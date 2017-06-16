₦airaland Forum

Zimbabwean Pastor's Wife In Steamy Video With Lover To Fix Cheating Hubby
It is a universal truth that hell hath no fury like a woman scorned! This is almost prophetic for the poor men who’ve found themselves at the receiving end of a woman’s wrath.

A woman who hails from Chikanga felt that she had enough of her husband’s philandering ways and decided to revenge him by shooting series po_rnographic videos with her lover. According to sources close to the family their marriage is in shambles after, Pastor Mapise (the husband), a cleric with the Anglican church in Harare, came across two po_rnographic videos and several nude pictures in his wife’s phone.



In an interview the wife, who only identified herself as Mai Mapise, denied that it was her in the video since there is not enough visual evidence to support that it is her in the video.

“I only did this as payback for he has subjected me to a lot of emotional abuse in the course of the marriage.

The videos and pictures that he found in my phone are not even mine; I just got them off the internet. It is him who keeps videos and photos of his lovers in his phone for me to see. I’m done with his disrespect and his promiscuity” she fumed.

She openly called out her husband for being a fake man of God who sleeps around a lot. She showed us several chats which she claimed were between her husband and his lovers.

“I have been waiting for a long time to expose my husband in the public media. I do not care if you put my name or my pictures in the paper for the public to see because I have nothing to lose. Rather, he is the one who’s reputation is at stake as he parades himself as a man of God” she said.



In an off the record interview, the man of cloth, Peter Mapise, said he came across pornographic videos of his wife being intimate with one of their flock’s husband when he browsed through her phone. He claims that the affair was exposed in December last year after his wife gave him her phone to help her out with a Whatsapp glitch. The pastor received the shock of his life when he came across the videos.

“Listen, I have the two pornographic videos in my possession which were shot on different occasions. She openly confessed to me that she had been in an adulterous affair since October 2015. However, after a fact seeking mission of my own I can tell you it began much earlier that” he claimed.



Re: Zimbabwean Pastor's Wife In Steamy Video With Lover To Fix Cheating Hubby by CheapSunglass(f):
Re: Zimbabwean Pastor’s Wife In Steamy Video With Lover To Fix Cheating Hubby by eshietIntrepid(m): 3:31pm
Where really the videos? Or u re expecting me to open another site

Re: Zimbabwean Pastor's Wife In Steamy Video With Lover To Fix Cheating Hubby by CplusJason(m):
Re: Zimbabwean Pastor’s Wife In Steamy Video With Lover To Fix Cheating Hubby by dre11(m): 3:41pm
This is just an excuse for the woman to cheat and am sure it just "Two can play the game" situation







If she feels cheated or betrayed
Why can't she just walk away and hold her head high.........
Re: Zimbabwean Pastor’s Wife In Steamy Video With Lover To Fix Cheating Hubby by NwaAmaikpe: 4:15pm
It is sweet to shag a married woman,

But it's even sweeter if that married woman is a pastor's wife.
Re: Zimbabwean Pastor's Wife In Steamy Video With Lover To Fix Cheating Hubby by kaizen004(m):

Re: Zimbabwean Pastor's Wife In Steamy Video With Lover To Fix Cheating Hubby by Opistorincos(m):
Re: Zimbabwean Pastor's Wife In Steamy Video With Lover To Fix Cheating Hubby by johnemeka(m):
Re: Zimbabwean Pastor's Wife In Steamy Video With Lover To Fix Cheating Hubby by verygudbadguy(m):
Re: Zimbabwean Pastor's Wife In Steamy Video With Lover To Fix Cheating Hubby by SirHouloo(m):
I pity her
I pity her

