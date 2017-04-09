₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by forandy(m): 1:28pm
olihilistic:
All these plastic fans
|Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by bettercreature(m): 1:29pm
Let hope it wont be another sluggish first half
|Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Oreoo(m): 1:29pm
When fellaini becomes team captian.U Shuld knw dat all hope is finsihed.
|Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by olihilistic(m): 1:29pm
forandy:Lol. I'm just catching fun. I hate Chelsea with extra passion.
|Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Davidblen(m): 1:30pm
Manu hop u guy wil move out of your conSIXTHency or u wil eat draw soup again
|Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by forandy(m): 1:31pm
BORNTOSUCKPUSSY:
So much effort to be pointless.
Go through your comment, you should be disappointed in yourself
|Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by fergie001(m): 1:31pm
momodub:Stop am if na play
|Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by SmellingAnus(m): 1:31pm
olihilistic:hahhahahh even groundnut soup is needed.... Watching it live now... Let's see how it goes ...
|Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by ednut1(m): 1:31pm
i have made Eba, only waiting for Draw soup from man utd
2 Likes
|Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by obinna58(m): 1:31pm
And kickoff whistle has been blown
|Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by forandy(m): 1:32pm
uncle005:
Plastic fan spotted.
|Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by RoyalBlak007: 1:33pm
♤Another boring
♤game
|Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by olihilistic(m): 1:33pm
SmellingAnus:I'm not watching any of their games until they win a match.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 1:33pm
forandy:lol man u pained fan una no go smell 4th place ibrahimovic go leave una godforsaken club,una go lose today
|Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by fergie001(m): 1:33pm
manutdNaijaFM:Take time ooooo,which one be 100+ days "in office"?
|Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by KELECHUKWU89: 1:33pm
|Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by RoyalBlak007: 1:33pm
♤i see 1-0
♤or 2-1
|Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by fergie001(m): 1:34pm
BORNTOSUCKPUSSY:Oya no vex,wish us well nah,abeg @ least we Neva try?
|Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by forandy(m): 1:35pm
BORNTOSUCKPUSSY:
Lol... Don't see a way it affects the status of the club sha
|Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by KELECHUKWU89: 1:35pm
|Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 1:36pm
C'mon United
|Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by forandy(m): 1:37pm
KELECHUKWU89:
Success man. Hopefully, you'd get a testimony
1 Like
|Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by KELECHUKWU89: 1:38pm
forandy:Amen bro
|Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by fergie001(m): 1:39pm
Davidblen:
|Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Swegzfreak: 1:39pm
Btw
Sell your gift cards to me...
I buy at sexy rates
Contact @sig
Fear not, LEGIT IS IN MY BLOOD
|Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by olamilekside2: 1:39pm
|Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by 0b10010011: 1:40pm
Draw soup with Fufu
