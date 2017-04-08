₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by dre11(m): 11:13am
Angel George
http://punchng.com/housewife-caught-with-alleged-lover-at-home-beats-up-husband/
|Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by dlondonbadboy: 11:15am
Who una say make I believe now?
People go just dey lie anyhow..
Lying is now normal in this Buharis administration!
Tufiakwa!
You see how Buharis lies is affecting the citizens. Husband and wife cannot make uptheir mind on what the wahala is...Eerybody competing with bubu on who lies most.
|Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by madridguy(m): 11:16am
|Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by Raphaelmary(m): 11:19am
Now, who do we believe? The man or the wife? Hit like for the man or share for the woman. BTW how my fellow man wey get loins go open en mouth without shame tok sey wife wey en marry dey beat am? Tufia!
|Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by creamylicious(f): 11:23am
24 years difference and they've been married for 17 years the two both of them are mad
|Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by zinachidi(m): 11:29am
i wanted to say,. I don't give a dusty f*ck.. let u two kill ur selves, buh then i remembered the kids.. They should try and reconcile themselves, and avoid divorce.., at least for their kids sake.
Kids who grew up in broken homes sometimes have the psychological effects when they get older.
Btw way.. Why did a 39 year old woman marry a 63 year old man, old enof to be her dad. What do u expect.
|Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by zinachidi(m): 11:31am
creamylicious:honey, two or both na which one u want make we take? .
|Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by creamylicious(f): 11:33am
zinachidi:it's d madness they are displaying that cause it
|Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by nepapole(m): 12:38pm
Raphaelmary:Mayb d wife be like eniola Badmus and he be like buhari.
|Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by JustinSlayer69: 1:45pm
Dr. Dre with Nairaland's juiciest and at times unbelievable gist...
But if this is true....
The wife don demote husband to house-boy.
This pvssy-whipped niggah should save himself and bail. It's obvious he isn't the breadwinner
|Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by yourexcellency: 1:45pm
YEYE MAN
|Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by paskyboy: 1:46pm
AFONJAS why always them, can't they be faithful for once, am glad I changed my mind about marrying one.
|Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by blizzcelebTv: 1:46pm
yeah
|Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by Godprotectigbo5(f): 1:47pm
can u imagin dat stupid woman have mind to bring a man to there matrimonial home
this people no get shame
real prostitute
|Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by Stelvin101(m): 1:48pm
Yeye dey smell
|Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by steppins: 1:48pm
Serious Olosho!
|Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by Phiniter(m): 1:48pm
LOL
|Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by Kaymaxine(m): 1:49pm
dlondonbadboy:must u blame buhari for all ur woes
na u dem beat
wats ur own oga ade
|Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by GloriaNinja(f): 1:50pm
I don't believe it, fake stories up and down.
|Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by miriamkayz(f): 1:50pm
Nawa for waya road oooo
|Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by Polyphony(m): 1:50pm
Chai 20 - 0
|Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by Blackfire(m): 1:51pm
May we not marry our enemy.
|Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by chinex276(m): 1:52pm
yeye people
|Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by EXLOVER(m): 1:52pm
Husband when wife dey beat na husband be that?
|Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by Piercy(m): 1:53pm
like the wise king Solomon all they need to do is find the accused okadigbo and split him into halves one for the man and the other for the woman.. Matter end
|Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by BuariCopyPaste: 1:54pm
Igbos DEVELOPING afonja land in all ramifications.......
Okadigbo my guy
|Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by ilobasama(m): 1:55pm
Everyday goes by and i become scared of getting married. Marriage is no longer as it used to be and its essence has long been casted into oblivion .......
|Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by Kobicove(m): 1:55pm
.
|Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by Kaymaxine(m): 1:55pm
paskyboy:and am sure u regretting it till date...
|Re: Housewife Caught With Lover At Home, Beats Up Husband by HsLBroker(m): 1:56pm
Blackfire:
