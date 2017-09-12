



This is in line with the Federal Government’s Public Private Partnership (PPP) Policy. Today Garki Hospital Abuja is a model 100 plus bedded hospital in the FCT breaking barriers and setting the pace in both general and specialized services.



They are recruiting to fill the positions below:



Garki Hospital Abuja Shift Manager Recruitment:



Garki Hospital Abuja Medical Record Technician Recruitment:



Garki Hospital Abuja Internal Auditor Recruitment:



Garki Hospital Abuja Accountant Recruitment:



Garki Hospital Abuja Head of Internal Audit Recruitment:



Garki Hospital Abuja Group Chief Accountant Recruitment:



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their application containing daytime telephone numbers and copies of their credentials to: careers@garkihospital.com

Or

The Advertiser,

P.M.B 656,

Garki – Abuja.



Application Closing Date

12th September, 2017.



