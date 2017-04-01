₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by exellent91(m): 2:27pm
Liz Benson's daughter, Leelee, whose traditional marriage was held few days back in Akwa Ibom, is holding her white wedding today. The Nollywood actress' beautiful daughter, is saying "I DO" today, to her man, Ugochukwu. She looks so beautiful in her first photo.
More photos after the cut;
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/first-photos-from-liz-bensons-daughters.html
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by naijafella(m): 2:29pm
Hmmm
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by Kobicove(m): 2:32pm
Nice wide mouth
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by Papiikush: 4:03pm
You are pretty but I'll choose your momma over you any day and time
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by freshfarun(m): 4:03pm
Kobicove:wide mouth ke
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by Brethren0001(m): 4:03pm
Lovely
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by austinbrown: 4:04pm
The girl ugly sha
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by Oyind18: 4:04pm
Mtcheeeew
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by itzkissabel(f): 4:04pm
Congratulations
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by lovingyouhun: 4:04pm
Why didn't she share some of her beauty amongst her daughters . She is fine but wish she looked like her mum instead of Dada .
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by DIKEnaWAR: 4:04pm
This girl is as ugly as fvck
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by Deem: 4:04pm
Comments on NL are crazy
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by noble71(m): 4:05pm
Things one na Makeup help my life. if she baff now baba you go see her vission 2020.
HML.
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by ishaq06: 4:06pm
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by morbeta(m): 4:06pm
Long nose....long.....
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by Philinho(m): 4:07pm
wide mouth equal to wide pussy .congrats
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by noble71(m): 4:07pm
DIKEnaWAR:Fvck is Ugly but the thing sweet pass sugar.
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by aooo(m): 4:08pm
I bet she for fine without those heavy makeup/ makeover.
Ladies and heavy makeup on their wedding days en!! E dey tire me.
So some of them, u go dey contemplate if na dm sef cos dy go don change.
Some will look uglier all in d name of wedding makeup. Am sure ds bae go fine pass ds wtout abt makeup.
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by RealHaute: 4:10pm
itzkissabel:
Kissabel? Are you a kissing expert?
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by GloriaNinja(f): 4:13pm
Person no go hear word for this wedding of hers, she don turn celebrity too?
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by ezra1990: 4:13pm
DIKEnaWAR:Haha brother!!!..... I sell love for free.
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by Niccoloimhotep: 4:16pm
Not that ugly if u ask me
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by banggy: 4:17pm
Op, u are funny sha, if this what u called BEAUTY, then i wish you the same
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by henrydadon(m): 4:21pm
ok
enough of this girl
wetin happen sef..na only she dey do wedding ni..
lemme see anybody create thread about this girl again
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by fergie001(m): 4:23pm
Papiikush:U want make me and u get problem abi?
Leave that woman for me
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by Darkseid(m): 4:24pm
Omo that mouth fit take two preeks at the same time.
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by Ezionye(f): 4:26pm
I love dat gown
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by Houseofglam7: 4:28pm
All those calling her ugly..... Na man see her out for house..... How una market
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by Safiaa(f): 4:30pm
Absolutely disgusting comments from these little boys
Most of these boys calling her ugly can only fantasise get a woman like this. Nonsense.
She's ugly, yet she still found a man of substance to marry her. These same fools are probably cursed by poverty, sitting behind their phones, sweating and depressed, typing trash about another womans looks. It Says a lot of some people on NL.
Happy married life beautiful woman.
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by ceejay4real(m): 4:36pm
Akwa Ibom girls love Igbo guys die, I swear! Anyways, HML to the couple!
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by Aburi001: 4:39pm
Kobicove:That her NOSE sef
Abi she do plastic surgery ni?
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's, Leelee, White Wedding Photos by malificent(f): 4:40pm
Her face looks funny, his choice shaa. HML,I pray the union lasts..
