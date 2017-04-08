₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by villagecraft(m): 5:13pm
A Fall from palm tree, A fall Off life. A young enterprising boy from Ndiodolu Ukpor in Nnewi south LGA Tochukwu lost his life yesterday when he fell off a Palm tree which cause is yet to be ascertained.
http://www.naaija.com/fall-from-palm-tree/
|Re: Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by villagecraft(m): 5:13pm
|Re: Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by GloriaNinja(f): 5:15pm
|Re: Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by ikombe: 6:26pm
|Re: Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by Tazdroid(m): 6:26pm
Tragic. Sympathy to the bereaved famlily.
But op, you said he fell off a palm tree and you are talking about "cause"? Cause of death or cause of wetin?
|Re: Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by GdexFolami(m): 6:27pm
O yo ju ni ....Rip thou ,may your soul rest in perfect peace
|Re: Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by Paradise163(f): 6:27pm
Oh poor boy. Probably his "ete" (wonder what they call this in English : ) wasn't strong enough and he climbed the tree without checking.
My uncle fell from a palm tree and died for this same cause
|Re: Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by PrinzCarter(m): 6:27pm
Dem don shake dis boy calabash were dem put am
|Re: Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by seunlayi(m): 6:27pm
What a loss
|Re: Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by Vorigo: 6:27pm
......After being cursed by his step-mother
Op, you forgot this part
R. I.P
Death is everywhere these days, even kids playing can result to one dying. Sad
|Re: Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by ademoladeji(m): 6:27pm
RIP to the departed soul
|Re: Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by Divay22(f): 6:27pm
RIP
|Re: Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by seunlayi(m): 6:27pm
|Re: Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by mennagina(m): 6:27pm
rest in peace young blood.... You died while hustling. Respect to all legit hustlers
|Re: Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by tunji2003: 6:27pm
Anambra state associated with falling down on top of a tree May God protect their citizens
|Re: Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by kittykollinxx(m): 6:28pm
buhari you see wetin u cause
|Re: Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by Fashion001: 6:28pm
|Re: Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by bbeautylik(f): 6:28pm
RIP
|Re: Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by merdara: 6:28pm
PrinzCarter:
I know am supposed to be sober in this thread but this cracked me up
RIP to the dead
|Re: Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by kingjabz(m): 6:29pm
|Re: Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by ngmgeek(m): 6:29pm
Sad. RIP!
|Re: Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by frisky2good(m): 6:29pm
Palm tree no get short cut. As you climb, na so you must come down. RIP to the dead
|Re: Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by olola4(m): 6:29pm
R.I.P.
|Re: Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by Philinho(m): 6:29pm
oh rest in peace oooo. to hustle again na wahala chai
|Re: Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by Tazdroid(m): 6:29pm
Vorigo:
|Re: Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by abbaapple(m): 6:29pm
Village people at work, Infact we re not safe!
|Re: Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by Nicholas190(m): 6:30pm
Nigeria Nigeria Nigeria, this one of the worst country to survive, if this young blood was given the privilege of good work, what would have took him to high osisi nkwu? May God fight all those corrupt leaders that plunder our future.
|Re: Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by legwa10(m): 6:30pm
Young destiny slashed into d bin just lyk dat?... God help us all
|Re: Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by Tazdroid(m): 6:30pm
PrinzCarter:
abbaapple:
tunji2003:
|Re: Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by JustinSlayer69: 6:34pm
|Re: Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by Tazdroid(m): 6:36pm
JustinSlayer69:
|Re: Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) by gbosaa(m): 6:48pm
Paradise163:
Ete is ete in English, Chinese, Portuguese etc. Sorry about your uncle. Was he an ogbu akwu?
