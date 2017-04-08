₦airaland Forum

Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband

Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by dre11(m): 11:13am
Angel George


Unable to endure any further beatings from his wife, a civil servant, Odule Titus, has pleaded with an Orile Agege Customary Court in Lagos State to dissolve his 17- year -old union to his wife, Eniola, for frequently beating him.

He said his life was no longer safe in the same home with his wife.

Titus, 63, who lives at 54, George Tiene Crescent, Hilltop Estate, Alimosho, told the court that his wife is a violent, destructive and aggressive woman.

“This is the third year I have packed out of the house because of her violent acts. She stabs me at every opportunity, ” he said.

According to Titus, his wife started misbehaving in 2010 when she stabbed him with a broken bottle during one of their arguments.

He said, “ On January 10, 2010, she confessed that she had extra- marital affair with a young man, whose alias was Okadigbo. She hit me with a bottle and I was admitted to Bethel Hospital, Alimosho, ” he said.

“I saw Okadigbo come out of my apartment under the pretence of coming from night vigil, I asked my wife and she denied that anything happened that day.

“I travelled to Ondo State on February 5, 2016 and came back unannounced later at night and saw a man in his boxers inside my apartment, I allowed him to go. My wife threatened me with a bottle but I was rescued by my neighbours.

“This same Okadigbo bathed Unclad outside our house while my wife watched as she set up her stand, ” he said.

Titus also claimed that he could not have sexual intercourse with his wife due to no erection.

He said, “I wanted to make love to my wife one night. I tried from 10pm to 5am but I could not have an erection. But when I made love to another woman, I could perform properly.
Obviously, something was wrong. ”

Titus pleaded that the court dissolve their marriage because of frequent fights and his wife's alleged adultery.

But Eniola, a 39- year -old trader, denied all allegations.

She claimed that her husband only gave her N 10, 000 monthly allowance for her feeding along with their four children.

She said, “He does not give our children money for clothes. He is jealous of things I own especially when it’s new and believes I ’ m adulterous, ” she said.

Eniola claimed that her husband was not caring enough and did not carry out his responsibilities as a husband in the house.

She said , “ My husband beats me regularly with a cane. He drinks a lot of alcohol and vomits all the time. He fornicates with young girls. I paid the school fees of our children, though he paid back. Every argument generates a fight and he threatened to kill me because he is a herbalist. ”

The Ado Ekiti indigene also denied that she had an affair with their neighbour.

She said, “ He only came to use the toilet in our house when he came back from church that night.

“The night he claimed that he could not get an erection , we had sexual intercourse , he made love to me and ejaculated too. I am not a destructive wife as he claimed.”

Eniola pleaded that she still loved her husband but if he wanted their union dissolved, their landed property must be divided too.

There was a mild drama on the premises of the court when the couple started fighting each other before the court sitting , prompting security men to send them out of the compound.

Our correspondent witnessed as the woman threatened to kill Titus while he threatened to kill her as well.

They were later remanded for 24 hours for breach of the peace as the President told their lawyers to sign undertakings that they would maintain peace.

The President, Dr S . O Whenu adjourned the case till Tuesday, April 11, 2017 for proceedings.

http://punchng.com/housewife-caught-with-alleged-lover-at-home-beats-up-husband/

Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by dlondonbadboy: 11:15am
Who una say make I believe now?
People go just dey lie anyhow..

Lying is now normal in this Buharis administration!

Tufiakwa!

You see how Buharis lies is affecting the citizens. Husband and wife cannot make uptheir mind on what the wahala is...Eerybody competing with bubu on who lies most. angry

Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by madridguy(m): 11:16am
grin
Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by Raphaelmary(m): 11:19am
Now, who do we believe? The man or the wife? Hit like for the man or share for the woman. BTW how my fellow man wey get loins go open en mouth without shame tok sey wife wey en marry dey beat am? Tufia!

Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by creamylicious(f): 11:23am
24 years difference and they've been married for 17 years the two both of them are mad

Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by zinachidi(m): 11:29am
i wanted to say,. I don't give a dusty f*ck.. let u two kill ur selves, buh then i remembered the kids.. They should try and reconcile themselves, and avoid divorce.., at least for their kids sake.


Kids who grew up in broken homes sometimes have the psychological effects when they get older.



Btw way.. Why did a 39 year old woman marry a 63 year old man, old enof to be her dad. What do u expect.

Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by zinachidi(m): 11:31am
creamylicious:
24 years difference and they've been married for 17 years the two both of them are mad
honey, two or both na which one u want make we take? grin.

Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by creamylicious(f): 11:33am
zinachidi:
honey, two or both na which one u want make we take? grin.
it's d madness they are displaying that cause it

Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by nepapole(m): 12:38pm
Raphaelmary:
Now, who do we believe? The man or the wife? Hit like for the man or share for the woman. BTW how my fellow man wey get loins go open en mouth without shame tok sey wife wey en marry dey beat am? Tufia!
Mayb d wife be like eniola Badmus and he be like buhari.

Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by JustinSlayer69: 1:45pm
Dr. Dre with Nairaland's juiciest and at times unbelievable gist... grin

But if this is true....



The wife don demote husband to house-boy.

This pvssy-whipped niggah should save himself and bail. It's obvious he isn't the breadwinner

Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by yourexcellency: 1:45pm
YEYE MAN
Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by paskyboy: 1:46pm
AFONJAS why always them, can't they be faithful for once, am glad I changed my mind about marrying one. sad

Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by blizzcelebTv: 1:46pm
yeah
Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by Godprotectigbo5(f): 1:47pm
can u imagin dat stupid woman have mind to bring a man to there matrimonial home





this people no get shame



real prostitute
Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by Stelvin101(m): 1:48pm
Yeye dey smell
Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by steppins: 1:48pm
Serious Olosho!

Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by Phiniter(m): 1:48pm
LOL
Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by Kaymaxine(m): 1:49pm
dlondonbadboy:
Who una say make I believe now?
People go just dey lie anyhow..

Lying is now normal in this Buharis administration!

Tufiakwa!

You see how Buharis lies is affecting the citizens. Husband and wife cannot make uptheir mind on what the wahala is...Eerybody competing with bubu on who lies most. angry
must u blame buhari for all ur woes
na u dem beat
wats ur own oga ade
Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by GloriaNinja(f): 1:50pm
I don't believe it, fake stories up and down.
Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by miriamkayz(f): 1:50pm
Nawa for waya road oooo

Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by Polyphony(m): 1:50pm
Chai 20 - 0
Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by Blackfire(m): 1:51pm
May we not marry our enemy.
Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by chinex276(m): 1:52pm
yeye people

Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by EXLOVER(m): 1:52pm
Husband when wife dey beat na husband be that?

Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by Piercy(m): 1:53pm
grin like the wise king Solomon all they need to do is find the accused okadigbo and split him into halves one for the man and the other for the woman.. Matter end
Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by BuariCopyPaste: 1:54pm
Igbos DEVELOPING afonja land in all ramifications.......

Okadigbo my guy cool
Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by ilobasama(m): 1:55pm
Everyday goes by and i become scared of getting married. Marriage is no longer as it used to be and its essence has long been casted into oblivion .......
Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by Kobicove(m): 1:55pm
.
Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by Kaymaxine(m): 1:55pm
paskyboy:
AFONJAS why always them, can't they be faithful for once, am glad I changed my mind about marrying one. sad
and am sure u regretting it till date... tongue
Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by HsLBroker(m): 1:56pm
Blackfire:
May we not marry our enemy.

