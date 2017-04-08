Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / Boy Falls Off Palm Tree And Dies In Anambra (Photo) (10368 Views)

See What I Found In The Dead Palm Tree On Our Home Garden / Eagle Farms And Cattle Ranch In Anambra- Pictures / Willie Obiano Starts Rice Production & Processing In Anambra State(pics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.naaija.com/fall-from-palm-tree/ A Fall from palm tree, A fall Off life. A young enterprising boy from Ndiodolu Ukpor in Nnewi south LGA Tochukwu lost his life yesterday when he fell off a Palm tree which cause is yet to be ascertained.

Lalasticlala

hmmmmmm

Na so im just die go 3 Likes

Tragic. Sympathy to the bereaved famlily.



But op, you said he fell off a palm tree and you are talking about "cause"? Cause of death or cause of wetin? 6 Likes

O yo ju ni ....Rip thou ,may your soul rest in perfect peace

) wasn't strong enough and he climbed the tree without checking.

My uncle fell from a palm tree and died for this same cause Oh poor boy. Probably his "ete" (wonder what they call this in English :) wasn't strong enough and he climbed the tree without checking.My uncle fell from a palm tree and died for this same cause 1 Like 1 Share

Dem don shake dis boy calabash were dem put am

What a loss





Dear Mods, in view of the ongoing Utme registration, waec, Neco etc, kindly ensure that a minimum of 3 threads from the education section make it to FP daily. This is important, I know you understand what I m trying to say..........



Thanks



Show your support





12 Likes

......After being cursed by his step-mother



Op, you forgot this part



R. I.P

Death is everywhere these days, even kids playing can result to one dying. Sad

RIP to the departed soul

RIP

Neglect of Education can destroy a country more than an atomic bomb 1 Like

rest in peace young blood.... You died while hustling. Respect to all legit hustlers 2 Likes

Anambra state associated with falling down on top of a tree May God protect their citizens

buhari you see wetin u cause



see below



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mCbGmPZhKAI NEW TREND ALERT!!! Beautiful Ankara Designs For Church ||Fashion Realitysee below

RIP

PrinzCarter:

Dem don shake dis boy calabash were dem put am

I know am supposed to be sober in this thread but this cracked me up



RIP to the dead I know am supposed to be sober in this thread but this cracked me upRIP to the dead

Most you post everything on nairaland

Sad. RIP!

Palm tree no get short cut. As you climb, na so you must come down. RIP to the dead

R.I.P.

oh rest in peace oooo. to hustle again na wahala chai

Vorigo:

......After being cursed by his step-mother



Op, you forgot this part



R. I.P

Death is everywhere these days, even kids playing can't result to one dying.

Village people at work, Infact we re not safe!

Nigeria Nigeria Nigeria, this one of the worst country to survive, if this young blood was given the privilege of good work, what would have took him to high osisi nkwu? May God fight all those corrupt leaders that plunder our future.

Young destiny slashed into d bin just lyk dat?... God help us all

PrinzCarter:

Dem don shake dis boy calabash were dem put am

abbaapple:

Village people at work, Infact we re not safe!

tunji2003:

Anambra state associated with falling down on top of a tree May God protect their citizens

[quote author=Tazdroid post=55387937][/quote]



Was your name Tazmode before? When I first saw the pix of this dog almost broke my ribs laughing .

JustinSlayer69:





Was your name Tazmode before? When I first saw the pix of this dog almost broke my ribs laughing .





