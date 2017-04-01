₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anita Joseph Buries Her Late Father In Anambra (Photos) by obiremy: 2:19pm
Nollywood sexy actress, Anita Joseph buried her dad on Friday, 7th of April, 2017, in Nsugbe, Anambra State.Some of her Nollywood colleagues such as Uche Elendu,Angela Okorie,Uche Ogbodo and others were there to support her.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/nollywood-stars-step-out-to-support.html
|Re: Anita Joseph Buries Her Late Father In Anambra (Photos) by obiremy: 2:19pm
|Re: Anita Joseph Buries Her Late Father In Anambra (Photos) by CarolineOlawale(f): 2:21pm
Another Talentless flatino actress
|Re: Anita Joseph Buries Her Late Father In Anambra (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 2:30pm
hmmm.. alrite den
|Re: Anita Joseph Buries Her Late Father In Anambra (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 2:50pm
OK
|Re: Anita Joseph Buries Her Late Father In Anambra (Photos) by Came: 3:00pm
That guy beside uche way wear black,na that actor guy way i no abi who?if na the person way i dey think,that fat too much ooooo, make him ask uche wetin she do slime down... Uche, carry go, I dey feel you.... Anita sorry ooooo,.
|Re: Anita Joseph Buries Her Late Father In Anambra (Photos) by axortedbabe(f): 3:15pm
Take heart anita..
Uche ogbodo dun turn agbani,nice one..
Eve esin na traditional marriage u go?
|Re: Anita Joseph Buries Her Late Father In Anambra (Photos) by Papiikush: 4:06pm
Sorry which of them is Anita? They all look alike to me with the fake hair and painted faces
|Re: Anita Joseph Buries Her Late Father In Anambra (Photos) by Godprotectigbo5(f): 4:07pm
CarolineOlawale:
ur case is different....and i dont know where to help u from everrything about ur profile is pusssy pussy nawa
i just have a feeling dat ur are frustrated and u want to commit suicide
u only thinks of pussy, anyway dats una culture..
dat is y there is alot of broken homes in ur region.....pussy this pussy that
average igbo man dont give a Bleep about ofonja lady
get dt into ur dull skull
|Re: Anita Joseph Buries Her Late Father In Anambra (Photos) by ishef19: 4:07pm
R.I.P
|Re: Anita Joseph Buries Her Late Father In Anambra (Photos) by Niccoloimhotep: 4:07pm
CarolineOlawale:really?.........u can reason better bro
|Re: Anita Joseph Buries Her Late Father In Anambra (Photos) by lovingyouhun: 4:09pm
So sorry.
|Re: Anita Joseph Buries Her Late Father In Anambra (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 4:10pm
Everybody get his click. See her own click. I see that old Akwa ibom girl wey no dey hear word.
Akata number one.
|Re: Anita Joseph Buries Her Late Father In Anambra (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 4:10pm
I don't mean to sound cynical but I find it strange for one who just lost a very important member of family to pose for snapshots at the burial. They don't even look like they are attending a burial ... Like I said, I don't mean to sound cynical
|Re: Anita Joseph Buries Her Late Father In Anambra (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 4:10pm
CarolineOlawale:
|Re: Anita Joseph Buries Her Late Father In Anambra (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 4:11pm
hmmm
|Re: Anita Joseph Buries Her Late Father In Anambra (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 4:11pm
Papiikush:
|Re: Anita Joseph Buries Her Late Father In Anambra (Photos) by Shelloween(m): 4:12pm
Okay
|Re: Anita Joseph Buries Her Late Father In Anambra (Photos) by Senorprinz(m): 4:16pm
which one be 'buries her late father' ,was s he supposed to bury her living father?
|Re: Anita Joseph Buries Her Late Father In Anambra (Photos) by Brownbarbie97(f): 4:16pm
Never even knew she was Igbo,she looks more like middle Belt pple i.e kogi,Benue..
|Re: Anita Joseph Buries Her Late Father In Anambra (Photos) by noble71(m): 4:18pm
RIP to the dead.
|Re: Anita Joseph Buries Her Late Father In Anambra (Photos) by YonkijiSappo: 4:18pm
CarolineOlawale:
Caroline or what do you call yourself, we all know you are not Yoruba but a hopeless yeeboe impostor.
Like who makes their full names their Nairaland username to be posting malicious content?
|Re: Anita Joseph Buries Her Late Father In Anambra (Photos) by twilliamx: 4:20pm
U sure say no be birthday be dis.
|Re: Anita Joseph Buries Her Late Father In Anambra (Photos) by Jaquar456: 4:20pm
That herdaddy picture background is definitely photoshopped.
Actresses and fake lives.
You need to see the man real picture.
|Re: Anita Joseph Buries Her Late Father In Anambra (Photos) by JohnsonEmma(m): 4:21pm
Na red carpet show
|Re: Anita Joseph Buries Her Late Father In Anambra (Photos) by Houseofglam7: 4:25pm
May his soul rest in peace
|Re: Anita Joseph Buries Her Late Father In Anambra (Photos) by FlyoruB: 4:25pm
YonkijiSappo:
Na their way na. He dey do am to stack up him NL cred so that when you check him history you fit confuse. After small time he will begin throwing shots at Yoruba people and claim "even though I'm Yoruba" before yarning his garbage. Very useless lot.
|Re: Anita Joseph Buries Her Late Father In Anambra (Photos) by acehood907(m): 4:27pm
Houseofglam7:amen guy please where should I buy notest phones in Lagos please
|Re: Anita Joseph Buries Her Late Father In Anambra (Photos) by Godprotectigbo5(f): 4:29pm
YonkijiSappo:
how can an igbos person write such on her profile.....why do u guys like blaming igbos for ur misfortunes
anyway am not surprised
|Re: Anita Joseph Buries Her Late Father In Anambra (Photos) by ayodeleamg(m): 4:29pm
She would have buried him earlier or later
|Re: Anita Joseph Buries Her Late Father In Anambra (Photos) by Houseofglam7: 4:30pm
[quote author=acehood907 post=55384838] amen guy please where should I buy notest phones in Lagos please [/quote
I got no idea.
And, I'm not a man
