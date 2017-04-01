₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by metromediaboss: 5:58pm
Prof. Is’haq Oloyede, the Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has announced the suspension of the mock UTME that was billed to hold today.
He blamed circumstances beyond his control.
Oloyede said this through a text message sent to the supervisors at the various centres in the FCT on Saturday in Abuja.
He regretted the inconveniences the postponement might have caused the public especially the candidates.
He said a new date would be communicated to them later.
At the Christ the King College (CKC), Gwagwalada, FCT one of the mock centres, candidates had sat patiently waiting to write the test.
Some of the candidates that failed to come to the centre with their mock print out form found it difficult to identify their seat number.
Mrs Rachael Angulu, JAMB supervisor at the centre however advised candidates to print out their mock form before coming to the centre next time.
Angulu said the centre was to host 236 candidates.
NAN correspondent at the Digital Bridge Institute at Utako, another Centre reports that the students were very disappointed that the test was shelved.
Mr Nwanze Okonkwo said that the centre was supposed to take 750 candidates.
A candidate, Miss Sarah Adeniyi, said she arrived at the centre as early as 6.30am and as at 1.30 pm she had not been allowed into the premises.
“I am so tired and hungry. I rushed down here thinking they would keep to time. Look at us under the sun since morning.
“I just feel like forgetting about this whole mock of a thing,” she lamented.
Another candidate, Dayo Lawal expressed disgust with the way the trial test was botched. He hoped that JAMB would have gotten its act together before the real JAMB examination in May.
The mock examination, which is not compulsory, was designed to acquaint prospective candidates on the demands of the examination and its processes using the Computer Based Testing (CBT) mode.
A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who monitored the examination in some parts of Lagos, reports that candidates reported at their respective centres as early as 5.00 a.m.
In one of the centres in Ikeja, candidates waited patiently till about 2.00 p.m. for the examination to start.
The postponement infuriated many of the candidates.
One of the candidates told NAN that it would be good for JAMB to avoid a repeat of the development during the normal examination.
“Imagine what just happened; we have been waiting here as early as 6.00 a.m. only for us to be informed that the normal examination will no longer hold.
“I feel disappointed even though it is a trial examination, but at the same time, it is an eye opener for the organisers to be on their toes, get it right before May 6,’’ the candidate said.
Another candidate, Samuel Joel, called on JAMB to do the needful in order to allay the fears that the development might have raised.
Joel said that the country had come a long way to be having such challenges.
“I do not really know the main reason for the postponement of the mock examination, but I just think that somewhere somehow, things did not just turn out well.
“I am not happy going home now without doing the examination after waiting for about eight hours.
“Whatever it is that was responsible, it should be tackled as quickly as possible to in order to regain the confidence of the candidates,’’ he said.
|Re: Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by BreezyCB(m): 6:00pm
Jamb ti ya wayray
|Re: Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by Dildo(m): 6:02pm
Despite buhari taking 6 month to appoint cabinet and assuring Nigerians that the best hands would be picked to work under his government,they all turned out to be flopped.
2 years of failure.Next year 2018 campaign will start and you will be hearing a lot of propaganda as achievement.
|Re: Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by plenty9316(m): 6:07pm
This is not good, will patiently wait for Prof. to update the public and assure us that such wont happen again. Enough of this JAMB hitches
|Re: Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by plenty9316(m): 6:12pm
Love Machine:what are u saying?
|Re: Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by Pivot: 6:17pm
plenty9316:Can't you read and understand what was written?
|Re: Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by pbethel: 6:59pm
I fear for d real jamb exam dates.
Wt all ds confusion.......
I hope de do d needful b4 may.
|Re: Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by Boydehot: 7:07pm
I pity those fine boys/girls that were exposed under the sun with unreasonable excuses.
|Re: Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by BanevsJoker(m): 7:23pm
A professor of Islamic studies, a religion that sees Boko as Haram, is appointed registrar of the body responsible for admitting students into institutions that teach Boko. SMH.
|Re: Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by sanbells(f): 7:39pm
Just like that, they cancelled an examination. After all the preparation by candidates and supervisors.
I really feel for jamb candidates this year. They've gone through a lot. All because of an incompetent government.
|Re: Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by Tazdroid(m): 7:39pm
Naija and doing things anyhow
|Re: Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by mantosa(m): 7:39pm
Failed state. I weep for Nigeria
|Re: Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by ephi123(f): 7:40pm
Govt of flip flops - one policy today, reverse it tomorrow.
|Re: Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by robosky02(m): 7:40pm
y na
|Re: Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by Tazdroid(m): 7:40pm
Boydehot:the ones way no fine nkor?
|Re: Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by Chuukwudi(m): 7:40pm
Terrible!
|Re: Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by justicejay(m): 7:40pm
This people are clueless.
|Re: Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by Tenim47(m): 7:41pm
well done sir
|Re: Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by brakagonn: 7:41pm
Chuukwudi:
|Re: Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by otokx(m): 7:41pm
Quite traumatic for the candidates.
|Re: Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by DWJOBScom(m): 7:41pm
When people try out new things they are not prepared for it, it comes out terrible .
It's obvious PMB is out rewarding his followers/acquaintance to technocrats .
Wake up folks! Learn all you can and don't repeat this mistake by 2019
|Re: Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by ToriBlue(f): 7:41pm
confused human being always implementing stupid policies to make life harder for jambites.
|Re: Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by tk4rd: 7:42pm
Habbaaaaa..!!!!
Why naaa..
|Re: Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by integritylady: 7:42pm
they need to learn from TOEFL, SAT, GRE, ACT and other better exams
|Re: Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by MrPresident1: 7:42pm
Isiaka Isiaka Isiaka how many time I call you? Take your time o
|Re: Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by tempex88(m): 7:42pm
This guy doing trial and error with people's destiny.
|Re: Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by Dezzx(m): 7:42pm
Based on logistics, Oloyede is yet yo get it right
vote Efe to 35032 for Prof Oloyede to get it right.
|Re: Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by system21: 7:42pm
APC have failed only paid zombie still support this government
|Re: Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by oxyG: 7:42pm
BanevsJoker:Can't you use your brain for once?
|Re: Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by Tazdroid(m): 7:42pm
Love Machine:one of the reasons why politics is dubbed "the dirty game"
|Re: Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by yomalex(m): 7:42pm
ehen
|Re: Oloyede Cancels UTME Mock With Text Message by three: 7:43pm
This ineptitude is too much
Nigerians we are more than this nau
