Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reacti (8535 Views)

Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ / CNN Refers To Nigeria As A North African Country / BBC Refers To Kenyan Minister As A Nigerian (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reactions



Undoubtedly, the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC has become somewhat obsolete in Nigeria as far as fighting corruption is concerned and one would wonder if they really have a twitter handle.



Well, following the activeness of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and especially their twitter "fun" handler, a worried twitter user asked if the ICPC was still active on twitter. EFCC "@officialEFCC without wasting much time replied the user saying:



'My sister @ICPC_PE is alive and well. She's an introvert but she gets her job done.'



Is this a true fact and even if it, is this how this question should be answered? Well see peoples reactions below...



more @



cc lalasticlala mynd44 obinoscopy missyb3 Undoubtedly, the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC has become somewhat obsolete in Nigeria as far as fighting corruption is concerned and one would wonder if they really have a twitter handle.Well, following the activeness of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and especially their twitter "fun" handler, a worried twitter user asked if the ICPC was still active on twitter. EFCC "@officialEFCC without wasting much time replied the user saying:Is this a true fact and even if it, is this how this question should be answered? Well see peoples reactions below...more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/04/efcc-refers-to-icpc-as-introvert-when.html cc lalasticlala mynd44 obinoscopy missyb3 1 Like 1 Share

Lol 1 Like





Well, tell your introverted sister that we're tired of her style. She's not being paid heavily just to be an introvert. Been long we heard from her - allegation or prosecution. This spontaneous clown againWell, tell your introverted sister that we're tired of her style. She's not being paid heavily just to be an introvert. Been long we heard from her - allegation or prosecution. 16 Likes 1 Share





"what about your brother DSS?"





EFCC dey fear big bro DSS - fear no even let the EFCC handler answer the question - him no want gbege! the EFCC did not answer the question on"what about your brother DSS?"EFCC dey fear big bro DSS - fear no even let the EFCC handler answer the question - him no want gbege! 37 Likes





Just means she's not a noise maker or a rabble rouser like EFCC. 4 Likes 1 Share

Kkkk

LOL...EFCC is a clown 1 Like 1 Share

ICPC operates like PDP while EFCC is an embodiment of APC's lousy and rowdy posture with no tangible result 14 Likes

Ok

Don't speak unless you can improve the silence @efcc.... Maybe when you recover looted funds from amaechi or fashola or APC crooks... Then will I take you seriously

Whoever is behind that EFCC twitter account is a clown 1 Like

Very unprofessional, this type of rivalry between DSS and EFCC led to the nailing of Magu by the senate.



I expect whoever that is handling the efcc twitter handle to be queried 2 Likes







Whot are they find in twitter?





Are they find coroption ppls in twitter







His these whot FG his payed these guys too do they are do?Whot are they find in twitter?Are they find coroption ppls in twitter

The guy handling EFCC Twitter account is a sharp man 3 Likes

Okay, yu hear d word independent(introvert) and still expect them to be dependent(extrovert). Na wa u ooo

I see DSSHQ handle viewing this thread...moves out to catch Palm Sunday thread

Ija agba meji re o. Grab ur copy NOW!!!

lol. that guy got humor in his veins. but ICPC is his brother in crime 1 Like

I agree with his general point that being an introvert does not equate with being an unachiever. Messi is an introvert, Ronaldo is an extrovert, but for each them, their personality has helped them to achieve successful in their own unique way.



I don't however agree with labeling ICPC as an introvert to cover up its laziness.



We all know that anti corruption in Nigeria has always been a tool in the hands of ruling parties to keep the opposition quiet. But no matter whether it's PDP or APC that is in power, the ICPC has always been the dullest and ineffective anti corruption agency in Nigeria. 4 Likes

adaksbullet:

His these whot FG his payed these guys too do they are do?





Whot are they find in twitter?





Are they find coroption ppls in twitter











Haha dodging bullets like ..... Haha dodging bullets like ..... 6 Likes

the man behind the EFCC twitter handle has an arsenal of epic, cocky and funny replies, he never runs short of them 2 Likes

Only few will understand t what they mean

Efcc Just Get Initial Gra Gra. With All The Mouth Watering Exposure They Have Made For 2years Now, Who Have They Convicted 1 Like

adaksbullet:

His these whot FG his payed these guys too do they are do?





Whot are they find in twitter?





Are they find coroption ppls in twitter







lolz...why yu wicked lyk dis. Yu killed English, even killed pidgin lolz...why yu wicked lyk dis. Yu killed English, even killed pidgin 4 Likes

kazmanbanjoko:

lolz...why yu wicked lyk dis. Yu killed English, even killed pidgin are u seen bloods or gun on mine beer hands? are u seen bloods or gun on mine beer hands? 1 Like

fuckerstard:







Haha dodging bullets like .....

Keneking:

I see DSSHQ handle viewing this thread...moves out to catch Palm Sunday thread

adaksbullet:

are u seen bloods or gun on mine beer hands? ojami layaje ojami layaje