Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by forandy(m): 1:28pm
olihilistic:
If man u doesn't win today.
court me as a Chelsea fan onward.

All these plastic fans
Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by bettercreature(m): 1:29pm
Let hope it wont be another sluggish first half
Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Oreoo(m): 1:29pm
When fellaini becomes team captian.U Shuld knw dat all hope is finsihed.
Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by olihilistic(m): 1:29pm
forandy:

All these plastic fans
Lol. I'm just catching fun. I hate Chelsea with extra passion.
Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Davidblen(m): 1:30pm
Manu hop u guy wil move out of your conSIXTHency or u wil eat draw soup again
Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by forandy(m): 1:31pm
BORNTOSUCKPUSSY:
Abeg man u fans i wan buy semo with "draw"soup 250 own

So much effort to be pointless.
Go through your comment, you should be disappointed in yourself
Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by fergie001(m): 1:31pm
momodub:
grin I feel draw in this game
Stop am if na play
Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by SmellingAnus(m): 1:31pm
olihilistic:

hahahaaha,cheesygrin I'm tired of eating draw soups.. what happens to Egusi and white soups??
hahhahahh even groundnut soup is needed.... Watching it live now... Let's see how it goes ...
Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by ednut1(m): 1:31pm
i have made Eba, only waiting for Draw soup from man utd

2 Likes

Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by obinna58(m): 1:31pm
And kickoff whistle has been blown
Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by forandy(m): 1:32pm
uncle005:
Man U if una fail to win this one today eeh! hnnm i will stop my support for the club

Plastic fan spotted.
Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by RoyalBlak007: 1:33pm
♤Another boring

♤game undecided
Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by olihilistic(m): 1:33pm
SmellingAnus:
hahhahahh even groundnut soup is needed.... Watching it live now... Let's see how it goes ...
I'm not watching any of their games until they win a match.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 1:33pm
forandy:


So much effort to be pointless.
Go through your comment, you should be disappointed in yourself
lol man u pained fan una no go smell 4th place grin ibrahimovic go leave una grin godforsaken club,una go lose today
Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by fergie001(m): 1:33pm
manutdNaijaFM:
John O'Shea is at home in Ireland after the death of his father, having also missed the defeat to Leicester.

Victor Anichebe is pushing for a recall but on-loan winger Adnan Januzaj is ineligible to face his parent club.

Antonio Valencia will return at right-back after being rested, with Paul Pogba also likely to start.

Ashley Young is out after picking up a knock against Everton and Wayne Rooney is also sidelined with an ankle injury.


Jose Mourinho's Manchester United will be expected to pour out their frustrations of the past week on their former boss 'Davido' Moyes' club, Sunderland, who are without a goal at home in 2months.

Back to back draws have seen the Manchester outfit fail to capitalise on the dropped points of their closest rivals for the top 4 places. In the process, they have dropped back to the 6th position they fought so hard to get away from after 100+ days in 'office'.

According to Jose ' Mourinho, United step into the match with two new injury casualties in Ashley Young and Wayne Rooney. They join long term absentees Mata, Smalling and Phil Jones on the treatment table.

Take time ooooo,which one be 100+ days "in office"?
Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by KELECHUKWU89: 1:33pm
Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by RoyalBlak007: 1:33pm
♤i see 1-0

♤or 2-1
Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by fergie001(m): 1:34pm
BORNTOSUCKPUSSY:
lol man u pained fan una no go smell 4th place grin ibrahimovic go leave una grin godforsaken club,una go lose today
Oya no vex,wish us well nah,abeg @ least we Neva try?
Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by forandy(m): 1:35pm
BORNTOSUCKPUSSY:
lol man u pained fan una no go smell 4th place grin ibrahimovic go leave una grin godforsaken club,una go lose today

Lol... Don't see a way it affects the status of the club sha smiley
Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by KELECHUKWU89: 1:35pm
Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 1:36pm
C'mon United
Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by forandy(m): 1:37pm
KELECHUKWU89:
pls my fellow nairalanders I really need a Hotel job or any Good paying Job here in Abuja please help a brother here is my number 08152610864

Success man. Hopefully, you'd get a testimony

1 Like

Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by KELECHUKWU89: 1:38pm
forandy:


Success man. Hopefully, you'd get a testimony
Amen bro
Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by fergie001(m): 1:39pm
Davidblen:
Manu hop u guy wil move out of your conSIXTHency or u wil eat draw soup again

Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Swegzfreak: 1:39pm
Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by olamilekside2: 1:39pm
grin
Re: Sunderland Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by 0b10010011: 1:40pm
Draw soup with Fufu

(0) (1) (Reply)

