|Stephanie Otobo's Statement Of Account Spills More Secrets About Apostle Suleman by ObiOmaMu: 1:21pm
Just after Cossy Orijakor threatened to release her statement of account, revealing a popular Nigerian Pastor who paid into her account, Stephanie Otobo who is at the center of a romance scandal with the founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Suleiman, has released her statement of account just after she got to Canada. The statement of account shows that the Benin-based pastor, allegedly paid into her account quite a number of times.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/stephanie-otobo-statement-of-account.html
https://mobile.twitter.com/undefined/status/850483787251273739
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Statement Of Account Spills More Secrets About Apostle Suleman by Papasmal(m): 1:23pm
E no concern me.....na customer to customers,
Customer Dada ni,
Make una settle una self.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Statement Of Account Spills More Secrets About Apostle Suleman by rowanMama(f): 1:24pm
Who else thinks this scandal should come to an end already?
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Statement Of Account Spills More Secrets About Apostle Suleman by handsam(m): 1:25pm
The story sef don taya person.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Statement Of Account Spills More Secrets About Apostle Suleman by naijafella(m): 1:26pm
Business gone sour.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Statement Of Account Spills More Secrets About Apostle Suleman by OneManLegion(m): 1:26pm
The pastor think say na by gra-gra.
These are the real powers and principalities your good book told you you would battle with; and dear pastor, you've lost.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Statement Of Account Spills More Secrets About Apostle Suleman by WeNoGoDie: 1:33pm
Pastor Sulaiman and his wife earlier mentioned in their own version of the story that they sent quite some money to Stephanie when she cried for help from the man of God regarding her ugly plight in Canada.
Stephanie has to prove its not the same transaction. I mean she has to show something Suleman's camp cannot defend if she is to be truly believed.
This is my opinion and I'm not taking anyone's side. I'm just being objective.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Statement Of Account Spills More Secrets About Apostle Suleman by littlewonders: 1:33pm
I thought this story has been put to rest as BBnaija takes the float.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Statement Of Account Spills More Secrets About Apostle Suleman by yourexcellency: 1:34pm
WE ARE TIRED OF THIS STALE NEWS...WHEN IS BUHARI GOING BACK TO UK?
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Statement Of Account Spills More Secrets About Apostle Suleman by QueenRiRi: 1:35pm
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Statement Of Account Spills More Secrets About Apostle Suleman by masterP042(m): 1:35pm
I got tired of this call girl when I found out that she's all after media trial and public sympathy, for god's sake if she has an issue with him let her go to court and sort it out.
Cos this whole thing is looking as if she just wants to tarnish the pastors image.
BTW, the man of God didn't refute sending her money, he acknowledged sending her money twice but stopped after he found out that she's a serial blackmailer.
May God save us all from this kind wahala
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Statement Of Account Spills More Secrets About Apostle Suleman by YuzedoWife(f): 1:36pm
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Statement Of Account Spills More Secrets About Apostle Suleman by jodeci(m): 1:36pm
WeNoGoDie:
Exactly.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Statement Of Account Spills More Secrets About Apostle Suleman by RealHaute: 1:36pm
Don't we have more important stuff to discuss?
What these people choose to do with their lives is not my concern.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Statement Of Account Spills More Secrets About Apostle Suleman by JustinSlayer69: 1:36pm
Association of Apostle's Asslickers (AAA)....
ABORT THE MISSION!!!
#BringBackOurTithes#
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Statement Of Account Spills More Secrets About Apostle Suleman by doctimonyeka(m): 1:36pm
This girl should keep quiet nau... Shuuuu....
If You like, hit your head on the wall.. All i know is....
#I stand with my apostle...
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Statement Of Account Spills More Secrets About Apostle Suleman by sugarbelly: 1:37pm
see the FULL video, showing all the monies paid ranging into millions WATCH VIDEO HERE
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Statement Of Account Spills More Secrets About Apostle Suleman by sugarbelly: 1:37pm
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Statement Of Account Spills More Secrets About Apostle Suleman by chinex276(m): 1:37pm
girls sorry for una oooo. ... no more sending money for account again. I cannot come to this life and suffer becos if ordinary to.to
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Statement Of Account Spills More Secrets About Apostle Suleman by unclezuma: 1:37pm
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Statement Of Account Spills More Secrets About Apostle Suleman by VirginFinder: 1:37pm
The Bible says we should ABSTAIN FROM ALL APPEARANCE OF EVIL.
If it's not RCCG, Winners Chapel, MFM, Foursquare, TREM, Lord's Chosen, Deeper Life, Baptist or even Anglican church, sorry AINT ATTENDING!!
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Statement Of Account Spills More Secrets About Apostle Suleman by Tiny23(f): 1:37pm
*yawns*
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Statement Of Account Spills More Secrets About Apostle Suleman by sugarbelly: 1:37pm
hmmm
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Statement Of Account Spills More Secrets About Apostle Suleman by SmellingAnus(m): 1:38pm
Nonsense, the Man never said he didn't send her cash. He even admitted sending her cash,.. She should just provide proof of their many outings together, that's one of the ways to prove she is speaking the truth since Apostle Suleman already said he had never met her in person apart from phone conversation...
This is rubbish...
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Statement Of Account Spills More Secrets About Apostle Suleman by BuariCopyPaste: 1:39pm
Did the pastor say he didn't send the girl money
Only a biased mind will not see this as a case of cheap blackmail.
This was how one olosho for my area pleaded one pastor for a ride into town only for her to start asking the pastor to settle her.....
The man was equal to the task as he used horsewhip to drive demon out of her
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Statement Of Account Spills More Secrets About Apostle Suleman by Topgainer: 1:39pm
But Apostle has gone to court seeking an injunction to prevent Stephanie from publishing any damaging evidence in her possession
And also seeking for one billion in damages.
Hasn't she been served?
Otobo's kiss and tell is the most annoying thing in this saga. She was handsomely paid yet she can't keep her mouth shot.
Maybe, God is using her to expose some things and that could be why they couldn't kill her with poison, wizardry and thugs in the local branches.
Call logs!
I always knew Oyibo will help her, she doesn't need to pay to the service provider. The Omega team should prepare to dismiss the records when eventually released as Cloned because I don't think the Oyibo women in the Telecom will accept any egunje in matters like this against their fellow woman.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Statement Of Account Spills More Secrets About Apostle Suleman by Nellybank(m): 1:39pm
Apostle dont chop finish forget to clean mouth. Hahahaha
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Statement Of Account Spills More Secrets About Apostle Suleman by anytexy: 1:40pm
Mtcheeeew. Next news, please.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Statement Of Account Spills More Secrets About Apostle Suleman by subsurface: 1:40pm
@otobo.. make u fly..
Na BBnaija & Premiership plus dollar rising dat are making the frontpage now not this ur expired scam rooster and bulls story..
U get luck say u dey for Canada.. na kemi for b ur prison mate in kirikiri..lol
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Statement Of Account Spills More Secrets About Apostle Suleman by olu77(m): 1:40pm
This matter must RIP
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Statement Of Account Spills More Secrets About Apostle Suleman by nNEOo(m): 1:40pm
After all this while noting has been proven
