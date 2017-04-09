₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by sarrki(m): 9:38pm On Apr 08
Pastor ize iyamu the gubernatorial candidate of pdp in the last election finally reconciles with Oshiomole
|Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by sarrki(m): 9:38pm On Apr 08
Pastor Don finally port
|Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by sarrki(m): 9:39pm On Apr 08
Kill yourself on politicians
They will drink Hennessy together on your grave
Lessons
|Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:50pm On Apr 08
|Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by Qmerit(m): 9:53pm On Apr 08
I told people since that this Pst would port long time ago but this just the beginning...
Flatrons won't sleep tonight....
|Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by sarrki(m): 9:54pm On Apr 08
Qmerit:
Baba it will take the grace of God
For wailers to sleep
|Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by Jesusloveyou: 9:58pm On Apr 08
CROWNWEALTH019:what say thou.
No, is photoshop
|Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by sarrki(m): 10:01pm On Apr 08
Jesusloveyou:
Wailers are really on a low mood henceforth
|Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by Qmerit(m): 10:07pm On Apr 08
sarrki:
Don't mind them.... Trust politicians in ur own peril... I told them during campaign this man would port after loosing and I was called all sorts of names by fratrons/wailers... He has started loosing in court already.... Tribunal case would be decided this month and their eyes would neat... Cause they called GO caretaker in Edo state govt house....you can see that over 190 of them have viewed already only 8 commented hehehehehehe
|Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by Ddaji(m): 10:16pm On Apr 08
Another bad day for iPod wailers,.Security agent should keep eyes on lagoon and Niger for iPod suicide.
|Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by sarrki(m): 10:19pm On Apr 08
Ddaji:
|Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by hisgrace090: 10:26pm On Apr 08
This is total victory for Edo people.
|Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:27pm On Apr 08
WIN WIN for Edo State.
|Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by cktheluckyman: 10:28pm On Apr 08
Misleading news.The pastor embraced Oshiomhole in a function. Haba this OP fear God naa
|Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by cktheluckyman: 10:30pm On Apr 08
The first two pics were taken in a different location from the last two.Oshiomhole was not even in the first pic
|Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by fratermathy(m): 10:46pm On Apr 08
did they say they were quarrelling?
|Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by princeonx: 10:47pm On Apr 08
Who are they?
|Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by Holatunde007(m): 10:47pm On Apr 08
Seen
But
I have a request
|Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:48pm On Apr 08
politriks
|Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by AnonyNymous(m): 10:48pm On Apr 08
To think that some jobless youths could've died supporting either side.
Your life is worth more than any politician's ambition.
|Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by burkingx(f): 10:48pm On Apr 08
......PEOPLE THINK SAY ....POLITICIANS FIGHT NA SERIOUS FIGHT ......Our people MUMU too much no be small
|Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by eternalcity(m): 10:49pm On Apr 08
Oshiomole knows the tribunal will soon declare iye Iyamu winner so he has come to book space ahead of time.
|Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by sakalisis(m): 10:50pm On Apr 08
Awon werey
|Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by TheBlessedMAN: 10:50pm On Apr 08
hypocrisy at its peak....
|Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by OyeAjk(m): 10:51pm On Apr 08
|Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by Mrtecnomore: 10:53pm On Apr 08
really
|Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by akpasubi777(m): 10:56pm On Apr 08
Yes! Alert don come...
|Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by Jchi9876: 11:01pm On Apr 08
TheBlessedMAN:
|Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 11:02pm On Apr 08
Yet insult dey fly here per 2nd.Stop supporting those hopeless GO AND DIE/PAStOR THIEVES
|Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by ugobased: 11:05pm On Apr 08
ok
|Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by PeakMilkOfTexas(f): 11:07pm On Apr 08
And who said they were quarreling before? I pity the gullible Nigerians wey dey sabi chew Panadol for these our politicians head!! Truth be told, no permanent friends nor enemies for this game o!!! Just personal interest
