governor use catch fish??
14 Likes
|Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by godfatherx: 10:26am
How i wish Bayelsa gets a good governor, the state is so rich, yet lacks leaders.
God pls stop punishing us in this country with bad leadership
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by Klington: 10:26am
Idonbelieveit
|Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 10:26am
;Dfish all the way ;Dfish all the way
|Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by peemyke(f): 10:26am
Oh please *walks out*
|Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by cr7rooney10(m): 10:27am
Olowo jeun yo tan on wa bekunbekun. If u boat capsize now wa sope Iya kan nii
|Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by kolakunle11(m): 10:27am
see the dividends of democrazy my people are celebrating
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 10:27am
all i see is pepper soup
7 Likes
|Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by sami75: 10:28am
blackpanda:
A clueless man begat a clueless protege and a wise man begat a wise protege (comparing with Lagos).
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by jmembre(m): 10:28am
see the kind of governors bayelsa is producing
9 Likes
|Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by HRich(m): 10:28am
Have anyone blamed Fayose today?.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by teemanbastos(m): 10:29am
govnor cannot aff leisure time ni
|Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by bro4u: 10:29am
which kain lie is this na??, so governor d1ckson caught all those fishes all by himself Show us d pics of him while
1. Standing on the boat.
2. Throwing the net into the river
3. Withdrawing the net from the river with the fishes in it.
OR....................
1 Like
|Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by bayelsaowei: 10:30am
Idiotic governor...
1 Like
|Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by RealHaute: 10:30am
Good one, governor. Now go and teach your people 'how to fish'. Btw...some Nairaland girls be like: "See fish!!!". Why do nigerian girls love food so much?
|Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 10:31am
Bloggers and lies...
How does holding a fish prove that he actually caught it himself?!
|Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by lailo: 10:31am
And u say PDP no dey do propaganda?
|Re: Governor Dickson Of Bayelsa Caught Fishes In A River (Photos) by biomustry: 10:32am
Oga governor are u sure thr didn't hand it to u?
4 Likes
