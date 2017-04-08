₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Davido And His Crew Sleeping In A Car As They Travel To Ekiti (Pics, Video) by NaijaEntertainm: 5:04pm
Davido Sleeping With His Crews In A Car While Travelling To Ekiti State.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1eRCGR1j10
|Re: Davido And His Crew Sleeping In A Car As They Travel To Ekiti (Pics, Video) by GloriaNinja(f): 5:06pm
Davido looking like a Sissy with that nose ring.
|Re: Davido And His Crew Sleeping In A Car As They Travel To Ekiti (Pics, Video) by danielicon(m): 5:19pm
lol... see davido head
|Re: Davido And His Crew Sleeping In A Car As They Travel To Ekiti (Pics, Video) by Amanhasnoname: 5:33pm
Go do the magic bruh
|Re: Davido And His Crew Sleeping In A Car As They Travel To Ekiti (Pics, Video) by noble71(m): 5:35pm
sleep well
|Re: Davido And His Crew Sleeping In A Car As They Travel To Ekiti (Pics, Video) by decatalyst(m): 5:45pm
And thus will hit FP?
|Re: Davido And His Crew Sleeping In A Car As They Travel To Ekiti (Pics, Video) by alignacademy(m): 8:44pm
NaijaEntertainm:
Is Ekiti that far?
|Re: Davido And His Crew Sleeping In A Car As They Travel To Ekiti (Pics, Video) by Keneking: 8:48pm
No airport in Ekiti?
Even Umueri has an airport....
|Re: Davido And His Crew Sleeping In A Car As They Travel To Ekiti (Pics, Video) by AngelicBeing: 8:50pm
|Re: Davido And His Crew Sleeping In A Car As They Travel To Ekiti (Pics, Video) by talk2archy: 8:53pm
I like Davido but let him realize that he will soon get old and limit some childish behaviors, many of us have rich parents but we still crave for a reputable future.
|Re: Davido And His Crew Sleeping In A Car As They Travel To Ekiti (Pics, Video) by tomdon(m): 8:54pm
Gkk
|Re: Davido And His Crew Sleeping In A Car As They Travel To Ekiti (Pics, Video) by cyberdurable(m): 8:54pm
|Re: Davido And His Crew Sleeping In A Car As They Travel To Ekiti (Pics, Video) by herdekunley9ja: 8:54pm
Baddest
|Re: Davido And His Crew Sleeping In A Car As They Travel To Ekiti (Pics, Video) by Talk2Bella(f): 8:54pm
So this wan too is news
O ma se o
|Re: Davido And His Crew Sleeping In A Car As They Travel To Ekiti (Pics, Video) by Emu4life(m): 8:55pm
danielicon:lyk fry pan ba?
|Re: Davido And His Crew Sleeping In A Car As They Travel To Ekiti (Pics, Video) by Anowax(m): 8:55pm
Things we see on Nairaland these days
|Re: Davido And His Crew Sleeping In A Car As They Travel To Ekiti (Pics, Video) by Houseofglam7: 8:55pm
Mtchewwwwwwww
So it's on front page huh
Nairagram
|Re: Davido And His Crew Sleeping In A Car As They Travel To Ekiti (Pics, Video) by Afam4eva(m): 8:55pm
It seems one of his friends owns that Naija Entertainment Videos youtube channel cos it seems they have exclusive rights to his videos.
|Re: Davido And His Crew Sleeping In A Car As They Travel To Ekiti (Pics, Video) by herdekunley9ja: 8:55pm
Number one....
|Re: Davido And His Crew Sleeping In A Car As They Travel To Ekiti (Pics, Video) by seunlayi(m): 8:55pm
This is a lie, they took those pictures intentionally.
|Re: Davido And His Crew Sleeping In A Car As They Travel To Ekiti (Pics, Video) by olatade(m): 8:55pm
with police escort
|Re: Davido And His Crew Sleeping In A Car As They Travel To Ekiti (Pics, Video) by ChubbychummyICE(f): 8:55pm
Keneking:His humble he wants to travel by road
|Re: Davido And His Crew Sleeping In A Car As They Travel To Ekiti (Pics, Video) by mankan2k7(m): 8:55pm
Bad belle will not allow Fayose to construct a befitting airport
|Re: Davido And His Crew Sleeping In A Car As They Travel To Ekiti (Pics, Video) by RealHaute: 8:56pm
No chopper to ferry him there by air?
|Re: Davido And His Crew Sleeping In A Car As They Travel To Ekiti (Pics, Video) by Tenim47(m): 8:56pm
high on codeine
|Re: Davido And His Crew Sleeping In A Car As They Travel To Ekiti (Pics, Video) by DevDenky: 8:56pm
are they dead, how did it happen?
|Re: Davido And His Crew Sleeping In A Car As They Travel To Ekiti (Pics, Video) by softboiy: 8:57pm
bring your paypal funds to me 350/$
|Re: Davido And His Crew Sleeping In A Car As They Travel To Ekiti (Pics, Video) by toyinjimoh(m): 8:57pm
person dey sleep now don b news...
nawaoo
|Re: Davido And His Crew Sleeping In A Car As They Travel To Ekiti (Pics, Video) by highrise07(m): 8:58pm
useless topics and frontpage
|Re: Davido And His Crew Sleeping In A Car As They Travel To Ekiti (Pics, Video) by Jacksparr0w127: 8:58pm
What a news
|Re: Davido And His Crew Sleeping In A Car As They Travel To Ekiti (Pics, Video) by shadeyinka(m): 8:58pm
Abi he don go broke?
After spending all the dollars in SA, no money to rent a N3500 guest house. SMH
