|EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reacti by bumi10: 9:07pm On Apr 08
EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reactions
Undoubtedly, the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC has become somewhat obsolete in Nigeria as far as fighting corruption is concerned and one would wonder if they really have a twitter handle.
Well, following the activeness of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and especially their twitter "fun" handler, a worried twitter user asked if the ICPC was still active on twitter. EFCC "@officialEFCC without wasting much time replied the user saying:
'My sister @ICPC_PE is alive and well. She's an introvert but she gets her job done.'
Is this a true fact and even if it, is this how this question should be answered? Well see peoples reactions below...
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/04/efcc-refers-to-icpc-as-introvert-when.html
|Re: EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reacti by rowanMama(f): 9:08pm On Apr 08
Lol
|Re: EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reacti by stinggy(m): 9:13pm On Apr 08
This spontaneous clown again
Well, tell your introverted sister that we're tired of her style. She's not being paid heavily just to be an introvert. Been long we heard from her - allegation or prosecution.
|Re: EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reacti by nwaanambra1: 9:28pm On Apr 08
the EFCC did not answer the question on
"what about your brother DSS?"
EFCC dey fear big bro DSS - fear no even let the EFCC handler answer the question - him no want gbege!
|Re: EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reacti by kennygee(f): 9:41pm On Apr 08
Just means she's not a noise maker or a rabble rouser like EFCC.
|Re: EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reacti by brightology3: 9:58pm On Apr 08
Kkkk
|Re: EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reacti by auntysimbiat(f): 10:25pm On Apr 08
LOL...EFCC is a clown
|Re: EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reacti by Cekpo34(m): 12:28am
ICPC operates like PDP while EFCC is an embodiment of APC's lousy and rowdy posture with no tangible result
|Re: EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reacti by yeyeboi(m): 11:30am
Ok
|Re: EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reacti by jeeqaa7(m): 11:32am
Don't speak unless you can improve the silence @efcc.... Maybe when you recover looted funds from amaechi or fashola or APC crooks... Then will I take you seriously
|Re: EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reacti by merson20me(m): 11:32am
Whoever is behind that EFCC twitter account is a clown
|Re: EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reacti by HAH: 11:33am
Very unprofessional, this type of rivalry between DSS and EFCC led to the nailing of Magu by the senate.
I expect whoever that is handling the efcc twitter handle to be queried
|Re: EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reacti by adaksbullet(m): 11:33am
His these whot FG his payed these guys too do they are do?
Whot are they find in twitter?
Are they find coroption ppls in twitter
|Re: EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reacti by nely(m): 11:33am
The guy handling EFCC Twitter account is a sharp man
|Re: EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reacti by kazmanbanjoko(m): 11:33am
Okay, yu hear d word independent(introvert) and still expect them to be dependent(extrovert). Na wa u ooo
|Re: EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reacti by Keneking: 11:33am
I see DSSHQ handle viewing this thread...moves out to catch Palm Sunday thread
|Re: EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reacti by fuckerstard: 11:34am
Ija agba meji re o. Grab ur copy NOW!!!
|Re: EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reacti by gentlechyke(m): 11:34am
lol. that guy got humor in his veins. but ICPC is his brother in crime
|Re: EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reacti by DirewolfofStark(m): 11:34am
I agree with his general point that being an introvert does not equate with being an unachiever. Messi is an introvert, Ronaldo is an extrovert, but for each them, their personality has helped them to achieve successful in their own unique way.
I don't however agree with labeling ICPC as an introvert to cover up its laziness.
We all know that anti corruption in Nigeria has always been a tool in the hands of ruling parties to keep the opposition quiet. But no matter whether it's PDP or APC that is in power, the ICPC has always been the dullest and ineffective anti corruption agency in Nigeria.
|Re: EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reacti by fuckerstard: 11:35am
adaksbullet:
Haha dodging bullets like .....
|Re: EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reacti by opyzy(m): 11:36am
the man behind the EFCC twitter handle has an arsenal of epic, cocky and funny replies, he never runs short of them
|Re: EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reacti by martineverest(m): 11:37am
Only few will understand t what they mean
|Re: EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reacti by DevDenky: 11:37am
Efcc Just Get Initial Gra Gra. With All The Mouth Watering Exposure They Have Made For 2years Now, Who Have They Convicted
|Re: EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reacti by kazmanbanjoko(m): 11:38am
adaksbullet:lolz...why yu wicked lyk dis. Yu killed English, even killed pidgin
|Re: EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reacti by adaksbullet(m): 11:39am
kazmanbanjoko:are u seen bloods or gun on mine beer hands?
|Re: EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reacti by adaksbullet(m): 11:40am
fuckerstard:
|Re: EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reacti by AngelicBeing: 11:41am
Keneking:
|Re: EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reacti by kazmanbanjoko(m): 11:42am
adaksbullet:ojami layaje
|Re: EFCC Refers To ICPC As "Introvert" When It Comes To Fighting Corruption - Reacti by chiefolododo(m): 11:42am
Q
