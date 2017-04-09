₦airaland Forum

Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by sarrki(m): 9:38pm On Apr 08
Pastor ize iyamu the gubernatorial candidate of pdp in the last election finally reconciles with Oshiomole

Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by sarrki(m): 9:38pm On Apr 08
Pastor Don finally port

Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by sarrki(m): 9:39pm On Apr 08
Kill yourself on politicians

They will drink Hennessy together on your grave

Lessons

Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:50pm On Apr 08
cry
Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by Qmerit(m): 9:53pm On Apr 08
I told people since that this Pst would port long time ago but this just the beginning...

Flatrons won't sleep tonight....

Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by sarrki(m): 9:54pm On Apr 08
Qmerit:
I told people since that this Pst would port long time ago but this just the beginning...

Flatrons won't sleep tonight....

Baba it will take the grace of God

For wailers to sleep

Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by Jesusloveyou: 9:58pm On Apr 08
CROWNWEALTH019:
cry
what say thou.
No, is photoshop

Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by sarrki(m): 10:01pm On Apr 08
grin
Jesusloveyou:
what say thou.
No, is photoshop


grin grin

Wailers are really on a low mood henceforth

Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by Qmerit(m): 10:07pm On Apr 08
sarrki:


Baba it will take the grace of God

For wailers to sleep

Don't mind them.... Trust politicians in ur own peril... I told them during campaign this man would port after loosing and I was called all sorts of names by fratrons/wailers... He has started loosing in court already.... Tribunal case would be decided this month and their eyes would neat... Cause they called GO caretaker in Edo state govt house....you can see that over 190 of them have viewed already only 8 commented hehehehehehe

Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by Ddaji(m): 10:16pm On Apr 08
Another bad day for iPod wailers,.Security agent should keep eyes on lagoon and Niger for iPod suicide.

Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by sarrki(m): 10:19pm On Apr 08
Ddaji:
Another bad day for iPod wailers,.Security agent should keep eyes on lagoon and Niger for iPod suicide.


grin grin grin grin
Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by hisgrace090: 10:26pm On Apr 08
This is total victory for Edo people.

Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:27pm On Apr 08
WIN WIN for Edo State.

Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by cktheluckyman: 10:28pm On Apr 08
Misleading news.The pastor embraced Oshiomhole in a function. Haba this OP fear God naa

Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by cktheluckyman: 10:30pm On Apr 08
The first two pics were taken in a different location from the last two.Oshiomhole was not even in the first pic
Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by fratermathy(m): 10:46pm On Apr 08
did they say they were quarrelling?
Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by princeonx: 10:47pm On Apr 08
Who are they?
Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by Swegzfreak: 10:47pm On Apr 08
Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by Holatunde007(m): 10:47pm On Apr 08
Seen

But

I have a request

Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:48pm On Apr 08
politriks
Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by AnonyNymous(m): 10:48pm On Apr 08
To think that some jobless youths could've died supporting either side.

Your life is worth more than any politician's ambition.
Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by burkingx(f): 10:48pm On Apr 08
grin......PEOPLE THINK SAY ....POLITICIANS FIGHT NA SERIOUS FIGHT ......Our people MUMU too much no be small grin grin grin

Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by eternalcity(m): 10:49pm On Apr 08
Oshiomole knows the tribunal will soon declare iye Iyamu winner so he has come to book space ahead of time.
Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by sakalisis(m): 10:50pm On Apr 08
Awon werey
Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by TheBlessedMAN: 10:50pm On Apr 08
hypocrisy at its peak....

Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by OyeAjk(m): 10:51pm On Apr 08
Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by Mrtecnomore: 10:53pm On Apr 08
really
Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by akpasubi777(m): 10:56pm On Apr 08
Yes! Alert don come... grin
Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by Jchi9876: 11:01pm On Apr 08
TheBlessedMAN:
hypocrisy at its peak....

Abeg, can someone kindly transfer 3000naira to my acnt? I wana check if my alert is stil working.

The last time i receive an alert was be4 buhardri entered Aso rock

Give me your account number , full name, address
Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 11:02pm On Apr 08
Yet insult dey fly here per 2nd.Stop supporting those hopeless GO AND DIE/PAStOR THIEVES
Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by ugobased: 11:05pm On Apr 08
ok
Re: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Embraces Oshiomhole, Have They Reconciled? (Photos) by PeakMilkOfTexas(f): 11:07pm On Apr 08
And who said they were quarreling before? cheesy cheesy I pity the gullible Nigerians wey dey sabi chew Panadol for these our politicians head!! Truth be told, no permanent friends nor enemies for this game o!!! Just personal interest grin

