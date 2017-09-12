₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Garki Hospital Abuja Graduate Recruitment 2017 (6 Positions) by anthonypeters(m): 6:52pm On Aug 29
Garki Hospital Abuja is owned by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). It was closed in 2001 for full renovation. In March 2007, a concession agreement for the management and operation of the new Garki Hospital Abuja was signed between FCTA and Nisa Premier Hospital, after a competitive bidding process.
This is in line with the Federal Government’s Public Private Partnership (PPP) Policy. Today Garki Hospital Abuja is a model 100 plus bedded hospital in the FCT breaking barriers and setting the pace in both general and specialized services.
They are recruiting to fill the positions below:
Garki Hospital Abuja Shift Manager Recruitment: View Here
Garki Hospital Abuja Medical Record Technician Recruitment: View Here
Garki Hospital Abuja Internal Auditor Recruitment: View Here
Garki Hospital Abuja Accountant Recruitment: View Here
Garki Hospital Abuja Head of Internal Audit Recruitment: View Here
Garki Hospital Abuja Group Chief Accountant Recruitment: View Here
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their application containing daytime telephone numbers and copies of their credentials to: careers@garkihospital.com
Or
The Advertiser,
P.M.B 656,
Garki – Abuja.
Application Closing Date
12th September, 2017.
Note: Job Code of the position applied for should be boldly written on the top left side of the envelope.
